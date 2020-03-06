More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
2020 WCC Tournament bracket, schedule

By Rob DausterMar 6, 2020, 9:50 AM EST
Here is the 2020 WCC tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

WCC Tournament bracket

WCC Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Thursday, March 5

Game 1: No. 8 Loyola Marymount vs. No. 9 San Diego, 9 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 Santa Clara vs. No. 10 Portland, 11:30 p.m.

Second Round; Friday, March 6

Game 3: No. 5 San Francisco vs. No. 8 Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Pepperdine vs. No. 7 Santa Clara, 11:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Saturday, March 7

Game 5: No. 4 Pacific vs. Game 3 winner, 10 p.m.
Game 6: No. 3 Saint Mary’s vs. Game 4 winner, 12:30 a.m.

Semifinals; Monday, March 9

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. No. 2 BYU, 11:30 p.m.

Championship; Tuesday, March 10

Semifinal winners, 9:00 p.m.

The full 2020 WCC tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the WCC regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 

Kentucky revokes ticket privileges after fans uses racial slur

Associated PressMar 6, 2020, 1:46 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky has permanently revoked ticket privileges for a Wildcats fan who was shown on video yelling a racial slur at a Tennessee fan.

University officials said Thursday that “this misconduct is unacceptable, unwelcome.”

Athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced the revocation on his verified Twitter account, a day after he tweeted “there will be consequences” for such unacceptable behavior. It comes two days after Tennessee fan Ethan Williams tweeted a video of himself laughing and yelling at Kentucky fans as they left Rupp near the end of the Volunteers’ 81-73 comeback victory over the No. 6 Wildcats.

Williams’ video and another from a spectator seated in the same row show a woman, who identified herself as Ashley Lyles to Lexington TV station WLEX, stopping and yelling the slur as she walked toward the concourse exit.

Lyles did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. She apologized Wednesday in a statement released by the TV station in which she called her reaction “unacceptable, period.” Her apology added, “My words were hurtful and hateful and have no place in this world. I apologize to the University and state of Kentucky for the embarrassment I have caused. I want my apology not just to be in words, but in actions moving forward.”

Barnhart tweeted Wednesday night that the incident “has no place at the University of Kentucky.” The AD added that while the person in question is not a season ticket holder, “there are still ways to ensure those actions are not repeated at future UK events.”

Barnhart tweeted that the school has reached out to the fan who was the victim of this “abusive and inexcusable language” to apologize personally.

Best Bets: The best weekend in college hoops this season

By Rob DausterMar 6, 2020, 1:07 PM EST
The Vegas lines for these games were not released at the time of this publishing. Score projections from KenPomTorvik and Haslametrics were used in their stead. 

No. 8 SETON HALL at No. 11 CREIGHTON, Sat. 2:30 p.m. (FOX)

  • KENPOM: Creighton 77, Seton Hall 74
  • TORVIK: Creighton 79, Seton Hall 73
  • HASLAM: Creighton 80, Seton Hall 74

It will be very hard for me to be on Seton Hall in this spot. I do think that the Pirates matchup with the Bluejays really well, and Kevin Willard’s club has actually performed pretty well away from home this season. They’ll be ready to play, too — a win means that they win the Big East regular season title outright, and that matters.

That said, Creighton has only lost one game at home this season — Villanova — and none of their wins were by a single possession. They run people out of Omaha. It’s what they do. And they won the first matchup in Newark, 87-82.

BEST BET: If this line opens up around Creighton (-2.5) or (-3), the value will probably be on the Bluejays. But I think it’ll be closer to (-4), at which point I will probably stay away from a side. I want to be on the over. Creighton shoots it very well at home, and I fully expect Seton Hall to play their best. These are two high-powered offenses, especially on the nights when Myles Powell gets it going. Shootout, anyone?

No. 14 VILLANOVA at GEORGETOWN, Sat. 12:00 p.m. (FOX)

  • KENPOM: Villanova 75, Georgetown 72
  • TORVIK: Villanova 75, Georgetown 71
  • HASLAM: Villanova 75, Georgetown 69

Villanova is coming off of a win at Seton Hall that kept them in the mix for the Big East regular season title. Seton Hall and Creighton tip off after this game ends, which means that Villanova will still have a chance to win a share of the league title. Georgetown has spent the last two months playing with just seven scholarship players on the nights where Mac McClung and Omer Yurtseven are actually healthy. The Hoyas are off the bubble by now and are locked into a spot in the Big East tournament, so they have nothing to play for.

BEST BET: I am going to be all over Villanova. I’m guessing the line opens up at (-4.5), and I like them all the way up to (-6.5).

No. 10 LOUISVILLE at No. 22 VIRGINIA, Sat. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN)

  • KENPOM: Louisville 56, Virginia 55
  • TORVIK: Louisville 56, Virginia 55
  • HASLAM: Louisville 55, Virginia 53

Virginia has won ten of their last 11 games. They are a game out of first place in the ACC title race. They are one of the nation’s best defenses, and a win over Louisville would give them a shot at winning a share of the regular season title. And while this is 100 percent anecdotal, Virginia always plays well against the Cardinals. That’s what happens when Pack-Line plays Pack-Line I guess.

BEST BETS: If UVA is getting points here that’s where my money will be.

NORTH CAROLINA at No. 12 DUKE, Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)

  • KENPOM: Duke 83, North Carolina 68
  • TORVIK: Duke 84, North Carolina 70
  • HASLAM: Duke 85, North Carolina 69

North Carolina has won three straight games. Cole Anthony is playing his best basketball of the season. North Carolina has some revenge to enact on the Blue Devils, who somehow found a way to win a game they had no reason to win in Chapel Hill a month ago. And Duke will be playing with a chance to win a share of the ACC regular season title.

This is a lost season for UNC. This would be the best way to make this season memorable.

BEST BETS: If North Carolina is going to be getting 14-16 points, I will have multiple units on it. I’m expecting this line to open closer to (+10.5) or so, and I’ll still be on the Heels at that price.

No. 25 MICHIGAN at No. 9 MARYLAND, Sun. 12:00 p.m. (FOX)

  • KENPOM: Maryland 71, Michigan 68
  • TORVIK: Maryland 70, Michigan 69
  • HASLAM: Maryland 69, Michigan 67

Maryland is coming home after an embarrassing loss at Rutgers that came after a blowout home loss against Michigan State. The Terps still have a chance to win the league’s outright regular season title, and a win over Michigan would earn them a share of the title. The Wolverines looked like they might have gotten some things figured out against Nebraska on Thursday night, but a lot of teams have looked good against Nebraska this season.

BEST BET: Process tells me that Maryland should be the play here, but I don’t want to bet on Maryland. That never feels comfortable, so I’ll be staying away from this game personally.

No. 19 OHIO STATE at No. 16 MICHIGAN STATE, Sun. 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

  • KENPOM: Michigan State 72, Ohio State 68
  • TORVIK: Michigan State 71, Ohio State 67
  • HASLAM: Michigan State 71, Ohio State 66

Ohio State has been playing great over the course of the last two months.

But this is Cassius Winston’s senior night.

There’s no way I’ll be fading the Spartans in this spot.

BEST BET: I’ll wait to see what the number is before making a bet here, but I’ll be on Michigan State if I am going to be betting this game.

No. 24 WISCONSIN at INDIANA, Sat. 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)

  • KENPOM: Indiana 65, Wisconsin 63
  • TORVIK: Indiana 64, Wisconsin 63
  • HASLAM: Indiana 64, Wisconsin 63

The Badgers have managed to play their way into first place in the Big Ten, winning seven straight games. Five of those wins came at home, and one of the road wins was Nebraska. Beating Michigan in Ann Arbor was impressive, as was a 13 point win over Ohio State in Madison, but for the most part, this winning streak has been about what we should have expected.

Which is why I like Indiana in this spot. The Hoosiers are probably on the right side of the bubble right now, but they could really use another elite win to get themselves out of the 8-9 game. Wisconsin would qualify as such.

BEST BET: I’ll be on Indiana here. Hopefully we can get it at (pk), but I’m assuming we’ll probably be laying 2-2.5 points.

No. 1 KANSAS at TEXAS TECH, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ESPN)

  • KENPOM: Kansas 68, Texas Tech 64
  • TORVIK: Kansas 68, Texas Tech 64
  • HASLAM: Kansas 69, Texas Tech 63

Kansas is looking to start a new Big 12 title streak with an outright Big 12 title, but the Red Raiders will be playing for their NCAA tournament life. Texas Tech has lost three straight games. They are sitting at 18-12 on the season, and a loss to Kansas on Saturday combined with a loss in the Big 12 tournament would mean that they have 14 losses on the season. How often do teams get at-large bids with 14 losses in a season?

As far as the matchup is concerned, I do think that it favors Kansas. The Jayhawks are terrific at switching on defense, and they have college basketball’s best anchor in Udoka Azubuike. Texas Tech kept things close at Kansas because they shot really well from three. I think the Jayhawks get this done.

BEST BET: I’m going to stay away from this game. I think the line is going to open up around Kansas (-5.5), and I do think that the value at that point would be on Texas Tech, but they’re averaging 59 points in the last three games — including an overtime loss at Baylor — and that’s not going to get it done against the best defense in college hoops.

No. 4 BAYLOR at WEST VIRGINIA, Sat. 1:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

  • KENPOM: Baylor 65, West Virginia 64
  • TORVIK: Baylor 65, West Virginia 63
  • HASLAM: Baylor 63, West Virginia 62

Baylor will still have a chance to win the Big 12 regular season title when this game tips off. We talked about this the last time that the Bears faced off with the Mountaineers, but the way Baylor’s defense is built — switching, forcing baseline, anticipating help — it makes guards have to create in isolation and shooters hit kick out threes. WVU’s guards stink, and they cannot shoot.

BEST BET: If this line opens up at Baylor (-1), I will be hammering the Bears. I also think the under is in play if the total opens at 130 or higher.

Bubble Watch: Breaking down every team in at-large conversation

By Rob DausterMar 6, 2020, 1:00 PM EST
It’s that time of the year again, which means that we are diving head first into our annual NCAA tournament bubble watch.

The way that it will work is simple: We’ll be looking at every team that our Dave Ommen, the best bracketologist in the business, considers in the mix for an at-large bid. In an effort to keep this somewhat manageable, we are going to assume that the top 36 teams in the field — every team that is a No. 9-seed or above — is “off the bubble”. This does not mean those teams are a lock to dance, it just means that they have given themselves enough room for error that we can take them out of the conversation until they do something dumb.

Dave’s latest bracket can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

So with all that in mind, let’s get into the full NCAA tournament bubble watch:

ACC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Florida State (NBC: 3), Duke (NBC: 3), Louisville (NBC: 3), Virginia (NBC: 7)

N.C. STATE (NET: 54, NBC: Play-in game): The Wolfpack got worked over by Duke (6) in Cameron on Monday night, dropping them to 18-12 on the season and 9-10 in the ACC. They now have just four Quad 1 wins, after UNCG (78) fell out of the top 75, and with Syracuse (71) and Wisconsin (30) in danger of dropping into Quad 2 territory, the Wolfpack are in a more difficult spot than it seems at first glance. They have also lost three Quad 3 games. Their saving grace right now is that 22 point win over Duke in Raleigh. They absolutely cannot lose to Wake Forest (100) at home on Saturday, and I think they probably want to win a game or two in the ACC tournament as well.

CLEMSON (NET: 73, NBC: Off the bubble): The Tigers climbed back up into the conversation with a win over Florida State (11) on Saturday, and then they torpedoed that by losing at Virginia Tech (87) on Wednesday. It was a fun four days, Tiger fans.

AMERICAN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Houston (NBC: 8)

WICHITA STATE (NET: 49, NBC: First four out): Wichita State lost at Memphis (60) on Thursday in what might have been a play-out game. The Shockers are 22-8 on the season, but they only have a pair of low-end Quad 1 road wins, wins over VCU (61) and Oklahoma (46) at home, and they don’t have any truly terrible losses, but with just a single top 50 win on the season, I think the Shockers are going to have an uncomfortable Selection Sunday. The fact that they are 9-8 against the top two Quads without a bad loss is something of a saving grace at this point.

MEMPHIS (NET: 60, NBC: Next four out): The Tigers put themselves in a position to make a run at an at-large bid over the course of the next week when they beat Wichita State (44) on Thursday. Memphis visits Houston (19) on Sunday, and then they head to the AAC tournament. I think Memphis needs to win three games to really fell confident about a bid. They have three Quad 3 losses compared to just two Quad 1 wins. But it’s doable, and they’ve now won three of their last four.

CINCINNATI (NET: 53, NBC: First four out): The Bearcats dodged a bullet by erasing a 13 point deficit to beat South Florida (121) on the road. Cincinnati has a pair of Quad 1 wins — Houston (19) at home and Wichita State (45) on the road — and a 9-6 record against the top two Quads. But they have also lost four Quad 3 games. They are going to have a sweat on Selection Sunday barring a win over Houston during the AAC tournament.

ATLANTIC 10 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Dayton (NBC: 2)

RHODE ISLAND (NET: 40, NBC: Next four out): Rhode Island got absolutely drubbed at home on Wednesday night by Dayton (3), losing by 27 points in what was their biggest game of the season. At this point, I do not see how the Rams can get an at-large bid without beating Dayton at some point during the Atlantic 10 tournament. They only have one Quad 1 win and they also have a Quad 4 loss at Brown (248).

RICHMOND (NET: 48, NBC: First four out): The Spiders took care of Davidson (74) at home on Tuesday night. They are 3-4 against Quad 1 opponents with a 5-6 record against the top two Quads and a Quad 3 loss. Richmond does not have any margin for error, not with so many teams on the bubble playing their win in over the last couple of weeks. I think this team needs to beat Dayton in the Atlantic 10 tournament or they are NIT bound.

BIG 12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Baylor (NBC: 1), Kansas (NBC: 1), West Virginia (NBC: 7), Oklahoma (NBC: 10)

TEXAS TECH (NET: 23, NBC: Play-in game): It feels weird putting Texas Tech in the bubble conversation considering the fact that they have a top 25 NET, but the truth is that their resume is not quite as strong as you might think. After losing in overtime at Baylor (5) on Monday night, the Red Raiders are sitting at 18-12 overall. They really only have two elite wins on the season. They beat Louisville (8) on a neutral court back in December and they knocked off West Virginia (21) at home. They finish up the regular season by playing Kansas (1) at home in a game where Kansas will be playing for the Big 12 regular season title. If they win, they’re in. End of discussion. But if they end up losing, Texas Tech will be 18-13 on the season with a 3-10 record against Quad 1 opponents heading into the Big 12 tournament. They need to start making some moves.

TEXAS (NET: 58, NBC: Play-in game): The run that the Longhorns are on is downright incredible. After going into Norman and knocking off Oklahoma (41) on Tuesday night, Texas has now won five straight games. The last three have all been Quad 1 games, which means that they are now sitting at 5-7 against the top Quad with a 7-11 recorded against the top two Quads. They have just one loss to a team outside the top 60 and nothing worse than a Quad 2 loss. If they beat Oklahoma State (68) at home on Saturday, they’ll get to 20-11 on the season. At this point, I think Texas is in the NCAA tournament and will be there on Selection Sunday. Just three weeks ago, everyone was ready to fire Shaka Smart and replace him with John Beilein or Chris Beard or whoever. What a wild turn around.

BIG EAST BUBBLE WATCH

Top 9: Seton Hall (NBC: 2), Villanova (NBC: 2), Creighton (NBC: 4), Butler (NBC: 6), Marquette (NBC: 7)

XAVIER (NET: 45, NBC: 10): The Musketeers lost at Providence (44) on Wednesday, but it doesn’t really hurt them all that much. Xavier still has a bit of a weird profile. The best thing about their resume is that they really have not taken all that many bad losses. Their worst loss of the season came at Wake Forest (103), which is a Quad 2 loss. It’s the only team ranked outside of the top 35 in the NET that Xavier has lost to. They only have three Quad 1 wins — and one of them is at St. John’s (66) — but they do have a win over Seton Hall (12) in Newark, which helps quite a bit. I personally think that Xavier has to do more work than it looks like. With games at Providence (44) and Butler (20) at home, they’ll have two more chances to land Quad 1 wins. I think Xavier probably should win at least one of those to really feel comfortable.

PROVIDENCE (NET: 44, NBC: 9): The Friars won their fifth straight game on Wednesday night, taking care of business against Xavier (41) at home. They are now 18-12 on the season, but at this point Providence should be pretty good about their chances of getting into the NCAA tournament. They have seven Quad 1 wins, they are 12-8 against the top two Quads, and while they took four horrendous losses back in November — including a loss to a terrible Long Beach State (294) team — this is a different team today than it was back then. If the Friars stay hot and win a game or two in the Big East tournament, I don’t think it’s crazy to think they can get to a No. 7 or 8 seed, depending on how everything else shakes out.

BIG TEN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Maryland (NBC: 3), Michigan State (NBC: 3), Ohio State (NBC: 4), Penn State (NBC: 5), Wisconsin (NBC: 5), Iowa (NBC: 6), Michigan (NBC: 6), Illinois (NBC: 7), Indiana (NBC: 9)

RUTGERS (NET: 35, NBC: 11): Rutgers landed an enormous win on Tuesday night as they knocked off Maryland (15) at home. The Scarlet Knights are now 18-11 on the season. They are 17-1 at home and just 1-10 away from the RAC, which is problematic. Rutgers does have four Quad 1 wins — they’ve beaten both Seton Hall (12) and Maryland (15) in their building — and they are 8-10 against the top two Quads, but a neutral site loss to St. Bonaventure (116) doesn’t help matters. I think Rutgers still needs to win at least one more game to really feel good about themselves.

PURDUE (NET: 34, NBC: Next four out): After the Boilermakers snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Indiana (54) at home on Saturday, Purdue went into Iowa City and knocked off Iowa (29), adding their fifth Quad 1 win of the season. Purdue is 9-13 against the top two Quads, and they have also lost to Nebraska (189) on the road, a Quad 3 loss. They still have some work to do, like beating Rutgers (34) at home on Saturday and, in all likelihood, having to win a game or two in the Big Ten tournament. But losing this game would have meant that Purdue was going to have to get the automatic bid to get in. So they’re still alive.

PAC-12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Oregon (NBC: 4), Colorado (NBC: 6), Arizona (NBC: 7), USC (NBC: 8)

UCLA (NET: 75, NBC: 11): UCLA picked up another enormous win on Saturday, as they beat Arizona (11) at home to move them into — get this — sole possession of first place in the Pac-12. Yes, UCLA has lost 11 games and yes, the Bruins have lost to Hofstra (123) and Cal St. Fullerton (268) at home. But they have now won seven straight games. They’ve won 11 of their last 13 games. They have swept Arizona and Colorado (22). They have six Quad 1 wins and a 9-9 record against the top two Quads. With a trip to USC (39) to close out the regular season, I think all the Bruins need to do is win one more game before Selection Sunday and they will be dancing. Incredible turnaround.

ARIZONA STATE (NET: 49, NBC: 8): Suddenly, the Sun Devils have lost three straight games after the fell against Washington (69) at home on Thursday. They still have five Quad 1 wins and a 9-11 record against the top two Quads, but Bobby Hurley’s team is in a much more difficult spot than I think people realize. I don’t think they’re in danger of missing the tournament at this point, but I do think that losing to Washington State on Saturday will put them in a spot where they might have to win the first game of the Pac-12 tournament to avoid being on the wrong side of the bubble. 12 days ago, they were in first place in the Pac-12 race.

STANFORD (NET: 25, NBC: Play-in game): The Cardinal missed on a chance to land their fifth Quad 1 win of the season when they lost by three at Oregon State (72) on Thursday night. They are now 4-6 against Quad 1 opponents, 7-9 against the top two Quads and while they do have a Quad 3 loss — at Cal (136) — to their name, they are playing well at the most important time of their season. Stanford gets one more shot at a Quad 1 win when they visit Oregon (16) on Saturday. So they’ll have a chance to improve their resume enough to get on to the right side of the bubble. The Cardinal will need to capitalize on those to feel good on Selection Sunday, but they are in a pretty good spot right now.

SEC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Kentucky (NBC: 2), Auburn (NBC: 4), LSU (NBC: 8)

FLORIDA (NET: 34, NBC: 10): The Gators picked up another Quad 2 win on Wednesday night, going into Athens and knocking off Georgia. They have a bunch of good wins this year — Auburn (27) and LSU (32) at home, Xavier (41) and Providence (44) on a neutral by 32 points — and while they have lost 11 games, their worst losses are top 100 road losses in league play to Missouri and Ole Miss. I think that they should be in the tournament regardless of what happens against Kentucky (14) in the season finale or in the SEC tournament. We’ll see how it all plays out.

ARKANSAS (NET: 46, NBC: Off the bubble): Arkansas is 19-11 on the season with a 7-10 record in the SEC after knocking off LSU (31) at home on Wednesday night. They have a pair of Quad 1 wins and a 6-11 record against the top two Quads, which really isn’t that great, but the more important record is this: They are now 19-6 on the season with a healthy Isaiah Joe. I don’t think that will be enough to get the Razorbacks onto the right side of the bubble, not when it is actually pretty strong this season, so it will be very interesting to see how the selection committee handles Arkansas.

TENNESSEE (NET: 69, NBC: Off the bubble): I guess it was too soon to entirely write Tennessee off. The Vols went into Rupp Arena on Tuesday night, erased a 17-point second half deficit and beat Kentucky (14). That alone is not enough to get the Vols back onto the right side of the bubble, but with a home game against Auburn (28) coming up on Saturday, there’s still a chance. Tennessee is 17-13 on the season with a 2-9 record against Quad 1 opponents and a 8-12 mark against the top two Quads. Beat Auburn on Saturday, and they’ll have a puncher’s chance to earn an at-large with a couple of wins in the SEC tournament.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 52, NBC: Off the bubble): The Bulldogs lost at South Carolina (65) on Tuesday, which was their last shot at getting a Quad 1 win before the SEC tournament. They are currently sitting at 7-9 against the top two Quads with just two Quad 1 wins to go along with a pair of Quad 3 losses. The only team that they have beaten that is currently projected for the NCAA tournament is Florida (33).

SOUTH CAROLINA (NET: 64, NBC: Next four out): The Gamecocks picked up a win over Mississippi State (52), which improved them to 8-10 against the top two Quads with a Quad 3 loss and a Quad 4 loss. The win over Kentucky (14) continues to look better. The win at Virginia (50) looks better, too. But they lost to Stetson (305) at home, and that’s not something that’s going away.

BUBBLE WATCH FOR EVERYONE ELSE

TOP 9: Gonzaga (NBC: 1), San Diego State (NBC: 1), BYU (NBC: 5), Saint Mary’s (NBC: 8)

UTAH STATE (NET: 38, NBC: First four out): The Aggies got revenge for a season-closing loss to New Mexico (142) by beating the Lobos in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament. I still think USU needs to win the automatic bid if they want any chance of getting into the NCAA tournament. The Aggies have not beaten a top 30 team this season and only have two top 85 wins — Florida (32) and LSU (33) on neutral courts — compared to two Quad 3 losses.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE (NET: 41, NBC: 11): The Buccaneers survived Western Carolina (143) on Saturday and will now head into the SoCon tournament as regular season champs with a 24-4 record. They have a win at UNCG (73) and a win at LSU (33), but they do have an ugly Quad 4 loss to Mercer (197) at home. That is the killer. The Buccaneers can only lose to UNCG or Furman (66) in the SoCon tournament to have a chance, and even that might be a bit of a longshot.

NORTHERN IOWA (NET: 37, NBC: 11): Northern Iowa took care of business at Drake (164), winning the Missouri Valley regular season title. UNI has a win at Colorado (20) and they beat South Carolina (64) on a neutral court, but they are 5-3 against the top two Quads with a pair of Quad 3 losses. I want to see them get an at-large — every one of their non-Quad 1 losses is a road game in league play — but I’m not sure they have done enough to beat out some of these power conference teams. My advice: win the auto-bid and make it easy on yourself.

Bracketology: The latest on the at-large bids

By Dave OmmenMar 6, 2020, 12:00 PM EST
Here is today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology projection.

Championship Week begins on Saturday, meaning we have reached the final stages of our journey to Selection Sunday.  Those final turns, however, are filled with potential roadblocks and potholes.

Tulsa is Exhibit A.  The Golden Hurricane now lead the American Conference, thrusting them into the bracket as the AAC’s automatic qualifier.  It represents the type of scenario we could see in the coming days as conference tournaments unfold.

There are about 12 teams with varying degrees of work to do to retain current positions within the Field of 68.  Late surges by teams like UCLA and Texas have squeezed the at-large pool; and it could get tighter if someone upsets San Diego State in the Mountain West.  Stay tuned.

Anyway, here is today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology. If you’re looking for the NBC Sports Bubble Watch, it can be found here.

The latest look at where our NCAA tournament bracketology projection stands …

UPDATED: March 6, 2020

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
MIDWEST REGION Texas vs. NC State
WEST REGION Stanford vs. Texas Tech
SOUTH REGION  PR VIEW-AM vs. SIENA
MIDWEST REGION ROBERT MORRIS vs. NC A&T
MIDWEST Indianapolis SOUTH – Houston                    
Omaha St. Louis
1) KANSAS 1) Baylor
16) ROB MORRIS / NC CENT 16) PV-AM / SIENA
8) Houston 8) Saint Mary’s
9) Marquette 9) LSU
Tampa Omaha
5) BYU 5) Auburn
12) EAST TENNESSEE ST 12) S.F. Austin
4) Louisville 4) Ohio State
13) LIBERTY 13) AKRON
Cleveland St. Louis
6) Colorado 6) Iowa
11) Texas / NC State 11) NORTHERN IOWA
3) Michigan State 3) KENTUCKY
14) COLGATE 14) NORTH TEXAS
Albany Tampa
7) Illinois 7) Arizona
10) Oklahoma 10) Rutgers
2) Villanova 2) FLORIDA STATE
15) NORTH DAKOTA ST 15) WRIGHT STATE
EAST – New York WEST – Los Angeles
Sacramento Spokane
1) SAN DIEGO ST 1) GONZAGA
16) E. WASHINGTON 16) RADFORD
8) Providence 8) USC
9) Arizona State 9) Indiana
Sacramento Spokane
5) Penn State 5) WISCONSIN
12) TULSA 12) YALE
4) Creighton 4) Oregon
13) VERMONT 13) NEW MEXICO ST
Greensboro Greensboro
6) Butler 6) Michigan
11) UCLA 11) Texas Tech / Stanford
3) Maryland 3) Duke
14) HOFSTRA 14) LITTLE ROCK
Cleveland Albany
7) Virginia 7) West Virginia
10) Xavier 10) Florida
2) DAYTON 2) SETON HALL
15) BELMONT 15) UC-IRVINE
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Florida Texas Tech Cincinnati Purdue
Oklahoma Stanford Wichita State Memphis
Rutgers Texas Richmond Tennessee
Xavier NC State Utah State Arkansas

Top Seed Line
Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga, San Diego State
Seed List

Breakdown by Conference …
Big Ten (10)
Big East (7)
Pac 12 (7)
Big 12 (6)
ACC (5)
SEC (4)
West Coast (3)
American (2)
Atlantic 10 (1)
Mountain West (1)

OK, how good are you guys at NCAA tournament bracketology?

Not too bad. Our bracketologist, Dave Ommen, is sitting atop the ranks for the bracket matrix, which cobbles together everyone who does this for a living. So yeah, we’re on our game.

When do conference tournaments begin?

Conference tournaments — when teams can earn automatic berths to the NCAA Tournament — begin on Tuesday, March 3. Most of the league tournaments for that week are mid-major and low-major schools (though those can often be the most exciting games to watch).

There is a full schedule for all 32 conference tournaments here, though check back with us later on for previews for all those tournaments, recaps and highlights from the buzzer-beaters and many dunks for the start of March.

When do Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament begin?

Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is on March 15 (about 4 pm ET), while the games begin a couple days later. The First Four is on March 17 and 18, while the craziness of Round 1 starts on Thursday, March 19.

The Final Four, held in Atlanta this year, starts on Saturday, April 4. The National Title Game is Monday, April 6.

Bubble Banter: Utah State dodges a bullet

By Rob DausterMar 6, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
There is plenty of action happening on the bracketology bubble watch despite it being a relatively slow night for college hoops.

Dave Ommen’s latest bracketology can be found here. Rob Dauster’s Bubble Watch can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

Here is everything you need to know to.

THE BUBBLE WATCH WINNERS

UTAH STATE (NET: 38, NBC: First four out): The Aggies got revenge for a season-closing loss to New Mexico (142) by beating the Lobos in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament. I still think USU needs to win the automatic bid if they want any chance of getting into the NCAA tournament. The Aggies have not beaten a top 30 team this season and only have two top 85 wins — Florida (32) and LSU (33) on neutral courts — compared to two Quad 3 losses.

MEMPHIS (NET: 60, NBC: Next four out): The Tigers put themselves in a position to make a run at an at-large bid over the course of the next week when they beat Wichita State (44) on Thursday. Memphis visits Houston (19) on Sunday, and then they head to the AAC tournament. I think Memphis needs to win three games to really fell confident about a bid. They have three Quad 3 losses compared to just two Quad 1 wins. But it’s doable, and they’ve now won three of their last four.

… AND LOSERS

STANFORD (NET: 25, NBC: Play-in game): The Cardinal missed on a chance to land their fifth Quad 1 win of the season when they lost by three at Oregon State (72) on Thursday night. They are now 4-6 against Quad 1 opponents, 7-9 against the top two Quads and while they do have a Quad 3 loss — at Cal (136) — to their name, they are playing well at the most important time of their season. Stanford gets one more shot at a Quad 1 win when they visit Oregon (16) on Saturday. So they’ll have a chance to improve their resume enough to get on to the right side of the bubble. The Cardinal will need to capitalize on those to feel good on Selection Sunday, but they are in a pretty good spot right now.

WICHITA STATE (NET: 49, NBC: First four out): Wichita State lost at Memphis (60) on Thursday in what might have been a play-out game. The Shockers are 22-8 on the season, but they only have a pair of low-end Quad 1 road wins, wins over VCU (61) and Oklahoma (46) at home, and they don’t have any truly terrible losses, but with just a single top 50 win on the season, I think the Shockers are going to have an uncomfortable Selection Sunday. The fact that they are 9-8 against the top two Quads without a bad loss is something of a saving grace at this point.

ARIZONA STATE (NET: 49, NBC: 8): Suddenly, the Sun Devils have lost three straight games after the fell against Washington (69) at home on Thursday. They still have five Quad 1 wins and a 9-11 record against the top two Quads, but Bobby Hurley’s team is in a much more difficult spot than I think people realize. I don’t think they’re in danger of missing the tournament at this point, but I do think that losing to Washington State on Saturday will put them in a spot where they might have to win the first game of the Pac-12 tournament to avoid being on the wrong side of the bubble. 12 days ago, they were in first place in the Pac-12 race.