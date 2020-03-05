Wednesday’s Things to Know: The Big East is up for grabs, Florida State survives and Kansas reclaims the Big 12

It’s that time of the year again, which means that we are diving head first into our annual NCAA tournament bubble watch.

The way that it will work is simple: We’ll be looking at every team that our Dave Ommen, the best bracketologist in the business, considers in the mix for an at-large bid. In an effort to keep this somewhat manageable, we are going to assume that the top 36 teams in the field — every team that is a No. 9-seed or above — is “off the bubble”. This does not mean those teams are a lock to dance, it just means that they have given themselves enough room for error that we can take them out of the conversation until they do something dumb.

Dave’s latest bracket can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

So with all that in mind, let’s get into the full NCAA tournament bubble watch:

ACC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Florida State (NBC: 3), Duke (NBC: 3), Louisville (NBC: 3), Virginia (NBC: 7)

N.C. STATE (NET: 54, NBC: Play-in game): The Wolfpack got worked over by Duke (6) in Cameron on Monday night, dropping them to 18-12 on the season and 9-10 in the ACC. They now have just four Quad 1 wins, after UNCG (78) fell out of the top 75, and with Syracuse (71) and Wisconsin (30) in danger of dropping into Quad 2 territory, the Wolfpack are in a more difficult spot than it seems at first glance. They have also lost three Quad 3 games. Their saving grace right now is that 22 point win over Duke in Raleigh. They absolutely cannot lose to Wake Forest (100) at home on Saturday, and I think they probably want to win a game or two in the ACC tournament as well.

CLEMSON (NET: 73, NBC: Off the bubble): The Tigers climbed back up into the conversation with a win over Florida State (11) on Saturday, and then they torpedoed that by losing at Virginia Tech (87) on Wednesday. It was a fun four days, Tiger fans.

AMERICAN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Houston (NBC: 8)

WICHITA STATE (NET: 47, NBC: Play-in game): I’m still not quite sure how they did it, but Wichita State somehow avoided disaster by using a 40-12 surge over the course of the last 15 minutes to erase a 24 point deficit at SMU (81), keeping them in the at-large mix. They have a pair of low-end Quad 1 road wins, they have beaten VCU (56) and Oklahoma (42) at home, and they don’t have any truly terrible losses, but with just one potential Quad 1 game left on their schedule — which is on the road — and with just a single top 50 win on the season, I think the Shockers are going to have an uncomfortable Selection Sunday. The fact that they are 9-7 against the top two Quads without a bad loss is something of a saving grace at this point.

MEMPHIS (NET: 60, NBC: Next four out): Memphis needed OT to get it done, but the Tigers knocked off Tulane (174) in New Orleans to get to 20 wins on the season. The Tigers still have just two Quad 1 wins compared to three Quad 3 losses, and they are still playing without D.J. Jeffries, but they have a chance because they end their season like this: Wichita State (47), at Houston (22). If they can win those two games and avoid taking a bad loss in the AAC tournament, then Memphis very well might hear their names called on Selection Sunday.

CINCINNATI (NET: 53, NBC: First four out): The Bearcats dodged a bullet by erasing a 13 point deficit to beat South Florida (121) on the road. Cincinnati has a pair of Quad 1 wins — Houston (19) at home and Wichita State (45) on the road — and a 9-6 record against the top two Quads. But they have also lost four Quad 3 games. They are going to have a sweat on Selection Sunday barring a win over Houston during the AAC tournament.

ATLANTIC 10 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Dayton (NBC: 2)

RHODE ISLAND (NET: 40, NBC: First four out): Rhode Island got absolutely drubbed at home on Wednesday night by Dayton (3), losing by 27 points in what was their biggest game of the season. At this point, I do not see how the Rams can get an at-large bid without beating Dayton at some point during the Atlantic 10 tournament. They only have one Quad 1 win and they also have a Quad 4 loss at Brown (248).

RICHMOND (NET: 48, NBC: First four out): The Spiders took care of Davidson (74) at home on Tuesday night. They are 3-4 against Quad 1 opponents with a 5-6 record against the top two Quads and a Quad 3 loss. Richmond does not have any margin for error, not with so many teams on the bubble playing their win in over the last couple of weeks. I think this team needs to beat Dayton in the Atlantic 10 tournament or they are NIT bound.

BIG 12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Baylor (NBC: 1), Kansas (NBC: 1), West Virginia (NBC: 8), Oklahoma (NBC: 9)

TEXAS TECH (NET: 23, NBC: 10): It feels weird putting Texas Tech in the bubble conversation considering the fact that they have a top 25 NET, but the truth is that their resume is not quite as strong as you might think. After losing in overtime at Baylor (5) on Monday night, the Red Raiders are sitting at 18-12 overall. They really only have two elite wins on the season. They beat Louisville (8) on a neutral court back in December and they knocked off West Virginia (21) at home. They finish up the regular season by playing Kansas (1) at home in a game where Kansas will be playing for the Big 12 regular season title. If they win, they’re in. End of discussion. But if they end up losing, Texas Tech will be 18-13 on the season with a 3-10 record against Quad 1 opponents heading into the Big 12 tournament. They need to start making some moves.

TEXAS (NET: 58, NBC: Play-in game): The run that the Longhorns are on is downright incredible. After going into Norman and knocking off Oklahoma (41) on Tuesday night, Texas has now won five straight games. The last three have all been Quad 1 games, which means that they are now sitting at 5-7 against the top Quad with a 7-11 recorded against the top two Quads. They have just one loss to a team outside the top 60 and nothing worse than a Quad 2 loss. If they beat Oklahoma State (68) at home on Saturday, they’ll get to 20-11 on the season. At this point, I think Texas is in the NCAA tournament and will be there on Selection Sunday. Just three weeks ago, everyone was ready to fire Shaka Smart and replace him with John Beilein or Chris Beard or whoever. What a wild turn around.

BIG EAST BUBBLE WATCH

Top 9: Seton Hall (NBC: 2), Creighton (NBC: 3), Villanova (NBC: 4), Butler (NBC: 6), Marquette (NBC: 7)

XAVIER (NET: 45, NBC: 10): The Musketeers lost at Providence (44) on Wednesday, but it doesn’t really hurt them all that much. Xavier still has a bit of a weird profile. The best thing about their resume is that they really have not taken all that many bad losses. Their worst loss of the season came at Wake Forest (103), which is a Quad 2 loss. It’s the only team ranked outside of the top 35 in the NET that Xavier has lost to. They only have three Quad 1 wins — and one of them is at St. John’s (66) — but they do have a win over Seton Hall (12) in Newark, which helps quite a bit. I personally think that Xavier has to do more work than it looks like. With games at Providence (44) and Butler (20) at home, they’ll have two more chances to land Quad 1 wins. I think Xavier probably should win at least one of those to really feel comfortable.

PROVIDENCE (NET: 44, NBC: 10): The Friars won their fifth straight game on Wednesday night, taking care of business against Xavier (41) at home. They are now 18-12 on the season, but at this point Providence should be pretty good about their chances of getting into the NCAA tournament. They have seven Quad 1 wins, they are 12-8 against the top two Quads, and while they took four horrendous losses back in November — including a loss to a terrible Long Beach State (294) team — this is a different team today than it was back then. If the Friars stay hot and win a game or two in the Big East tournament, I don’t think it’s crazy to think they can get to a No. 7 or 8 seed, depending on how everything else shakes out.

BIG TEN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Maryland (NBC: 2), Michigan State (NBC: 5), Penn State (NBC: 5), Ohio State (NBC: 5), Iowa (NBC: 5), Michigan (NBC: 6), Wisconsin (NBC: 6), Illinois (NBC: 7), Indiana (NBC: 9)

RUTGERS (NET: 35, NBC: 11): Rutgers landed an enormous win on Tuesday night as they knocked off Maryland (15) at home. The Scarlet Knights are now 18-11 on the season. They are 17-1 at home and just 1-10 away from the RAC, which is problematic. Rutgers does have four Quad 1 wins — they’ve beaten both Seton Hall (12) and Maryland (15) in their building — and they are 8-10 against the top two Quads, but a neutral site loss to St. Bonaventure (116) doesn’t help matters. I think Rutgers still needs to win at least one more game to really feel good about themselves.

PURDUE (NET: 34, NBC: Off the bubble): After the Boilermakers snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Indiana (54) at home on Saturday, Purdue went into Iowa City and knocked off Iowa (29), adding their fifth Quad 1 win of the season. Purdue is 9-13 against the top two Quads, and they have also lost to Nebraska (189) on the road, a Quad 3 loss. They still have some work to do, like beating Rutgers (34) at home on Saturday and, in all likelihood, having to win a game or two in the Big Ten tournament. But losing this game would have meant that Purdue was going to have to get the automatic bid to get in. So they’re still alive.

PAC-12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Oregon (NBC: 4), Colorado (NBC: 6), Arizona (NBC: 7), Arizona State (NBC: 9), USC (NBC: 9)

UCLA (NET: 75, NBC: 11): UCLA picked up another enormous win on Saturday, as they beat Arizona (11) at home to move them into — get this — sole possession of first place in the Pac-12. Yes, UCLA has lost 11 games and yes, the Bruins have lost to Hofstra (123) and Cal St. Fullerton (268) at home. But they have now won seven straight games. They’ve won 11 of their last 13 games. They have swept Arizona and Colorado (22). They have six Quad 1 wins and a 9-9 record against the top two Quads. With a trip to USC (39) to close out the regular season, I think all the Bruins need to do is win one more game before Selection Sunday and they will be dancing. Incredible turnaround.

STANFORD (NET: 30, NBC: Play-in game): The Cardinal are now on a four-game winning streak after landing an enormous win over Colorado (20) on Sunday. They are now 5-5 against Quad 1 opponents, 7-8 against the top two Quads and while they do have a Quad 3 loss — at Cal (136) — to their name, they are playing well at the most important time of their season. Stanford gets two more shots at Quad 1 wins next week as they visit the Oregon schools, so there will be chances to improve their resume. The Cardinal will need to capitalize on those to feel good on Selection Sunday, but they are in a pretty good spot right now.

SEC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Kentucky (NBC: 2), Auburn (NBC: 4), LSU (NBC: 8)

FLORIDA (NET: 34, NBC: 10): The Gators picked up another Quad 2 win on Wednesday night, going into Athens and knocking off Georgia. They have a bunch of good wins this year — Auburn (27) and LSU (32) at home, Xavier (41) and Providence (44) on a neutral by 32 points — and while they have lost 11 games, their worst losses are top 100 road losses in league play to Missouri and Ole Miss. I think that they should be in the tournament regardless of what happens against Kentucky (14) in the season finale or in the SEC tournament. We’ll see how it all plays out.

ARKANSAS (NET: 46, NBC: Next four out): Arkansas is 19-11 on the season with a 7-10 record in the SEC after knocking off LSU (31) at home on Wednesday night. They have a pair of Quad 1 wins and a 6-11 record against the top two Quads, which really isn’t that great, but the more important record is this: They are now 19-6 on the season with a healthy Isaiah Joe. I don’t think that will be enough to get the Razorbacks onto the right side of the bubble, not when it is actually pretty strong this season, so it will be very interesting to see how the selection committee handles Arkansas.

TENNESSEE (NET: 69, NBC: Off the bubble): I guess it was too soon to entirely write Tennessee off. The Vols went into Rupp Arena on Tuesday night, erased a 17-point second half deficit and beat Kentucky (14). That alone is not enough to get the Vols back onto the right side of the bubble, but with a home game against Auburn (28) coming up on Saturday, there’s still a chance. Tennessee is 17-13 on the season with a 2-9 record against Quad 1 opponents and a 8-12 mark against the top two Quads. Beat Auburn on Saturday, and they’ll have a puncher’s chance to earn an at-large with a couple of wins in the SEC tournament.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 52, NBC: Next four out): The Bulldogs lost at South Carolina (65) on Tuesday, which was their last shot at getting a Quad 1 win before the SEC tournament. They are currently sitting at 7-9 against the top two Quads with just two Quad 1 wins to go along with a pair of Quad 3 losses. The only team that they have beaten that is currently projected for the NCAA tournament is Florida (33).

SOUTH CAROLINA (NET: 64, NBC: Next four out): The Gamecocks picked up a win over Mississippi State (52), which improved them to 8-10 against the top two Quads with a Quad 3 loss and a Quad 4 loss. The win over Kentucky (14) continues to look better. The win at Virginia (50) looks better, too. But they lost to Stetson (305) at home, and that’s not something that’s going away.

BUBBLE WATCH FOR EVERYONE ELSE

TOP 9: Gonzaga (NBC: 1), San Diego State (NBC: 1), BYU (NBC: 5), Saint Mary’s (NBC: 8)

UTAH STATE (NET: 38, NBC: First four out): Utah State took a loss that they could not afford to close out the regular season on Saturday night. They lost at New Mexico (158), their second Quad 3 loss of the season. That, in and of itself, is not a killer, but the fact that the Aggies have not beaten a top 30 team this season and only have two top 85 wins — Florida (32) and LSU (33) on neutral courts — is a bigger issue. At this point, I think that Utah State probably wants to win the Mountain West tournament if they want to feel good about where they are sitting on Selection Sunday.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE (NET: 41, NBC: 11): The Buccaneers survived Western Carolina (143) on Saturday and will now head into the SoCon tournament as regular season champs with a 24-4 record. They have a win at UNCG (73) and a win at LSU (33), but they do have an ugly Quad 4 loss to Mercer (197) at home. That is the killer. The Buccaneers can only lose to UNCG or Furman (66) in the SoCon tournament to have a chance, and even that might be a bit of a longshot.

NORTHERN IOWA (NET: 37, NBC: 11): Northern Iowa took care of business at Drake (164), winning the Missouri Valley regular season title. UNI has a win at Colorado (20) and they beat South Carolina (64) on a neutral court, but they are 5-3 against the top two Quads with a pair of Quad 3 losses. I want to see them get an at-large — every one of their non-Quad 1 losses is a road game in league play — but I’m not sure they have done enough to beat out some of these power conference teams. My advice: win the auto-bid and make it easy on yourself.