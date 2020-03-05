More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
No. 25 Michigan cruises past Nebraska

Associated Press
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jon Teske scored 12 points and Zavier Simpson added 11 in their home finale, and No. 25 Michigan beat Nebraska 82-58 on Thursday, a night when Wolverines fans welcomed former coach John Beilein back to Crisler Center.

Beilein watched from a box about halfway up the seating bowl as his old team closed out its home schedule with a relatively easy win. Michigan (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) led 32-28 at halftime before starting the second with an 18-4 run.

Nebraska (7-23, 2-17) was without guard Cam Mack, suspended for a violation of team rules. The Cornhuskers have lost 15 straight.

Isaiah Livers had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan, and Simpson had 10 assists. Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 19 points.

Teske and Simpson each won his 108th game for the Wolverines, extending the school record. Simpson played in his 145th game, breaking a tie with Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman for Michigan’s career lead.

Abdur-Rahkman, who played on Michigan’s 2018 Final Four team, was also back at Crisler. He was shown on the video screen during the first half, and then there was a huge ovation when Beilein was put on the screen late in the half.

Beilein left Michigan after last season to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he lasted less than one season with them and resigned last month.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers fell behind 11-2 but were able to keep it close until halftime. Ultimately, this was Nebraska’s fifth double-digit loss in its last six games.

Michigan: The Wolverines were coming off two straight losses, but this was a comfortable victory that assures Michigan at least a .500 record in the Big Ten regular season. The Wolverines are also one victory short of 20, which would be a nice accomplishment in coach Juwan Howard’s first season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan barely stayed in the AP Top 25 this week and still has another big test before the next poll.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers play at Minnesota on Sunday.

Michigan: The Wolverines wrap up the regular season at No. 9 Maryland on Sunday.

No. 19 Ohio State wins fourth straight by beating Illinois

Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kaleb Wesson scored 19 points to lead No. 19 Ohio State past No. 23 Illinois 71-63 on Thursday night.

E.J. Liddell tied a career high with 17 points and had 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes (21-9, 11-8 Big Ten), who have won four in a row and nine of their last 11. They are playing well at a critical time, with a road matchup against No. 16 Michigan State looming this weekend and the Big Ten tournament beginning Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Ayo Dosunmu had 21 points and five assists to pace Illinois (20-10, 12-7), which saw its conference championship hopes fade a bit more after starting the day a half-game behind leaders Maryland, Wisconsin and Michigan State. Still, the Illini are poised for a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.

Illinois led by as many as 11 in the first half and held a 37-30 lead at the break. The Buckeyes let fly with the 3-pointers in the opening frame but hit just one in seven tries.

After Illinois went up by seven, Ohio State chipped away and Kaleb Wesson’s fadeaway jumper tied the score at 51 with 9:30 left, part of an 11-2 run by the Buckeyes, who then built an eight-point lead.

After Wesson picked up his fourth and fifth fouls in a 15-second span, Illinois got within five with a steal by Dosunmu and a coast-to-coast layup by Andres Feliz. But Liddell’s shot in the paint and a couple of foul shots by Duane Washington Jr. gave the Buckeyes a 69-60 lead with 32 seconds remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Illini’s second-half shooting was cold and 14 turnovers didn’t help.

Ohio State: Despite bad 3-point shooting, the Buckeyes found a way to rally as a tumultuous regular season winds down.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Buckeyes could move up slightly, but they’re more concerned about tournament seeding at this point.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Hosts Iowa in its regular-season finale on Sunday.

Ohio State: Finishes the season on Sunday at Michigan State.

Kansas responds to the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations

By Travis Hines
Kansas responded forcefully Thursday in refuted allegations made in the Notice of Allegations it was sent by the NCAA in the wake of the federal investigation into corruption in college basketball that has ensnared the Jayhawks and Hall of Fame coach Bill Self.

“In this case, stemming from federal criminal trials in 2018, there are several facts that are in dispute; there are assumptions made; and, perhaps most importantly, there are unprecedented and novel theories put forward that, if found to have merit by the Panel, would dramatically alter the collegiate sports landscape in ways not contemplated by the Membership,” the university says in its response. “This infractions’ proceeding would redefine the criminal verdicts in the federal trials if the Panel adopts the enforcement staff’s theories. In its Response, the University formally challenges each of the men’s basketball related allegations in the Amended Notice of Allegations (“ANOA”) as neither NCAA legislation nor the facts support the enforcement staff’s allegations.”

Kansas fully disputed the assertion that adidas or its representatives could be considered boosters.

“The enforcement staff relies on a never before alleged theory. Specifically, the enforcement staff alleges that: (1) a corporate sponsor of an institution’s athletics program is a representative of the institution’s athletics interests because, by the very nature of the relationship, sponsors make financial contributions that promote athletics,” the university argues, “and (2) every employee, consultant, or other person associated with the corporate sponsor is a representative of the institution if the institution knew or should have known the individual was associated with the corporate sponsor.

“Stated otherwise, according to the enforcement staff, every corporate sponsor and most, if not all, individuals associated with the sponsor are boosters of every institution with which the sponsor does business. This theory, if adopted by the Panel, would have far reaching ramifications throughout the Membership given the universal use of corporate sponsorships throughout Division I athletics.”

The university also defended Self, who won 15 Big 12 titles and one national title at the school since joining in 2003.

“Head Coach Bill Self had no knowledge of any NCAA rules violations or illicit conduct exhibited by Adidas, its employees or its consultants,” the school said. “In addition, as the University noted in September 2019, voluminous evidence demonstrates uncontestably that Coach Self did, in fact, promote an atmosphere of compliance and fully monitor his staff. The charges leveled against Coach Self are not based on fact.”

The school also denies that there was a failure to monitor and that Larry Brown, who last coached at Kansas in the 1980s, could be considered a representative of the university or athletic department.

The school’s entire response runs over 300 pages, and it’s further evidence that Kansas looks to be very much ready to push back against the NCAA and fight the allegations against one of the country’s flagship programs. The NCAA, in the notice of allegations, appears equally as ready for a fight.

John Beilein returns to Michigan for senior night

By Travis Hines
There has been extensive speculation about John Beilein’s coaching future since his end began to unfurl in Cleveland last month.

He was back at the college game for at least one night Thursday, albeit as a proud spectator.

Beilein returned to Michigan, the place he left less than a year ago to pursue his NBA opportunity, to help honor seniors he recruited to Ann Arbor like Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske and Austin Davis, who are now coached by Michigan legend Juwan Howard, as they play Nebraska in their final home game.

Beilein helmed Michigan for 12 years, going 278-150 with two national title game appearances. His term with the Cavaliers was basically a disaster, and the general feeling would be he’d need to return to the college game if he wanted to continue his career. He’d likely be the top candidate in this spring’s cycle and will be a popular name for fans with unpopular coaches for as long as he remains unemployed. It’s unclear, though, if Beilein is even interested in returning to the sideline, whether in college or anywhere else.

Women’s History Month: How Carol Blazejowski paved the way for female hoopers

By Liz Finny
In recent years, women’s college basketball has picked up steam as stars like Sabrina Ionescu and A’ja Wilson have revolutionized the sport by garnering attention and support for their incredible talent.

Thirty years ago, that star was Carol Blazejowski.

“I grew up in a day and age where it was, for the most part, unacceptable to be a female athlete,” Blazejowski said. “I was a tomboy. I played sports, football, baseball, everything, with the boys.

“It wasn’t until I was 10 that I was introduced to the ’roundball’ and fell in love with it… You could practice it on your own. There weren’t any girls to play with back then. It was a time when there were no grassroots basketball programs for girls.”

Not only were there no grassroots programs for girls, but there wasn’t even a team at Carol’s high school until her senior year.

She entered college at a time when women’s basketball was just starting to get more publicity.

Even though the first women’s collegiate game was played in 1893 at Smith’s college, it wasn’t until 1972 that the first national intercollegiate basketball championship was held. That same year, Title IX came into play and demanded that schools fund women’s sports equitably. 

However, it still wasn’t getting utilized as it should have been. Title IX may have been a law, but people weren’t abiding by it, and scholarships still weren’t really happening, according to Carol. 

The New Jersey native decided on Montclair State University because it had a basketball team, it was a teacher’s college—so she could study physical education—and it was close enough to home that her parents could watch her play. 

When Carol got to Montclair in 1974, it was just a “little state championship.’ Her senior year, they were not only ranked, but made it all the way to the Final Four. 

“We gained a lot of media exposure, people were starting to take notice of me,” Blazejowski admitted. “There was a real buzz now around [women’s basketball], it was becoming a movement.”

Carol finished her career at Montclair as the all-time leading scorer in school history with 3,199 points. Her senior year she averaged 38.6 points per game and 9.9 rebounds, while ending with 95 assists and 92 steals. 

She even had the chance to play at Madison Square Garden in 1977, where she put up a record-setting 52 points against Queens College in front of 12,000 people.

“We were the story of the metropolitan area at the time,” Blazejowski smiled. “But, the game was at 10:30 in the morning. We thought, ‘Who’s going to come watch us play?’ There were 10,000 people who came to watch us at 10:30 in the morning.

“To me, the two stories were that we won—it’s always about team Ws—and the second piece was that I was in awe that we had so many people. I never in my wildest dreams thought we’d have that many people.”

Carol went on to win the first Wade Trophy for Women’s Basketball Player of the Year and was given the first USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year Award. In 1979, she led the USA women’s national team to a World Cup gold medal.

“You don’t realize until many years later,” Blazejowski answered, when asked about her groundbreaking career. “You’re grateful to have an opportunity to play. You know you’re creating a buzz. People are taking notice and watching you. It’s great, but you don’t realize until after the fact the impact you were making.”

Little did “the Blaze” know that she would make such a huge impact that it would land her a spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994. 

“That didn’t even enter my realm of imagination—being inducted into the Hall of Fame.” Blazejowski said, with emotion evident in her voice. “You can’t even express it in words; the emotional feeling you have is overwhelming. The sense of pride, humility, gratefulness, to know that you’re immortalized with the greats in our sport of all time is really special.”

Carol continued to champion women in sports, especially women’s basketball, after her time playing it. She joined the NBA and worked in the licensing department before getting more involved in the development of the WNBA. 

When the New York Liberty were formed, Carol was asked to be the general manager and vice president, going on to become the senior vice president and then president over a 13-year WNBA career.

“Our first home game at the Garden, the arena was almost sold out. I didn’t even watch the first quarter of the game, I was too mesmerized by the size of the crowd and the people there, all the faces, all the jerseys that had their names on them. 

“Naysayers said it wouldn’t last, but here we are 24 years later. Yes, it’s about winning games and generating revenue, but now you’re seeing real change for women’s athletes. Now, they’re role models. You can aspire to be in the WNBA. It’s so much more than just a game.”

Now, Carol is giving back what she never had growing up. She founded Blaze Hoop Crew, a training program for young players to learn the game of basketball. Her goal is to “build feeder systems for programs so they have the very basics of being a basketball player,” for both girls and boys.

Carol is hopeful for the future of women’s basketball, and stressed the importance of having patience that it will keep growing and succeeding.

“We forget how long it took men’s basketball to grow to where it is today,” Blazejowski emphasized. “I think we’re still waiting for that magic moment to happen and be there, but it’s going to take time and we need to have patience.”

She also prides herself on being not just an ambassador for basketball, but for all women’s sports.

“The gap is getting smaller, but it’s a big gap. As long as you’re moving forward and upward, it’s all you can hope for. Whether it’s me with young kids, or Diana Taurasi in the WNBA, or Sue Bird with the Olympics, it’s all our responsibilities. There’s no going back. We’re not going back. We’re here to stay.”

As the world celebrates Women’s History Month in March, it’s important to remember where we came from, so that we can focus and more fully understand where we’re going. And basketball is no exception.

“It’s important for new players and new generation to understand the history of the game, the players who came before them, who paved the way, and have a reverence for that. I wouldn’t have had what I had if the generation before me hadn’t done what they’d done. It’s important to know the past to have a better and fuller appreciation for the future.”

NEWS AND NOTES

– No surprise here! Sabrina Ionescu was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year for the third consecutive year. She finished the year as the NCAA career triple-double record holder with 26. 

– Another Three-peat for the Ducks! Oregon finishes as the regular-season Pac-12 champion for the third straight year. Oregon beat Washington 92-56 to win its 16th consecutive victory and to stay undefeated at home. 

– South Carolina also secured a regular season title with a 60-52 win over Texas A&M to complete an undefeated SEC season. 

– Northwestern became Big Ten champs with a win over Illinois, UConn secured its seventh consecutive AAC title and Baylor took home its 10TH STRAIGHT Big 12 title.

– The 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Player of the Year award were announced on March 3, with Oregon claiming three semifinalists and South Carolina notching two. 

The four finalists will be announced on March 20, and the winner will be named on April 4. 

– The NCAA committee released its second top-16 early reveal ahead of the selection show:

South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon and Maryland all nabbed No. 1 seeds, and regional assignments can be found here.

The top three remained the same from the first top-16 reveal in early February; however, Maryland joined the group by muscling its way from the eight overall seed in the first release to fourth, riding 14 straight wins.

– With regular season games finishing up over the weekend, March Madness begins as some teams face off in the first rounds of their conference tournaments. 

A few of the bigger conferences’ postseasons are underway, such as the ACC and SEC, while others like the Big 12 won’t begin until next week. If you want a look at every conference tournament, including start dates, top seeds, schedules, and more, check it out here

– If you’re already excited about the NCAA Tournament, don’t forget to tune in on March 16 when the NCAA bracket will be revealed at 7 p.m. ET during the selection show on ESPN. The tournament dates and schedules can be found here, along with past winners. 

– Fun Fact: While most of us can’t dunk no matter our age, Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter, Me’arah, is near dunking at the age of 13!!!

Player of the Week: Oregon’s Ruthy Hebard scored a team-high 24 points in her senior game on Sunday and finished No. 2 in all-time scoring for the team behind Sabrina Ionescu.

Play of the Week: Hailey Owens took a girl to TOWN on this crossover that left her opponent on the floor: 

Bracketology: The latest on the at-large bids

By Dave Ommen
Here is today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology projection.

Just a couple of quick notes today.

First of all, Tulsa moved into a half-game lead in the American, thus grabbing the league’s automatic bid in today’s update.  That’s why they are in the field.  It’s a good exercise in preparation for Championship Week, when these types of scenarios can squeeze the bubble.

Villanova picked up a huge win at Seton Hall.  The race for No. 2 and No. 3 seeds is intense; with 10 teams vying for 6-7 spots along the two and three lines.

Anyway, here is today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology. If you’re looking for the NBC Sports Bubble Watch, it can be found here.

The latest look at where our NCAA tournament bracketology projection stands …

UPDATED: March 5, 2020  |  12:30 p.m. ET

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
MIDWEST REGION Texas vs. NC State
WEST REGION Stanford vs. Texas Tech
SOUTH REGION  PR VIEW-AM vs. SIENA
MIDWEST REGION ROBERT MORRIS vs. NC A&T
MIDWEST Indianapolis SOUTH – Houston                    
Omaha St. Louis
1) KANSAS 1) Baylor
16) ROB MORRIS / NC A&T 16) PV-AM / SIENA
8) HOUSTON 8) Saint Mary’s
9) Marquette 9) Providence
Tampa Omaha
5) BYU 5) Auburn
12) EAST TENNESSEE ST 12) S.F. Austin
4) Louisville 4) Ohio State
13) LIBERTY 13) AKRON
Cleveland St. Louis
6) Colorado 6) Iowa
11) Texas / NC State 11) NORTHERN IOWA
3) Michigan State 3) KENTUCKY
14) COLGATE 14) NORTH TEXAS
Albany Tampa
7) Illinois 7) Arizona
10) Oklahoma 10) Rutgers
2) Villanova 2) FLORIDA STATE
15) NORTH DAKOTA ST 15) WRIGHT STATE
EAST – New York WEST – Los Angeles
Sacramento Spokane
1) SAN DIEGO ST 1) GONZAGA
16) E. WASHINGTON 16) RADFORD
8) Arizona State 8) USC
9) LSU 9) Indiana
Albany Spokane
5) Penn State 5) Wisconsin
12) TULSA 12) YALE
4) Creighton 4) Oregon
13) VERMONT 13) NEW MEXICO ST
Greensboro Greensboro
6) Butler 6) Michigan
11) UCLA 11) Texas Tech / Stanford
3) Maryland 3) Duke
14) HOFSTRA 14) LITTLE ROCK
Cleveland Albany
7) Virginia 7) West Virginia
10) Xavier 10) Florida
2) DAYTON 2) SETON HALL
15) BELMONT 15) UC-IRVINE
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Florida Texas Tech Wichita State Purdue
Oklahoma Stanford Cincinnati Rhode Island
Rutgers Texas Richmond Memphis
Xavier NC State Utah State South Carolina

Top Seed Line
Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga, San Diego State
Seed List

Breakdown by Conference …
Big Ten (10)
Big East (7)
Pac 12 (7)
Big 12 (6)
ACC (5)
SEC (4)
West Coast (3)
American (2)
Atlantic 10 (1)
Mountain West (1)

