Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

No. 24 Wisconsin moves into first with win over Northwestern

Associated PressMar 5, 2020, 12:14 AM EST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nate Reuvers scored 11 points as No. 24 Wisconsin struggled through a poor offensive performance in a 63-48 win over Northwestern on Wednesday night.

The win moved the Badgers (20-10, 13-6 Big Ten) into a three-way for first place in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin was not effective with the ball against a team that has the 12th-worst defense in the league, giving up more than 70 points a game, and is in last place in the conference.

Northwestern (7-22, 2-17) dug itself two holes, but only found its way out of only one.

The Wildcats, who shoot 42% from the field on average, started the game 1 for 10 with five turnovers in the first nine minutes. After trailing by 17 points with 5:48 left, Northwestern cut the Wisconsin lead to 32-28 just before half.

The Wildcats’ offensive woes resurfaced after the break as they started 1 for 12 and fell behind 48-33 with 8:51 left.

Wisconsin struggled to maintain consistency on offense. The Badgers rely heavily on the 3-point shot, averaging nearly nine a game and shooting 35% from the arc. They made the first 3-pointer they took on consecutive possessions to start the game. From there, Wisconsin made 5 of their next 22.

Pete Nance led Northwestern with 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The season has been a struggle for the Wildcats. They showed fight at times, but lacked any kind of offensive attack to give them a chance at the upset.

Wisconsin: The Badgers have gone from a 5-5 start in December to a three-way tie for first in the Big Ten, joining Maryland and Michigan State with one game to play in the regular season.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Hosts Penn State on Saturday.

Wisconsin: Travels to Indiana on Saturday.

Late free throws push No. 22 Virginia past Miami

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 5, 2020, 12:18 AM EST
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kihei Clark made both ends of a one-and-one with eight seconds left to provide the winning margin and No. 22 Virginia beat Miami 46-44 on Wednesday night for its seventh victory in a row.

Six of the Cavaliers’ victories during the streak have been by a total of 13 points.

Junior Jay Huff led Virginia with 17 points — and they were the Cavaliers’ first 17 points of the game. Mamadi Diakite had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Virginia (22-7, 14-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) hasn’t lost since Feb. 8 against Louisville. The teams meet again Saturday in Charlottesville.

Miami (14-15, 6-13) lost its third game in a row and is winless in seven games against ranked teams this season.

Keith Stone’s 3-pointer for Miami with 2:16 to go made it 44-all. The Hurricanes then committed a turnover and missed two shots before freshman Harlond Beverly fouled Clark near the midcourt stripe.

After the Virginia sophomore sank both free throws, Miami’s DJ Vasiljevic missed a runner from 10 feet.

The Cavaliers won even though they missed their final six shots and went without a field goal for the final 4:46. They shot 37 percent but won while scoring less than 50 points for the fourth time this season, and held an opponent under 50 for the 12th time.

Chris Lykes led Miami with 16 points but cut his eye in a scrum with 12 minutes left and missed the rest of the game. The Hurricanes trailed 33-30 when he departed.

The score was 9-9 after 13 minutes before the offensive pace picked up.

The first half was a two-man show. Huff was the only Cavaliers player to score in the first 16:42. Lykes scored 14 points in the opening half, including a buzzer-beater to cut Virginia’s lead to 24-23 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

The Cavaliers, ranked for the first time since early January, helped their chances of remaining in the Top 25 next week.

The Hurricanes have lost 17 games in a row against ranked teams. Their most recent win came in February 2018 at No. 9 North Carolina.

UP NEXT

Virginia: The Cavaliers play at home Saturday against No. 10 Louisville, which won 80-73 when the teams met on Feb. 8.

Miami: The Hurricanes conclude the regular season Saturday at home against Syracuse. The Orange have won three of the past four meetings.

No. 3 Dayton wins 19th straight

Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 5, 2020, 12:10 AM EST
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Obi Toppin scored 20 points and Trey Landers had 14 points and 14 rebounds for No. 3 Dayton on Wednesday night to lead the Flyers to their 19th straight win, 84-57 over Rhode Island.

Dayton (28-2, 17-0 Atlantic 10) matched its 1951-52 team for the school record in wins, and with a victory over George Washington on Saturday it would finish unbeaten in conference play for the first time in program history.

Jeff Dowtin scored 16 points for Rhode Island (20-9, 12-5), which has lost four of six after running off a 10-game winning streak.

Toppin had four dunks, including a windmill slam that made it a 19-point lead with 10 minutes remaining. When the teams met at Dayton on Feb. 11, Toppin had a similar dunk over his brother, Jacob, a Rhode Island freshman.

But the younger sibling got a small bit of payback, blocking one of his brother’s dunk attempts (though drawing a foul in the process). Jacob Toppin finished with five points and seven rebounds for the Rams.

BIG PICTURE

Dayton: The Flyers avoided the upsets that have hit many of the top-five teams this season and remain on track for a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

URI: Fell to 0-2 vs. ranked teams this year.

UP NEXT

Dayton: Finishes the regular season at home against George Washington on Saturday.

URI: Plays at Massachusetts on Saturday in the regular-season finale.

Wednesday’s Things to Know: The Big East is up for grabs, Florida State survives and Kansas reclaims the Big 12

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 5, 2020, 12:07 AM EST
Quite a few developments Wednesday from some of the country’s best teams in the nation’s best leagues. Here’s what you need to know:

Villanova makes this weekend interesting in the Big East

Seton Hall had a chance to do something really cool Wednesday. The Pirates, already having secured a piece of the Big East regular-season championship, could lock up an outright title at home, on a senior night honoring the likes of Quincy McKnight, Romaro Gill and the incomparable Myles Powell.

That is a stage set beautifully.

Except the Pirates were sharing it with Big East powerhouse Villanova.

The Wildcats shot 51.9 percent from the floor and 40.6 percent from 3-point range while holding Powell to 5 of 18 shooting to claim a 79-77 win in Newark and to send the Big East into some serious drama this weekend.

Seton Hall, now 13-4 in the league, still controls its own fate and can win the title outright, but the Pirates’ loss Wednesday means they’re not the only team who holds its fate in its own hands. That’s because the Pirates face Creighton on Saturday in Omaha, and the Bluejays are owners of a 12-5 mark in Big East play. If Greg McDermott’s team wins, they’re co-champs with Kevin Willard’s group.

But, that’s not all!

By virtue of knocking of Seton Hall, Villanova, too, sports a 12-5 conference mark. If the Wildcats can beat Georgetown for the second time this season on Saturday in D.C. and the Bluejays beat Seton Hall at home, it’s a three-way tie atop the Big East.

The ‘Cats tipoff a couple hours before Seton Hall and Creighton, so they’ll have the opportunity to watch their Big East title chances materialize on TV should they beat the Hoyas.

There’s intrigue in the Big East because Saddiq Bey scored 20 points while Justin Moore and Jermaine Samuels both added 19 for the Wildcats, who shot 10 of 18 from the free-throw line to keep Seton Hall hanging around for the final seconds. Sandro Mamukelashvli had 20 and 10 for Seton Hall while McKnight scored 16.

All three teams are jockeying for seed lines both in the Big East and NCAA tournaments, so how things shake out not only effect the regular-season banners that might go up in Philly, Omaha and Newark, but the likelihood if they’re joined by something a little sweeter from the postseason.

Florida State steals a win in South Bend

Raiquan Gray hit a jumper 1 minute, 23 seconds into the game to put Florida State up one in the early going against Notre Dame. On the next possession, which took a total of 16 seconds, the Fighting Irish got a triple from Prentiss Hubb to regain the lead. A lead they would hold nearly until the very end.

The nearly is doing a lot of work in that sentence, though.

From the time of Hubb’s 3-pointer to when Florida State’s Trent Forrest’s layup went through the rim with 3 seconds remaining, Notre Dame had No. 7 Florida State on the ropes, but Forrest’s bucket and the three-seconds worth of advantage it gave the Seminoles was enough for Florida State to beat Notre Dame, 73-71.

The ‘Noles led for just 19 seconds in the game and trailed by as many as 13 in the second half. They really didn’t have a whole lot of business being in this thing late, but there they were until their they went, back home with their 25th win of the year. It also keeps Florida State tied with Louisville atop the ACC standings with just a home game against Boston College this weekend between them and a conference title.

As for Notre Dame, it was a missed opportunity to land a big win in a season that appears destined to end without an NCAA tournament for the third-straight time, which will match the longest drought of the Mike Brey era. They went without a dance from 2004-06 previously.

King Kansas…again

After 12 long months, at long last, the tyrannical reign of Texas Tech and Kansas State as Big 12 champions is over. Kansas injects some much-needed fresh air into the Big 12 as its new champion.

It was a long year for the Jayhawks, who spent the previous 14 as the conference’s best. Must of been tough, I’m sure.

The top-ranked Jayhawks dispatched TCU 75-66 to win at least a piece of the conference title for the 15th time in 16 years, and they can win it outright if they can beat Texas Tech in Lubbock or if Baylor gets tripped up by West Virginia in Morgantown.

Kansas has now won 15 straight and looks to only be rolling into tip-top fighting shape with Udoka Azubuike scoring 31 against the Horned Frogs. Not only is Kansas back after a one-year hiatus atop the Big 12, it looks as though the Jayhawks are quickly becoming the national title favorite.

Bubble Banter: Providence continues their incredible run

AP Photo/Stew Milne
By Rob DausterMar 4, 2020, 11:46 PM EST
There is plenty of action happening on the bracketology bubble watch despite it being a relatively slow night for college hoops.

Dave Ommen’s latest bracketology can be found here. Rob Dauster’s Bubble Watch can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

Here is everything you need to know to.

THE BUBBLE WATCH WINNERS

PROVIDENCE (NET: 44, NBC: 10): The Friars won their fifth straight game on Wednesday night, taking care of business against Xavier (41) at home. They are now 18-12 on the season, but at this point Providence should be pretty good about their chances of getting into the NCAA tournament. They have seven Quad 1 wins, they are 12-8 against the top two Quads, and while they took four horrendous losses back in November — including a loss to a terrible Long Beach State (294) team — this is a different team today than it was back then. If the Friars stay hot and win a game or two in the Big East tournament, I don’t think it’s crazy to think they can get to a No. 7 or 8 seed, depending on how everything else shakes out.

ARKANSAS (NET: 46, NBC: Next four out): Arkansas is 19-11 on the season with a 7-10 record in the SEC after knocking off LSU (31) at home on Wednesday night. They have a pair of Quad 1 wins and a 6-11 record against the top two Quads, which really isn’t that great, but the more important record is this: They are now 19-6 on the season with a healthy Isaiah Joe. I don’t think that will be enough to get the Razorbacks onto the right side of the bubble, not when it is actually pretty strong this season, so it will be very interesting to see how the selection committee handles Arkansas.

FLORIDA (NET: 34, NBC: 10): The Gators picked up another Quad 2 win on Wednesday night, going into Athens and knocking off Georgia. They have a bunch of good wins this year — Auburn (27) and LSU (32) at home, Xavier (41) and Providence (44) on a neutral by 32 points — and while they have lost 11 games, their worst losses are top 100 road losses in league play to Missouri and Ole Miss. I think that they should be in the tournament regardless of what happens against Kentucky (14) in the season finale or in the SEC tournament. We’ll see how it all plays out.

… AND LOSER

RHODE ISLAND (NET: 40, NBC: First four out): Rhode Island got absolutely drubbed at home on Wednesday night by Dayton (3), losing by 27 points in what was their biggest game of the season. At this point, I do not see how the Rams can get an at-large bid without beating Dayton at some point during the Atlantic 10 tournament. They only have one Quad 1 win and they also have a Quad 4 loss at Brown (248).

XAVIER (NET: 45, NBC: 10): The Musketeers lost at Providence (44) on Wednesday, but it doesn’t really hurt them all that much. Xavier still has a bit of a weird profile. The best thing about their resume is that they really have not taken all that many bad losses. Their worst loss of the season came at Wake Forest (103), which is a Quad 2 loss. It’s the only team ranked outside of the top 35 in the NET that Xavier has lost to. They only have three Quad 1 wins — and one of them is at St. John’s (66) — but they do have a win over Seton Hall (12) in Newark, which helps quite a bit. I personally think that Xavier has to do more work than it looks like. With games at Providence (44) and Butler (20) at home, they’ll have two more chances to land Quad 1 wins. I think Xavier probably should win at least one of those to really feel comfortable.

CLEMSON (NET: 73, NBC: Off the bubble): The Tigers climbed back up into the conversation with a win over Florida State (11) on Saturday, and then they torpedoed that by losing at Virginia Tech (87) on Wednesday. It was a fun four days, Tiger fans.

Bubble Watch: Breaking down every team in at-large conversation

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 4, 2020, 11:00 PM EST
It’s that time of the year again, which means that we are diving head first into our annual NCAA tournament bubble watch.

The way that it will work is simple: We’ll be looking at every team that our Dave Ommen, the best bracketologist in the business, considers in the mix for an at-large bid. In an effort to keep this somewhat manageable, we are going to assume that the top 36 teams in the field — every team that is a No. 9-seed or above — is “off the bubble”. This does not mean those teams are a lock to dance, it just means that they have given themselves enough room for error that we can take them out of the conversation until they do something dumb.

Dave’s latest bracket can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

So with all that in mind, let’s get into the full NCAA tournament bubble watch:

ACC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Florida State (NBC: 3), Duke (NBC: 3), Louisville (NBC: 3), Virginia (NBC: 7)

N.C. STATE (NET: 54, NBC: Play-in game): The Wolfpack got worked over by Duke (6) in Cameron on Monday night, dropping them to 18-12 on the season and 9-10 in the ACC. They now have just four Quad 1 wins, after UNCG (78) fell out of the top 75, and with Syracuse (71) and Wisconsin (30) in danger of dropping into Quad 2 territory, the Wolfpack are in a more difficult spot than it seems at first glance. They have also lost three Quad 3 games. Their saving grace right now is that 22 point win over Duke in Raleigh. They absolutely cannot lose to Wake Forest (100) at home on Saturday, and I think they probably want to win a game or two in the ACC tournament as well.

CLEMSON (NET: 73, NBC: Off the bubble): The Tigers climbed back up into the conversation with a win over Florida State (11) on Saturday, and then they torpedoed that by losing at Virginia Tech (87) on Wednesday. It was a fun four days, Tiger fans.

AMERICAN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Houston (NBC: 8)

WICHITA STATE (NET: 47, NBC: Play-in game): I’m still not quite sure how they did it, but Wichita State somehow avoided disaster by using a 40-12 surge over the course of the last 15 minutes to erase a 24 point deficit at SMU (81), keeping them in the at-large mix. They have a pair of low-end Quad 1 road wins, they have beaten VCU (56) and Oklahoma (42) at home, and they don’t have any truly terrible losses, but with just one potential Quad 1 game left on their schedule — which is on the road — and with just a single top 50 win on the season, I think the Shockers are going to have an uncomfortable Selection Sunday. The fact that they are 9-7 against the top two Quads without a bad loss is something of a saving grace at this point.

MEMPHIS (NET: 60, NBC: Next four out): Memphis needed OT to get it done, but the Tigers knocked off Tulane (174) in New Orleans to get to 20 wins on the season. The Tigers still have just two Quad 1 wins compared to three Quad 3 losses, and they are still playing without D.J. Jeffries, but they have a chance because they end their season like this: Wichita State (47), at Houston (22). If they can win those two games and avoid taking a bad loss in the AAC tournament, then Memphis very well might hear their names called on Selection Sunday.

CINCINNATI (NET: 53, NBC: First four out): The Bearcats dodged a bullet by erasing a 13 point deficit to beat South Florida (121) on the road. Cincinnati has a pair of Quad 1 wins — Houston (19) at home and Wichita State (45) on the road — and a 9-6 record against the top two Quads. But they have also lost four Quad 3 games. They are going to have a sweat on Selection Sunday barring a win over Houston during the AAC tournament.

ATLANTIC 10 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Dayton (NBC: 2)

RHODE ISLAND (NET: 40, NBC: First four out): Rhode Island got absolutely drubbed at home on Wednesday night by Dayton (3), losing by 27 points in what was their biggest game of the season. At this point, I do not see how the Rams can get an at-large bid without beating Dayton at some point during the Atlantic 10 tournament. They only have one Quad 1 win and they also have a Quad 4 loss at Brown (248).

RICHMOND (NET: 48, NBC: First four out): The Spiders took care of Davidson (74) at home on Tuesday night. They are 3-4 against Quad 1 opponents with a 5-6 record against the top two Quads and a Quad 3 loss. Richmond does not have any margin for error, not with so many teams on the bubble playing their win in over the last couple of weeks. I think this team needs to beat Dayton in the Atlantic 10 tournament or they are NIT bound.

BIG 12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Baylor (NBC: 1), Kansas (NBC: 1), West Virginia (NBC: 8), Oklahoma (NBC: 9)

TEXAS TECH (NET: 23, NBC: 10): It feels weird putting Texas Tech in the bubble conversation considering the fact that they have a top 25 NET, but the truth is that their resume is not quite as strong as you might think. After losing in overtime at Baylor (5) on Monday night, the Red Raiders are sitting at 18-12 overall. They really only have two elite wins on the season. They beat Louisville (8) on a neutral court back in December and they knocked off West Virginia (21) at home. They finish up the regular season by playing Kansas (1) at home in a game where Kansas will be playing for the Big 12 regular season title. If they win, they’re in. End of discussion. But if they end up losing, Texas Tech will be 18-13 on the season with a 3-10 record against Quad 1 opponents heading into the Big 12 tournament. They need to start making some moves.

TEXAS (NET: 58, NBC: Play-in game): The run that the Longhorns are on is downright incredible. After going into Norman and knocking off Oklahoma (41) on Tuesday night, Texas has now won five straight games. The last three have all been Quad 1 games, which means that they are now sitting at 5-7 against the top Quad with a 7-11 recorded against the top two Quads. They have just one loss to a team outside the top 60 and nothing worse than a Quad 2 loss. If they beat Oklahoma State (68) at home on Saturday, they’ll get to 20-11 on the season. At this point, I think Texas is in the NCAA tournament and will be there on Selection Sunday. Just three weeks ago, everyone was ready to fire Shaka Smart and replace him with John Beilein or Chris Beard or whoever. What a wild turn around.

BIG EAST BUBBLE WATCH

Top 9: Seton Hall (NBC: 2), Creighton (NBC: 3), Villanova (NBC: 4), Butler (NBC: 6), Marquette (NBC: 7)

XAVIER (NET: 45, NBC: 10): The Musketeers lost at Providence (44) on Wednesday, but it doesn’t really hurt them all that much. Xavier still has a bit of a weird profile. The best thing about their resume is that they really have not taken all that many bad losses. Their worst loss of the season came at Wake Forest (103), which is a Quad 2 loss. It’s the only team ranked outside of the top 35 in the NET that Xavier has lost to. They only have three Quad 1 wins — and one of them is at St. John’s (66) — but they do have a win over Seton Hall (12) in Newark, which helps quite a bit. I personally think that Xavier has to do more work than it looks like. With games at Providence (44) and Butler (20) at home, they’ll have two more chances to land Quad 1 wins. I think Xavier probably should win at least one of those to really feel comfortable.

PROVIDENCE (NET: 44, NBC: 10): The Friars won their fifth straight game on Wednesday night, taking care of business against Xavier (41) at home. They are now 18-12 on the season, but at this point Providence should be pretty good about their chances of getting into the NCAA tournament. They have seven Quad 1 wins, they are 12-8 against the top two Quads, and while they took four horrendous losses back in November — including a loss to a terrible Long Beach State (294) team — this is a different team today than it was back then. If the Friars stay hot and win a game or two in the Big East tournament, I don’t think it’s crazy to think they can get to a No. 7 or 8 seed, depending on how everything else shakes out.

BIG TEN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Maryland (NBC: 2), Michigan State (NBC: 5), Penn State (NBC: 5), Ohio State (NBC: 5), Iowa (NBC: 5), Michigan (NBC: 6), Wisconsin (NBC: 6), Illinois (NBC: 7), Indiana (NBC: 9)

RUTGERS (NET: 35, NBC: 11): Rutgers landed an enormous win on Tuesday night as they knocked off Maryland (15) at home. The Scarlet Knights are now 18-11 on the season. They are 17-1 at home and just 1-10 away from the RAC, which is problematic. Rutgers does have four Quad 1 wins — they’ve beaten both Seton Hall (12) and Maryland (15) in their building — and they are 8-10 against the top two Quads, but a neutral site loss to St. Bonaventure (116) doesn’t help matters. I think Rutgers still needs to win at least one more game to really feel good about themselves.

PURDUE (NET: 34, NBC: Off the bubble): After the Boilermakers snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Indiana (54) at home on Saturday, Purdue went into Iowa City and knocked off Iowa (29), adding their fifth Quad 1 win of the season. Purdue is 9-13 against the top two Quads, and they have also lost to Nebraska (189) on the road, a Quad 3 loss. They still have some work to do, like beating Rutgers (34) at home on Saturday and, in all likelihood, having to win a game or two in the Big Ten tournament. But losing this game would have meant that Purdue was going to have to get the automatic bid to get in. So they’re still alive.

PAC-12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Oregon (NBC: 4), Colorado (NBC: 6), Arizona (NBC: 7), Arizona State (NBC: 9), USC (NBC: 9)

UCLA (NET: 75, NBC: 11): UCLA picked up another enormous win on Saturday, as they beat Arizona (11) at home to move them into — get this — sole possession of first place in the Pac-12. Yes, UCLA has lost 11 games and yes, the Bruins have lost to Hofstra (123) and Cal St. Fullerton (268) at home. But they have now won seven straight games. They’ve won 11 of their last 13 games. They have swept Arizona and Colorado (22). They have six Quad 1 wins and a 9-9 record against the top two Quads. With a trip to USC (39) to close out the regular season, I think all the Bruins need to do is win one more game before Selection Sunday and they will be dancing. Incredible turnaround.

STANFORD (NET: 30, NBC: Play-in game): The Cardinal are now on a four-game winning streak after landing an enormous win over Colorado (20) on Sunday. They are now 5-5 against Quad 1 opponents, 7-8 against the top two Quads and while they do have a Quad 3 loss — at Cal (136) — to their name, they are playing well at the most important time of their season. Stanford gets two more shots at Quad 1 wins next week as they visit the Oregon schools, so there will be chances to improve their resume. The Cardinal will need to capitalize on those to feel good on Selection Sunday, but they are in a pretty good spot right now.

SEC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Kentucky (NBC: 2), Auburn (NBC: 4), LSU (NBC: 8)

FLORIDA (NET: 34, NBC: 10): The Gators picked up another Quad 2 win on Wednesday night, going into Athens and knocking off Georgia. They have a bunch of good wins this year — Auburn (27) and LSU (32) at home, Xavier (41) and Providence (44) on a neutral by 32 points — and while they have lost 11 games, their worst losses are top 100 road losses in league play to Missouri and Ole Miss. I think that they should be in the tournament regardless of what happens against Kentucky (14) in the season finale or in the SEC tournament. We’ll see how it all plays out.

ARKANSAS (NET: 46, NBC: Next four out): Arkansas is 19-11 on the season with a 7-10 record in the SEC after knocking off LSU (31) at home on Wednesday night. They have a pair of Quad 1 wins and a 6-11 record against the top two Quads, which really isn’t that great, but the more important record is this: They are now 19-6 on the season with a healthy Isaiah Joe. I don’t think that will be enough to get the Razorbacks onto the right side of the bubble, not when it is actually pretty strong this season, so it will be very interesting to see how the selection committee handles Arkansas.

TENNESSEE (NET: 69, NBC: Off the bubble): I guess it was too soon to entirely write Tennessee off. The Vols went into Rupp Arena on Tuesday night, erased a 17-point second half deficit and beat Kentucky (14). That alone is not enough to get the Vols back onto the right side of the bubble, but with a home game against Auburn (28) coming up on Saturday, there’s still a chance. Tennessee is 17-13 on the season with a 2-9 record against Quad 1 opponents and a 8-12 mark against the top two Quads. Beat Auburn on Saturday, and they’ll have a puncher’s chance to earn an at-large with a couple of wins in the SEC tournament.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 52, NBC: Next four out): The Bulldogs lost at South Carolina (65) on Tuesday, which was their last shot at getting a Quad 1 win before the SEC tournament. They are currently sitting at 7-9 against the top two Quads with just two Quad 1 wins to go along with a pair of Quad 3 losses. The only team that they have beaten that is currently projected for the NCAA tournament is Florida (33).

SOUTH CAROLINA (NET: 64, NBC: Next four out): The Gamecocks picked up a win over Mississippi State (52), which improved them to 8-10 against the top two Quads with a Quad 3 loss and a Quad 4 loss. The win over Kentucky (14) continues to look better. The win at Virginia (50) looks better, too. But they lost to Stetson (305) at home, and that’s not something that’s going away.

BUBBLE WATCH FOR EVERYONE ELSE

TOP 9: Gonzaga (NBC: 1), San Diego State (NBC: 1), BYU (NBC: 5), Saint Mary’s (NBC: 8)

UTAH STATE (NET: 38, NBC: First four out): Utah State took a loss that they could not afford to close out the regular season on Saturday night. They lost at New Mexico (158), their second Quad 3 loss of the season. That, in and of itself, is not a killer, but the fact that the Aggies have not beaten a top 30 team this season and only have two top 85 wins — Florida (32) and LSU (33) on neutral courts — is a bigger issue. At this point, I think that Utah State probably wants to win the Mountain West tournament if they want to feel good about where they are sitting on Selection Sunday.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE (NET: 41, NBC: 11): The Buccaneers survived Western Carolina (143) on Saturday and will now head into the SoCon tournament as regular season champs with a 24-4 record. They have a win at UNCG (73) and a win at LSU (33), but they do have an ugly Quad 4 loss to Mercer (197) at home. That is the killer. The Buccaneers can only lose to UNCG or Furman (66) in the SoCon tournament to have a chance, and even that might be a bit of a longshot.

NORTHERN IOWA (NET: 37, NBC: 11): Northern Iowa took care of business at Drake (164), winning the Missouri Valley regular season title. UNI has a win at Colorado (20) and they beat South Carolina (64) on a neutral court, but they are 5-3 against the top two Quads with a pair of Quad 3 losses. I want to see them get an at-large — every one of their non-Quad 1 losses is a road game in league play — but I’m not sure they have done enough to beat out some of these power conference teams. My advice: win the auto-bid and make it easy on yourself.