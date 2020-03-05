More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
2020 conference tournament brackets
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

March Madness 2020: Conference tournament brackets, schedules

By Rob DausterMar 5, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
It’s time for March Madness 2020! Below, you will find an image that details every 2020 conference tournament schedule, and as you scroll down you will find the 2020 conference tournament brackets.

Make sure that you are ready for the madness.

For those schools who are flirting with the NCAA Tournament bubble, click here for the latest projections of who’s in and who’s out. And for the rest of the field interested in where your team may be headed for the Big Dance, click here for our latest NCAA Tournament projections. (And if you really want to get ahead of the game, get your printable NCAA Tournament bracket here.)

(Click on the photo chart to enlarge and view all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules.)

To download a full graphic with all of the March Madness games, click here.

Below you will find a link to every one of the 2020 conference tournament brackets.

ACC

  • DATES: March 10-14
  • LOCATION: Greensboro, N.C.
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

AMERICAN

  • DATES: March 12-15
  • LOCATION: Fort Worth, Texas
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

AMERICA EAST

  • DATES: March 7, 10, 14
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:00 a.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

ATLANTIC 10

  • DATES: March 11-15
  • LOCATION: Brooklyn
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 1:00 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

ATLANTIC SUN

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 8
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 8, 3:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

BIG EAST

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: New York
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 6:30 p.m., FOX
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

BIG SKY

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Boise, ID
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

BIG SOUTH

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 6, 8,
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 8, 1:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

BIG TEN

  • DATES: March 11-15
  • LOCATION: Indianapolis
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 3:30 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

BIG 12

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Kansas City
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 6:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

BIG WEST

  • DATES: March 12-14
  • LOCATION: Anaheim
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

COLONIAL

  • DATES: March 7-10
  • LOCATION: Washington DC
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., CBSSN
  • BRACKET

CONFERENCE USA

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Frisco, Texas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
  • BRACKET

HORIZON LEAGUE

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 9, 10
  • LOCATION: Indianapolis
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

IVY LEAGUE

  • DATES: March 14-15
  • LOCATION: Cambridge, Mass.
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 12:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

MAAC

  • DATES: March 10-14
  • LOCATION: Atlantic City, NJ
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 4:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

MAC

  • DATES: March 9, 12-14
  • LOCATION: Campus sites, Cleveland
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

MEAC

  • DATES: March 10-14
  • LOCATION: Norfolk, Va.
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 1:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

MISSOURI VALLEY

  • DATES: March 5-8
  • LOCATION: St. Louis
  • TITLE GAME: March 8, 2:00 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET

MOUNTAIN WEST

  • DATES: March 4-7
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 7, 5:30 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

NEC

  • DATES: March 4, 7, 10
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

OHIO VALLEY

  • DATES: March 4-7
  • LOCATION: Evansville
  • TITLE GAME: March 7, 8:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

PAC-12

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 10:30 p.m., FS1
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

PATRIOT

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 8, 11
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 11, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
  • BRACKET

SEC

  • DATES: March 11-15
  • LOCATION: Nashville
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 1:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

SOCON

  • DATES: March 6-9
  • LOCATION: Asheville, N.C.
  • TITLE GAME: March 9, 7:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

SOUTHLAND

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Katy, Texas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

SUMMIT

  • DATES: March 7-10
  • LOCATION: Sioux Falls, S.D.
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

SUN BELT

  • DATES: March 7, 9, 11, 14-15
  • LOCATION: Campus sites, New Orleans
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 2:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

SWAC

  • DATES: March 10, 13-14
  • LOCATION: Birmingham, Alabama
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 6:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

WAC

  • DATES: March 12-14
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

WCC

  • DATES: March 5-7, 9-10
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 9:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

How do I watch the games?

Myriad networks broadcast the conference tournaments, including (but not limited to) ESPN, CBS, NBCSN, Fox, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network and more. There’s a full rundown of the 2020 conference tournament brackets and their respective TV networks available here.

Automatic bids to the Big Dance

As a reminder, any school that wins its conference tournament receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. For the men, that means 32 teams will get a spot in the bracket, while another 36 receive at-large bids. We’ll be tracking those automatic bids as well. Click here for more info.

When do Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament begin?

Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is on March 15 (about 4 pm ET), while the games begin a couple days later. The First Four is on March 17 and 18 (which airs on TruTV), while the craziness of Round 1 starts on Thursday, March 19. The four networks that air those games are: CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV.

The Sweet 16 games begin on March 26 and will air on CBS and TBS. Elite Eight games start on March 28 and also air on CBS and TBS.

The Final Four, held in Atlanta this year, starts on Saturday, April 4. The National Title Game is Monday, April 6. All of those games air on TBS.

Women’s History Month: How Carol Blazejowski paved the way for female hoopers

Courtesy of Carol Blazejowski
By Liz FinnyMar 5, 2020, 12:16 PM EST
In recent years, women’s college basketball has picked up steam as stars like Sabrina Ionescu and A’ja Wilson have revolutionized the sport by garnering attention and support for their incredible talent.

Thirty years ago, that star was Carol Blazejowski.

“I grew up in a day and age where it was, for the most part, unacceptable to be a female athlete,” Blazejowski said. “I was a tomboy. I played sports, football, baseball, everything, with the boys.

“It wasn’t until I was 10 that I was introduced to the ’roundball’ and fell in love with it… You could practice it on your own. There weren’t any girls to play with back then. It was a time when there were no grassroots basketball programs for girls.”

Not only were there no grassroots programs for girls, but there wasn’t even a team at Carol’s high school until her senior year.

Carol entered college at a time when women’s basketball was just starting to get more publicity.

Even though the first women’s collegiate game was played in 1893 at Smith’s college, it wasn’t until 1972 that the first national intercollegiate basketball championship was held. That same year, Title IX came into play and demanded that schools fund women’s sports equitably. 

However, it still wasn’t getting utilized as it should have been. Title IX may have been a law, but people weren’t abiding by it, and scholarships still weren’t really happening, according to Carol. 

The New Jersey native decided on Montclair State University because it had a basketball team, it was a teacher’s college—so she could study physical education—and it was close enough to home that her parents could watch her play. 

When Carol got to Montclair in 1974, it was just a “little state championship.’ Her senior year, they were not only ranked, but made it all the way to the Final Four. 

“We gained a lot of media exposure, people were starting to take notice of me,” Blazejowski admitted. “There was a real buzz now around [women’s basketball], it was becoming a movement.”

Carol finished her career at Montclair as the all-time leading scorer in school history with 3,199 points. Her senior year she averaged 38.6 points per game and 9.9 rebounds, while ending with 95 assists and 92 steals. 

She even had the chance to play at Madison Square Garden in 1977, where she put up a record-setting 52 points against Queens College in front of 12,000 people.

“We were the story of the metropolitan area at the time,” Blazejowski smiled. “But, the game was at 10:30 in the morning. We thought,  ‘Who’s going to come watch us play?’ There were 10,000 people who came to watch us at 10:30 in the morning.

“To me, the two stories were that we won—it’s always about team Ws—and the second piece for me was that I was in awe that we had so many people. I never in my wildest dreams thought we’d have that many people.”

Carol went on to win the first Wade Trophy for Women’s Basketball Player of the Year and was given the first USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year Award. In 1979, she led the USA women’s national team to a World Cup gold medal.

“You don’t realize until many years later,” Blazejowski answered, when asked about her groundbreaking career. “You’re grateful to have an opportunity to play. You know you’re creating a buzz. People are taking notice and watching you. It’s great, but you don’t realize until after the fact the impact you were making.”

Little did “the Blaze” know that she would make such a huge impact that it would land her a spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994. 

“That didn’t even enter my realm of imagination—being inducted into the Hall of Fame.” Blazejowski said, with emotion evident in her voice. “You can’t even express it in words; the emotional feeling you have is overwhelming. The sense of pride, humility, gratefulness to know that you’re immortalized with the greats in our sport of all time is really special.”

Carol continued to champion women in sports, especially women’s basketball, after her time playing it. She joined the NBA and worked in the licensing department before getting more involved in the development of the WNBA. 

When the New York Liberty were formed, Carol was asked to be the general manager and vice president, going on to become the senior vice president and then president over a 13-year WNBA career.

“Our first home game at the Garden, the arena was almost sold out. I didn’t even watch the first quarter of the game, I was too mesmerized by the size of the crowd and the people there, all the faces, all the jerseys that had their names on them. 

“Naysayers said it wouldn’t last, but here we are 23/24 years later. Yes, it’s about winning games and generating revenue, but now you’re seeing real change for women’s athletes. Now, they’re role models. You can aspire to be in the WNBA. It’s so much more than just a game.”

Now, Carol is giving back what she never had growing up. She founded Blaze Hoop Crew, a training program for young players to learn the game of basketball. Her goal is to “build feeder systems for programs so they have the very basics of being a basketball player,” for both girls and boys.

Carol has hope for the future of women’s basketball, and stressed the importance of patience that it will keep growing and succeeding.

“We forget how long it took men’s basketball to grow to where it is today,” Blazejowski emphasized. “I think we’re still waiting for that magic moment to happen and be there, but it’s going to take time and we need to have patience.”

She also prides herself on being not just an ambassador for basketball, but for all women’s sports.

“The gap is getting smaller, but it’s a big gap. As long as you’re moving forward and upward, it’s all you can hope for. Whether it’s me with young kids, or Diana Taurasi in the WNBA, or Sue Bird with the Olympics, it’s all our responsibilities. There’s no going back. We’re not going back. We’re here to stay.”

As the world celebrates women’s history month in March, it’s important to remember where we came from, so that we can focus and more fully understand where we’re going. And basketball is no exception.

“It’s important for new players and new generation to understand the history of the game, the players who came before them, who paved the way, and have a reverence for that. I wouldn’t have had what I had if the generation before me hadn’t done what they’d done. It’s important to know the past to have a better and fuller appreciation for the future.”

NEWS AND NOTES

– No surprise here! Sabrina Ionescu was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year for the third consecutive year. She finished the year as the NCAA career triple-double record holder with 26. 

– Another Three-peat for the Ducks! Oregon finishes as the regular-season Pac-12 champion for the third straight year. Oregon beat Washington 92-56 to win its 16th consecutive victory and to stay undefeated at home. 

– South Carolina also secured a regular season title with a 60-52 win over Texas A&M to complete an undefeated SEC season. 

– Northwestern became Big Ten champs with a win over Illinois, UConn secured its seventh consecutive AAC title and Baylor took home its 10TH STRAIGHT Big 12 title.

– The 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Player of the Year award were announced on March 3, with Oregon claiming three semifinalists and South Carolina notching two. 

The four finalists will be announced on March 20, and the winner will be named on April 4. 

– The NCAA committee released its second top-16 early reveal ahead of the selection show:

South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon and Maryland all nabbed No. 1 seeds, and regional assignments can be found here.

The top three remained the same from the first top-16 reveal in early February; however, Maryland joined the group by muscling its way from the eight overall seed in the first release to fourth, riding 14 straight wins.

– With regular season games finishing up over the weekend, March Madness begins as some teams face off in the first rounds of their conference tournaments. 

A few of the bigger conferences’ postseasons are underway, such as the ACC and SEC, while others like the Big 12 won’t begin until next week. If you want a look at every conference tournament, including start dates, top seeds, schedules, and more, check it out here

– If you’re already excited about the NCAA Tournament, don’t forget to tune in on March 16 when the NCAA bracket will be revealed at 7 p.m. ET during the selection show on ESPN. The tournament dates and schedules can be found here, along with past winners. 

– Fun Fact: While most of us can’t dunk no matter our age, Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter, Me’arah, is near dunking at the age of 13!!!

Player of the Week: Oregon’s Ruthy Hebard scored a team-high 24 points in her senior game on Sunday and finished No. 2 in all-time scoring for the team behind Sabrina Ionescu.

Play of the Week: Hailey Owens took a girl to TOWN on this crossover that left her opponent on the floor: 

Bracketology: The latest on the at-large bids

Getty Images
By Dave OmmenMar 5, 2020, 12:00 PM EST
Here is today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology projection.

Just a couple of quick notes today.

First of all, Tulsa moved into a half-game lead in the American, thus grabbing the league’s automatic bid in today’s update.  That’s why they are in the field.  It’s a good exercise in preparation for Championship Week, when these types of scenarios can squeeze the bubble.

Villanova picked up a huge win at Seton Hall.  The race for No. 2 and No. 3 seeds is intense; with 10 teams vying for 6-7 spots along the two and three lines.

Anyway, here is today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology. If you’re looking for the NBC Sports Bubble Watch, it can be found here.

The latest look at where our NCAA tournament bracketology projection stands …

UPDATED: March 5, 2020  |  12:30 p.m. ET

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
MIDWEST REGION Texas vs. NC State
WEST REGION Stanford vs. Texas Tech
SOUTH REGION  PR VIEW-AM vs. SIENA
MIDWEST REGION ROBERT MORRIS vs. NC A&T
MIDWEST Indianapolis SOUTH – Houston                    
Omaha St. Louis
1) KANSAS 1) Baylor
16) ROB MORRIS / NC A&T 16) PV-AM / SIENA
8) HOUSTON 8) Saint Mary’s
9) Marquette 9) Providence
Tampa Omaha
5) BYU 5) Auburn
12) EAST TENNESSEE ST 12) S.F. Austin
4) Louisville 4) Ohio State
13) LIBERTY 13) AKRON
Cleveland St. Louis
6) Colorado 6) Iowa
11) Texas / NC State 11) NORTHERN IOWA
3) Michigan State 3) KENTUCKY
14) COLGATE 14) NORTH TEXAS
Albany Tampa
7) Illinois 7) Arizona
10) Oklahoma 10) Rutgers
2) Villanova 2) FLORIDA STATE
15) NORTH DAKOTA ST 15) WRIGHT STATE
EAST – New York WEST – Los Angeles
Sacramento Spokane
1) SAN DIEGO ST 1) GONZAGA
16) E. WASHINGTON 16) RADFORD
8) Arizona State 8) USC
9) LSU 9) Indiana
Albany Spokane
5) Penn State 5) Wisconsin
12) TULSA 12) YALE
4) Creighton 4) Oregon
13) VERMONT 13) NEW MEXICO ST
Greensboro Greensboro
6) Butler 6) Michigan
11) UCLA 11) Texas Tech / Stanford
3) Maryland 3) Duke
14) HOFSTRA 14) LITTLE ROCK
Cleveland Albany
7) Virginia 7) West Virginia
10) Xavier 10) Florida
2) DAYTON 2) SETON HALL
15) BELMONT 15) UC-IRVINE
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Florida Texas Tech Wichita State Purdue
Oklahoma Stanford Cincinnati Rhode Island
Rutgers Texas Richmond Memphis
Xavier NC State Utah State South Carolina

Top Seed Line
Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga, San Diego State
Seed List

Breakdown by Conference …
Big Ten (10)
Big East (7)
Pac 12 (7)
Big 12 (6)
ACC (5)
SEC (4)
West Coast (3)
American (2)
Atlantic 10 (1)
Mountain West (1)

OK, how good are you guys at NCAA tournament bracketology?

Not too bad. Our bracketologist, Dave Ommen, is sitting atop the ranks for the bracket matrix, which cobbles together everyone who does this for a living. So yeah, we’re on our game.

When do conference tournaments begin?

Conference tournaments — when teams can earn automatic berths to the NCAA Tournament — begin on Tuesday, March 3. Most of the league tournaments for that week are mid-major and low-major schools (though those can often be the most exciting games to watch).

There is a full schedule for all 32 conference tournaments here, though check back with us later on for previews for all those tournaments, recaps and highlights from the buzzer-beaters and many dunks for the start of March.

When do Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament begin?

Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is on March 15 (about 4 pm ET), while the games begin a couple days later. The First Four is on March 17 and 18, while the craziness of Round 1 starts on Thursday, March 19.

The Final Four, held in Atlanta this year, starts on Saturday, April 4. The National Title Game is Monday, April 6.

2020 Big 12 Tournament bracket, schedule

AP Photo/Ray Carlin
By Rob DausterMar 5, 2020, 7:57 AM EST
Here is the 2020 Big 12 tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

Big 12 Tournament bracket

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 7 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10, 9:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 12:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 5: No. 2 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 6: No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed, 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals; Friday, March 13

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Championship; Saturday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 6:00 p.m.

The full 2020 Big 12 tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the Big 12 regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 

2020 SEC Tournament bracket, schedule

AP Photo/Wade Payne
By Rob DausterMar 5, 2020, 7:44 AM EST
Here is the 2020 SEC tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

SEC Tournament bracket

SEC Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed, 7 p.m.
Game 2: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed, 9:30 p.m.

Second Round; Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 12 p.m.
Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: No. 7 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 9:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Friday, March 13

Game 7: No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 8: No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Game 9: No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 10: No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals; Saturday, March 14

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Championship; Sunday, March 15

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

The full 2020 SEC tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the SEC regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 

2020 Mountain West Tournament bracket, schedule

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 5, 2020, 7:37 AM EST
Here is the 2020 Mountain West tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

Mountain West Tournament bracket

 

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Wednesday, March 4

Game 1: No. 8 Fresno State vs. No. 9 Air Force, 3 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 New Mexico vs. No. 10 San Jose State, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Thursday, March 5

Game 4: No. 1 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Air Force, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: No. 4 UNLV vs. No. 5 Boise State, 5 p.m.
Game 6: No. 2 Utah State vs. No. 7 New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Game 7: No. 3 Nevada vs. No. 11 Wyoming, 11:30 p.m.

Semifinals; Friday, March 6

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Championship; Saturday, March 7

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

The full 2020 Mountain West tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the 2020 Mountain West regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 