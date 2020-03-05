It’s time for March Madness 2020! Below, you will find an image that details every 2020 conference tournament schedule, and as you scroll down you will find the 2020 conference tournament brackets.
Make sure that you are ready for the madness.
For those schools who are flirting with the NCAA Tournament bubble, click here for the latest projections of who’s in and who’s out. And for the rest of the field interested in where your team may be headed for the Big Dance, click here for our latest NCAA Tournament projections. (And if you really want to get ahead of the game, get your printable NCAA Tournament bracket here.)
(Click on the photo chart to enlarge and view all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules.)
To download a full graphic with all of the March Madness games, click here.
Below you will find a link to every one of the 2020 conference tournament brackets.
ACC
- DATES: March 10-14
- LOCATION: Greensboro, N.C.
- TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
- BRACKET and SCHEDULE
AMERICAN
- DATES: March 12-15
- LOCATION: Fort Worth, Texas
- TITLE GAME: March 15, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
- BRACKET and SCHEDULE
AMERICA EAST
- DATES: March 7, 10, 14
- LOCATION: Campus sites
- TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:00 a.m., ESPN2
- BRACKET
ATLANTIC 10
ATLANTIC SUN
- DATES: March 3, 5, 8
- LOCATION: Campus sites
- TITLE GAME: March 8, 3:00 p.m., ESPN
- BRACKET
BIG EAST
BIG SKY
- DATES: March 11-14
- LOCATION: Boise, ID
- TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:00 p.m., ESPNU
- BRACKET
BIG SOUTH
- DATES: March 3, 5, 6, 8,
- LOCATION: Campus sites
- TITLE GAME: March 8, 1:00 p.m., ESPN
- BRACKET
BIG TEN
BIG 12
BIG WEST
- DATES: March 12-14
- LOCATION: Anaheim
- TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
- BRACKET
COLONIAL
- DATES: March 7-10
- LOCATION: Washington DC
- TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., CBSSN
- BRACKET
CONFERENCE USA
- DATES: March 11-14
- LOCATION: Frisco, Texas
- TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
- BRACKET
HORIZON LEAGUE
- DATES: March 3, 5, 9, 10
- LOCATION: Indianapolis
- TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., ESPN
- BRACKET
IVY LEAGUE
- DATES: March 14-15
- LOCATION: Cambridge, Mass.
- TITLE GAME: March 15, 12:00 p.m., ESPN2
- BRACKET
MAAC
- DATES: March 10-14
- LOCATION: Atlantic City, NJ
- TITLE GAME: March 14, 4:00 p.m., ESPNU
- BRACKET
MAC
- DATES: March 9, 12-14
- LOCATION: Campus sites, Cleveland
- TITLE GAME: March 14, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
- BRACKET
MEAC
- DATES: March 10-14
- LOCATION: Norfolk, Va.
- TITLE GAME: March 14, 1:00 p.m., ESPN2
- BRACKET
MISSOURI VALLEY
- DATES: March 5-8
- LOCATION: St. Louis
- TITLE GAME: March 8, 2:00 p.m., CBS
- BRACKET
MOUNTAIN WEST
NEC
- DATES: March 4, 7, 10
- LOCATION: Campus sites
- TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2
- BRACKET
OHIO VALLEY
- DATES: March 4-7
- LOCATION: Evansville
- TITLE GAME: March 7, 8:00 p.m., ESPN2
- BRACKET
PAC-12
PATRIOT
- DATES: March 3, 5, 8, 11
- LOCATION: Campus sites
- TITLE GAME: March 11, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
- BRACKET
SEC
SOCON
- DATES: March 6-9
- LOCATION: Asheville, N.C.
- TITLE GAME: March 9, 7:00 p.m., ESPN
- BRACKET
SOUTHLAND
- DATES: March 11-14
- LOCATION: Katy, Texas
- TITLE GAME: March 14, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
- BRACKET
SUMMIT
- DATES: March 7-10
- LOCATION: Sioux Falls, S.D.
- TITLE GAME: March 10, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2
- BRACKET
SUN BELT
- DATES: March 7, 9, 11, 14-15
- LOCATION: Campus sites, New Orleans
- TITLE GAME: March 15, 2:00 p.m., ESPN2
- BRACKET
SWAC
- DATES: March 10, 13-14
- LOCATION: Birmingham, Alabama
- TITLE GAME: March 14, 6:00 p.m., ESPNU
- BRACKET
WAC
- DATES: March 12-14
- LOCATION: Las Vegas
- TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:00 p.m., ESPNU
- BRACKET
WCC
- DATES: March 5-7, 9-10
- LOCATION: Las Vegas
- TITLE GAME: March 10, 9:00 p.m., ESPN
- BRACKET and SCHEDULE
How do I watch the games?
Myriad networks broadcast the conference tournaments, including (but not limited to) ESPN, CBS, NBCSN, Fox, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network and more. There’s a full rundown of the 2020 conference tournament brackets and their respective TV networks available here.
Automatic bids to the Big Dance
As a reminder, any school that wins its conference tournament receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. For the men, that means 32 teams will get a spot in the bracket, while another 36 receive at-large bids. We’ll be tracking those automatic bids as well. Click here for more info.
When do Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament begin?
Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is on March 15 (about 4 pm ET), while the games begin a couple days later. The First Four is on March 17 and 18 (which airs on TruTV), while the craziness of Round 1 starts on Thursday, March 19. The four networks that air those games are: CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV.
The Sweet 16 games begin on March 26 and will air on CBS and TBS. Elite Eight games start on March 28 and also air on CBS and TBS.
The Final Four, held in Atlanta this year, starts on Saturday, April 4. The National Title Game is Monday, April 6. All of those games air on TBS.