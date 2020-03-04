More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Bubble Watch: Breaking down every team in at-large conversation

By Rob DausterMar 4, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

It’s that time of the year again, which means that we are diving head first into our annual NCAA tournament bubble watch.

The way that it will work is simple: We’ll be looking at every team that our Dave Ommen, the best bracketologist in the business, considers in the mix for an at-large bid. In an effort to keep this somewhat manageable, we are going to assume that the top 36 teams in the field — every team that is a No. 9-seed or above — is “off the bubble”. This does not mean those teams are a lock to dance, it just means that they have given themselves enough room for error that we can take them out of the conversation until they do something dumb.

Dave’s latest bracket can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

So with all that in mind, let’s get into the full NCAA tournament bubble watch:

ACC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Florida State (NBC: 3), Duke (NBC: 3), Louisville (NBC: 3), Virginia (NBC: 7)

N.C. STATE (NET: 54, NBC: Play-in game): The Wolfpack got worked over by Duke (6) in Cameron on Monday night, dropping them to 18-12 on the season and 9-10 in the ACC. They now have just four Quad 1 wins, after UNCG (78) fell out of the top 75, and with Syracuse (71) and Wisconsin (30) in danger of dropping into Quad 2 territory, the Wolfpack are in a more difficult spot than it seems at first glance. They have also lost three Quad 3 games. Their saving grace right now is that 22 point win over Duke in Raleigh. They absolutely cannot lose to Wake Forest (100) at home on Saturday, and I think they probably want to win a game or two in the ACC tournament as well.

CLEMSON (NET: 73, NBC: Off the bubble): After the Tigers picked off Florida State (12) at home on Saturday, it is time to start at least talking about the Tigers. They are 15-13 on the season and they do have a pair of Quad 3 losses, but with wins over each of the top three teams in the ACC — FSU, Louisville (9) and Duke (6) — they are, at the very least, in the picture. I still think they need to win at least three more games. Win until the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament and they’ll have a real chance. Getting further, and adding another win over one of the ACC’s elite, will certainly help as well.

AMERICAN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Houston (NBC: 8)

WICHITA STATE (NET: 47, NBC: Play-in game): I’m still not quite sure how they did it, but Wichita State somehow avoided disaster by using a 40-12 surge over the course of the last 15 minutes to erase a 24 point deficit at SMU (81), keeping them in the at-large mix. They have a pair of low-end Quad 1 road wins, they have beaten VCU (56) and Oklahoma (42) at home, and they don’t have any truly terrible losses, but with just one potential Quad 1 game left on their schedule — which is on the road — and with just a single top 50 win on the season, I think the Shockers are going to have an uncomfortable Selection Sunday. The fact that they are 9-7 against the top two Quads without a bad loss is something of a saving grace at this point.

MEMPHIS (NET: 60, NBC: Next four out): Memphis needed OT to get it done, but the Tigers knocked off Tulane (174) in New Orleans to get to 20 wins on the season. The Tigers still have just two Quad 1 wins compared to three Quad 3 losses, and they are still playing without D.J. Jeffries, but they have a chance because they end their season like this: Wichita State (47), at Houston (22). If they can win those two games and avoid taking a bad loss in the AAC tournament, then Memphis very well might hear their names called on Selection Sunday.

CINCINNATI (NET: 53, NBC: First four out): The Bearcats dodged a bullet by erasing a 13 point deficit to beat South Florida (121) on the road. Cincinnati has a pair of Quad 1 wins — Houston (19) at home and Wichita State (45) on the road — and a 9-6 record against the top two Quads. But they have also lost four Quad 3 games. They are going to have a sweat on Selection Sunday barring a win over Houston during the AAC tournament.

ATLANTIC 10 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Dayton (NBC: 2)

RHODE ISLAND (NET: 40, NBC: First four out): Rhode Island lost for the second time in three games on Sunday, as they got worked over at home by Saint Louis (66), missing on a chance to land a much-needed Quad 2 win. The Rams have just one Quad 1 win on the season — at VCU (56) — and they also have a Quad 4 loss to Brown (251). At this point, I think that URI needs to beat Dayton (3) on Wednesday if they want to get into the NCAA tournament as an at-large. Otherwise, they are going to sweat out Selection Sunday. I don’t think that it will end well.

RICHMOND (NET: 48, NBC: First four out): The Spiders took care of Davidson (74) at home on Tuesday night. They are 3-4 against Quad 1 opponents with a 5-6 record against the top two Quads and a Quad 3 loss. Richmond does not have any margin for error, not with so many teams on the bubble playing their win in over the last couple of weeks. I think this team needs to beat Dayton in the Atlantic 10 tournament or they are NIT bound.

BIG 12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Baylor (NBC: 1), Kansas (NBC: 1), West Virginia (NBC: 8), Oklahoma (NBC: 9)

TEXAS TECH (NET: 23, NBC: 10): It feels weird putting Texas Tech in the bubble conversation considering the fact that they have a top 25 NET, but the truth is that their resume is not quite as strong as you might think. After losing in overtime at Baylor (5) on Monday night, the Red Raiders are sitting at 18-12 overall. They really only have two elite wins on the season. They beat Louisville (8) on a neutral court back in December and they knocked off West Virginia (21) at home. They finish up the regular season by playing Kansas (1) at home in a game where Kansas will be playing for the Big 12 regular season title. If they win, they’re in. End of discussion. But if they end up losing, Texas Tech will be 18-13 on the season with a 3-10 record against Quad 1 opponents heading into the Big 12 tournament. They need to start making some moves.

TEXAS (NET: 58, NBC: Play-in game): The run that the Longhorns are on is downright incredible. After going into Norman and knocking off Oklahoma (41) on Tuesday night, Texas has now won five straight games. The last three have all been Quad 1 games, which means that they are now sitting at 5-7 against the top Quad with a 7-11 recorded against the top two Quads. They have just one loss to a team outside the top 60 and nothing worse than a Quad 2 loss. If they beat Oklahoma State (68) at home on Saturday, they’ll get to 20-11 on the season. At this point, I think Texas is in the NCAA tournament and will be there on Selection Sunday. Just three weeks ago, everyone was ready to fire Shaka Smart and replace him with John Beilein or Chris Beard or whoever. What a wild turn around.

BIG EAST BUBBLE WATCH

Top 9: Seton Hall (NBC: 2), Creighton (NBC: 3), Villanova (NBC: 4), Butler (NBC: 6), Marquette (NBC: 7)

XAVIER (NET: 45, NBC: 10): Xavier picked up a win in the battle of Big East bubble teams on Sunday afternoon, knocking off Georgetown (59) on the road. The Musketeers have a bit of a weird profile. The best thing about their resume is that they really have not taken all that many bad losses. Their worst loss of the season came at Wake Forest (99), which is a Quad 2 loss. It’s the only team ranked outside of the top 35 in the NET that Xavier has lost to. They only have three Quad 1 wins — and one of them is at St. John’s (74) — but they do have a win over Seton Hall (13) in Newark, which helps quite a bit. I personally think that Xavier has to do more work than it looks like. With games at Providence (44) and Butler (19) at home, they’ll have two more chances to land Quad 1 wins. I think Xavier probably should win at least one of those to really feel comfortable.

PROVIDENCE (NET: 44, NBC: 10): The Friars landed their fifth win over a ranked team in the month of February on Saturday as they went into the Wells Fargo Center and knocked off Villanova (16). This comes on the heels of beating Marquette (25) at home, Georgetown (59) on the road, Seton Hall (13) at home, Creighton (12) at home and Butler (19) on the road. Those are six Quad 1 wins. The Friars have three Quad 3 losses and a Quad 4 loss, but they now have a total of eight Quad 1 wins and six wins over top 30 teams. A 17-12 record is not ideal, and they could very well end up with 13 or 14 losses on Selection Sunday, but I think that Providence has to be in the tournament at this point. What a month for Ed Cooley.

GEORGETOWN (NET: 59, NBC: Off the bubble): The Hoyas lost to Xavier (45) at home on Sunday, and for me, that drops them out of bubble contention for now.

BIG TEN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Maryland (NBC: 2), Michigan State (NBC: 5), Penn State (NBC: 5), Ohio State (NBC: 5), Iowa (NBC: 5), Michigan (NBC: 6), Wisconsin (NBC: 6), Illinois (NBC: 7), Indiana (NBC: 9)

RUTGERS (NET: 35, NBC: 11): Rutgers landed an enormous win on Tuesday night as they knocked off Maryland (15) at home. The Scarlet Knights are now 18-11 on the season. They are 17-1 at home and just 1-10 away from the RAC, which is problematic. Rutgers does have four Quad 1 wins — they’ve beaten both Seton Hall (12) and Maryland (15) in their building — and they are 8-10 against the top two Quads, but a neutral site loss to St. Bonaventure (116) doesn’t help matters. I think Rutgers still needs to win at least one more game to really feel good about themselves.

PURDUE (NET: 34, NBC: Off the bubble): After the Boilermakers snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Indiana (54) at home on Saturday, Purdue went into Iowa City and knocked off Iowa (29), adding their fifth Quad 1 win of the season. Purdue is 9-13 against the top two Quads, and they have also lost to Nebraska (189) on the road, a Quad 3 loss. They still have some work to do, like beating Rutgers (34) at home on Saturday and, in all likelihood, having to win a game or two in the Big Ten tournament. But losing this game would have meant that Purdue was going to have to get the automatic bid to get in. So they’re still alive.

PAC-12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Oregon (NBC: 4), Colorado (NBC: 6), Arizona (NBC: 7), Arizona State (NBC: 9), USC (NBC: 9)

UCLA (NET: 75, NBC: 11): UCLA picked up another enormous win on Saturday, as they beat Arizona (11) at home to move them into — get this — sole possession of first place in the Pac-12. Yes, UCLA has lost 11 games and yes, the Bruins have lost to Hofstra (123) and Cal St. Fullerton (268) at home. But they have now won seven straight games. They’ve won 11 of their last 13 games. They have swept Arizona and Colorado (22). They have six Quad 1 wins and a 9-9 record against the top two Quads. With a trip to USC (39) to close out the regular season, I think all the Bruins need to do is win one more game before Selection Sunday and they will be dancing. Incredible turnaround.

STANFORD (NET: 30, NBC: Play-in game): The Cardinal are now on a four-game winning streak after landing an enormous win over Colorado (20) on Sunday. They are now 5-5 against Quad 1 opponents, 7-8 against the top two Quads and while they do have a Quad 3 loss — at Cal (136) — to their name, they are playing well at the most important time of their season. Stanford gets two more shots at Quad 1 wins next week as they visit the Oregon schools, so there will be chances to improve their resume. The Cardinal will need to capitalize on those to feel good on Selection Sunday, but they are in a pretty good spot right now.

SEC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Kentucky (NBC: 2), Auburn (NBC: 4), LSU (NBC: 8)

FLORIDA (NET: 33, NBC: 10): The Gators are slowly but surely sliding down the NCAA tournament seed list. They have a bunch of good wins this year — Auburn (27) and LSU (32) at home, Xaiver (43) and Providence (44) on a neutral — and while they have lost 11 games, their worst losses are top 100 road losses in league play to Missouri and Ole Miss. I think that as long as they win at Georgia (83) on Wednesday, they should be in the tournament regardless of what happens against Kentucky (14) in the season finale or in the SEC tournament. We’ll see how it all plays out.

ARKANSAS (NET: 46, NBC: Next four out): The Razorbacks’ NCAA tournament hopes took a significant blow on Saturday, as they fell at Georgia (84). Arkansas is now 18-11 on the season with just a 6-10 record in the SEC. They have a pair of Quad 1 wins and a 5-10 mark against the top two Quads, but the more important record is this: They are now 17-5 on the season with a healthy Isaiah Joe. It will be very interesting to see how the selection committee handles Arkansas.

TENNESSEE (NET: 69, NBC: Off the bubble): I guess it was too soon to entirely write Tennessee off. The Vols went into Rupp Arena on Tuesday night, erased a 17-point second half deficit and beat Kentucky (14). That alone is not enough to get the Vols back onto the right side of the bubble, but with a home game against Auburn (28) coming up on Saturday, there’s still a chance. Tennessee is 17-13 on the season with a 2-9 record against Quad 1 opponents and a 8-12 mark against the top two Quads. Beat Auburn on Saturday, and they’ll have a puncher’s chance to earn an at-large with a couple of wins in the SEC tournament.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 52, NBC: Next four out): The Bulldogs lost at South Carolina (65) on Tuesday, which was their last shot at getting a Quad 1 win before the SEC tournament. They are currently sitting at 7-9 against the top two Quads with just two Quad 1 wins to go along with a pair of Quad 3 losses. The only team that they have beaten that is currently projected for the NCAA tournament is Florida (33).

SOUTH CAROLINA (NET: 64, NBC: Next four out): The Gamecocks picked up a win over Mississippi State (52), which improved them to 8-10 against the top two Quads with a Quad 3 loss and a Quad 4 loss. The win over Kentucky (14) continues to look better. The win at Virginia (50) looks better, too. But they lost to Stetson (305) at home, and that’s not something that’s going away.

BUBBLE WATCH FOR EVERYONE ELSE

TOP 9: Gonzaga (NBC: 1), San Diego State (NBC: 1), BYU (NBC: 5), Saint Mary’s (NBC: 8)

UTAH STATE (NET: 38, NBC: First four out): Utah State took a loss that they could not afford to close out the regular season on Saturday night. They lost at New Mexico (158), their second Quad 3 loss of the season. That, in and of itself, is not a killer, but the fact that the Aggies have not beaten a top 30 team this season and only have two top 85 wins — Florida (32) and LSU (33) on neutral courts — is a bigger issue. At this point, I think that Utah State probably wants to win the Mountain West tournament if they want to feel good about where they are sitting on Selection Sunday.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE (NET: 41, NBC: 11): The Buccaneers survived Western Carolina (143) on Saturday and will now head into the SoCon tournament as regular season champs with a 24-4 record. They have a win at UNCG (73) and a win at LSU (33), but they do have an ugly Quad 4 loss to Mercer (197) at home. That is the killer. The Buccaneers can only lose to UNCG or Furman (66) in the SoCon tournament to have a chance, and even that might be a bit of a longshot.

NORTHERN IOWA (NET: 37, NBC: 11): Northern Iowa took care of business at Drake (164), winning the Missouri Valley regular season title. UNI has a win at Colorado (20) and they beat South Carolina (64) on a neutral court, but they are 5-3 against the top two Quads with a pair of Quad 3 losses. I want to see them get an at-large — every one of their non-Quad 1 losses is a road game in league play — but I’m not sure they have done enough to beat out some of these power conference teams. My advice: win the auto-bid and make it easy on yourself.

Bubble Banter: Huge wins for four teams on the bubble

AP Photo/Kathleen Batten
By Rob DausterMar 4, 2020, 12:46 AM EST
Leave a comment

There is plenty of action happening on the bracketology bubble watch despite it being a relatively slow night for college hoops.

Dave Ommen’s latest bracketology can be found here. Rob Dauster’s Bubble Watch can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

Here is everything you need to know to.

THE BUBBLE WATCH WINNERS

TEXAS (NET: 59, NBC: Play-in game): The run that the Longhorns are on is downright incredible. After going into Norman and knocking off Oklahoma (41) on Tuesday night, Texas has now won five straight games. The last three have all been Quad 1 games, which means that they are now sitting at 5-7 against the top Quad with a 7-11 recorded against the top two Quads. They have just one loss to a team outside the top 60 and nothing worse than a Quad 2 loss. If they beat Oklahoma State (68) at home on Saturday, they’ll get to 20-11 on the season. At this point, I think Texas is in the NCAA tournament and will be there on Selection Sunday. Just three weeks ago, everyone was ready to fire Shaka Smart and replace him with John Beilein or Chris Beard or whoever. What a wild turn around.

PURDUE (NET: 35, NBC: Off the bubble): After the Boilermakers snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Indiana (54) at home on Saturday, Purdue went into Iowa City and knocked off Iowa (29), adding their fifth Quad 1 win of the season. Purdue is 9-13 against the top two Quads, and they have also lost to Nebraska (189) on the road, a Quad 3 loss. They still have some work to do, like beating Rutgers (34) at home on Saturday and, in all likelihood, having to win a game or two in the Big Ten tournament. But losing this game would have meant that Purdue was going to have to get the automatic bid to get in. So they’re still alive.

RUTGERS (NET: 34, NBC: 11): Rutgers landed an enormous win on Tuesday night as they knocked off Maryland (15) at home. The Scarlet Knights are now 18-11 on the season. They are 17-1 at home and just 1-10 away from the RAC, which is problematic. Rutgers does have four Quad 1 wins — they’ve beaten both Seton Hall (12) and Maryland (15) in their building — and they are 8-10 against the top two Quads, but a neutral site loss to St. Bonaventure (116) doesn’t help matters. I think Rutgers still needs to win at least one more game to really feel good about themselves.

RELATEDBubble Watch | Bracketology | Conference Tournaments

TENNESSEE (NET: 69, NBC: Off the bubble): I guess it was too soon to entirely write Tennessee off. The Vols went into Rupp Arena on Tuesday night, erased a 17-point second half deficit and beat Kentucky (14). That alone is not enough to get the Vols back onto the right side of the bubble, but with a home game against Auburn (28) coming up on Saturday, there’s still a chance. Tennessee is 17-13 on the season with a 2-9 record against Quad 1 opponents and a 8-12 mark against the top two Quads. Beat Auburn on Saturday, and they’ll have a puncher’s chance to earn an at-large with a couple of wins in the SEC tournament.

SOUTH CAROLINA (NET: 64, NBC: Next four out): The Gamecocks picked up a win over Mississippi State (52), which improved them to 8-10 against the top two Quads with a Quad 3 loss and a Quad 4 loss. The win over Kentucky (14) continues to look better. The win at Virginia (50) looks better, too. But they lost to Stetson (305) at home, and that’s not something that’s going away.

RICHMOND (NET: 48, NBC: First four out): The Spiders took care of Davidson (74) at home on Tuesday night. They are 3-4 against Quad 1 opponents with a 5-6 record against the top two Quads and a Quad 3 loss. Richmond does not have any margin for error, not with so many teams on the bubble playing their win in over the last couple of weeks. I think this team needs to beat Dayton in the Atlantic 10 tournament or they are NIT bound.

CINCINNATI (NET: 53, NBC: First four out): The Bearcats dodged a bullet by erasing a 13 point deficit to beat South Florida (121) on the road. Cincinnati has a pair of Quad 1 wins — Houston (19) at home and Wichita State (45) on the road — and a 9-6 record against the top two Quads. But they have also lost four Quad 3 games. They are going to have a sweat on Selection Sunday barring a win over Houston during the AAC tournament.

… AND LOSER

MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 52, NBC: Next four out): The Bulldogs lost at South Carolina (65) on Tuesday, which was their last shot at getting a Quad 1 win before the SEC tournament. They are currently sitting at 7-9 against the top two Quads with just two Quad 1 wins to go along with a pair of Quad 3 losses. The only team that they have beaten that is currently projected for the NCAA tournament is Florida (33).

Tuesday’s Things to Know: Tennessee stuns No. 6 Kentucky; Rutgers, Michigan State earn notable Big Ten wins

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 3, 2020, 11:56 PM EST
1 Comment

Super Tuesday captured much of the nation’s attention as the schedule was light on college basketball action. Plenty of notable results still came through.

Tennessee stunned No. 6 Kentucky with a comeback road win at Rupp Arena. And in the Big Ten, Rutgers might have punched its NCAA tournament ticket with a win over No. 9 Maryland. Meanwhile, No. 16 Michigan State stayed hot with its third straight win over a top-20 team at No. 20 Penn State.

1. Tennessee stuns No. 6 Kentucky with second-half comeback road win

The night’s biggest upset belonged to Tennessee.

The Volunteers used an impressive second-half comeback to beat No. 6 Kentucky, 81-73, at Rupp Arena.

Tennessee was down by as many as 17 points. Trailing by 11 at the half, it looked like the Wildcats were completely in control. Riding an eight-game winning streak entering Tuesday night, Kentucky was a team peaking at just the right time before the postseason began. Now, after another puzzling loss to an unranked team at home this season, we just have additional question marks about how good (and consistent) this Wildcats team might actually be.

John Fulkerson deserves a massive amount of credit for Tennessee’s win. Soundly outplaying Kentucky’s talented group of big men, Fulkerson finished with 27 points and and six rebounds on 10-for-15 shooting. Fulkerson was tough to guard one-on-one and his established presence inside helped Josiah Jordan-James (16 points), Yves Pons (15 points) and Jordan Bowden (11 points) all get going.

Kentucky looked disjointed at times during the second half as they completely derailed after a promising start. Tyrese Maxey had a solid night with 21 points. But Maxey didn’t have a lot of consistent help. Immanuel Quickley (14 points on 4-for-14 shooting) and Nick Richards (12 points) both had issues scoring in the half court. And Kentucky’s bench only accounted for a handful of points as nobody else stepped up.

In the grand scheme of things, this outcome probably doesn’t have many direct implications on the NCAA tournament. Tennessee still has to likely win the SEC tournament to even sniff the NCAA tournament. And Kentucky was always going to have a difficult time catching up to the current projected No. 1 seeds — barring an unforeseen collapse.

The biggest takeaway here is that Kentucky is still capable of mental lapses against mediocre teams that can cost them games.

College Basketball Scoreboard

2. Rutgers earns its biggest win of the season over No. 9 Maryland

The Scarlet Knights might be dancing for the first time since 1991.

Rutgers earned its biggest win of the season with a decisive 78-67 win over No. 9 Maryland. A No. 11 seed in CBT’s latest Bracketology, Rutgers was stuck in last-four-byes status before Tuesday night’s win. Losing four of five entering Tuesday, Steve Pikell’s club needed to stop its recent freefall. But with another high-quality Q1 home win, the Scarlet Knights should breath a little easier entering the home stretch.

Jacob Young (17 points), Montez Mathis (15 points) and Geo Baker (11 points) led a balanced effort for Rutgers. Shooting an efficient 7-for-16 from three-point range, the Scarlet Knights limited themselves to seven turnovers on offense.

Maryland’s cold shooting also didn’t hurt. The Terps couldn’t buy a bucket from deep, going 6-for-32 from the floor. Besides for Anthony Cowan Jr. (19 points) and a late solid stretch from Jalen Smith (16 points), Maryland’s offense had a mediocre evening.

Now that Rutgers has secured this victory, its Big Ten finale against Purdue this weekend won’t be a dreaded must-win bubble-versus-bubble game. And with Purdue winning at Iowa on Tuesday night, the Boilermakers should enter that game with plenty of confidence. Obviously, the Scarlet Knights would like to win that one and keep momentum going into the Big Ten Tournament. But now that doesn’t feel like a must-win for Rutgers as much as it did before.

But the Rutgers court storm on Tuesday was well-deserved for its long-suffering fanbase. This is a season that fans of that program have waited decades for.

CBT Bracketology

3. No. 16 Michigan State rallies to get past No. 20 Penn State

Izzo in March…

Michigan State continued its late-season surge with an impressive comeback road win over Penn State. Trailing by 15 at the half, the Spartans scored as many points the first 10 minutes of the second half (31) as they had in the entire first half. With Maryland’s loss to Rutgers, Michigan State is now tied with the Terps for the Big Ten conference lead with both teams at 13-6.

Xavier Tillman Sr. put together a monster double-double of 23 points and 15 rebounds. Senior point guard Cassius Winston chipped in an efficient 14 points and seven assists. Perhaps most importantly, Michigan State’s defense showed up in the second half.

After Penn State blitzed the Spartans in the first half with 10 three-pointers, Michigan State didn’t allow a triple during the second half.

Michigan State now has four straight wins with three straight victories coming against top-20 teams. The last two of those wins came on the road.

Although Michigan State was sluggish at times during the season after being ranked No. 1 this preseason, this is currently one of the most dangerous teams in college basketball. The Spartans will get yet another ranked matchup in their regular-season finale when they host Ohio State this weekend.

Tennessee stuns No. 6 Kentucky with comeback road win

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 3, 2020, 11:51 PM EST
5 Comments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) John Fulkerson scored a career-high 27 points, and Yves Pons made several key jumpers down the stretch as Tennessee rallied from a 17-point deficit to upset No. 6 Kentucky 81-73 on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats (24-6, 14-3 Southeastern Conference) appeared in control leading 51-34 early in the second half before the Volunteers (17-13, 9-8) outscored them 29-9 over 10:09 to lead 63-60. Kentucky tied it at 63, but Pons answered with a 3-pointer and Fulkerson added two free throws to stay ahead.

Pons then added consecutive jumpers to make it 72-66 with 1:48 left. Nick Richards’ two free throws cut the lead to four, but Josiah-Jordan James put back his missed jumper to make it a six-point game again with 1:05 left.

RELATEDBubble Watch | Bracketology | Conference Tournaments

James then made three free throws and Santiago Vescovi added two more in the final minutes to seal Tennessee’s second consecutive victory and just its sixth at Rupp Arena. Pons finished with 15 points.

Fulkerson made 10 of 15 from the field and all seven free throws to top his previous best of 25 against South Carolina on Feb. 15.

Tyrese Maxey had 21 points and Immanuel Quickley 15 for Kentucky.

UP NEXT

Tennessee seeks a season split at home Saturday against No. 17 Auburn, which is tied for second with LSU.

Kentucky aims to complete a season sweep on Saturday at Florida, which looks to regroup from a loss to the Volunteers.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Chicago State cancels games at Seattle, Utah Valley due to coronavirus

Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 3, 2020, 11:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chicago State became the first college basketball team to cancel games due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Cougars informed the WAC on Tuesday night they will not be traveling to play road games at Seattle or at Utah Valley this week, a source confirmed to NBC Sports. Chicago State is still planning on traveling to Las Vegas for the WAC Conference Tournament when that begins March 11. The news was first reported from Stadium.

Chicago State was scheduled to visit Seattle on Thursday night and follow that up with a trip to UVU on Saturday. Due to the outbreak in Seattle, the program decided not to make the trip.

RELATEDBubble Watch | Bracketology | Conference Tournaments

The virus has sickened more than 92,000 people and killed 3,100 worldwide, the vast majority of them in China. Nine people have died in the U.S., all in Washington state. Most cases have been mild. Five of those nine deaths came at a nursing facility in the Seattle suburbs. At least 27 cases have been confirmed in the region, and on Tuesday, Amazon announced that an employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

Chicago State is 4-25 on the season. Three of their four wins came against non-Division I competition. They have not won a game since December 4th. Utah Valley is currently in eighth place in the nine-team WAC. Seattle is tied for fourth. New Mexico State clinched the conference regular season title a week ago.

MORE on college basketball coronavirus concerns

Also Tuesday, the NCAA announced it has established an advisory panel of medical, public health and epidemiology experts and NCAA schools to address the virus, also known as COVID-19. NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline will lead the group.

“The NCAA is committed to conducting its championships and events in a safe and responsible manner,” NCAA Chief Operating Officer Donald Remy said in a statement. “Today we are planning to conduct our championships as planned; however, we are evaluating the COVID-19 situation daily and will make decisions accordingly.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

An NCAA Tournament with empty arenas? It can’t be ruled out

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 3, 2020, 11:15 PM EST
1 Comment

Imagine an NCAA Tournament with no fans in the arenas due to the coronavirus.

What normally would be thought an impossibility isn’t so far-fetched as the United States and the rest of the world attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

An advocacy group for college athletes has urged the NCAA to consider holding its winter sports championships with no fans, and the idea has not been dismissed out of hand.

“If you can think of it, it’s something that we’ve gone through an analysis around,” NCAA Chief Operating Officer Donald Remy told Bloomberg News on Tuesday. “We’ve contingency planned for all circumstances.”

RELATEDBubble Watch | Bracketology | Conference Tournaments

The NCAA declined further comment to The Associated Press on the possibility of no fans in the stands. Presumably, the games still would be televised.

The virus has sickened more than 92,000 people and killed 3,100 worldwide, the vast majority of them in China. Nine people have died in the U.S., all in Washington state. Most cases have been mild.

Also Tuesday, the NCAA announced it has established an advisory panel of medical, public health and epidemiology experts and NCAA schools to address the virus, also known as COVID-19. NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline will lead the group.

“The NCAA is committed to conducting its championships and events in a safe and responsible manner,” Remy said in a statement. “Today we are planning to conduct our championships as planned; however, we are evaluating the COVID-19 situation daily and will make decisions accordingly.”

Hainline said the advisory group will make recommendations on competition based on evolving medical protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control, the National Institutes of Health and state and local authorities.

“We are in daily contact with the CDC and are advising leadership on the Association’s response to this outbreak,” he said.

The NCAA generates nearly $1 billion a year, most of it coming from the men’s basketball tournament through media rights fees, corporate sponsorships and ticket sales.

Total attendance for the 2019 tournament was 688,753, an average of 19,132 per game. The Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis drew 72,711 for the semifinals and 72,062 for the championship game.

Attendance for the 2019 women’s basketball tournament was 274,873, an average of 6,545 per game.

The men’s tournament is scheduled to open March 17 and the women’s tournament begins on March 20. The men’s Final Four will be played the first weekend in April at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and the women’s Final Four is set for Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The NCAA wrestling tournament is March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium, the first time the event has been held in a football stadium. The tournament is expected to break the attendance record of 113,743, set in Cleveland in 2018.

Conference basketball tournaments are set to begin next week, and the Big East, Pac-12, Mountain West, West Coast and Western Athletic conferences said in statements to the AP that they are proceeding as if their tournaments will go on but monitoring the situation.

The WAC noted that if its tournament is not completed, the tournament’s No. 1 seed will advance to the NCAA Tournament as the league’s automatic qualifier.

Sporting events across the globe have been canceled or contested with no spectators allowed in stadiums or arenas.

Ramogi Huma, executive director of the National College Players Association, urged the NCAA and the schools to take steps to protect athletes.

“Precautions should include cancelling all auxiliary events that put players in contact with crowds such as meet and greets, and press events,” he said in a statement. “Athletic programs should also take every possible measure to sanitize buses and airplanes used to transport players.

“In regard to the NCAA’s March Madness Tournament and other athletic events, there should also be a serious discussion about holding competitions without an audience present. … The NCAA and its colleges must act now, there is no time to waste.”

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.