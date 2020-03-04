More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

College athletes allegedly targeted with threats from bettor charged in federal court

By Travis HinesMar 4, 2020, 8:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

A bettor has been charged in federal court with threatening professional and collegiate athletes, including men’s basketball players, via social media over lost wagers.

Benjamin “Parlay Patz” Patz is facing a charge of transmitting threats in interstate or foreign commerce in Florida, according to court documents.

Patz is accused of using various social media social accounts to make violent threats against athletes who may have “played in games on which he had unsuccessfully wagered and lost money – or that he may have tried to influence the outcome of upcoming sporting events on which he wagered,” according to authorities.

In one instance, he sent Instagram direct messages to a Pepperdine player that stated, “Your throat will be severed open with a dull knife, “Your entire family will be beheaded and burned alive, “I will enter your home as you sleep and kill you” and “Watch your back, you’re a dead man walking,” according to authorities.

In late 2019, Patz, according to court documents, sent a message to a player at Arizona that said, “Your worthlessness costed me over 100,000$ tonight! Sad!!” The player responded, “Gambling is a dangerous habit. You’re addicted. Stop it. Get some help!”

Patz also sent threatening messages, including using racist language, to players and significant others of multiple MLB teams, court documents say. Patz also allegedly messaged threats to New England Patriots players after the Super Bowl in 2019. Patz is accused of threatening various other professional and collegiate athletes as well.

The 23-year-old college student has some notoriety in online betting circles as it had been reported that he had claimed to have won more than $1.1 million in bets over a few weeks in 2019, according to authorities. He faces up to five years in prison.

Late free throws push No. 22 Virginia past Miami

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 5, 2020, 12:18 AM EST
Leave a comment

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kihei Clark made both ends of a one-and-one with eight seconds left to provide the winning margin and No. 22 Virginia beat Miami 46-44 on Wednesday night for its seventh victory in a row.

Six of the Cavaliers’ victories during the streak have been by a total of 13 points.

Junior Jay Huff led Virginia with 17 points — and they were the Cavaliers’ first 17 points of the game. Mamadi Diakite had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Virginia (22-7, 14-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) hasn’t lost since Feb. 8 against Louisville. The teams meet again Saturday in Charlottesville.

Miami (14-15, 6-13) lost its third game in a row and is winless in seven games against ranked teams this season.

Keith Stone’s 3-pointer for Miami with 2:16 to go made it 44-all. The Hurricanes then committed a turnover and missed two shots before freshman Harlond Beverly fouled Clark near the midcourt stripe.

After the Virginia sophomore sank both free throws, Miami’s DJ Vasiljevic missed a runner from 10 feet.

The Cavaliers won even though they missed their final six shots and went without a field goal for the final 4:46. They shot 37 percent but won while scoring less than 50 points for the fourth time this season, and held an opponent under 50 for the 12th time.

Chris Lykes led Miami with 16 points but cut his eye in a scrum with 12 minutes left and missed the rest of the game. The Hurricanes trailed 33-30 when he departed.

The score was 9-9 after 13 minutes before the offensive pace picked up.

The first half was a two-man show. Huff was the only Cavaliers player to score in the first 16:42. Lykes scored 14 points in the opening half, including a buzzer-beater to cut Virginia’s lead to 24-23 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

The Cavaliers, ranked for the first time since early January, helped their chances of remaining in the Top 25 next week.

The Hurricanes have lost 17 games in a row against ranked teams. Their most recent win came in February 2018 at No. 9 North Carolina.

UP NEXT

Virginia: The Cavaliers play at home Saturday against No. 10 Louisville, which won 80-73 when the teams met on Feb. 8.

Miami: The Hurricanes conclude the regular season Saturday at home against Syracuse. The Orange have won three of the past four meetings.

No. 24 Wisconsin moves into first with win over Northwestern

Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 5, 2020, 12:14 AM EST
Leave a comment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nate Reuvers scored 11 points as No. 24 Wisconsin struggled through a poor offensive performance in a 63-48 win over Northwestern on Wednesday night.

The win moved the Badgers (20-10, 13-6 Big Ten) into a three-way for first place in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin was not effective with the ball against a team that has the 12th-worst defense in the league, giving up more than 70 points a game, and is in last place in the conference.

Northwestern (7-22, 2-17) dug itself two holes, but only found its way out of only one.

The Wildcats, who shoot 42% from the field on average, started the game 1 for 10 with five turnovers in the first nine minutes. After trailing by 17 points with 5:48 left, Northwestern cut the Wisconsin lead to 32-28 just before half.

The Wildcats’ offensive woes resurfaced after the break as they started 1 for 12 and fell behind 48-33 with 8:51 left.

Wisconsin struggled to maintain consistency on offense. The Badgers rely heavily on the 3-point shot, averaging nearly nine a game and shooting 35% from the arc. They made the first 3-pointer they took on consecutive possessions to start the game. From there, Wisconsin made 5 of their next 22.

Pete Nance led Northwestern with 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The season has been a struggle for the Wildcats. They showed fight at times, but lacked any kind of offensive attack to give them a chance at the upset.

Wisconsin: The Badgers have gone from a 5-5 start in December to a three-way tie for first in the Big Ten, joining Maryland and Michigan State with one game to play in the regular season.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Hosts Penn State on Saturday.

Wisconsin: Travels to Indiana on Saturday.

No. 3 Dayton wins 19th straight

Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 5, 2020, 12:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Obi Toppin scored 20 points and Trey Landers had 14 points and 14 rebounds for No. 3 Dayton on Wednesday night to lead the Flyers to their 19th straight win, 84-57 over Rhode Island.

Dayton (28-2, 17-0 Atlantic 10) matched its 1951-52 team for the school record in wins, and with a victory over George Washington on Saturday it would finish unbeaten in conference play for the first time in program history.

Jeff Dowtin scored 16 points for Rhode Island (20-9, 12-5), which has lost four of six after running off a 10-game winning streak.

Toppin had four dunks, including a windmill slam that made it a 19-point lead with 10 minutes remaining. When the teams met at Dayton on Feb. 11, Toppin had a similar dunk over his brother, Jacob, a Rhode Island freshman.

But the younger sibling got a small bit of payback, blocking one of his brother’s dunk attempts (though drawing a foul in the process). Jacob Toppin finished with five points and seven rebounds for the Rams.

BIG PICTURE

Dayton: The Flyers avoided the upsets that have hit many of the top-five teams this season and remain on track for a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

URI: Fell to 0-2 vs. ranked teams this year.

UP NEXT

Dayton: Finishes the regular season at home against George Washington on Saturday.

URI: Plays at Massachusetts on Saturday in the regular-season finale.

Wednesday’s Things to Know: The Big East is up for grabs, Florida State survives and Kansas reclaims the Big 12

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 5, 2020, 12:07 AM EST
Leave a comment

Quite a few developments Wednesday from some of the country’s best teams in the nation’s best leagues. Here’s what you need to know:

Villanova makes this weekend interesting in the Big East

Seton Hall had a chance to do something really cool Wednesday. The Pirates, already having secured a piece of the Big East regular-season championship, could lock up an outright title at home, on a senior night honoring the likes of Quincy McKnight, Romaro Gill and the incomparable Myles Powell.

That is a stage set beautifully.

Except the Pirates were sharing it with Big East powerhouse Villanova.

The Wildcats shot 51.9 percent from the floor and 40.6 percent from 3-point range while holding Powell to 5 of 18 shooting to claim a 79-77 win in Newark and to send the Big East into some serious drama this weekend.

Seton Hall, now 13-4 in the league, still controls its own fate and can win the title outright, but the Pirates’ loss Wednesday means they’re not the only team who holds its fate in its own hands. That’s because the Pirates face Creighton on Saturday in Omaha, and the Bluejays are owners of a 12-5 mark in Big East play. If Greg McDermott’s team wins, they’re co-champs with Kevin Willard’s group.

But, that’s not all!

By virtue of knocking of Seton Hall, Villanova, too, sports a 12-5 conference mark. If the Wildcats can beat Georgetown for the second time this season on Saturday in D.C. and the Bluejays beat Seton Hall at home, it’s a three-way tie atop the Big East.

The ‘Cats tipoff a couple hours before Seton Hall and Creighton, so they’ll have the opportunity to watch their Big East title chances materialize on TV should they beat the Hoyas.

There’s intrigue in the Big East because Saddiq Bey scored 20 points while Justin Moore and Jermaine Samuels both added 19 for the Wildcats, who shot 10 of 18 from the free-throw line to keep Seton Hall hanging around for the final seconds. Sandro Mamukelashvli had 20 and 10 for Seton Hall while McKnight scored 16.

All three teams are jockeying for seed lines both in the Big East and NCAA tournaments, so how things shake out not only effect the regular-season banners that might go up in Philly, Omaha and Newark, but the likelihood if they’re joined by something a little sweeter from the postseason.

Florida State steals a win in South Bend

Raiquan Gray hit a jumper 1 minute, 23 seconds into the game to put Florida State up one in the early going against Notre Dame. On the next possession, which took a total of 16 seconds, the Fighting Irish got a triple from Prentiss Hubb to regain the lead. A lead they would hold nearly until the very end.

The nearly is doing a lot of work in that sentence, though.

From the time of Hubb’s 3-pointer to when Florida State’s Trent Forrest’s layup went through the rim with 3 seconds remaining, Notre Dame had No. 7 Florida State on the ropes, but Forrest’s bucket and the three-seconds worth of advantage it gave the Seminoles was enough for Florida State to beat Notre Dame, 73-71.

The ‘Noles led for just 19 seconds in the game and trailed by as many as 13 in the second half. They really didn’t have a whole lot of business being in this thing late, but there they were until their they went, back home with their 25th win of the year. It also keeps Florida State tied with Louisville atop the ACC standings with just a home game against Boston College this weekend between them and a conference title.

As for Notre Dame, it was a missed opportunity to land a big win in a season that appears destined to end without an NCAA tournament for the third-straight time, which will match the longest drought of the Mike Brey era. They went without a dance from 2004-06 previously.

King Kansas…again

After 12 long months, at long last, the tyrannical reign of Texas Tech and Kansas State as Big 12 champions is over. Kansas injects some much-needed fresh air into the Big 12 as its new champion.

It was a long year for the Jayhawks, who spent the previous 14 as the conference’s best. Must of been tough, I’m sure.

The top-ranked Jayhawks dispatched TCU 75-66 to win at least a piece of the conference title for the 15th time in 16 years, and they can win it outright if they can beat Texas Tech in Lubbock or if Baylor gets tripped up by West Virginia in Morgantown.

Kansas has now won 15 straight and looks to only be rolling into tip-top fighting shape with Udoka Azubuike scoring 31 against the Horned Frogs. Not only is Kansas back after a one-year hiatus atop the Big 12, it looks as though the Jayhawks are quickly becoming the national title favorite.

Bubble Banter: Providence continues their incredible run

AP Photo/Stew Milne
By Rob DausterMar 4, 2020, 11:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

There is plenty of action happening on the bracketology bubble watch despite it being a relatively slow night for college hoops.

Dave Ommen’s latest bracketology can be found here. Rob Dauster’s Bubble Watch can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

Here is everything you need to know to.

THE BUBBLE WATCH WINNERS

PROVIDENCE (NET: 44, NBC: 10): The Friars won their fifth straight game on Wednesday night, taking care of business against Xavier (41) at home. They are now 18-12 on the season, but at this point Providence should be pretty good about their chances of getting into the NCAA tournament. They have seven Quad 1 wins, they are 12-8 against the top two Quads, and while they took four horrendous losses back in November — including a loss to a terrible Long Beach State (294) team — this is a different team today than it was back then. If the Friars stay hot and win a game or two in the Big East tournament, I don’t think it’s crazy to think they can get to a No. 7 or 8 seed, depending on how everything else shakes out.

ARKANSAS (NET: 46, NBC: Next four out): Arkansas is 19-11 on the season with a 7-10 record in the SEC after knocking off LSU (31) at home on Wednesday night. They have a pair of Quad 1 wins and a 6-11 record against the top two Quads, which really isn’t that great, but the more important record is this: They are now 19-6 on the season with a healthy Isaiah Joe. I don’t think that will be enough to get the Razorbacks onto the right side of the bubble, not when it is actually pretty strong this season, so it will be very interesting to see how the selection committee handles Arkansas.

RELATEDBubble Watch | Bracketology | Conference Tournaments

FLORIDA (NET: 34, NBC: 10): The Gators picked up another Quad 2 win on Wednesday night, going into Athens and knocking off Georgia. They have a bunch of good wins this year — Auburn (27) and LSU (32) at home, Xavier (41) and Providence (44) on a neutral by 32 points — and while they have lost 11 games, their worst losses are top 100 road losses in league play to Missouri and Ole Miss. I think that they should be in the tournament regardless of what happens against Kentucky (14) in the season finale or in the SEC tournament. We’ll see how it all plays out.

… AND LOSER

RHODE ISLAND (NET: 40, NBC: First four out): Rhode Island got absolutely drubbed at home on Wednesday night by Dayton (3), losing by 27 points in what was their biggest game of the season. At this point, I do not see how the Rams can get an at-large bid without beating Dayton at some point during the Atlantic 10 tournament. They only have one Quad 1 win and they also have a Quad 4 loss at Brown (248).

XAVIER (NET: 45, NBC: 10): The Musketeers lost at Providence (44) on Wednesday, but it doesn’t really hurt them all that much. Xavier still has a bit of a weird profile. The best thing about their resume is that they really have not taken all that many bad losses. Their worst loss of the season came at Wake Forest (103), which is a Quad 2 loss. It’s the only team ranked outside of the top 35 in the NET that Xavier has lost to. They only have three Quad 1 wins — and one of them is at St. John’s (66) — but they do have a win over Seton Hall (12) in Newark, which helps quite a bit. I personally think that Xavier has to do more work than it looks like. With games at Providence (44) and Butler (20) at home, they’ll have two more chances to land Quad 1 wins. I think Xavier probably should win at least one of those to really feel comfortable.

CLEMSON (NET: 73, NBC: Off the bubble): The Tigers climbed back up into the conversation with a win over Florida State (11) on Saturday, and then they torpedoed that by losing at Virginia Tech (87) on Wednesday. It was a fun four days, Tiger fans.