Tennessee stuns No. 6 Kentucky with comeback road win

There is plenty of action happening on the bracketology bubble watch despite it being a relatively slow night for college hoops.

THE BUBBLE WATCH WINNERS

TEXAS (NET: 59, NBC: Play-in game): The run that the Longhorns are on is downright incredible. After going into Norman and knocking off Oklahoma (41) on Tuesday night, Texas has now won five straight games. The last three have all been Quad 1 games, which means that they are now sitting at 5-7 against the top Quad with a 7-11 recorded against the top two Quads. They have just one loss to a team outside the top 60 and nothing worse than a Quad 2 loss. If they beat Oklahoma State (68) at home on Saturday, they’ll get to 20-11 on the season. At this point, I think Texas is in the NCAA tournament and will be there on Selection Sunday. Just three weeks ago, everyone was ready to fire Shaka Smart and replace him with John Beilein or Chris Beard or whoever. What a wild turn around.

PURDUE (NET: 35, NBC: Off the bubble): After the Boilermakers snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Indiana (54) at home on Saturday, Purdue went into Iowa City and knocked off Iowa (29), adding their fifth Quad 1 win of the season. Purdue is 9-13 against the top two Quads, and they have also lost to Nebraska (189) on the road, a Quad 3 loss. They still have some work to do, like beating Rutgers (34) at home on Saturday and, in all likelihood, having to win a game or two in the Big Ten tournament. But losing this game would have meant that Purdue was going to have to get the automatic bid to get in. So they’re still alive.

RUTGERS (NET: 34, NBC: 11): Rutgers landed an enormous win on Tuesday night as they knocked off Maryland (15) at home. The Scarlet Knights are now 18-11 on the season. They are 17-1 at home and just 1-10 away from the RAC, which is problematic. Rutgers does have four Quad 1 wins — they’ve beaten both Seton Hall (12) and Maryland (15) in their building — and they are 8-10 against the top two Quads, but a neutral site loss to St. Bonaventure (116) doesn’t help matters. I think Rutgers still needs to win at least one more game to really feel good about themselves.

TENNESSEE (NET: 69, NBC: Off the bubble): I guess it was too soon to entirely write Tennessee off. The Vols went into Rupp Arena on Tuesday night, erased a 17-point second half deficit and beat Kentucky (14). That alone is not enough to get the Vols back onto the right side of the bubble, but with a home game against Auburn (28) coming up on Saturday, there’s still a chance. Tennessee is 17-13 on the season with a 2-9 record against Quad 1 opponents and a 8-12 mark against the top two Quads. Beat Auburn on Saturday, and they’ll have a puncher’s chance to earn an at-large with a couple of wins in the SEC tournament.

SOUTH CAROLINA (NET: 64, NBC: Next four out): The Gamecocks picked up a win over Mississippi State (52), which improved them to 8-10 against the top two Quads with a Quad 3 loss and a Quad 4 loss. The win over Kentucky (14) continues to look better. The win at Virginia (50) looks better, too. But they lost to Stetson (305) at home, and that’s not something that’s going away.

RICHMOND (NET: 48, NBC: First four out): The Spiders took care of Davidson (74) at home on Tuesday night. They are 3-4 against Quad 1 opponents with a 5-6 record against the top two Quads and a Quad 3 loss. Richmond does not have any margin for error, not with so many teams on the bubble playing their win in over the last couple of weeks. I think this team needs to beat Dayton in the Atlantic 10 tournament or they are NIT bound.

CINCINNATI (NET: 53, NBC: First four out): The Bearcats dodged a bullet by erasing a 13 point deficit to beat South Florida (121) on the road. Cincinnati has a pair of Quad 1 wins — Houston (19) at home and Wichita State (45) on the road — and a 9-6 record against the top two Quads. But they have also lost four Quad 3 games. They are going to have a sweat on Selection Sunday barring a win over Houston during the AAC tournament.

… AND LOSER

MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 52, NBC: Next four out): The Bulldogs lost at South Carolina (65) on Tuesday, which was their last shot at getting a Quad 1 win before the SEC tournament. They are currently sitting at 7-9 against the top two Quads with just two Quad 1 wins to go along with a pair of Quad 3 losses. The only team that they have beaten that is currently projected for the NCAA tournament is Florida (33).