Here is today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology projection.
With just over two weeks until Selection Sunday, this year’s Selection Committee is once again going to have some challenging resumes to dissect.
Today’s Case Study is UCLA.
Relegated to a rebuilding year after a sluggish 6-6 start, the Bruins have won six straight games (7 of 8 overall) in the Pac-12 and enter today tied with Oregon atop the league standings. That’s important, because should the Bruins end in a tie – or win an outright regular-season title – it would add a profile component the Committee values.
Back to the most recent stretch, UCLA’s streak includes road victories at Arizona and Colorado, and a home win last night over Arizona State. In all, UCLA’s profile now includes five Quadrant 1 wins (including the aforementioned two Top Tier Quad 1 road wins) and four wins against likely NCAA teams.
Much like Providence, the Bruins are squarely back in the at-large picture. Whether they remain is still in question. They have work to do. The NCAA’s NET isn’t overly fond of UCLA, but the Bruins are in a similar place to St. John’s (NET 72) a year ago – and the Johnnies went to Dayton, too.
UPDATED: February 28, 2020
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|MIDWEST REGION
|Rhode Island vs. UCLA
|WEST REGION
|Providence vs. Wichita State
|SOUTH REGION
|PR VIEW-AM vs. SIENA
|MIDWEST REGION
|ROBERT MORRIS vs. NC A&T
|MIDWEST – Indianapolis
|SOUTH – Houston
|Omaha
|St. Louis
|1) KANSAS
|1) Baylor
|16) ROB MORRIS / NC A&T
|16) PV-AM / SIENA
|8) Saint Mary’s
|8) Florida
|9) Houston
|9) Indiana
|Sacramento
|Omaha
|5) Michigan
|5) Colorado
|12) UCLA / Rhode Island
|12) CINCINNATI
|4) Auburn
|4) Penn State
|13) NORTH TEXAS
|13) VERMONT
|Albany
|Greensboro
|6) Wisconsin
|6) Iowa
|11) NORTHERN IOWA
|11) Utah State
|3) Villanova
|3) KENTUCKY
|14) COLGATE
|14) BOWLING GREEN
|Greensboro
|Tampa
|7) Butler
|7) Illinois
|10) USC
|10) Xavier
|2) MARYLAND
|2) FLORIDA STATE
|15) WRIGHT STATE
|15) LITTLE ROCK
|EAST – New York
|WEST – Los Angeles
|Sacramento
|Spokane
|1) SAN DIEGO ST
|1) GONZAGA
|16) E. WASHINGTON
|16) RADFORD
|8) Arizona State
|8) LSU
|9) Virginia
|9) Texas Tech
|Cleveland
|Spokane
|5) Ohio State
|5) Michigan State
|12) LIBERTY
|12) S.F. AUSTIN
|4) Louisville
|4) OREGON
|13) YALE
|13) NEW MEXICO ST
|Albany
|Tampa
|6) West Virginia
|6) BYU
|11) EAST TENNESSEE ST
|11) Providence / Wichita St
|3) SETON HALL
|3) Duke
|14) HOFSTRA
|14) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|Cleveland
|St. Louis
|7) Marquette
|7) Arizona
|10) Rutgers
|10) Oklahoma
|2) DAYTON
|2) Creighton
|15) BELMONT
|15) UC-IRVINE
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|USC
|Rhode Island
|Stanford
|Arkansas
|Oklahoma
|Providence
|NC State
|Memphis
|Rutgers
|Wichita State
|Richmond
|South Carolina
|Utah State
|UCLA
|Mississippi State
|Texas
Top Seed Line
Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga, San Diego State
Seed List
Breakdown by Conference …
Big Ten (10)
Big East (7)
Pac 12 (6)
Big 12 (5)
SEC (4)
ACC (3)
West Coast (3)
American (3)
Atlantic 10 (2)
Mountain West (2)
