AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff

Monday Overreactions: This is Tony Bennett’s best coaching job of his career

By Rob DausterMar 2, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Luwane Pipkins, Providence

Providence has just about played their way into the NCAA tournament thanks for a February that saw them win five games against ranked teams and earn six of their eight Quad 1 wins on the season.

And if you have been following the Friars closely this season, it may come as a surprise to you that the best player on the floor in those two games was point guard Luwane Pipkins. The grad transfer from UMass had 24 points in an 84-72 win over Marquette in the Dunk on Tuesday night and followed that up with 27 points in a 58-54 win at Villanova on Saturday.

Cooley’s offense has always been at its best when he has a star point guard on his roster, and Pipkins looks like he is starting to emerge as that guy.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: West Virginia and Texas Tech

Shout out to West Virginia and Texas Tech, because they pulled off some of the most impressive conference bid collusion that I have ever seen this week.

What is bid collusion you ask?

It’s when teams that have bids locked up lose to conference foes that are on the bubble to help ensure that those teams will be in the NCAA tournament as well. West Virginia lost at Texas on Monday and then fell to Oklahoma in Morgantown on Saturday. Texas Tech? They lost to Oklahoma in Norman on Tuesday and then lost to Texas at home on Saturday.

Oklahoma and Texas are the only two teams in the league that entered the week on or near the bubble.

That is bid collusion at its finest.

Well done, boys.

MONDAY OVERREACTIONS

1. MICHIGAN STATE IS BACK, BABY

The No. 24 Spartans went into College Park and put together the best, most through and most dominant performance we’ve seen from them this season in a 78-66 win over No. 9 Maryland.

Is Michigan State back?

I think so, and I wrote an entire column about it on Saturday night.

2. THIS IS THE BEST COACHING JOB OF TONY BENNETT’S CAREER

The Cavaliers got 15 points, nine boards and 10 blocks from Jay Huff to put together their best win of the season, a 52-50 triumph over No. 6 Duke in Charlottesville on Saturday afternoon.

And for me, this is the crown jewel of what has been the best coaching job of Tony Bennett’s career. Look, this Virginia team is not all that talented. Their point guard, Kihei Clark, is the size of Baby Yoda. They play two bigs together that weigh a combined 197 pounds in Mamadi Diakite and Huff. Their shooters can not shoot. They are trying to piece together a rotation that includes the likes of Kody Stattman and Casey Morsell, neither of whom are ready to contribute on a stage like this.

Yet, here we are on March 1st, and Virginia is sitting one game out of first place in the ACC regular season standings. They are 21-7 on the season. They are 13-5 in the league. They have won six in a row and nine of their last ten. They were leading with under four minutes left in all five of the games that they lost in league play.

Virginia has no business being this good.

But it looks like they are.

3. SHAKA SMART MAY HAVE JUST SAVED HIS JOB

Texas won two games against ranked teams this week and put themselves into a really good position to try and snipe an at-large bid, but what is a far more interesting storyline with this program is what’s happening with their head coach. Over the last month, Shaka Smart has had to endure everyone wondering whether he would be replaced by Chris Beard or John Beilein. We weren’t even talking about whether or not he could survive this season. We skipped that part and went straight to hiring his replacement.

And it’s hard not to laugh at the irony here. Shaka went into Lubbock and got a win that could get him another season while coaching against the guy that everyone is speculating will be the coach to replace him. I see you, Shaka.

Texas is one of the best jobs in college basketball. It is the flagship program in a talent-rich state at a school where the athletic department has more money than they know what to do with while simultaneously caring very little about basketball. Oh, and Austin is a fun place to live, too. If Texas were to open, it would be the job that might actually make the coaching carousel get weird this spring. If it doesn’t open, you have to start wondering just how many changes are going to be made.

I like Shaka Smart. I don’t want to see him get fired. I also don’t think that he is the right fit for that job. Seeing how this plays out over the course of the next month is going to be absolutely fascinating and one of the biggest storylines in the sport.

4. IMMANUEL QUICKLEY IS THE MOST UNDER-APPRECIATED PLAYER IN THE COUNTRY

At this point, I think Quickley is a lock to win the SEC Player of the Year award. On a team where no one on the roster seems to have any kind of consistency, Quickley has been the rock. In his last 18 games, the 6-foot-3 off-guard is averaging 19.1 points and shooting 46.4 percent from three. He makes all of his free throws. This is anecdotal so I don’t know if it’s entirely accurate, but I’m pretty sure’s hit every single big shot that he has taken this season.

Quite simply, Quickley has been immense. He is Kentucky’s best player and the reason why they have a chance to make a run to the Final Four this season.

5. UDOKA AZUBUIKE HAS THE MOST IMPORTANT ANKLE ON THE PLANET

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again here: Udoka Azubuike is the most valuable player in the country because he allows Kansas to be able to play four guards, and the four-guard look is the reason this team is elite defensively and a cut above the rest of the country. He’s the best defensive center in the country and he is also the best lob-catcher in college basketball. He’s limited as a player, but in the role he is asked to play for the Jayhawks he is an absolute monster.

And on Saturday, he twice rolled his right ankle. He was able to return to the game after rolling it the first time, but he re-injured the ankle later in the game.

So just how worried should we be able Azubuike’s ankle? Bill Self said he was “fine,” and I don’t think that’s just coach-speak, because Self also told reporters this: “The way he laid on the ground initially, amputation may have been a viable course of action. But he came back, and we probably don’t win the game unless he’s able to give us some minutes.”

OK, I’ll be the one to say it: I’m glad you didn’t need your ankle amputated, Doke.

Bracketology: UCLA makes a case for an at-large

Getty Images
By Dave OmmenMar 2, 2020, 7:00 AM EST
Here is today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology projection.

With just over two weeks until Selection Sunday, this year’s Selection Committee is once again going to have some challenging resumes to dissect.

Today’s Case Study is UCLA.

Relegated to a rebuilding year after a sluggish 6-6 start, the Bruins have won six straight games (7 of 8 overall) in the Pac-12 and enter today tied with Oregon atop the league standings. That’s important, because should the Bruins end in a tie – or win an outright regular-season title – it would add a profile component the Committee values.

Back to the most recent stretch, UCLA’s streak includes road victories at Arizona and Colorado, and a home win last night over Arizona State.  In all, UCLA’s profile now includes five Quadrant 1 wins (including the aforementioned two Top Tier Quad 1 road wins) and four wins against likely NCAA teams.

Much like Providence, the Bruins are squarely back in the at-large picture.  Whether they remain is still in question.  They have work to do.  The NCAA’s NET isn’t overly fond of UCLA, but the Bruins are in a similar place to St. John’s (NET 72) a year ago – and the Johnnies went to Dayton, too.

Anyway, here is today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology. If you’re looking for the NBC Sports Bubble Watch, it can be found here.

The latest look at where our NCAA tournament bracketology projection stands …

UPDATED: February 28, 2020

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
MIDWEST REGION Rhode Island vs. UCLA
WEST REGION Providence vs. Wichita State
SOUTH REGION  PR VIEW-AM vs. SIENA
MIDWEST REGION ROBERT MORRIS vs. NC A&T
MIDWEST Indianapolis SOUTH – Houston                    
Omaha St. Louis
1) KANSAS 1) Baylor
16) ROB MORRIS / NC A&T 16) PV-AM / SIENA
8) Saint Mary’s 8) Florida
9) Houston 9) Indiana
Sacramento Omaha
5) Michigan 5) Colorado
12) UCLA / Rhode Island 12) CINCINNATI
4) Auburn 4) Penn State
13) NORTH TEXAS 13) VERMONT
Albany Greensboro
6) Wisconsin 6) Iowa
11) NORTHERN IOWA 11) Utah State
3) Villanova 3) KENTUCKY
14) COLGATE 14) BOWLING GREEN
Greensboro Tampa
7) Butler 7) Illinois
10) USC 10) Xavier
2) MARYLAND 2) FLORIDA STATE
15) WRIGHT STATE 15) LITTLE ROCK
EAST – New York WEST – Los Angeles
Sacramento Spokane
1) SAN DIEGO ST 1) GONZAGA
16) E. WASHINGTON 16) RADFORD
8) Arizona State 8) LSU
9) Virginia 9) Texas Tech
Cleveland Spokane
5) Ohio State 5) Michigan State
12) LIBERTY 12) S.F. AUSTIN
4) Louisville 4) OREGON
13) YALE 13) NEW MEXICO ST
Albany Tampa
6) West Virginia 6) BYU
11) EAST TENNESSEE ST 11) Providence / Wichita St
3) SETON HALL 3) Duke
14) HOFSTRA 14) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
Cleveland St. Louis
7) Marquette 7) Arizona
10) Rutgers 10) Oklahoma
2) DAYTON 2) Creighton
15) BELMONT 15) UC-IRVINE
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
USC Rhode Island Stanford Arkansas
Oklahoma Providence NC State Memphis
Rutgers Wichita State Richmond South Carolina
Utah State UCLA Mississippi State Texas

Top Seed Line
Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga, San Diego State
Seed List

Breakdown by Conference …
Big Ten (10)
Big East (7)
Pac 12 (6)
Big 12 (5)
SEC (4)
ACC (3)
West Coast (3)
American (3)
Atlantic 10 (2)
Mountain West (2)

OK, how good are you guys at NCAA tournament bracketology?

Not too bad. Our bracketologist, Dave Ommen, is sitting atop the ranks for the bracket matrix, which cobbles together everyone who does this for a living. So yeah, we’re on our game.

When do conference tournaments begin?

Conference tournaments — when teams can earn automatic berths to the NCAA Tournament — begin on Tuesday, March 3. Most of the league tournaments for that week are mid-major and low-major schools (though those can often be the most exciting games to watch).

There is a full schedule for all 32 conference tournaments here, though check back with us later on for previews for all those tournaments, recaps and highlights from the buzzer-beaters and many dunks for the start of March.

When do Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament begin?

Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is on March 15 (about 4 pm ET), while the games begin a couple days later. The First Four is on March 17 and 18, while the craziness of Round 1 starts on Thursday, March 19.

The Final Four, held in Atlanta this year, starts on Saturday, April 4. The National Title Game is Monday, April 6.

March Madness 2020: Conference tournament brackets, schedules

2020 conference tournament brackets
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2020, 10:00 PM EST
It’s time for March Madness 2020!

Below, you will find an image that details every 2020 conference tournament schedule, and as you scroll down you will find the 2020 conference tournament brackets.

Make sure that you are ready for the madness.

For those schools who are flirting with the NCAA Tournament bubble, click here for the latest projections of who’s in and who’s out. And for the rest of the field interested in where your team may be headed for the Big Dance, click here for our latest NCAA Tournament projections.

(Click on the photo chart to enlarge and view all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules.)

To download a full graphic with all of the March Madness games, click here.

Below you will find a link to every one of the 2020 conference tournament brackets.

ACC

  • DATES: March 10-14
  • LOCATION: Greensboro, N.C.
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

AMERICAN

  • DATES: March 12-15
  • LOCATION: Fort Worth, Texas
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

AMERICA EAST

  • DATES: March 7, 10, 14
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:00 a.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

ATLANTIC 10

  • DATES: March 11-15
  • LOCATION: Brooklyn
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 1:00 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

ATLANTIC SUN

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 8
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 8, 3:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

BIG EAST

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: New York
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 6:30 p.m., FOX
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

BIG SKY

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Boise, ID
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

BIG SOUTH

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 6, 8,
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 8, 1:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

BIG TEN

  • DATES: March 11-15
  • LOCATION: Indianapolis
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 3:30 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

BIG 12

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Kansas City
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 6:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

BIG WEST

  • DATES: March 12-14
  • LOCATION: Anaheim
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

COLONIAL

  • DATES: March 7-10
  • LOCATION: Washington DC
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., CBSSN
  • BRACKET

CONFERENCE USA

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Frisco, Texas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
  • BRACKET

HORIZON LEAGUE

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 9, 10
  • LOCATION: Indianapolis
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

IVY LEAGUE

  • DATES: March 14-15
  • LOCATION: Cambridge, Mass.
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 12:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

MAAC

  • DATES: March 10-14
  • LOCATION: Atlantic City, NJ
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 4:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

MAC

  • DATES: March 9, 12-14
  • LOCATION: Campus sites, Cleveland
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

MEAC

  • DATES: March 10-14
  • LOCATION: Norfolk, Va.
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 1:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

MISSOURI VALLEY

  • DATES: March 5-8
  • LOCATION: St. Louis
  • TITLE GAME: March 8, 2:00 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET

MOUNTAIN WEST

  • DATES: March 4-7
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 7, 5:30 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

NEC

  • DATES: March 4, 7, 10
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

OHIO VALLEY

  • DATES: March 4-7
  • LOCATION: Evansville
  • TITLE GAME: March 7, 8:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

PAC-12

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 10:30 p.m., FS1
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

PATRIOT

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 8, 11
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 11, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
  • BRACKET

SEC

  • DATES: March 11-15
  • LOCATION: Nashville
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 1:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

SOCON

  • DATES: March 6-9
  • LOCATION: Asheville, N.C.
  • TITLE GAME: March 9, 7:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

SOUTHLAND

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Katy, Texas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

SUMMIT

  • DATES: March 7-10
  • LOCATION: Sioux Falls, S.D.
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

SUN BELT

  • DATES: March 7, 9, 11, 14-15
  • LOCATION: Campus sites, New Orleans
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 2:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

SWAC

  • DATES: March 10, 13-14
  • LOCATION: Birmingham, Alabama
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 6:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

WAC

  • DATES: March 12-14
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

WCC

  • DATES: March 5-7, 9-10
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 9:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

 

2020 WCC Tournament bracket, schedule

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2020, 9:50 PM EST
Here is the 2020 WCC tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

WCC Tournament bracket

WCC Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Thursday, March 5

Game 1: No. 8 Loyola Marymount vs. No. 9 San Diego, 9 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 Santa Clara vs. No. 10 Portland, 11:30 p.m.

Second Round; Friday, March 6

Game 3: No. 5 San Francisco vs. Game 1 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Pepperdine vs. Game 2 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Saturday, March 7

Game 5: No. 4 Pacific vs. Game 3 winner, 10 p.m.
Game 6: No. 3 Saint Mary’s vs. Game 4 winner, 12:30 a.m.

Semifinals; Monday, March 9

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. No. 2 BYU, 11:30 p.m.

Championship; Tuesday, March 10

Semifinal winners, 9:00 p.m.

The full 2020 WCC tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the WCC regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 

2020 Pac-12 Tournament bracket, schedule

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2020, 9:13 PM EST
Here is the 2020 Pac-12 tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

Pac-12 Tournament bracket

Pac-12 Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 3 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 seed, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 9 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed, 11:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Thursday, March 12

Game 5: No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 6: No. 4 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 7: No. 2 seed vs. Game 3 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 8: No. 3 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Semifinals; Friday, March 13

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Championship; Saturday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 10:30 p.m.

The full 2020 Pac-12 tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the Pac-12 regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 

2020 Mountain West Tournament bracket, schedule

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2020, 8:37 PM EST
Here is the 2020 Mountain West tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

Mountain West Tournament bracket

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Wednesday, March 4

Game 1: No. 8 Fresno State vs. No. 9 Air Force, 3 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 New Mexico vs. No. 10 San Jose State, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Thursday, March 5

Game 4: No. 1 San Diego State vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: No. 4 UNLV vs. No. 5 Boise State, 5 p.m.
Game 6: No. 2 Utah State vs. Game 2 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 7: No. 3 Nevada vs. Game 3 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Semifinals; Friday, March 6

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Championship; Saturday, March 7

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

The full 2020 Mountain West tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the 2020 Mountain West regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 