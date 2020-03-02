CBT Podcast: Michigan State is back, this season is Tony Bennett’s Mona Lisa?

Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back for another edition of the Monday Overreactions podcast. They debate whether or not Michigan State is back, if Maryland was ever worthy of the hype, if Shaka Smart is still going to get fired for the guy he just beat and whether or not this season is the best coaching job of Tony Bennett’s career.
College Basketball AP Poll: Kansas now the unanimous No. 1
A string of losses to unranked opponents led to upheaval in the college basketball AP poll this week.
Kansas kept winning, strengthening its grip on No. 1.
The Jayhawks were the unanimous choice for the top spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released Monday, receiving all 64 votes from a media panel.
Gonzaga was No. 2, with Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State rounding out the top five. The Aztecs, No. 9 Maryland and No. 18 Iowa were the only other teams to hold their place after a week in which nine Top-25 teams lost to unranked opponents.
Kansas moved to No. 1 for the second time this season a week ago after knocking off previously top-ranked Baylor. The Jayhawks remained atop the poll after beating Oklahoma State and rival Kansas State.
With Baylor’s loss to TCU, Kansas has a one-game lead in the Big 12 Conference with a week left in the regular season.
Here is the full college basketball AP Poll
1. Kansas (64 first-place votes)
2. Gonzaga
3. Dayton
4. Baylor
5. San Diego State
6. Kentucky
7. Florida State
8. Seton Hall
9. Maryland
10. Louisville
11. Creighton
12. Duke
13. Oregon
14. Villanova
15. BYU
16. Michigan Stte
17. Auburn
18. Iowa
19. Ohio State
20. Penn State
21. Houston
22. Virginia
23. Illinois
24. Wisconsin
25. Michigan
“That made us play a lot better,” Kansas coach Bill Self said with a smile. “It goes to show you that when teams are turned up and play with an edge, different things can happen.”
The Jayhawks host TCU on Wednesday and play at Texas Tech on Saturday.
Gonzaga bounced back from its loss to BYU, rolling over rival Saint Mary’s 86-76 on Saturday to win its eighth straight West Coast Conference regular-season title.
Not bad for a team that lost four starters from last year’s team and started the season with forward Killian Tillie sidelined with a foot injury.
“I’ve never had a team surprise me as much as this one did,” Zags coach Mark Few said. “We don’t have lottery picks. But they worked and listened and were coachable. Our whole is definitely greater than the sum of the parts.”
Dayton has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1955-56 after stretching its winning streak to 18 games with victories over George Mason and Davidson last week.
The Flyers wrapped up the Atlantic 10 Conference title with an impressive offensive display against Davidson, shooting 72.3% — their highest percentage in 34 years — while making 27 of 28 shots inside the 3-point arc.
“It feels like everybody was locked in today,” said Dayton’s Obi Toppin, who had 23 points in the 82-67 win.
RISING/FALLING IN THE AP POLL
No. 16 Michigan State had the week’s biggest jump, moving up eight spots following victories over Iowa and Maryland.
No. 8 Seton Hall has its highest ranking since reaching No. 7 in 2000-01 after moving up five spots. The Pirates beat Marquette last week.
No. 25 Michigan had the biggest drop among teams still in the poll, falling six spots after losing to Wisconsin and Ohio State.
No. 12 Duke lost five places following losses to Wake Forest and Virginia.
MOVING IN THE AP POLL
Reigning national champion Virginia returned to the poll at No. 22 after knocking off Virginia Tech and Duke.
Illinois moved in at No. 23 following wins over Indiana and Ohio State.
No. 24 Wisconsin is ranked for the first time this season after victories against No. 25 Michigan and Minnesota.
MOVING OUT OF THE AP POLL
West Virginia dropped out of the poll from No. 20 after losses to unranked Texas and Oklahoma.
Colorado also had a pair of losses to unranked opponents, California and Stanford, to fall out from No. 21.
Texas Tech had the same type of week, losing to Texas and Oklahoma, to drop out from No. 22.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Bubble Watch: Breaking down every team in at-large conversation
It’s that time of the year again, which means that we are diving head first into our annual NCAA tournament bubble watch.
The way that it will work is simple: We’ll be looking at every team that our Dave Ommen, the best bracketologist in the business, considers in the mix for an at-large bid. In an effort to keep this somewhat manageable, we are going to assume that the top 36 teams in the field — every team that is a No. 9-seed or above — is “off the bubble”. This does not mean those teams are a lock to dance, it just means that they have given themselves enough room for error that we can take them out of the conversation until they do something dumb.
Dave’s latest bracket can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.
So with all that in mind, let’s get into the full NCAA tournament bubble watch:
ACC BUBBLE WATCH
TOP 9: Florida State (NBC: 2), Duke (NBC: 3), Louisville (NBC: 3), Virginia (NBC: 7)
N.C. STATE (NET: 54, NBC: Play-in game): The Wolfpack avoided disaster on Saturday, as they overcame a slow start and took down Pitt (112) at home. That would have been a Quad 3 loss for a team that is already sitting with three Quad 3 losses as well as four more losses to sub-70 teams on the road. That’s not good. But they beat Duke (6) by 22 points in Raleigh, which is just one of their five Quad 1 wins. They are 8-8 against Quad 1 and 2 opponents on the season. It’s worth noting that Markell Johnson, N.C. State’s best player, did not play in one of the three Quad 3 losses — Georgia Tech (78) — so that will be something to monitor for the Selection Committee.
CLEMSON (NET: 73, NBC: Off the bubble): After the Tigers picked off Florida State (12) at home on Saturday, it is time to start at least talking about the Tigers. They are 15-13 on the season and they do have a pair of Quad 3 losses, but with wins over each of the top three teams in the ACC — FSU, Louisville (9) and Duke (6) — they are, at the very least, in the picture. I still think they need to win at least three more games. Win until the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament and they’ll have a real chance. Getting further, and adding another win over one of the ACC’s elite, will certainly help as well.
AMERICAN BUBBLE WATCH
TOP 9: Houston (NBC: 8)
WICHITA STATE (NET: 47, NBC: Play-in game): I’m still not quite sure how they did it, but Wichita State somehow avoided disaster by using a 40-12 surge over the course of the last 15 minutes to erase a 24 point deficit at SMU (81), keeping them in the at-large mix. They have a pair of low-end Quad 1 road wins, they have beaten VCU (56) and Oklahoma (42) at home, and they don’t have any truly terrible losses, but with just one potential Quad 1 game left on their schedule — which is on the road — and with just a single top 50 win on the season, I think the Shockers are going to have an uncomfortable Selection Sunday. The fact that they are 9-7 against the top two Quads without a bad loss is something of a saving grace at this point.
MEMPHIS (NET: 60, NBC: Next four out): Memphis needed OT to get it done, but the Tigers knocked off Tulane (174) in New Orleans to get to 20 wins on the season. The Tigers still have just two Quad 1 wins compared to three Quad 3 losses, and they are still playing without D.J. Jeffries, but they have a chance because they end their season like this: Wichita State (47), at Houston (22). If they can win those two games and avoid taking a bad loss in the AAC tournament, then Memphis very well might hear their names called on Selection Sunday.
CINCINNATI (NET: 53, NBC: First four out): The Bearcats missed on a massive opportunity on Sunday afternoon, as they lost at Houston (22) in a game that would have been their best win of the season. Cincinnati has eight wins against Quad 1 and 2 opponents, but as of this very moment, Cincinnati has just two Quad 1 wins and four Quad 3 losses, all of which came to teams sitting outside the top 100. They’re in a bad spot right now, and they don’t have another top 100 team left on their schedule. I am not sure how Cincinnati gets into the tournament without winning a game or two in the American tournament.
ATLANTIC 10 BUBBLE WATCH
TOP 9: Dayton (NBC: 2)
RHODE ISLAND (NET: 40, NBC: First four out): Rhode Island lost for the second time in three games on Sunday, as they got worked over at home by Saint Louis (66), missing on a chance to land a much-needed Quad 2 win. The Rams have just one Quad 1 win on the season — at VCU (56) — and they also have a Quad 4 loss to Brown (251). At this point, I think that URI needs to beat Dayton (3) on Wednesday if they want to get into the NCAA tournament as an at-large. Otherwise, they are going to sweat out Selection Sunday. I don’t think that it will end well.
RICHMOND (NET: 48, NBC: First four out): The Spiders avoided disaster by blowing out UMass (142) on Saturday. The Spiders only have one truly terrible loss to their name — Radford (162) got them on a neutral court — but with only three Quad 1 wins and a 4-6 record against the top two Quads, their margin for error is completely gone. I don’t think they can afford a loss to either Davidson (74) at home or at Duquesne (96).
BIG 12 BUBBLE WATCH
TOP 9: Baylor (NBC: 1), Kansas (NBC: 1), West Virginia (NBC: 8), Oklahoma (NBC: 9)
TEXAS TECH (NET: 23, NBC: 10): It feels weird putting Texas Tech in the bubble conversation considering the fact that they have a top 25 NET, but the truth is that their resume is not quite as strong as you might think. The Red Raiders really only have two elite wins on the season. They beat Louisville (8) on a neutral court back in December and they knocked off West Virginia (21) at home. But after losing to Texas (59) at home and at Oklahoma (40) this past week, Chris Beard’s club is sitting at 18-11 overall with a 3-8 mark against Quad 1 opponents. They don’t have any bad losses, but with an absolutely brutal end to the regular season — at Baylor (5) and Kansas (1) at home — Texas Tech is in a tough spot. Can they get an at-large with 14 losses?
TEXAS (NET: 58, NBC: Play-in game): The Longhorns may have just played their way into the NCAA tournament. On Saturday, Shaka Smart took down the man that everyone is trying to fire him for as he led the Longhorns into Lubbock to take down Texas Tech (23). Five days ago, Texas took down West Virginia (21) at home. Those are the two best wins that the Longhorns have landed this season. As it stands, the Longhorns are sitting at 18-11 overall and 8-8 in the Big 12. They have four Quad 1 wins and a 6-11 mark against the top two Quads without a bad loss to their name. If they can get two more wins this season — they have at Oklahoma (42), Oklahoma State (68) and the Big 12 tournament left — I think they will be dancing. What a turnaround.
BIG EAST BUBBLE WATCH
Top 9: Seton Hall (NBC: 2), Creighton (NBC: 3), Villanova (NBC: 4), Butler (NBC: 6), Marquette (NBC: 7)
XAVIER (NET: 45, NBC: 10): Xavier picked up a win in the battle of Big East bubble teams on Sunday afternoon, knocking off Georgetown (59) on the road. The Musketeers have a bit of a weird profile. The best thing about their resume is that they really have not taken all that many bad losses. Their worst loss of the season came at Wake Forest (99), which is a Quad 2 loss. It’s the only team ranked outside of the top 35 in the NET that Xavier has lost to. They only have three Quad 1 wins — and one of them is at St. John’s (74) — but they do have a win over Seton Hall (13) in Newark, which helps quite a bit. I personally think that Xavier has to do more work than it looks like. With games at Providence (44) and Butler (19) at home, they’ll have two more chances to land Quad 1 wins. I think Xavier probably should win at least one of those to really feel comfortable.
PROVIDENCE (NET: 44, NBC: 10): The Friars landed their fifth win over a ranked team in the month of February on Saturday as they went into the Wells Fargo Center and knocked off Villanova (16). This comes on the heels of beating Marquette (25) at home, Georgetown (59) on the road, Seton Hall (13) at home, Creighton (12) at home and Butler (19) on the road. Those are six Quad 1 wins. The Friars have three Quad 3 losses and a Quad 4 loss, but they now have a total of eight Quad 1 wins and six wins over top 30 teams. A 17-12 record is not ideal, and they could very well end up with 13 or 14 losses on Selection Sunday, but I think that Providence has to be in the tournament at this point. What a month for Ed Cooley.
GEORGETOWN (NET: 59, NBC: Off the bubble): The Hoyas lost to Xavier (45) at home on Sunday, and for me, that drops them out of bubble contention for now.
BIG TEN BUBBLE WATCH
TOP 9: Maryland (NBC: 2), Michigan State (NBC: 5), Penn State (NBC: 5), Ohio State (NBC: 5), Iowa (NBC: 5), Michigan (NBC: 6), Wisconsin (NBC: 6), Illinois (NBC: 7), Indiana (NBC: 9)
RUTGERS (NET: 35, NBC: 11): The Scarlet Knights have one of the weirder resumes on the bubble right now after losing at Penn State (26) on Wednesday. They’re 17-11 overall and they are 9-9 in a Big Ten that is as deep as any league I can remember. They have three Quad 1 wins, just one Quad 3 loss and a 7-10 mark against the top two Quads. Eight of their ten losses are to Quad 1 opponents. They played a tough non-conference schedule, and they have some really impressive home wins. The problem? They’ve only won a single game outside of the RAC this year, and that came at Nebraska (189), who is the worst team in the Big Ten. Their season finishes with Maryland (15) and at Purdue (34). Rutgers has some work left to do, and I really think they will want to win both to feel comfortable on Selection Sunday.
PURDUE (NET: 34, NBC: Off the bubble): Purdue snapped a four-game losing streak when they knocked off Indiana (55) at home on Thursday night. They’re sitting here with a 15-14 record and a 4-11 mark against Quad 1 opponents and an 8-13 record against the top two Quads. They do actually have some pretty good wins, but the issue Purdue is currently facing is the the number of losses, including a Quad 3 loss to Nebraska (189). The most losses an at-large team has ever had is 15. For context, Indiana last season was 17-15 with six Quad 1 wins and nine Quad 1 and 2 wins and they were left out. Their best road win is at Indiana. They’re in a tough spot, and I think they need to win their last two regular season games and at least one game in the Big Ten tournament to have a real shot at this.
PAC-12 BUBBLE WATCH
TOP 9: Oregon (NBC: 4), Colorado (NBC: 6), Arizona (NBC: 7), Arizona State (NBC: 9), USC (NBC: 9)
UCLA (NET: 75, NBC: 11): UCLA picked up another enormous win on Saturday, as they beat Arizona (11) at home to move them into — get this — sole possession of first place in the Pac-12. Yes, UCLA has lost 11 games and yes, the Bruins have lost to Hofstra (123) and Cal St. Fullerton (268) at home. But they have now won seven straight games. They’ve won 11 of their last 13 games. They have swept Arizona and Colorado (22). They have six Quad 1 wins and a 9-9 record against the top two Quads. With a trip to USC (39) to close out the regular season, I think all the Bruins need to do is win one more game before Selection Sunday and they will be dancing. Incredible turnaround.
STANFORD (NET: 30, NBC: Play-in game): The Cardinal are now on a four-game winning streak after landing an enormous win over Colorado (20) on Sunday. They are now 5-5 against Quad 1 opponents, 7-8 against the top two Quads and while they do have a Quad 3 loss — at Cal (136) — to their name, they are playing well at the most important time of their season. Stanford gets two more shots at Quad 1 wins next week as they visit the Oregon schools, so there will be chances to improve their resume. The Cardinal will need to capitalize on those to feel good on Selection Sunday, but they are in a pretty good spot right now.
SEC BUBBLE WATCH
TOP 9: Kentucky (NBC: 2), Auburn (NBC: 4), LSU (NBC: 8)
FLORIDA (NET: 33, NBC: 10): The Gators are slowly but surely sliding down the NCAA tournament seed list. They have a bunch of good wins this year — Auburn (27) and LSU (32) at home, Xaiver (43) and Providence (44) on a neutral — and while they have lost 11 games, their worst losses are top 100 road losses in league play to Missouri and Ole Miss. I think that as long as they win at Georgia (83) on Wednesday, they should be in the tournament regardless of what happens against Kentucky (14) in the season finale or in the SEC tournament. We’ll see how it all plays out.
ARKANSAS (NET: 46, NBC: Next four out): The Razorbacks’ NCAA tournament hopes took a significant blow on Saturday, as they fell at Georgia (84). Arkansas is now 18-11 on the season with just a 6-10 record in the SEC. They have a pair of Quad 1 wins and a 5-10 mark against the top two Quads, but the more important record is this: They are now 17-5 on the season with a healthy Isaiah Joe. It will be very interesting to see how the selection committee handles Arkansas.
MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 52, NBC: Next four out): The Bulldogs picked up a win at Missouri (91) on Saturday, which is not inconsequential. That’s a Quad 2 win, the fifth that Mississippi State has earned this season. They have a pair of Quad 1 wins and a 7-8 mark against the top two Quads, but with a pair of Quad 3 losses and exactly zero wins against top 30 opponents, the Bulldogs still have some work to do. The biggest issue right now is that Mississippi State doesn’t have a top 60 opponent left on their schedule during the regular season. They’re likely going to have some work to do in the SEC tournament.
SOUTH CAROLINA (NET: 64, NBC: Next four out): This might be the end for South Carolina. The Gamecocks lost at Alabama (40) on Saturday, and while that is hardly a bad loss, it is the last Quad 1 opportunity on the schedule. Beating Mississippi State (52) at home or Vanderbilt (170) on the road isn’t going to change much. The Gamecocks are in trouble.
BUBBLE WATCH FOR EVERYONE ELSE
TOP 9: Gonzaga (NBC: 1), San Diego State (NBC: 1), BYU (NBC: 5), Saint Mary’s (NBC: 8)
UTAH STATE (NET: 38, NBC: First four out): Utah State took a loss that they could not afford to close out the regular season on Saturday night. They lost at New Mexico (158), their second Quad 3 loss of the season. That, in and of itself, is not a killer, but the fact that the Aggies have not beaten a top 30 team this season and only have two top 85 wins — Florida (32) and LSU (33) on neutral courts — is a bigger issue. At this point, I think that Utah State probably wants to win the Mountain West tournament if they want to feel good about where they are sitting on Selection Sunday.
EAST TENNESSEE STATE (NET: 41, NBC: 11): The Buccaneers survived Western Carolina (143) on Saturday and will now head into the SoCon tournament as regular season champs with a 24-4 record. They have a win at UNCG (73) and a win at LSU (33), but they do have an ugly Quad 4 loss to Mercer (197) at home. That is the killer. The Buccaneers can only lose to UNCG or Furman (66) in the SoCon tournament to have a chance, and even that might be a bit of a longshot.
NORTHERN IOWA (NET: 37, NBC: 11): Northern Iowa took care of business at Drake (164), winning the Missouri Valley regular season title. UNI has a win at Colorado (20) and they beat South Carolina (64) on a neutral court, but they are 5-3 against the top two Quads with a pair of Quad 3 losses. I want to see them get an at-large — every one of their non-Quad 1 losses is a road game in league play — but I’m not sure they have done enough to beat out some of these power conference teams. My advice: win the auto-bid and make it easy on yourself.
Bracketology: UCLA makes a case for an at-large
Here is today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology projection.
Welcome to March. The chaos has begun.
The biggest beneficiary of that chaos today is Texas. Nearly off the bubble three weeks ago, the Longhorns have won four straight – including a victory over West Virginia and Saturday’s upset of Texas Tech in Lubbock. While the Longhorns’ work is far from finished, they are squarely back in the at-large picture. They get another chance to enhance their framework Tuesday at Oklahoma.
As usual, the bubble remains fluid. The margins between teams is minimal, and if this past weekend is any indication about how the next two weeks will unfold, hold on.
Anyway, here is today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology. If you’re looking for the NBC Sports Bubble Watch, it can be found here.
The latest look at where our NCAA tournament bracketology projection stands …
UPDATED: March 2, 2020
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|MIDWEST REGION
|Wichita State vs. Texas
|WEST REGION
|Stanford vs. NC State
|SOUTH REGION
|PR VIEW-AM vs. SIENA
|MIDWEST REGION
|ROBERT MORRIS vs. NC A&T
|MIDWEST – Indianapolis
|SOUTH – Houston
|Omaha
|St. Louis
|1) KANSAS
|1) Baylor
|16) ROB MORRIS / NC A&T
|16) PV-AM / SIENA
|8) LSU
|8) Saint Mary’s
|9) Arizona State
|9) USC
|Tampa
|Spokane
|5) BYU
|5) Ohio State
|12) Wichita St / Texas
|12) YALE
|4) Michigan State
|4) OREGON
|13) AKRON
|13) NORTH TEXAS
|Omaha
|Tampa
|6) Wisconsin
|6) Butler
|11) UCLA
|11) Rutgers
|3) LOUISVILLE
|3) Florida State
|14) NORTH DAKOTA ST
|14) BELMONT
|Albany
|Cleveland
|7) Illinois
|7) Arizona
|10) Florida
|10) Providence
|2) SETON HALL
|2) KENTUCKY
|15) WRIGHT STATE
|15) LITTLE ROCK
|EAST – New York
|WEST – Los Angeles
|Sacramento
|Spokane
|1) SAN DIEGO ST
|1) GONZAGA
|16) E. WASHINGTON
|16) WINTHROP
|8) West Virginia
|8) HOUSTON
|9) Indiana
|9) Oklahoma
|Albany
|Sacramento
|5) Penn State
|5) Iowa
|12) S.F. AUSTIN
|12) Stanford / NC State
|4) Villanova
|4) Auburn
|13) LIBERTY
|13) VERMONT
|Greensboro
|St. Louis
|6) Michigan
|6) Colorado
|11) NORTHERN IOWA
|11) EAST TENNESSEE ST
|3) Duke
|3) Creighton
|14) HOFSTRA
|14) NEW MEXICO ST
|Cleveland
|Greensboro
|7) Marquette
|7) Virginia
|10) Texas Tech
|10) Xavier
|2) DAYTON
|2) MARYLAND
|15) COLGATE
|15) UC-IRVINE
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|Florida
|Stanford
|Cincinnati
|Mississippi State
|Xavier
|NC State
|Rhode Island
|Memphis
|Texas Tech
|Wichita State
|Richmond
|South Carolina
|Rutgers
|Texas
|Utah State
|Arkansas
Top Seed Line
Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga, San Diego State
Seed List
Breakdown by Conference …
Big Ten (10)
Big East (7)
Pac 12 (7)
Big 12 (6)
SEC (4)
ACC (5)
West Coast (3)
American (2)
Atlantic 10 (1)
Mountain West (1)
OK, how good are you guys at NCAA tournament bracketology?
Not too bad. Our bracketologist, Dave Ommen, is sitting atop the ranks for the bracket matrix, which cobbles together everyone who does this for a living. So yeah, we’re on our game.
When do conference tournaments begin?
Conference tournaments — when teams can earn automatic berths to the NCAA Tournament — begin on Tuesday, March 3. Most of the league tournaments for that week are mid-major and low-major schools (though those can often be the most exciting games to watch).
There is a full schedule for all 32 conference tournaments here, though check back with us later on for previews for all those tournaments, recaps and highlights from the buzzer-beaters and many dunks for the start of March.
When do Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament begin?
Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is on March 15 (about 4 pm ET), while the games begin a couple days later. The First Four is on March 17 and 18, while the craziness of Round 1 starts on Thursday, March 19.
The Final Four, held in Atlanta this year, starts on Saturday, April 4. The National Title Game is Monday, April 6.
Monday Overreactions: This is Tony Bennett’s best coaching job of his career
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Luwane Pipkins, Providence
Providence has just about played their way into the NCAA tournament thanks for a February that saw them win five games against ranked teams and earn six of their eight Quad 1 wins on the season.
And if you have been following the Friars closely this season, it may come as a surprise to you that the best player on the floor in those two games was point guard Luwane Pipkins. The grad transfer from UMass had 24 points in an 84-72 win over Marquette in the Dunk on Tuesday night and followed that up with 27 points in a 58-54 win at Villanova on Saturday.
Cooley’s offense has always been at its best when he has a star point guard on his roster, and Pipkins looks like he is starting to emerge as that guy.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: West Virginia and Texas Tech
Shout out to West Virginia and Texas Tech, because they pulled off some of the most impressive conference bid collusion that I have ever seen this week.
What is bid collusion you ask?
It’s when teams that have bids locked up lose to conference foes that are on the bubble to help ensure that those teams will be in the NCAA tournament as well. West Virginia lost at Texas on Monday and then fell to Oklahoma in Morgantown on Saturday. Texas Tech? They lost to Oklahoma in Norman on Tuesday and then lost to Texas at home on Saturday.
Oklahoma and Texas are the only two teams in the league that entered the week on or near the bubble.
That is bid collusion at its finest.
Well done, boys.
MONDAY OVERREACTIONS
1. MICHIGAN STATE IS BACK, BABY
The No. 24 Spartans went into College Park and put together the best, most through and most dominant performance we’ve seen from them this season in a 78-66 win over No. 9 Maryland.
Is Michigan State back?
I think so, and I wrote an entire column about it on Saturday night.
2. THIS IS THE BEST COACHING JOB OF TONY BENNETT’S CAREER
The Cavaliers got 15 points, nine boards and 10 blocks from Jay Huff to put together their best win of the season, a 52-50 triumph over No. 6 Duke in Charlottesville on Saturday afternoon.
And for me, this is the crown jewel of what has been the best coaching job of Tony Bennett’s career. Look, this Virginia team is not all that talented. Their point guard, Kihei Clark, is the size of Baby Yoda. They play two bigs together that weigh a combined 197 pounds in Mamadi Diakite and Huff. Their shooters can not shoot. They are trying to piece together a rotation that includes the likes of Kody Stattman and Casey Morsell, neither of whom are ready to contribute on a stage like this.
Yet, here we are on March 1st, and Virginia is sitting one game out of first place in the ACC regular season standings. They are 21-7 on the season. They are 13-5 in the league. They have won six in a row and nine of their last ten. They were leading with under four minutes left in all five of the games that they lost in league play.
Virginia has no business being this good.
But it looks like they are.
3. SHAKA SMART MAY HAVE JUST SAVED HIS JOB
Texas won two games against ranked teams this week and put themselves into a really good position to try and snipe an at-large bid, but what is a far more interesting storyline with this program is what’s happening with their head coach. Over the last month, Shaka Smart has had to endure everyone wondering whether he would be replaced by Chris Beard or John Beilein. We weren’t even talking about whether or not he could survive this season. We skipped that part and went straight to hiring his replacement.
And it’s hard not to laugh at the irony here. Shaka went into Lubbock and got a win that could get him another season while coaching against the guy that everyone is speculating will be the coach to replace him. I see you, Shaka.
Texas is one of the best jobs in college basketball. It is the flagship program in a talent-rich state at a school where the athletic department has more money than they know what to do with while simultaneously caring very little about basketball. Oh, and Austin is a fun place to live, too. If Texas were to open, it would be the job that might actually make the coaching carousel get weird this spring. If it doesn’t open, you have to start wondering just how many changes are going to be made.
I like Shaka Smart. I don’t want to see him get fired. I also don’t think that he is the right fit for that job. Seeing how this plays out over the course of the next month is going to be absolutely fascinating and one of the biggest storylines in the sport.
4. IMMANUEL QUICKLEY IS THE MOST UNDER-APPRECIATED PLAYER IN THE COUNTRY
At this point, I think Quickley is a lock to win the SEC Player of the Year award. On a team where no one on the roster seems to have any kind of consistency, Quickley has been the rock. In his last 18 games, the 6-foot-3 off-guard is averaging 19.1 points and shooting 46.4 percent from three. He makes all of his free throws. This is anecdotal so I don’t know if it’s entirely accurate, but I’m pretty sure’s hit every single big shot that he has taken this season.
Quite simply, Quickley has been immense. He is Kentucky’s best player and the reason why they have a chance to make a run to the Final Four this season.
5. UDOKA AZUBUIKE HAS THE MOST IMPORTANT ANKLE ON THE PLANET
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again here: Udoka Azubuike is the most valuable player in the country because he allows Kansas to be able to play four guards, and the four-guard look is the reason this team is elite defensively and a cut above the rest of the country. He’s the best defensive center in the country and he is also the best lob-catcher in college basketball. He’s limited as a player, but in the role he is asked to play for the Jayhawks he is an absolute monster.
And on Saturday, he twice rolled his right ankle. He was able to return to the game after rolling it the first time, but he re-injured the ankle later in the game.
So just how worried should we be able Azubuike’s ankle? Bill Self said he was “fine,” and I don’t think that’s just coach-speak, because Self also told reporters this: “The way he laid on the ground initially, amputation may have been a viable course of action. But he came back, and we probably don’t win the game unless he’s able to give us some minutes.”
OK, I’ll be the one to say it: I’m glad you didn’t need your ankle amputated, Doke.
March Madness 2020: Conference tournament brackets, schedules
It’s time for March Madness 2020!
Below, you will find an image that details every 2020 conference tournament schedule, and as you scroll down you will find the 2020 conference tournament brackets.
Make sure that you are ready for the madness.
For those schools who are flirting with the NCAA Tournament bubble, click here for the latest projections of who’s in and who’s out. And for the rest of the field interested in where your team may be headed for the Big Dance, click here for our latest NCAA Tournament projections.
(Click on the photo chart to enlarge and view all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules.)
To download a full graphic with all of the March Madness games, click here.
Below you will find a link to every one of the 2020 conference tournament brackets.
ACC
- DATES: March 10-14
- LOCATION: Greensboro, N.C.
- TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
- BRACKET and SCHEDULE
AMERICAN
- DATES: March 12-15
- LOCATION: Fort Worth, Texas
- TITLE GAME: March 15, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
- BRACKET and SCHEDULE
AMERICA EAST
- DATES: March 7, 10, 14
- LOCATION: Campus sites
- TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:00 a.m., ESPN2
- BRACKET
ATLANTIC 10
ATLANTIC SUN
- DATES: March 3, 5, 8
- LOCATION: Campus sites
- TITLE GAME: March 8, 3:00 p.m., ESPN
- BRACKET
BIG EAST
BIG SKY
- DATES: March 11-14
- LOCATION: Boise, ID
- TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:00 p.m., ESPNU
- BRACKET
BIG SOUTH
- DATES: March 3, 5, 6, 8,
- LOCATION: Campus sites
- TITLE GAME: March 8, 1:00 p.m., ESPN
- BRACKET
BIG TEN
BIG 12
BIG WEST
- DATES: March 12-14
- LOCATION: Anaheim
- TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
- BRACKET
COLONIAL
- DATES: March 7-10
- LOCATION: Washington DC
- TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., CBSSN
- BRACKET
CONFERENCE USA
- DATES: March 11-14
- LOCATION: Frisco, Texas
- TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
- BRACKET
HORIZON LEAGUE
- DATES: March 3, 5, 9, 10
- LOCATION: Indianapolis
- TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., ESPN
- BRACKET
IVY LEAGUE
- DATES: March 14-15
- LOCATION: Cambridge, Mass.
- TITLE GAME: March 15, 12:00 p.m., ESPN2
- BRACKET
MAAC
- DATES: March 10-14
- LOCATION: Atlantic City, NJ
- TITLE GAME: March 14, 4:00 p.m., ESPNU
- BRACKET
MAC
- DATES: March 9, 12-14
- LOCATION: Campus sites, Cleveland
- TITLE GAME: March 14, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
- BRACKET
MEAC
- DATES: March 10-14
- LOCATION: Norfolk, Va.
- TITLE GAME: March 14, 1:00 p.m., ESPN2
- BRACKET
MISSOURI VALLEY
- DATES: March 5-8
- LOCATION: St. Louis
- TITLE GAME: March 8, 2:00 p.m., CBS
- BRACKET
MOUNTAIN WEST
NEC
- DATES: March 4, 7, 10
- LOCATION: Campus sites
- TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2
- BRACKET
OHIO VALLEY
- DATES: March 4-7
- LOCATION: Evansville
- TITLE GAME: March 7, 8:00 p.m., ESPN2
- BRACKET
PAC-12
PATRIOT
- DATES: March 3, 5, 8, 11
- LOCATION: Campus sites
- TITLE GAME: March 11, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
- BRACKET
SEC
SOCON
- DATES: March 6-9
- LOCATION: Asheville, N.C.
- TITLE GAME: March 9, 7:00 p.m., ESPN
- BRACKET
SOUTHLAND
- DATES: March 11-14
- LOCATION: Katy, Texas
- TITLE GAME: March 14, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
- BRACKET
SUMMIT
- DATES: March 7-10
- LOCATION: Sioux Falls, S.D.
- TITLE GAME: March 10, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2
- BRACKET
SUN BELT
- DATES: March 7, 9, 11, 14-15
- LOCATION: Campus sites, New Orleans
- TITLE GAME: March 15, 2:00 p.m., ESPN2
- BRACKET
SWAC
- DATES: March 10, 13-14
- LOCATION: Birmingham, Alabama
- TITLE GAME: March 14, 6:00 p.m., ESPNU
- BRACKET
WAC
- DATES: March 12-14
- LOCATION: Las Vegas
- TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:00 p.m., ESPNU
- BRACKET
WCC
- DATES: March 5-7, 9-10
- LOCATION: Las Vegas
- TITLE GAME: March 10, 9:00 p.m., ESPN
- BRACKET and SCHEDULE
