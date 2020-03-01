More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
St. John's blows out No. 10 Creighton

Associated Press Mar 1, 2020, 7:16 PM EST
NEW YORK — Greg Williams Jr. drained his seventh 3-pointer from right in front of the St. John’s bench, springing delirious teammates onto the court as he bounded into their arms during a timeout.

With an out-of-character shooting display from all over the gym, the Red Storm handed No. 10 Creighton a thorough beating that was hard to see coming.

Williams made seven 3s and scored a career-high 21 points as St. John’s slowed down the streaking Bluejays in a 91-71 rout on Sunday.

“St. John’s was terrific,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “When you get outscored by 30 on the 3-point line in somebody else’s building, it’s hard to win.”

Rasheem Dunn had 19 points and a career-high 10 assists for the Red Storm (15-14, 4-12 Big East), who stopped a three-game skid. LJ Figueroa added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Julian Champagnie scored 13.

One of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country, St. John’s went a season-best 14 of 22 (64%) from long range in its biggest victory under first-year coach Mike Anderson. It was the school’s first win over a top-10 team at Carnesecca Arena on campus since beating Bernard King and No. 7 Tennessee in December 1975.

St. John’s plays many of its high-profile home games at Madison Square Garden.

“It’s amazing when you make shots and that ball goes through the hole, it just energizes your whole team,” Anderson said. “It’s good to see us put 40 minutes together.”

Damien Jefferson equaled a career best with 20 points and Ty-Shon Alexander scored 19 for the Bluejays (22-7, 11-5), who had won five straight and nine of 10.

Creighton could have captured its first Big East championship by winning its final three regular-season games, but now needs help after falling two games behind first-place Seton Hall with two to play.

“We had some decent looks at the basket from guys that are shooting a really high percentage on the year and today they didn’t go in,” McDermott said. “All the credit to St. John’s, they were really good.”

St. John’s was up six with 7:05 left before taking total command with a 14-0 run that sent the crowd into a frenzy and included four straight 3-pointers, two by Williams.

The sophomore guard, making his seventh start of the season, entered averaging 4.6 points per game. His previous career high was 11, and he began the day with 15 career 3s – including 12 this season.

“My teammates were just finding me,” Williams said. “When we go and play for each other, play together, things like that can happen.”

Williams’ seven 3-pointers matched the most by a St. John’s player in a Big East game.

“He was in the zone,” Anderson said. “When a guy is in the zone, what do you do? You find him. And he delivered.”

Creighton guard Marcus Zegarowski, the reigning conference player of the week, was held to five points on 1-for-10 shooting. Zegarowski, who was averaging 16.1 points, matched a Big East record by going 7 for 7 from deep on the way to 25 points in a blowout win over Butler a week earlier.

Creighton entered ninth in the country in 3-point shooting at 38.5%, with three players making 40% or better – all ranked in the top five in the Big East. But the Bluejays missed their first nine attempts from long range and finished a season-worst 4 for 27 (15%).

“We were just causing chaos, and that’s what we do,” Williams said. “Pressuring the ball and getting after it makes people uncomfortable.”

NICE MOMENT

With the Red Storm a little short on the bench, senior walk-on Justin Cole played 4:37 and drew a big ovation when he sank a jumper in the first half of his final game at Carnesecca Arena for his third career field goal and first points all season.

“He gets out there and gives us a deflection, a stop and then he makes a bucket,” Anderson said. “We needed him because we had some guys in foul trouble and guys needed rest.”

Cole was a two-year captain just down the road at Archbishop Molloy High School, the alma mater of former NBA stars Kenny Anderson and Kenny Smith.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The surprising Bluejays hadn’t allowed more than 83 points in a game all season. Picked seventh in the Big East preseason poll, they had been playing about as well as anyone in the country since mid-January, so this dud was certainly unexpected.

St. John’s: Since a Feb. 12 victory in Queens over surging Providence, it had been a struggle for the ninth-place Red Storm against top competition without second-leading scorer Mustapha Heron. The senior guard had surgery for a right ankle injury that has ended his college career.

“We’ve been going through a lot so it feels good to get this win,” Figueroa said.

WHERE DID THAT COME FROM?

St. John’s entered shooting 30.4% from 3-point territory, 307th out of 351 teams in Division I.

DOWN AND OUT

St. John’s big man Josh Roberts left early with an arm injury and didn’t return. He played only 26 seconds.

UP NEXT

Creighton: Host eighth-place Georgetown on Wednesday night before a Saturday showdown at home with No. 13 Seton Hall. The Bluejays lost 83-80 at Georgetown on Jan. 15.

St. John’s: Plays at Butler on Wednesday night before finishing the regular season Saturday against Markus Howard and Marquette at MSG. St. John’s erased a 23-point deficit in the second half against then-No. 11 Butler on New Year’s Eve, only to cough up a late lead in a 60-58 loss.

Second half surge leads No. 23 Ohio State past No. 19 Michigan

Associated Press Mar 1, 2020, 7:14 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Duane Washington Jr. tied a career high with 20 points and No. 23 Ohio State surged late to beat No. 19 Michigan 77-63 on Sunday.

CJ Walker had 15 points, and brothers Andre and Kaleb Wesson each added 14 for the Buckeyes (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten). They have won three straight and eight of their last 10.

Ohio State swept the season series against rival Michigan, winning 61-58 in Ann Arbor on Feb. 4, and reached 20 wins for the third straight season.

Franz Wagner had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines They lost their second straight after winning five in a row.

Zavier Simpson added 12 points and seven assists for Michigan (19-10, 10-8).

Ohio State led 32-29 at the half behind Washington’s 12 points and 3-for-4 shooting from 3-point range. The Buckeyes did not allow Michigan an offensive rebound in the first half.

The Buckeyes didn’t pull away for good until late. The Wolverines knotted the score at 54 on Jon Teske tip-in with 6:51 left in the game. Andre Wesson then hit a falling 3-pointer off the glass and brother Kaleb followed with another 3 to make 62-54. The Buckeyes grabbed momentum from there. Kaleb Wesson hit another 3 with 1:36 left to give the Buckeyes a 13-point lead to touch off a 7-0 run.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines hate to lose to Ohio State, and they did twice this season. This one came after they lost to Wisconsin 81-74 at home on Thursday.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes have shaken off their mid-season malaise and seemed poise to take some momentum into the NCAA Tourament.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Buckeyes could move up a few slots in the AP Top 25 and likely will be among as many as 10 Big Ten teams to make the NCAA Tournament,

UP NEXT

Michigan: Hosts Nebraska on Thursday before finishing the regular season at No. 9 Maryland on March 8.

Ohio State: Hosts Illinois on Thursday before wrapping up the season at No. 24 Michigan State on March 8.

Saturday's Things To Know: Three top ten teams lose, four bubble teams land massive wins

By Rob Dauster Mar 1, 2020, 3:09 AM EST
In the last full Saturday of regular season college hoops, we had three top ten teams lose, four teams seemingly play their way off of the bubble and Michigan State show the world that they are, in fact, back.

Here is everything you need to know.

1. MICHIGAN STATE IS BACK

The No. 24 Spartans went into College Park and put together the best, most through and most dominant performance we’ve seen from them this season in a 78-66 win over No. 9 Maryland.

Is Michigan State back?

I think so.

2. VIRGINIA MIGHT BE BACK, TOO

The Cavaliers got 15 points, nine boards and 10 blocks from Jay Huff to put together their best win of the season, a 52-50 triumph over No. 6 Duke in Charlottesville on Saturday afternoon.

And for me, this is the crown jewel of what has been the best coaching job of Tony Bennett’s career. Look, this Virginia team is not all that talented. Their point guard, Kihei Clark, is the size of Baby Yoda. They play two bigs together that weigh a combined 197 pounds in Mamadi Diakite and Huff. Their shooters can not shoot. They are trying to piece together a rotation that includes the likes of Kody Stattman and Casey Morsell, neither of whom are ready to contribute on a stage like this.

Yet, here we are on March 1st, and Virginia is sitting one game out of first place in the ACC regular season standings. They are 21-7 on the season. They are 11-5 in the league. They have won six in a row and nine of their last ten. They were leading with under four minutes left in all five of the games that they lost in league play.

Virginia has no business being this good.

But it looks like they are.

3. PROVIDENCE PROBABLY PUNCHED THEIR TICKET TO THE DANCE

The Friars have completely turned their season around. On Saturday, they went into the Wells Fargo Center and beat No. 12 Villanova. It is the sixth win in the last eight games for Providence, but that’s not the most impressive part of this run. In the month of February, the Friars have beaten five teams that were ranked at the time, the other five teams in the Big East that are going to the NCAA tournament: In addition to today’s win at Villanova, they beat Marquette, Seton Hall and Creighton at home and won at Butler.

For a team that suffered through four hideous losses before conference play kicked off, it’s a remarkable turnaround.

4. WEST VIRGINIA AND TEXAS TECH PERFECTED BIG 12 BID COLLUSION

West Virginia and Texas Tech are both pretty comfortably in the NCAA tournament at this point. Both teams squared off with the Big 12’s two bubble teams — Oklahoma and Texas — this week. And both teams lost twice.

What does this mean?

Oklahoma looks like they are tournament bound. Texas has some more ground to make up, but they are more likely than not heading to the NCAA tournament as well. This is excellent work from the Mountaineers and the Red Raiders. Instead of being a four-bid league, the Big 12 looks like they are going to get six teams into the dance.

Bid collusion at its finest.

5. DID SHAKA SMART SAVE HIS JOB?

This is far more interesting than anything that has to do with this season for the Longhorns.

It’s hard not to laugh at the irony here. Shaka Smart went into Lubbock and got a win to put himself in a great position to get into the NCAA tournament while coaching against the guy, Chris Beard, that everyone is speculating will be the coach to replace him in Austin.

Texas is one of the best jobs in college basketball. It is the flagship program in a talent-rich state at a school where the athletic department has more money than they know what to do with while simultaneously caring very little about basketball. Oh, and Austin is a fun place to live, too. If Texas were to open, it would be the job that might actually make the coaching carousel get weird this spring. If it doesn’t open, you have to start wondering just how many changes are going to be made.

I like Shaka Smart. I don’t want to see him get fired. I also don’t think that he is the right fit for that job. Seeing how this plays out over the course of the next month is going to be fascinating.

6. MYLES POWELL RUINED MARKUS HOWARD’S SENIOR NIGHT

Markus Howard had 37  points and 12-for-20 shooting, but it wasn’t enough. Myles Powell had 28 points and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 26 as No. 13 Seton Hall went into Milwaukee and picked off Marquette, 88-79.

7. BAYLOR AND FLORIDA STATE LOST

The Bears got picked off by TCU. That is not a good loss, but it is something that we should have seen coming. Florida State fell at Clemson, who has now beaten Duke, Louisville and Florida State and won at North Carolina. That’s quite a season.

8. KENTUCKY WON THE SEC

Immanuel Quickley had 18 points and 12 boards as No. 8 Kentucky beat No. 15 Auburn as the Wildcats won the outright SEC regular season title. This is one of John Calipari’s best coaching jobs.

9. SEAN MILLER GETS EJECTED, UCLA WINS

UCLA is all alone in first place in the Pac-12 after beating Arizona on Saturday. The Bruins have won 11 of their last 13 games, including sweeps of Arizona and Colorado this month. What’s more fun is that Sean Miller got ejected while going up against his archnemesis, Mick Cronin. The Pac-12 is weird, man.

10. IS DOKE’S ANKLE OK?

Udoka Azubuike, the most important player in college basketball this season, hurt his ankle in Saturday’s win at Kansas State that included exactly zero chairs being thrown. He returned to the game after he hurt it the first time, but after tweaking it again, he hit the bench for good. The staff doesn’t seem too worried about it, but that is definitely something to monitor.

2020 WCC Tournament bracket, schedule

By Rob Dauster Mar 1, 2020, 12:50 AM EST
Here is the 2020 WCC tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

WCC Tournament bracket

WCC Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Thursday, March 5

Game 1: No. 8 Loyola Marymount vs. No. 9 San Diego, 9 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 Santa Clara vs. No. 10 Portland, 11:30 p.m.

Second Round; Friday, March 6

Game 3: No. 5 San Francisco vs. Game 1 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Pepperdine vs. Game 2 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Saturday, March 7

Game 5: No. 4 Pacific vs. Game 3 winner, 10 p.m.
Game 6: No. 3 Saint Mary’s vs. Game 4 winner, 12:30 a.m.

Semifinals; Monday, March 9

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. No. 2 BYU, 11:30 p.m.

Championship; Tuesday, March 10

Semifinal winners, 9:00 p.m.

The full 2020 WCC tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the WCC regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 

2020 Mountain West Tournament bracket, schedule

By Rob Dauster Mar 1, 2020, 12:37 AM EST
Here is the 2020 Mountain West tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

Mountain West Tournament bracket

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Wednesday, March 4

Game 1: No. 8 Fresno State vs. No. 9 Air Force, 3 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 New Mexico vs. No. 10 San Jose State, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Thursday, March 5

Game 4: No. 1 San Diego State vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: No. 4 UNLV vs. No. 5 Boise State, 5 p.m.
Game 6: No. 2 Utah State vs. Game 2 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 7: No. 3 Nevada vs. Game 3 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Semifinals; Friday, March 6

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Championship; Saturday, March 7

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

The full 2020 Mountain West tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the 2020 Mountain West regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 

March Madness 2020: Conference tournament brackets, schedules

By Rob Dauster Mar 1, 2020, 12:00 AM EST
It’s time for March Madness 2020!

Below, you will find an image that details every 2020 conference tournament schedule, and as you scroll down you will find the 2020 conference tournament brackets.

Make sure that you are ready for the madness.

For those schools who are flirting with the NCAA Tournament bubble, click here for the latest projections of who’s in and who’s out. And for the rest of the field interested in where your team may be headed for the Big Dance, click here for our latest NCAA Tournament projections.

(Click on the photo chart to enlarge and view all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules.)

To download a full graphic with all of the March Madness games, click here.

Below you will find a link to every one of the 2020 conference tournament brackets.

ACC

  • DATES: March 10-14
  • LOCATION: Greensboro, N.C.
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

AMERICAN

  • DATES: March 12-15
  • LOCATION: Fort Worth, Texas
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

AMERICA EAST

  • DATES: March 7, 10, 14
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:00 a.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

ATLANTIC 10

  • DATES: March 11-15
  • LOCATION: Brooklyn
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 1:00 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

ATLANTIC SUN

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 8
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 8, 3:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

BIG EAST

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: New York
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 6:30 p.m., FOX
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

BIG SKY

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Boise, ID
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

BIG SOUTH

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 6, 8,
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 8, 1:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

BIG TEN

  • DATES: March 11-15
  • LOCATION: Indianapolis
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 3:30 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

BIG 12

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Kansas City
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 6:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

BIG WEST

  • DATES: March 12-14
  • LOCATION: Anaheim
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

COLONIAL

  • DATES: March 7-10
  • LOCATION: Washington DC
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., CBSSN
  • BRACKET

CONFERENCE USA

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Frisco, Texas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
  • BRACKET

HORIZON LEAGUE

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 9, 10
  • LOCATION: Indianapolis
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

IVY LEAGUE

  • DATES: March 14-15
  • LOCATION: Cambridge, Mass.
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 12:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

MAAC

  • DATES: March 10-14
  • LOCATION: Atlantic City, NJ
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 4:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

MAC

  • DATES: March 9, 12-14
  • LOCATION: Campus sites, Cleveland
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

MEAC

  • DATES: March 10-14
  • LOCATION: Norfolk, Va.
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 1:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

MISSOURI VALLEY

  • DATES: March 5-8
  • LOCATION: St. Louis
  • TITLE GAME: March 8, 2:00 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET

MOUNTAIN WEST

  • DATES: March 4-7
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 7, 5:30 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

NEC

  • DATES: March 4, 7, 10
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

OHIO VALLEY

  • DATES: March 4-7
  • LOCATION: Evansville
  • TITLE GAME: March 7, 8:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

PAC-12

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 10:30 p.m., FS1
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

PATRIOT

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 8, 11
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 11, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
  • BRACKET

SEC

  • DATES: March 11-15
  • LOCATION: Nashville
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 1:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

SOCON

  • DATES: March 6-9
  • LOCATION: Asheville, N.C.
  • TITLE GAME: March 9, 7:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

SOUTHLAND

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Katy, Texas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

SUMMIT

  • DATES: March 7-10
  • LOCATION: Sioux Falls, S.D.
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

SUN BELT

  • DATES: March 7, 9, 11, 14-15
  • LOCATION: Campus sites, New Orleans
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 2:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

SWAC

  • DATES: March 10, 13-14
  • LOCATION: Birmingham, Alabama
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 6:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

WAC

  • DATES: March 12-14
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

WCC

  • DATES: March 5-7, 9-10
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 9:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

 

When do Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament begin?

Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is on March 15 (about 4 pm ET), while the games begin a couple days later. The First Four is on March 17 and 18, while the craziness of Round 1 starts on Thursday, March 19.

The Final Four, held in Atlanta this year, starts on Saturday, April 4. The National Title Game is Monday, April 6.