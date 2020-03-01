A new college basketball top 25 is now live.

I wanted to spend a little bit of time here talking through the bottom of the top 25 at this point in the season.

I have Virginia, UCLA and Providence rounding out the back-end of my top 25 poll this wee, and if you are the kind of person that is going to rank teams based off of an entire profile, that’s laughable.

Gary Parrish is sharpening the knives as we speaks. I’m about to be Poll Attacked.

But I don’t think that we always have to rank based off of an entire resume. That seems silly when we get to a point in the season where there is four months worth of data. Let’s take Providence, for example. There may not be a team in the sport that had a better February than the Friars. They went 6-2 for the month. They beat Butler on the road. They knocked off Marquette, Seton Hall and Creighton at home. On Saturday, they went into the Wells Fargo Center and picked up their sixth Quad 1 win of the month and their eighth Quad 1 win of the season by beating Villanova.

That’s an incredible run, one that finally got Providence onto the right side of the bubble with Saturday’s win. The Friars took four absolutely atrocious losses in November and December. They lost at Northwestern. They lost to Charleston. They lost to Penn. They lost to Long Beach State.

That’s ugly.

So it’s completely justified to put the Friars as, say, an 11-seed while also saying that this is probably one of the 25 best teams in the country at this very moment.

The same can be said for UCLA. The Bruins stated out the season by losing nine of their first 17 games. They lost at home to Fullerton, one of the worst losses any team in NCAA tournament contention took this season. But They’ve been the best team in the Pac-12 since January 15th, and I’m not sure there’s even a debate to be had. They swept Arizona. They swept Colorado. They beat Arizona State. They are one win at USC away from winning at least a share of the Pac-12 regular season title. Mick Cronin has figured that thing out, and he has a team with quite a bit of talent on the roster playing as well as they have in years.

And that leads me to Virginia, who is by far the least talented team in this conversation. They have no business being good this season. They have to play with two centers that, combined, weigh less than me. They have a point guard that may not be able to clap boards on layups. Their shooters can’t shoot. And yet, they have won six in a row and nine of their last ten games. They beat Duke on Saturday. They are one game out of first place in the ACC regular season race, and in all five of their losses in league play, they led with less than four minutes left on the clock. They’ve been so much better than anyone thought they could be when they lost by a million at Purdue earlier this year, and they aren’t all that far away from having the best record in the league.

Let me put it like this: Who would you rather have your favorite team matchup with in the first round of the NCAA tournament — one of these three teams, or someone like West Virginia or Butler?

And that’s the whole point.

Anyway, here is the rest of the NBC Sports college basketball top 25.

NBC SPORTS COLLEGE BASKETBALL TOP 25

1. KANSAS (26-3, Last Week: 3)

2. BAYLOR (25-3, 2)

3. GONZAGA (29-2, 3)

4. SAN DIEGO STATE (28-1, 5)

5. DAYTON (27-2, 6)

6. KENTUCKY (24-5, 10)

7. SETON HALL (21-7, 12)

8. MARYLAND (23-6, 7)

9. DUKE (23-6, 4)

10. FLORIDA STATE (24-5, 8)

11. LOUISVILLE (24-6, 9)

12. CREIGHTON (22-7, 11)

13. OREGON (22-7, 14)

14. VILLANOVA (22-7, 13)

15. OHIO STATE (20-9, 22)

16. IOWA (20-9, 17)

17. BYU (24-7, 18)

18. WISCONSIN (19-10, NR)

19. ILLINOIS (19-9, 19)

20. MICHIGAN (18-11, 16)

21. MICHIGAN STATE (20-9, NR)

22. HOUSTON (22-7, 23)

23. VIRGINIA (21-7, NR)

24. UCLA (19-11, NR)

25. PROVIDENCE (17-12, NR)

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 18 Wisconsin, No. 21 Michigan State, No. 23 Virginia, No. 24 UCLA, No. 25 Providence

DROPPED OUT: No. 15 Penn State, No. 20 Auburn, No. 21 Colorado, No. 24 Arizona State, No. 25 West Virginia