AP Photo/Ray Carlin

College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings: Changes to the top ten after a wild weekend

By Rob DausterMar 1, 2020, 8:00 PM EST
A new college basketball top 25 is now live.

I wanted to spend a little bit of time here talking through the bottom of the top 25 at this point in the season.

I have Virginia, UCLA and Providence rounding out the back-end of my top 25 poll this wee, and if you are the kind of person that is going to rank teams based off of an entire profile, that’s laughable.

Gary Parrish is sharpening the knives as we speaks. I’m about to be Poll Attacked.

But I don’t think that we always have to rank based off of an entire resume. That seems silly when we get to a point in the season where there is four months worth of data. Let’s take Providence, for example. There may not be a team in the sport that had a better February than the Friars. They went 6-2 for the month. They beat Butler on the road. They knocked off Marquette, Seton Hall and Creighton at home. On Saturday, they went into the Wells Fargo Center and picked up their sixth Quad 1 win of the month and their eighth Quad 1 win of the season by beating Villanova.

That’s an incredible run, one that finally got Providence onto the right side of the bubble with Saturday’s win. The Friars took four absolutely atrocious losses in November and December. They lost at Northwestern. They lost to Charleston. They lost to Penn. They lost to Long Beach State.

That’s ugly.

So it’s completely justified to put the Friars as, say, an 11-seed while also saying that this is probably one of the 25 best teams in the country at this very moment.

The same can be said for UCLA. The Bruins stated out the season by losing nine of their first 17 games. They lost at home to Fullerton, one of the worst losses any team in NCAA tournament contention took this season. But They’ve been the best team in the Pac-12 since January 15th, and I’m not sure there’s even a debate to be had. They swept Arizona. They swept Colorado. They beat Arizona State. They are one win at USC away from winning at least a share of the Pac-12 regular season title. Mick Cronin has figured that thing out, and he has a team with quite a bit of talent on the roster playing as well as they have in years.

And that leads me to Virginia, who is by far the least talented team in this conversation. They have no business being good this season. They have to play with two centers that, combined, weigh less than me. They have a point guard that may not be able to clap boards on layups. Their shooters can’t shoot. And yet, they have won six in a row and nine of their last ten games. They beat Duke on Saturday. They are one game out of first place in the ACC regular season race, and in all five of their losses in league play, they led with less than four minutes left on the clock. They’ve been so much better than anyone thought they could be when they lost by a million at Purdue earlier this year, and they aren’t all that far away from having the best record in the league.

Let me put it like this: Who would you rather have your favorite team matchup with in the first round of the NCAA tournament — one of these three teams, or someone like West Virginia or Butler?

And that’s the whole point.

Anyway, here is the rest of the NBC Sports college basketball top 25.

NBC SPORTS COLLEGE BASKETBALL TOP 25

1. KANSAS (26-3, Last Week: 3)
2. BAYLOR (25-3, 2)
3. GONZAGA (29-2, 3)
4. SAN DIEGO STATE (28-1, 5)
5. DAYTON (27-2, 6)
6. KENTUCKY (24-5, 10)
7. SETON HALL (21-7, 12)
8. MARYLAND (23-6, 7)
9. DUKE (23-6, 4)
10. FLORIDA STATE (24-5, 8)
11. LOUISVILLE (24-6, 9)
12. CREIGHTON (22-7, 11)
13. OREGON (22-7, 14)
14. VILLANOVA (22-7, 13)
15. OHIO STATE (20-9, 22)
16. IOWA (20-9, 17)
17. BYU (24-7, 18)
18. WISCONSIN (19-10, NR)
19. ILLINOIS (19-9, 19)
20. MICHIGAN (18-11, 16)
21. MICHIGAN STATE (20-9, NR)
22. HOUSTON (22-7, 23)
23. VIRGINIA (21-7, NR)
24. UCLA (19-11, NR)
25. PROVIDENCE (17-12, NR)

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 18 Wisconsin, No. 21 Michigan State, No. 23 Virginia, No. 24 UCLA, No. 25 Providence
DROPPED OUT: No. 15 Penn State, No. 20 Auburn, No. 21 Colorado, No. 24 Arizona State, No. 25 West Virginia

March Madness 2020: Conference tournament brackets, schedules

2020 conference tournament brackets
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2020, 10:00 PM EST
It’s time for March Madness 2020!

Below, you will find an image that details every 2020 conference tournament schedule, and as you scroll down you will find the 2020 conference tournament brackets.

Make sure that you are ready for the madness.

For those schools who are flirting with the NCAA Tournament bubble, click here for the latest projections of who's in and who's out. And for the rest of the field interested in where your team may be headed for the Big Dance, click here for our latest NCAA Tournament projections.

(Click on the photo chart to enlarge and view all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules.)

To download a full graphic with all of the March Madness games, click here.

Below you will find a link to every one of the 2020 conference tournament brackets.

ACC

  • DATES: March 10-14
  • LOCATION: Greensboro, N.C.
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

AMERICAN

  • DATES: March 12-15
  • LOCATION: Fort Worth, Texas
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

AMERICA EAST

  • DATES: March 7, 10, 14
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:00 a.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

ATLANTIC 10

  • DATES: March 11-15
  • LOCATION: Brooklyn
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 1:00 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

ATLANTIC SUN

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 8
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 8, 3:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

BIG EAST

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: New York
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 6:30 p.m., FOX
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

BIG SKY

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Boise, ID
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

BIG SOUTH

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 6, 8,
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 8, 1:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

BIG TEN

  • DATES: March 11-15
  • LOCATION: Indianapolis
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 3:30 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

BIG 12

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Kansas City
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 6:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

BIG WEST

  • DATES: March 12-14
  • LOCATION: Anaheim
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

COLONIAL

  • DATES: March 7-10
  • LOCATION: Washington DC
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., CBSSN
  • BRACKET

CONFERENCE USA

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Frisco, Texas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
  • BRACKET

HORIZON LEAGUE

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 9, 10
  • LOCATION: Indianapolis
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

IVY LEAGUE

  • DATES: March 14-15
  • LOCATION: Cambridge, Mass.
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 12:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

MAAC

  • DATES: March 10-14
  • LOCATION: Atlantic City, NJ
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 4:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

MAC

  • DATES: March 9, 12-14
  • LOCATION: Campus sites, Cleveland
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

MEAC

  • DATES: March 10-14
  • LOCATION: Norfolk, Va.
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 1:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

MISSOURI VALLEY

  • DATES: March 5-8
  • LOCATION: St. Louis
  • TITLE GAME: March 8, 2:00 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET

MOUNTAIN WEST

  • DATES: March 4-7
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 7, 5:30 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

NEC

  • DATES: March 4, 7, 10
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

OHIO VALLEY

  • DATES: March 4-7
  • LOCATION: Evansville
  • TITLE GAME: March 7, 8:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

PAC-12

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 10:30 p.m., FS1
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

PATRIOT

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 8, 11
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 11, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
  • BRACKET

SEC

  • DATES: March 11-15
  • LOCATION: Nashville
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 1:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

SOCON

  • DATES: March 6-9
  • LOCATION: Asheville, N.C.
  • TITLE GAME: March 9, 7:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

SOUTHLAND

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Katy, Texas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

SUMMIT

  • DATES: March 7-10
  • LOCATION: Sioux Falls, S.D.
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

SUN BELT

  • DATES: March 7, 9, 11, 14-15
  • LOCATION: Campus sites, New Orleans
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 2:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

SWAC

  • DATES: March 10, 13-14
  • LOCATION: Birmingham, Alabama
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 6:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

WAC

  • DATES: March 12-14
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

WCC

  • DATES: March 5-7, 9-10
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 9:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

 

When do Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament begin?

Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is on March 15 (about 4 pm ET), while the games begin a couple days later. The First Four is on March 17 and 18, while the craziness of Round 1 starts on Thursday, March 19.

The Final Four, held in Atlanta this year, starts on Saturday, April 4. The National Title Game is Monday, April 6.

2020 WCC Tournament bracket, schedule

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2020, 9:50 PM EST
Here is the 2020 WCC tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

WCC Tournament bracket

WCC Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Thursday, March 5

Game 1: No. 8 Loyola Marymount vs. No. 9 San Diego, 9 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 Santa Clara vs. No. 10 Portland, 11:30 p.m.

Second Round; Friday, March 6

Game 3: No. 5 San Francisco vs. Game 1 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Pepperdine vs. Game 2 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Saturday, March 7

Game 5: No. 4 Pacific vs. Game 3 winner, 10 p.m.
Game 6: No. 3 Saint Mary’s vs. Game 4 winner, 12:30 a.m.

Semifinals; Monday, March 9

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. No. 2 BYU, 11:30 p.m.

Championship; Tuesday, March 10

Semifinal winners, 9:00 p.m.

The full 2020 WCC tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the WCC regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

The full 2020 WCC tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the WCC regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official. 

2020 Pac-12 Tournament bracket, schedule

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2020, 9:13 PM EST
Here is the 2020 Pac-12 tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

Pac-12 Tournament bracket

Pac-12 Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 3 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 seed, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 9 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed, 11:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Thursday, March 12

Game 5: No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 6: No. 4 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 7: No. 2 seed vs. Game 3 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 8: No. 3 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Semifinals; Friday, March 13

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Championship; Saturday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 10:30 p.m.

The full 2020 Pac-12 tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the Pac-12 regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

The full 2020 Pac-12 tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the Pac-12 regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official. 

2020 Mountain West Tournament bracket, schedule

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2020, 8:37 PM EST
Here is the 2020 Mountain West tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

Mountain West Tournament bracket

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Wednesday, March 4

Game 1: No. 8 Fresno State vs. No. 9 Air Force, 3 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 New Mexico vs. No. 10 San Jose State, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Thursday, March 5

Game 4: No. 1 San Diego State vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: No. 4 UNLV vs. No. 5 Boise State, 5 p.m.
Game 6: No. 2 Utah State vs. Game 2 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 7: No. 3 Nevada vs. Game 3 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Semifinals; Friday, March 6

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Championship; Saturday, March 7

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

The full 2020 Mountain West tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the 2020 Mountain West regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

The full 2020 Mountain West tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the 2020 Mountain West regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official. 

2020 AAC Tournament bracket, schedule

Joe Murphy/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2020, 8:23 PM EST
Here is the 2020 AAC tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

AAC Tournament bracket

AAC Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Thursday, March 12

Game 1: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 seed, 3:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 8 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed, 10:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Friday, March 13

Game 5: No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 6: No. 4 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Game 7: No. 2 seed vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Game 8: No. 3 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 10 p.m.

Semifinals; Saturday, March 14

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Championship; Sunday, March 15

Semifinal winners, 3:15 p.m.

The full 2020 AAC tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the AAC regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

The full 2020 AAC tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the AAC regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official. 