Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

2020 WCC Tournament bracket, schedule

By Rob DausterMar 1, 2020, 12:50 AM EST
Here is the 2020 WCC tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

WCC Tournament bracket

WCC Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Thursday, March 5

Game 1: No. 8 Loyola Marymount vs. No. 9 San Diego, 9 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 Santa Clara vs. No. 10 Portland, 11:30 p.m.

Second Round; Friday, March 6

Game 3: No. 5 San Francisco vs. Game 1 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Pepperdine vs. Game 2 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Saturday, March 7

Game 5: No. 4 Pacific vs. Game 3 winner, 10 p.m.
Game 6: No. 3 Saint Mary’s vs. Game 4 winner, 12:30 a.m.

Semifinals; Monday, March 9

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. No. 1 Gonzaga,96 p.m.
Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. No. 2 Saint Mary’s, 11:30 p.m.

Championship; Tuesday, March 10

Semifinal winners, 9:00 p.m.

The full 2020 WCC tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the WCC regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 

Saturday’s Things To Know: Three top ten teams lose, four bubble teams land massive wins

Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2020, 3:09 AM EST
In the last full Saturday of regular season college hoops, we had three top ten teams lose, four teams seemingly play their way off of the bubble and Michigan State show the world that they are, in fact, back.

Here is everything you need to know.

1. MICHIGAN STATE IS BACK

The No. 24 Spartans went into College Park and put together the best, most through and most dominant performance we’ve seen from them this season in a 78-66 win over No. 9 Maryland.

Is Michigan State back?

I think so.

2. VIRGINIA MIGHT BE BACK, TOO

The Cavaliers got 15 points, nine boards and 10 blocks from Jay Huff to put together their best win of the season, a 52-50 triumph over No. 6 Duke in Charlottesville on Saturday afternoon.

And for me, this is the crown jewel of what has been the best coaching job of Tony Bennett’s career. Look, this Virginia team is not all that talented. Their point guard, Kihei Clark, is the size of Baby Yoda. They play two bigs together that weigh a combined 197 pounds in Mamadi Diakite and Huff. Their shooters can not shoot. They are trying to piece together a rotation that includes the likes of Kody Stattman and Casey Morsell, neither of whom are ready to contribute on a stage like this.

Yet, here we are on March 1st, and Virginia is sitting one game out of first place in the ACC regular season standings. They are 21-7 on the season. They are 11-5 in the league. They have won six in a row and nine of their last ten. They were leading with under four minutes left in all five of the games that they lost in league play.

Virginia has no business being this good.

But it looks like they are.

3. PROVIDENCE PROBABLY PUNCHED THEIR TICKET TO THE DANCE

The Friars have completely turned their season around. On Saturday, they went into the Wells Fargo Center and beat No. 12 Villanova. It is the sixth win in the last eight games for Providence, but that’s not the most impressive part of this run. In the month of February, the Friars have beaten five teams that were ranked at the time, the other five teams in the Big East that are going to the NCAA tournament: In addition to today’s win at Villanova, they beat Marquette, Seton Hall and Creighton at home and won at Butler.

For a team that suffered through four hideous losses before conference play kicked off, it’s a remarkable turnaround.

4. WEST VIRGINIA AND TEXAS TECH PERFECTED BIG 12 BID COLLUSION

West Virginia and Texas Tech are both pretty comfortably in the NCAA tournament at this point. Both teams squared off with the Big 12’s two bubble teams — Oklahoma and Texas — this week. And both teams lost twice.

What does this mean?

Oklahoma looks like they are tournament bound. Texas has some more ground to make up, but they are more likely than not heading to the NCAA tournament as well. This is excellent work from the Mountaineers and the Red Raiders. Instead of being a four-bid league, the Big 12 looks like they are going to get six teams into the dance.

Bid collusion at its finest.

5. DID SHAKA SMART SAVE HIS JOB?

This is far more interesting than anything that has to do with this season for the Longhorns.

It’s hard not to laugh at the irony here. Shaka Smart went into Lubbock and got a win to put himself in a great position to get into the NCAA tournament while coaching against the guy, Chris Beard, that everyone is speculating will be the coach to replace him in Austin.

Texas is one of the best jobs in college basketball. It is the flagship program in a talent-rich state at a school where the athletic department has more money than they know what to do with while simultaneously caring very little about basketball. Oh, and Austin is a fun place to live, too. If Texas were to open, it would be the job that might actually make the coaching carousel get weird this spring. If it doesn’t open, you have to start wondering just how many changes are going to be made.

I like Shaka Smart. I don’t want to see him get fired. I also don’t think that he is the right fit for that job. Seeing how this plays out over the course of the next month is going to be fascinating.

6. MYLES POWELL RUINED MARKUS HOWARD’S SENIOR NIGHT

Markus Howard had 37  points and 12-for-20 shooting, but it wasn’t enough. Myles Powell had 28 points and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 26 as No. 13 Seton Hall went into Milwaukee and picked off Marquette, 88-79.

7. BAYLOR AND FLORIDA STATE LOST

The Bears got picked off by TCU. That is not a good loss, but it is something that we should have seen coming. Florida State fell at Clemson, who has now beaten Duke, Louisville and Florida State and won at North Carolina. That’s quite a season.

8. KENTUCKY WON THE SEC

Immanuel Quickley had 18 points and 12 boards as No. 8 Kentucky beat No. 15 Auburn as the Wildcats won the outright SEC regular season title. This is one of John Calipari’s best coaching jobs.

9. SEAN MILLER GETS EJECTED, UCLA WINS

UCLA is all alone in first place in the Pac-12 after beating Arizona on Saturday. The Bruins have won 11 of their last 13 games, including sweeps of Arizona and Colorado this month. What’s more fun is that Sean Miller got ejected while going up against his archnemesis, Mick Cronin. The Pac-12 is weird, man.

10. IS DOKE’S ANKLE OK?

Udoka Azubuike, the most important player in college basketball this season, hurt his ankle in Saturday’s win at Kansas State that included exactly zero chairs being thrown. He returned to the game after he hurt it the first time, but after tweaking it again, he hit the bench for good. The staff doesn’t seem too worried about it, but that is definitely something to monitor.

2020 Mountain West Tournament bracket, schedule

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2020, 12:37 AM EST
Here is the 2020 Mountain West tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

Mountain West Tournament bracket

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Wednesday, March 4

Game 1: No. 8 Fresno State vs. No. 9 Air Force, 3 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 New Mexico vs. No. 10 San Jose State, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Thursday, March 5

Game 4: No. 1 San Diego State vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: No. 4 UNLV vs. No. 5 Boise State, 5 p.m.
Game 6: No. 2 Utah State vs. Game 2 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 7: No. 3 Nevada vs. Game 3 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Semifinals; Friday, March 6

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Championship; Saturday, March 7

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

The full 2020 Mountain West tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the 2020 Mountain West regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 

March Madness 2020: Conference tournament brackets, schedules

2020 conference tournament brackets
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2020, 12:00 AM EST
It’s time for March Madness 2020!

Below, you will find an image that details every 2020 conference tournament schedule, and as you scroll down you will find the 2020 conference tournament brackets.

Make sure that you are ready for the madness.

For those schools who are flirting with the NCAA Tournament bubble, click here for the latest projections of who's in and who's out. And for the rest of the field interested in where your team may be headed for the Big Dance, click here for our latest NCAA Tournament projections.

(Click on the photo chart to enlarge and view all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules.)

To download a full graphic with all of the March Madness games, click here.

Below you will find a link to every one of the 2020 conference tournament brackets.

ACC

  • DATES: March 10-14
  • LOCATION: Greensboro, N.C.
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

AMERICAN

  • DATES: March 12-15
  • LOCATION: Fort Worth, Texas
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

AMERICA EAST

  • DATES: March 7, 10, 14
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:00 a.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

ATLANTIC 10

  • DATES: March 11-15
  • LOCATION: Brooklyn
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 1:00 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

ATLANTIC SUN

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 8
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 8, 3:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

BIG EAST

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: New York
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 6:30 p.m., FOX
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

BIG SKY

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Boise, ID
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

BIG SOUTH

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 6, 8,
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 8, 1:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

BIG TEN

  • DATES: March 11-15
  • LOCATION: Indianapolis
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 3:30 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

BIG 12

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Kansas City
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 6:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

BIG WEST

  • DATES: March 12-14
  • LOCATION: Anaheim
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

COLONIAL

  • DATES: March 7-10
  • LOCATION: Washington DC
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., CBSSN
  • BRACKET

CONFERENCE USA

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Frisco, Texas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
  • BRACKET

HORIZON LEAGUE

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 9, 10
  • LOCATION: Indianapolis
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

IVY LEAGUE

  • DATES: March 14-15
  • LOCATION: Cambridge, Mass.
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 12:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

MAAC

  • DATES: March 10-14
  • LOCATION: Atlantic City, NJ
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 4:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

MAC

  • DATES: March 9, 12-14
  • LOCATION: Campus sites, Cleveland
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

MEAC

  • DATES: March 10-14
  • LOCATION: Norfolk, Va.
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 1:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

MISSOURI VALLEY

  • DATES: March 5-8
  • LOCATION: St. Louis
  • TITLE GAME: March 8, 2:00 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET

MOUNTAIN WEST

  • DATES: March 4-7
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 7, 5:30 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

NEC

  • DATES: March 4, 7, 10
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

OHIO VALLEY

  • DATES: March 4-7
  • LOCATION: Evansville
  • TITLE GAME: March 7, 8:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

PAC-12

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 10:30 p.m., FS1
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

PATRIOT

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 8, 11
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 11, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
  • BRACKET

SEC

  • DATES: March 11-15
  • LOCATION: Nashville
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 1:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

SOCON

  • DATES: March 6-9
  • LOCATION: Asheville, N.C.
  • TITLE GAME: March 9, 7:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

SOUTHLAND

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Katy, Texas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

SUMMIT

  • DATES: March 7-10
  • LOCATION: Sioux Falls, S.D.
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

SUN BELT

  • DATES: March 7, 9, 11, 14-15
  • LOCATION: Campus sites, New Orleans
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 2:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

SWAC

  • DATES: March 10, 13-14
  • LOCATION: Birmingham, Alabama
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 6:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

WAC

  • DATES: March 12-14
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

WCC

  • DATES: March 5-7, 9-10
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 9:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

 

Winston, Tillman lead No. 24 Michigan State to convincing win at No. 9 Maryland

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 29, 2020, 10:17 PM EST
It took 28 games, nearly four months and until the very last possible day of February, but as the calendar flips to the month of March, it is hard not to think that on Saturday, we finally got a glimpse of the Michigan State team that was a consensus No. 1 back in the preseason.

Cassius Winston led five players in double-figures with 20 points and six assists while Xavier Tillman finished with 14 points, 12 boards, six assists and a pair of blocks as No. 24 Michigan State went into College Park and steamrolled No. 9 Maryland, 78-66.

The scoreline itself says all you need to know, but that’s really not the end of the story.

This was the biggest game that Maryland has played in that building in years. This was a chance to clinch at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title with two games left to play. This was Gameday, an 8 p.m. tip that came a full eight hours after ESPN hosted the show in the building on Saturday morning. The Terrapin faithful were very well-lubricated, and I have to imagine that Scott Van Pelt was one of them. That building is one of the underrated on-campus venues in the country, and when they get revved up, that building gets loud, angry and quite rude.

And none of it mattered.

Michigan State scored the first nine points of the game. They led 17-5 before Maryland woke up. The Terps eventually tied the game at 23, but Michigan State immediately answered with a 9-0 run. They led 40-29 at the half, and Maryland only made it a single-digit game for a single possession in the second half.

That’s what beatdowns are made of.

The Spartans have now won three straight and four of their last five. The only loss in that stretch came exactly two weeks ago, when Maryland scored 14 straight points in the final three minutes to beat Michigan State, 67-60, in East Lansing.

I’m starting to buy back in.

And maybe I’m just stubborn. Maybe I am too hooked on this idea that Tom Izzo is a great March coach and that Cassius Winston is still capable of going into #GodMode and winning games all by himself. I’m definitely still buying into the idea that Xavier Tillman is the most underrated five in all of college basketball.

We know about all of that, and frankly, it hasn’t been the issue that Michigan State has faced this season.

The truth is that the loss of Josh Langford hurt the Spartans more than any of us realized because we all underestimated just how big the holes left by Matt McQuaid and Kenny Goins would be. The latter two were program guys, redshirt seniors that were plus defenders, capable shooters and fully immersed in everything that Izzo expected them to do. And Langford? He was the third-scorer this team has been missing, the guy that would make defenses pay for selling out to stop Winston and Tillman ball-screens, the shooter that could get hot and go for 30 when the time was right.

As good as Aaron Henry is, he’s not that guy. He’s a terrific defender, a ball-mover and a guy that can gives Izzo all kinds of lineup versatility, but he’s not someone that you want to be relying on night in and night out for double-digits. He has, however, hit for double-figures in five of his last six games after finishing with 10 points and three assists against Maryland.

Rocket Watts, however, might be that guy. A freshman point guard, Watts is wired to score, and it looks like he is finally starting to put it all together. He scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half against Maryland, including a pair of huge threes to snuff out Terrapin runs. He had 21 points against No. 18 Iowa on Tuesday. He also went for 21 points in Michigan State’s win at Illinois earlier this month.

And I would be bereft if didn’t mention Malik Hall, who had 16 points and hit all five of his field goals against Maryland. He’s moved into the starting role at the four, and he is the perfect player for that spot if he can play the way that he did on Saturday.

It’s probably worth noting that Hall has had two games where he scored in double-digits this season, and they just so happen to be Michigan State’ two-best wins of the season: at Maryland and at Seton Hall, when he had 17 points.

It’s also worth noting that the only game where all three of Watts, Henry and Hall struggled was the one game that Michigan State has lost in the last three weeks.

That is not a coincidence.

Bracketology: UCLA makes a case for an at-large

Getty Images
By Dave OmmenFeb 29, 2020, 10:00 PM EST
Here is today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology projection.

With just over two weeks until Selection Sunday, this year’s Selection Committee is once again going to have some challenging resumes to dissect.

Today’s Case Study is UCLA.

Relegated to a rebuilding year after a sluggish 6-6 start, the Bruins have won six straight games (7 of 8 overall) in the Pac-12 and enter today tied with Oregon atop the league standings. That’s important, because should the Bruins end in a tie – or win an outright regular-season title – it would add a profile component the Committee values.

Back to the most recent stretch, UCLA’s streak includes road victories at Arizona and Colorado, and a home win last night over Arizona State.  In all, UCLA’s profile now includes five Quadrant 1 wins (including the aforementioned two Top Tier Quad 1 road wins) and four wins against likely NCAA teams.

Much like Providence, the Bruins are squarely back in the at-large picture.  Whether they remain is still in question.  They have work to do.  The NCAA’s NET isn’t overly fond of UCLA, but the Bruins are in a similar place to St. John’s (NET 72) a year ago – and the Johnnies went to Dayton, too.

If you're looking for the NBC Sports Bubble Watch, it can be found here.

The latest look at where our NCAA tournament bracketology projection stands …

UPDATED: February 28, 2020

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
MIDWEST REGION Rhode Island vs. UCLA
WEST REGION Providence vs. Wichita State
SOUTH REGION  PR VIEW-AM vs. SIENA
MIDWEST REGION ROBERT MORRIS vs. NC A&T
MIDWEST Indianapolis SOUTH – Houston                    
Omaha St. Louis
1) KANSAS 1) Baylor
16) ROB MORRIS / NC A&T 16) PV-AM / SIENA
8) Saint Mary’s 8) Florida
9) Houston 9) Indiana
Sacramento Omaha
5) Michigan 5) Colorado
12) UCLA / Rhode Island 12) CINCINNATI
4) Auburn 4) Penn State
13) NORTH TEXAS 13) VERMONT
Albany Greensboro
6) Wisconsin 6) Iowa
11) NORTHERN IOWA 11) Utah State
3) Villanova 3) KENTUCKY
14) COLGATE 14) BOWLING GREEN
Greensboro Tampa
7) Butler 7) Illinois
10) USC 10) Xavier
2) MARYLAND 2) FLORIDA STATE
15) WRIGHT STATE 15) LITTLE ROCK
EAST – New York WEST – Los Angeles
Sacramento Spokane
1) SAN DIEGO ST 1) GONZAGA
16) E. WASHINGTON 16) RADFORD
8) Arizona State 8) LSU
9) Virginia 9) Texas Tech
Cleveland Spokane
5) Ohio State 5) Michigan State
12) LIBERTY 12) S.F. AUSTIN
4) Louisville 4) OREGON
13) YALE 13) NEW MEXICO ST
Albany Tampa
6) West Virginia 6) BYU
11) EAST TENNESSEE ST 11) Providence / Wichita St
3) SETON HALL 3) Duke
14) HOFSTRA 14) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
Cleveland St. Louis
7) Marquette 7) Arizona
10) Rutgers 10) Oklahoma
2) DAYTON 2) Creighton
15) BELMONT 15) UC-IRVINE
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
USC Rhode Island Stanford Arkansas
Oklahoma Providence NC State Memphis
Rutgers Wichita State Richmond South Carolina
Utah State UCLA Mississippi State Texas

Top Seed Line
Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga, San Diego State
Seed List

Breakdown by Conference …
Big Ten (10)
Big East (7)
Pac 12 (6)
Big 12 (5)
SEC (4)
ACC (3)
West Coast (3)
American (3)
Atlantic 10 (2)
Mountain West (2)

OK, how good are you guys at NCAA tournament bracketology?

Not too bad. Our bracketologist, Dave Ommen, is sitting atop the ranks for the bracket matrix, which cobbles together everyone who does this for a living. So yeah, we’re on our game.

When do conference tournaments begin?

Conference tournaments — when teams can earn automatic berths to the NCAA Tournament — begin on Tuesday, March 3. Most of the league tournaments for that week are mid-major and low-major schools (though those can often be the most exciting games to watch).

There is a full schedule for all 32 conference tournaments here, though check back with us later on for previews for all those tournaments, recaps and highlights from the buzzer-beaters and many dunks for the start of March.

