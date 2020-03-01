More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Wade Payne

2020 SEC Tournament bracket, schedule

By Rob DausterMar 1, 2020, 7:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

Here is the 2020 SEC tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

SEC Tournament bracket

SEC Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed, 7 p.m.
Game 2: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed, 9:30 p.m.

Second Round; Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 12 p.m.
Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: No. 7 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 9:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Friday, March 13

Game 7: No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 8: No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Game 9: No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 10: No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals; Saturday, March 14

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Championship; Sunday, March 15

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

The full 2020 SEC tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the SEC regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 

March Madness 2020: Conference tournament brackets, schedules

2020 conference tournament brackets
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2020, 10:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s time for March Madness 2020!

Below, you will find an image that details every 2020 conference tournament schedule, and as you scroll down you will find the 2020 conference tournament brackets.

Make sure that you are ready for the madness.

For those schools who are flirting with the NCAA Tournament bubble, click here for the latest projections of who’s in and who’s out. And for the rest of the field interested in where your team may be headed for the Big Dance, click here for our latest NCAA Tournament projections.

(Click on the photo chart to enlarge and view all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules.)

To download a full graphic with all of the March Madness games, click here.

Below you will find a link to every one of the 2020 conference tournament brackets.

ACC

  • DATES: March 10-14
  • LOCATION: Greensboro, N.C.
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

AMERICAN

  • DATES: March 12-15
  • LOCATION: Fort Worth, Texas
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

AMERICA EAST

  • DATES: March 7, 10, 14
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:00 a.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

ATLANTIC 10

  • DATES: March 11-15
  • LOCATION: Brooklyn
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 1:00 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

ATLANTIC SUN

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 8
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 8, 3:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

BIG EAST

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: New York
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 6:30 p.m., FOX
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

BIG SKY

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Boise, ID
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

BIG SOUTH

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 6, 8,
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 8, 1:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

BIG TEN

  • DATES: March 11-15
  • LOCATION: Indianapolis
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 3:30 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

BIG 12

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Kansas City
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 6:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

BIG WEST

  • DATES: March 12-14
  • LOCATION: Anaheim
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

COLONIAL

  • DATES: March 7-10
  • LOCATION: Washington DC
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., CBSSN
  • BRACKET

CONFERENCE USA

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Frisco, Texas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
  • BRACKET

HORIZON LEAGUE

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 9, 10
  • LOCATION: Indianapolis
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

IVY LEAGUE

  • DATES: March 14-15
  • LOCATION: Cambridge, Mass.
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 12:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

MAAC

  • DATES: March 10-14
  • LOCATION: Atlantic City, NJ
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 4:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

MAC

  • DATES: March 9, 12-14
  • LOCATION: Campus sites, Cleveland
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

MEAC

  • DATES: March 10-14
  • LOCATION: Norfolk, Va.
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 1:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

MISSOURI VALLEY

  • DATES: March 5-8
  • LOCATION: St. Louis
  • TITLE GAME: March 8, 2:00 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET

MOUNTAIN WEST

  • DATES: March 4-7
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 7, 5:30 p.m., CBS
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

NEC

  • DATES: March 4, 7, 10
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

OHIO VALLEY

  • DATES: March 4-7
  • LOCATION: Evansville
  • TITLE GAME: March 7, 8:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

PAC-12

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 10:30 p.m., FS1
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

PATRIOT

  • DATES: March 3, 5, 8, 11
  • LOCATION: Campus sites
  • TITLE GAME: March 11, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
  • BRACKET

SEC

  • DATES: March 11-15
  • LOCATION: Nashville
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 1:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

SOCON

  • DATES: March 6-9
  • LOCATION: Asheville, N.C.
  • TITLE GAME: March 9, 7:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET

SOUTHLAND

  • DATES: March 11-14
  • LOCATION: Katy, Texas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

SUMMIT

  • DATES: March 7-10
  • LOCATION: Sioux Falls, S.D.
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

SUN BELT

  • DATES: March 7, 9, 11, 14-15
  • LOCATION: Campus sites, New Orleans
  • TITLE GAME: March 15, 2:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • BRACKET

SWAC

  • DATES: March 10, 13-14
  • LOCATION: Birmingham, Alabama
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 6:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

WAC

  • DATES: March 12-14
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 14, 11:00 p.m., ESPNU
  • BRACKET

WCC

  • DATES: March 5-7, 9-10
  • LOCATION: Las Vegas
  • TITLE GAME: March 10, 9:00 p.m., ESPN
  • BRACKET and SCHEDULE

 

When do Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament begin?

Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is on March 15 (about 4 pm ET), while the games begin a couple days later. The First Four is on March 17 and 18, while the craziness of Round 1 starts on Thursday, March 19.

The Final Four, held in Atlanta this year, starts on Saturday, April 4. The National Title Game is Monday, April 6.

2020 WCC Tournament bracket, schedule

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2020, 9:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

Here is the 2020 WCC tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

WCC Tournament bracket

WCC Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Thursday, March 5

Game 1: No. 8 Loyola Marymount vs. No. 9 San Diego, 9 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 Santa Clara vs. No. 10 Portland, 11:30 p.m.

Second Round; Friday, March 6

Game 3: No. 5 San Francisco vs. Game 1 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Pepperdine vs. Game 2 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Saturday, March 7

Game 5: No. 4 Pacific vs. Game 3 winner, 10 p.m.
Game 6: No. 3 Saint Mary’s vs. Game 4 winner, 12:30 a.m.

Semifinals; Monday, March 9

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. No. 2 BYU, 11:30 p.m.

Championship; Tuesday, March 10

Semifinal winners, 9:00 p.m.

The full 2020 WCC tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the WCC regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 

2020 Pac-12 Tournament bracket, schedule

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2020, 9:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

Here is the 2020 Pac-12 tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

Pac-12 Tournament bracket

Pac-12 Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 3 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 seed, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 9 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed, 11:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Thursday, March 12

Game 5: No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 6: No. 4 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 7: No. 2 seed vs. Game 3 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 8: No. 3 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Semifinals; Friday, March 13

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Championship; Saturday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 10:30 p.m.

The full 2020 Pac-12 tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the Pac-12 regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 

2020 Mountain West Tournament bracket, schedule

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2020, 8:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

Here is the 2020 Mountain West tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

Mountain West Tournament bracket

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Wednesday, March 4

Game 1: No. 8 Fresno State vs. No. 9 Air Force, 3 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 New Mexico vs. No. 10 San Jose State, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Thursday, March 5

Game 4: No. 1 San Diego State vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: No. 4 UNLV vs. No. 5 Boise State, 5 p.m.
Game 6: No. 2 Utah State vs. Game 2 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 7: No. 3 Nevada vs. Game 3 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Semifinals; Friday, March 6

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Championship; Saturday, March 7

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

The full 2020 Mountain West tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the 2020 Mountain West regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 

2020 AAC Tournament bracket, schedule

Joe Murphy/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 1, 2020, 8:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

Here is the 2020 AAC tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

AAC Tournament bracket

AAC Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Thursday, March 12

Game 1: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 seed, 3:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 8 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed, 10:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Friday, March 13

Game 5: No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 6: No. 4 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Game 7: No. 2 seed vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Game 8: No. 3 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 10 p.m.

Semifinals; Saturday, March 14

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Championship; Sunday, March 15

Semifinal winners, 3:15 p.m.

The full 2020 AAC tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the AAC regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 