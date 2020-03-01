Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Here is the 2020 Atlantic 10 tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

Atlantic 10 Tournament bracket

A-10 Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed, 3:30 p.m.

Second Round; Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 12 p.m.

Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 6 p.m.

Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Friday, March 13

Game 7: No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 8: No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 9: No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 10: No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner, 8:30 p.m. Semifinals; Saturday, March 14 Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 p.m. Championship; Sunday, March 15 Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

The full 2020 Atlantic 10 tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the Atlantic 10 regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game.