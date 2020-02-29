More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Steve Dykes/Getty Images

2020 Pac-12 Tournament bracket, schedule

By Rob DausterFeb 29, 2020, 2:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

Here is the 2020 Pac-12 tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

Pac-12 Tournament bracket

Pac-12 Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 3 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 seed, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 9 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed, 11:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Thursday, March 12

Game 5: No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 6: No. 4 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 7: No. 2 seed vs. Game 3 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 8: No. 3 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Semifinals; Friday, March 13

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9 p.m.
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11:30 p.m.

Championship; Saturday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 10:30 p.m.

The full 2020 Pac-12 tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the Pac-12 regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 

No. 2 Baylor falls at TCU behind Bane’s 23 points

AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez
Associated PressFeb 29, 2020, 5:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Desmond Bane scored 23 points, with eight straight in TCU’s tiebreaking run as the Horned Frogs upended No. 2 Baylor 75-72 on Saturday.

Bane made a long tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:42 left that put the Horned Frogs (16-13, 7-9 Big 12) ahead to stay. After blocking a shot by Jared Butler, Bane then made a turnaround jumper before adding another 3 to make it 63-55 with just over three minutes left. That was part of a bigger 18-1 spurt that Bane had started with another 3-pointer.

Baylor (25-3, 14-2) lost for the second time in three games since winning a Big 12-record 23 games in a row. The Bears were the nation’s No. 1 team when they lost a week ago to now-No.1 Kansas (26-3, 15-1), which is a game ahead of them in the league standings after beating Kansas State on Saturday.

This was only the third Big 12 game this season when Baylor, which is still in contention for its first Big 12 title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, trailed in the second half.

RELATEDBubble Watch | Bracketology | Conference Tournaments

PJ Fuller added 21 points for the Horned Frogs, while Jaire Grayer had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Butler and Freddie Gillespie both had 18 points while MaCio Teague had 13 for Baylor, the highest-ranked team to visit TCU since then-No. 1 Kansas in December 2003 before the Frogs were in the Big 12. Gillespie also had 17 rebounds.

TCU was up 68-55 after Fuller made two free throws with 1:19 left, though Gillespie’s layup with nine seconds left cut the margin to three in the final 10 seconds before Diante Smith made two clinching free throws for the Frogs.

The Frogs were down by as many as 12 points in the second half, but shot 76.2% (16 of 21) from the field while scoring 54 points over the final 20 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: It was the first Big 12 road loss this season for the Bears, who were allowing only 58.7 points a game. They were looking for their sixth series sweep this season, having started February with a 16-point home win over TCU. Baylor was coming off 19-point home win over Kansas State.

TCU: The Horned Frogs were playing without second-leading scorer RJ Nembhard and guard Francisco Farabello. This was their third win this season over a Top 25 team. They have beaten a higher-ranked team in coach Jamie Dixon’s four seasons, with their win over then No. 1 Kansas in the Big 12 tournament three years ago.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Bears will certainly fall out of the top two spots for the first time in eight weeks. They are still a top-five team.

UP NEXT

TCU now plays the only team ranked higher than Baylor. The Horned Frogs are at No. 1 Kansas on Wednesday night.

Baylor plays its home finale Monday night against No. 22 Texas Tech.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Kansas loses Azubuike to injury in win at K-State

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 29, 2020, 5:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Devon Dotson scored 25 points to help top-ranked Kansas absorb the loss of center Udoka Azubuike for long stretches of the game, and the cold-shooting Jayhawks held on to beat Kansas State 62-58 on Saturday for their 14th straight win.

Azubuike finished with six points and nine rebounds while playing just 20 minutes after hurting his ankle in the opening minutes of the game. David McCormack came off the bench to score nine in his place, helping the Jayhawks (26-3, 15-1) edge closer to clinching at least a share of another Big 12 championship.

Cartier Diarra scored 15 points and Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien had 13 apiece for the Wildcats (9-20, 2-14), who were held scoreless for nearly 5 1/2 minutes late in the game. That allowed Kansas to score eight straight points and break open a 48-all game, then cruise to its 11th win in the last 12 games between the bitter rivals.

It was their first meeting since their game in Lawrence late last month ended in a brawl that spilled into the disabled seating section of Allen Fieldhouse. Several punches were thrown, and Kansas forward Silvio de Sousa took a stool and nearly swung it before assistant coach Jerrance Howard grabbed it away from him.

RELATEDBubble Watch | Bracketology | Conference Tournaments

De Sousa is still serving his 12-game suspension, while teammate David McCormack sat two games and Kansas State players James Love and Antonio Gordon also were suspended. Both schools were reprimanded by the Big 12.

In an attempt to make good, the two teams met at mid-court after the National Anthem and shook hands.

The Jayhawks quickly ran out to a nine-point lead once the game tipped off, but their momentum slowed when Azubuike hit the deck holding his right ankle with 16 minutes to go in the half. Team trainers spent a couple of minutes with the 7-footer before helping him to the locker room, and Kansas State took advantage of his absence to whittle into the lead.

Azubuike returned with 9 minutes to go, but the Jayhawks couldn’t shake the Wildcats and led just 35-34 at the break.

They finally went ahead for the first time since the opening minute early in the second half, and coach Bruce Weber’s crew even pushed the lead to four points on a couple occasions. But despite Azubuike still hobbling around, the Jayhawks drew back even a couple minutes later, and it was still 48-all when Dotson hit two foul shots with 6:54 to go.

The Jayhawks, who at that point were 3 of 13 from beyond the arc, finally got a 3-pointer from Christian Braun to stretch the lead. Then, after Mike McGuirl missed a 3 at the other end, Dotson drove the lane as the shot clock wound down and got a leaning layup to go while getting fouled – he made it to stretch the lead to 56-48 at the final media timeout.

The Wildcats finally put an end to the 8-0 run when Diarra got a layup to go with 2:30 left, but the Jayhawks kept coming up with answers down the stretch, allowing them to hang on for their ninth consecutive road win.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas struggled the entire way with turnovers, and Marcus Garrett had a particularly rough afternoon. The starting guard had three of them and didn’t make a field goal until his layup made it 60-52 with 1:20 left. But the Jayhawks showed their veteran poise when the game got close, and that should pay off when March Madness rolls around.

Kansas State hung with the Jayhawks the entire way despite Diarra playing with four fouls down the stretch and a massive disadvantage on the boards. The Wildcats did it by capitalizing off turnovers and hitting timely 3s, even though they were similarly sloppy on offense and struggled at the foul line.

UP NEXT

Kansas returns home for Senior Night on Wednesday against TCU.

Kansas State visits Oklahoma State in its road finale Wednesday night.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Providence stays hot, beats No. 12 Villanova on the road

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 29, 2020, 4:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Luwane Pipkins scored 27 points to lead Providence to its fifth win over a Top 25 team this month, holding off No. 12 Villanova 58-54 on Saturday.

The Friars (17-12, 10-6) boosted their NCAA Tournament resume with a win in Philly where they led for the balance of the game. Providence already knocked off Butler, Creighton, Seton Hall and Marquette during their ranked-win streak in February. The Friars won their fourth straight game overall and have put behind a disastrous start to the season — which included losses to Long Beach State and College of Charleston – to aid their tournament chances.

The Wildcats (22-7, 11-5) played their worst game of the season and were never really in it, missing 3-pointer after 3-pointer to shoot themselves out of a chance at a victory.

The Wildcats missed 21 of 24 3s when Jeremiah Robinson-Earl hit one that brought the Wildcats to 46-44 with 3:51 left and sent the crowd into a frenzy. The Friars hung tight, and overcame Nate Watson’s fifth foul, to keep the lead. Villanova coach Jay Wright twirled around and covered his face when Justin Moore was whistled for a foul, but Maliek White missed two free throws and Robinson-Earl dunked on the other end to keep it a two-point deficit.

RELATEDBubble Watch | Bracketology | Conference Tournaments

Pipkins buried a jumper to again stretch the lead and coach Ed Cooley’s team now has the most wins over ranked teams since the 1986-87 and 1990-91 teams also had five.

The Friars only had to play average basketball to take a 30-18 lead into halftime. Pipkins hit three 3s and Providence shot 44 percent overall from the floor. The Friars also outscored Villanova 16-3 over the final 8 minutes.

Villanova, though, was just flat-out awful. The Wildcats missed 12 of 14 3s, made five turnovers and silenced an already lazy Saturday afternoon crowd at the home of the 76ers. Villanova even missed seven of nine from the free-throw line, an off half for a team shooting 77 percent overall.

Collin Gillespie (15.5 ppg) was the biggest offender, missing five of six shots (and both 3-point attempts) as he started and played 19 minutes after suffering a deep right thigh bruise against St. John’s. He winced midway through the second half when he crashed to the court to try and grab a loose rebound. It was more bad news on the next possession when leading scorer Saddiq Bey picked up his fourth foul with the Wildcats down 10. Bey fouled out at 6:51 of the second half and Nova down nine.

The lid seemed closed on both rims — the Friars at one point missed seven straight shots and 12 of 15 overall in the second half and still led by 10. It helped that Villanova was 5 of 14 to start the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Providence was on the NCAA Tournament bubble and needed a road win to put themselves in at least First Four contention.

Villanova needs to shake this one off before a big one against Seton Hall and then the Big East Tournament.

UP NEXT

Providence hosts Xavier on Wednesday.

Villanova plays Wednesday at No. 13 Seton Hall in one of the biggest Big East games of the season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Garza’s big day leads No. 18 Iowa past No. 16 Penn State

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 29, 2020, 3:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Luka Garza scored 25 points and had 17 rebounds as No. 18 Iowa pulled away in the second half for a 77-68 win over No. 16 Penn State on Saturday.

Garza extended his streak of 20 or more points against Big Ten teams to 14 games, a new school record. It was Garza’s 14th double-double of the season.

He struggled in the first half, going 3 of 16 from the field, but found room to work inside in the second half, making 8 of 12 shots.

RELATED: Bubble Watch | Bracketology | Conference Tournaments

It was the 13th consecutive home win for the Hawkeyes (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten).

Iowa used a 13-4 run to take a 35-34 halftime lead. The Hawkeyes then opened the second half with an 18-6 run.

Joe Wieskamp had 13 points for the Hawkeyes. CJ Fredrick returned to the Iowa starting lineup after missing three games with a sprained right ankle, and scored 10 points.

Lamar Stevens led Penn State (21-8, 11-7) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Seth Lundy had 19 points, 14 in the first half. Myles Dread had 11.

JONES BACK

Penn State guard Myreon Jones, who missed the last six games because of an undisclosed illness, played 19 minutes and scored five points.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State lost for the third time in its last four games after an eight-game winning streak, failing to keep the Nittany Lions in the four-way tie for second place in the Big Ten.

Iowa won for the fourth time in six games, staying in the chase for a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Nittany Lions split their games this week and shouldn’t move much in the rankings. It’s the same for the Hawkeyes, who lost at Michigan State on Tuesday after leading for most of the game.

UP NEXT

Penn State plays at home against Michigan State on Tuesday.

Iowa plays at home against Purdue on Tuesday.

2020 AAC Tournament bracket, schedule

Joe Murphy/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 29, 2020, 2:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

Here is the 2020 AAC tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

AAC Tournament bracket

AAC Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Thursday, March 12

Game 1: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 seed, 3:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 8 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed, 10:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Friday, March 13

Game 5: No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 6: No. 4 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Game 7: No. 2 seed vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Game 8: No. 3 seed vs. Game 4 winner, 10 p.m.

Semifinals; Saturday, March 14

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Championship; Sunday, March 15

Semifinal winners, 3:15 p.m.

The full 2020 AAC tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the AAC regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 