Here is today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology projection.
We’re about to enter the final two weeks of the regular season, and we’ve had the same No. 1 seed line for more than a month. Which begs the question: Are the No. 1 seeds locked up?
We can’t go that far … yet. But we may not be far off, either. Baylor and Kansas play again Saturday in Waco. At least for now, the outcome affects the Big 12 title chase more than it does the top line of the bracket. Gonzaga plays at BYU, but would a single loss at a tough venue drop the one-loss Zags? Probably not, although it could open the door for San Diego State to claim the West Region. As for the Aztecs, they will be heavily favored in every remaining regular season game. Without a surprise, they will enter the Mountain West tournament with a perfect record. That’s an incredible accomplishment.
Anyway, here is today's updated NCAA tournament bracketology projection.
The latest look at where our NCAA tournament bracketology projection stands …
UPDATED: February 21, 2020
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|MIDWEST REGION
|Richmond vs. Georgetown
|WEST REGION
|Utah State vs. USC
|SOUTH REGION
|ST. FRANCIS (PA) vs. NORFOLK ST
|MIDWEST REGION
|SIENA vs. PRAIRIE VIEW-AM
|SOUTH – Houston
|MIDWEST – Indianapolis
|St. Louis
|Omaha
|1) BAYLOR
|1) Kansas
|16) ST. FRANCIS / NORFOLK ST
|16) PV-AM / SIENA
|8) LSU
|8) HOUSTON
|9) Arizona State
|9) Xavier
|Tampa
|Omaha
|5) Butler
|5) COLORADO
|12) NORTHERN IOWA
|12) Richmond / Georgetown
|4) KENTUCKY
|4) LOUISVILLE
|13) NORTH TEXAS
|13) VERMONT
|Cleveland
|Albany
|6) Arizona
|6) Ohio State
|11) EAST TENNESSEE ST
|11) NC State
|3) Penn State
|3) Villanova
|14) NEW MEXICO ST
|14) WRIGHT STATE
|Greensboro
|Cleveland
|7) Wisconsin
|7) Illinois
|10) Wichita State
|10) Oklahoma
|2) Duke
|2) DAYTON
|15) WINTHROP
|15) AUSTIN PEAY
|EAST – New York
|WEST – Los Angeles
|Sacramento
|Spokane
|1) SAN DIEGO STATE
|1) GONZAGA
|16) LITTLE ROCK
|16) MONTANA
|8) Saint Mary’s
|8) Texas Tech
|9) Florida
|9) Indiana
|Sacramento
|Spokane
|5) Auburn
|5) Michigan State
|12) LIBERTY
|12) S.F. AUSTIN
|4) West Virginia
|4) Oregon
|13) YALE
|13) AKRON
|Albany
|St. Louis
|6) Michigan
|6) Iowa
|11) Rhode Island
|11) Utah State / USC
|3) SETON HALL
|3) Creighton
|14) COLGATE
|14) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|Greensboro
|Tampa
|7) Marquette
|7) BYU
|10) Virginia
|10) Rutgers
|2) MARYLAND
|2) Florida State
|15) HOFSTRA
|15) UC-IRVINE
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|Oklahoma
|Utah State
|Mississippi State
|Providence
|Wichita State
|USC
|Stanford
|South Carolina
|Rhode Island
|Richmond
|Cincinnati
|Memphis
|NC State
|Georgetown
|Purdue
|UNC-Greensboro
Top Seed Line
Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga, San Diego State
Seed List
Breakdown by Conference …
Big Ten (10)
Big East (7)
Pac 12 (5)
Big 12 (5)
SEC (4)
ACC (4)
West Coast (3)
Atlantic 10 (3)
American (2)
Mountain West (2)