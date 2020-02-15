More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
No. 8 Florida State survives Syracuse without Devin Vassell

Associated PressFeb 15, 2020, 4:35 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Patrick Williams scored 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds as No. 8 Florida State played without star guard Devin Vassell and held off Syracuse 80-77 on Saturday.

M.J. Walker scored 16 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Seminoles (21-4, 11-3 ACC) won their 20th straight home game.

Elijah Hughes added 25 points and four rebounds, playing all 40 minutes as he returned from a groin injury that limited him to 3 minutes in Tuesday’s game against NC State. Hughes missed a 25-footer that went off the rim and would have tied the game in the final seconds.

Joseph Girard scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Syracuse (14-11, 7-7), which has lost four of its last five games.

Trent Forrest scored 13 points, making two free-throw attempts with 8.5 seconds to go for FSU. RaiQuan Gray also had 10 rebounds as the Seminoles has a 47-29 edge on the boards.

Led by Williams’ 17 points, Florida State’s bench outscored Syracuse’s reserves 41-13.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim, who averages 16.3 points per game, was held without a point on 0 of 7 shooting (and 0 of 5 from beyond the 3-point arc). The Orange shot just 7 of 25 (28 percent) from 3-point range.

Florida State won despite playing without Vassell, its leading scorer at 13.4 points. He was benched for undisclosed reasons by coach Leonard Hamilton. Vassell was on the bench throughout the game.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: will play at No. 5 Louisville on Wednesday.

Florida State: will host Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The Panthers defeated the visiting Seminoles in the season opener on Nov. 6.

Jordan Nwora no-shows again as No. 5 Louisville falls at Clemson

Associated PressFeb 15, 2020, 6:49 PM EST
CLEMSON, S.C. — Johnny Newman III had a career-high 23 points and Clemson used a strong defensive first half to send No. 5 Louisville to its second straight defeat, 77-62 on Saturday.

The Tigers (13-12, 7-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) held the Cardinals to their lowest first-half output this season as they led 31-14 at the break and limited the ACC’s leading scorer Jordan Nwora to five points.

After Louisville cut a 21-point lead to 44-34 on Dwayne Sutton’s jumper with 9:49 left, Clemson took off on an 11-2 run to put the Cardinals in a hole they could not climb out of.

Tevin Mack’s basket started Clemson’s clinching surge, then Aamir Simms, Newman and Alex Hemenway added 3s to restore the large lead.

Louisville (21-5, 12-3) could not rally, losing consecutive games for just the second time this season.

Coupled with Clemson’s 79-72 win over then third-ranked Duke on Jan. 14, the Tigers topped a pair of top five teams for the first time since the 1979-80 season.

Fans rushed the court when the final buzzer sounded, surrounding players and cheering Clemson’s victory.

Mack finished with 14 points and Simms 13 for the Tigers.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell was disappointed with his team’s defensive play in an 80-62 loss at Louisville last month. He have few complaints in the rematch as the Tigers swarmed Louisville and Nwora throughout.

Nwora’s only basket was a 3-pointer with 1:52 to play that drew his team within 11 points, as close as they’d come down the stretch.

The slump dropped Louisville out of first in the ACC after No. 7 Duke topped Notre Dame on Saturday to improve to 12-2 in the league.

Nwora had a season-low two points (he shot 1 of 6 from the field) in the loss at Georgia Tech and Cardinals coach Chris Mack gave freshman Samuell Williamson his first start of the season.

But even when Nwora returned, it didn’t help the Cardinals much in the opening half as they struggled to penetrate Clemson’s defense.

Louisville made only five of its 32 field-goal attempts the first 20 minutes to trail 31-14 at the break — a season low in first-half scoring for the Cardinals.

The Tigers, who have often struggled to make shots this year, had no such trouble early on. They made their first five attempts (including 3-pointers by Johnny Newman and Mack) to take a 12-5 lead that they increased to 17 points by halftime.

The Cardinals finished the period going 1-of-16 shooting from the field.

Sutton led Louisville with 18 points.

THE BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals and Nwora have hit a cold patch at a dangerous time in the season. Louisville was listed as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament projections earlier this month and could see that slide unless they turn things around.

Clemson: What to make of the Tigers this season? They’ve won games against top-five opponents Duke and Louisville, yet are squarely in the middle of the ACC pack because of their inconsistency. If Clemson can play as solidly as they did against the Cardinals, they might surprise another ACC contender or two down the stretch.

UP NEXT

Louisville returns home to play Syracuse on Wednesday night.

Clemson plays at Boston College next Saturday night.

No. 1 Baylor wins 22nd straight Big 12 game, knocking off No. 14 West Virginia

Associated PressFeb 15, 2020, 6:43 PM EST
WACO, Texas — Jared Butler scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half, and top-ranked Baylor never trailed while tying the longest winning streak in Big 12 history at 22 games with a 70-59 victory over No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday.

The Bears (23-1, 12-0 Big 12) cruised without second-leading scorer MaCio Teague, a junior whose streak of 90 consecutive games ended because of a right wrist injury.

Baylor led by 19 in the first half and answered a scoreless stretch of nearly four minutes before halftime by starting the second half on a 20-3 run for its biggest lead at 53-25.

Taz Sherman scored a season-high 20 points for the Mountaineers (18-7, 6-6), who had 11 of their season high-tying 22 turnovers in the first 12 minutes and shot 35% in a third consecutive loss.

Matthew Mayer had a flying dunk off a nifty spin move on the baseline and finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Bears, who matched Kansas’ record run in the Big 12. The Jayhawks started 22-0 in 1996-97, the league’s first season.

Butler was 5 of 7 from 3-point range as Baylor extended the longest winning streak in school history while breaking the school mark with a 12th consecutive conference win, topping the 1945-46 team in the old Southwest Conference.

The Mountaineers were coming off a 58-49 loss to No. 3 Kansas when they led by seven midway through the second half. West Virginia, which got 11 points and 12 rebounds from freshman Oscar Tshiebwe, hadn’t lost consecutive games this season before the current skid.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: An 8-0 run to finish the first half gave the Mountaineers a sliver of hope, but they missed their first 11 shots after halftime to ruin any chance of getting back in the game. When they finally started making shots, the Mountaineers were down 28 points with 10 minutes to go.

Baylor: The Bears have a nation-leading six wins without a loss against Top 25 opponents. Their four-week run atop the poll is the longest for a Texas school since Houston over the final eight weeks in 1968. It’s sure to reach five weeks after a blowout of the team that beat Baylor a day after it reached No. 1 for the first time in January 2017.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: Oklahoma State at home Tuesday.

Baylor: At Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Allens 22 points leads shorthanded Georgetown at No. 19 Butler

Associated PressFeb 15, 2020, 5:26 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Terrell Allen tied a career high with 22 points, including key baskets on back-to-back possessions late, and short-handed Georgetown endured on the road without its top two scorers to knock off No. 19 Butler 73-66 on Saturday.

The Hoyas (15-10, 5-7 Big East) were missing injured starters Mac McClung and Omer Yurtseven, but Allen hit the game’s first shot and stayed hot to keep the visitors ahead for much of the game. He hit 9 of 14 field goal attempts, including all four 3-point attempts, as Georgetown improved to 6-1 lifetime at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Butler (19-7, 7-6) struggled without injured point guard Aaron Thompson but gradually erased an early nine-point deficit and pulled to within 61-60 with 3:46 remaining.

That’s when Allen stepped up again with a pull-up jumper in the paint, then his final 3-pointer, from the left wing, gave Georgetown a 66-60 lead with 1:28 remaining.

Kamar Baldwin and Jordan Tucker led Butler with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Georgetown’s Jahvon Blair added 16.

McClung, who averages a team-best 16.4 points, missed his third consecutive game with a foot injury. But Allen scored seven points, including a 3-pointer, for an 11-2 lead that forced the Bulldogs to call an early timeout.

Butler slowly crept back on the strength of seven 3-pointers in the first half. Tucker’s fourth 3, just before the buzzer, trimmed the Georgetown advantage to 32-31 at halftime.

Butler took its first lead at 33-32 when Bryce Gordon hit a pair of free throws 31 seconds into the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: Six league games and the conference tournament isn’t much time for the Hoyas to prove themselves worthy of NCAA Tournament consideration, but an inspiring effort suggests there’s still a chance. This team still might need to win the conference tournament to secure an NCAA bid.

Butler: Hopes to rise to a possible No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament took a serious hit with a bad home loss. Three of the final five regular-season games are on the road, too. The Bulldogs might fall to a No. 5 or No. 6 seed with a sputtering late-season finish.

UP NEXT

Georgetown: Hosts Providence on Wednesday.

Butler: At Seton Hall on Wednesday.

___

Garrett’s career-high 24 points lead No. 3 KU past Oklahoma

Associated PressFeb 15, 2020, 4:43 PM EST
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Marcus Garrett has carved out a reputation at Kansas as one of the nation’s best defenders, the kind of consummate leader and team-first player just about every team with national title aspirations needs on its roster.

He wasn’t known as a particularly good 3-point shooter until Saturday.

Dared to shoot from beyond the arc by Oklahoma, the junior guard responded by knocking down a career-high six 3s to highlight a virtuoso performance. Garrett finished with a career-best 24 points, added seven assists, five rebounds and four steals, and led the third-ranked Jayhawks to an 87-70 rout that keeps them in the running for the Big 12 title.

“Coach has been saying for about two weeks now, when I’m open I have to take it,” Garrett said. “I don’t really care about how the defense is playing. I know what we’re trying to do offensively. I just took the shots that were there.”

His barrage opened up things for the rest of the Jayhawks.

“Obviously if Marcus makes six 3s we’ll be hard to deal with,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said. “That was probably the best offensive game he’s had since he’s been here.”

Udoka Azubuike took advantage of newfound real estate in the paint to pile up 15 points and 17 rebounds. Devon Dotson found lanes the basket and scored 19 points. Ochai Agbaji took advantage of the sagging defense to score 10, all helping the Jayhawks (22-3, 11-1) win their 10th straight since falling to top-ranked Baylor in early January.

Kristian Doolittle had 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead Oklahoma (16-9, 6-6), but the senior forward needed 20 field-goal attempts to get there. Austin Reaves added 12 points, while leading scorer Brady Manek dealt with early foul trouble and was held to seven points and 1-for-6 shooting from the arc.

“They’ve had really good defensive teams. It’s not like they haven’t been good,” said Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger, whose team has lost 19 straight in the Phog. “But this team is really good. They’re really together. They react to each other well. They have lots of length at the rim. They’re a really good defensive team. Good in other areas too.”

As expected, the Sooners spent the first half slumping into the paint, trying to keep Azubuike and fellow big man David McCormack from getting easy looks at the rim. As a result, they backed off the 3-point line and dared Garrett – who shot just 29 percent there coming into the game – to begin hoisting up shots.

He finally did. And he made Oklahoma pay.

Garrett knocked down a trio of first-half 3-pointers, including one that capped a 17-5 surge over the final 8 minutes and gave Kansas a 41-32 lead at the break. That barrage forced Oklahoma to begin guarding the perimeter, and that opened for Dotson lanes to the basket, and the Jayhawks’ big men began working with their backs to the basket.

Garrett didn’t just do it with his shooting, either. One of the nation’s best defenders also had steals on back-to-back possessions late in the half, leading to easy run-outs and layups that crushed Oklahoma’s confidence.

“It was very critical,” Doolittle said. “It wasn’t the intensity we wanted.”

Kansas kept its momentum going with a 12-2 run to start the the second half, only for the Sooners to make their lone big run of the game. Manek finally got a couple of shots to drop, and McCormack and Tristan Enaruna committed offensive fouls on consecutive possessions for Kansas, allowing the Sooners to trim their deficit to 61-51 with 11 1/2 minutes left.

Dotson answered with a pair of layups, and Agbaji knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner in front of the Kansas bench a few minutes later, allowing the Jayhawks to stretch the lead and cruise to the finish.

“I thought we battled for a bit and then I thought we made a couple weak plays, they made a couple good plays to draw it out before the half,” Kruger said. “They’re good. They’re really good. Our guys battled in a lot of good ways and the big guy inside bothered us a bit. Garrett making 3s bothered us a bit.

“They’re just good.”

TECHNICALLY SPEAKING

The Jayhawks were leading 76-60 when they had a run-out and the Sooners’ De’Vion Harmon knocked the ball out from behind. Referee Gerry Pollard incorrectly whistled that it went off Kansas, sending coach Bill Self sprinting down the court and bumping into him. Self was given a technical foul and Doolittle made one of two free throws.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma was 8 of 24 from beyond the arc and beaten on the boards, and that’s never a recipe for success against the Jayhawks. The Sooners also allowed Kansas to pile up 14 second-chance points.

Kansas committed 10 turnovers, but most of those came in the final few minutes. They had just three at halftime, when the Jayhawks had built a cushion they would never relinquish. Dotson had five assists and Kansas had 17 as a team.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: hosts top-ranked Baylor on Monday night.

Kansas: concludes its homestand against Iowa State on Monday night.

Oklahoma State lands upset win over No. 24 Texas Tech

Associated PressFeb 15, 2020, 4:38 PM EST
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Jonathan Laurent and Kalib Boone each scored 16 points, and Oklahoma State beat No. 24 Texas Tech 73-70 on Saturday for its first win over a ranked opponent this season.

Isaac Likekele added 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Cowboys (13-12, 3-9 Big 12), who have won three of four after dropping their first eight conference games.

Kevin McCullar and Davide Moretti each scored 15 points and Jahmius Ramsey added 14 for Texas Tech (16-9, 7-5), which had won its previous three games.

The Cowboys scored the first eight points and held the Red Raiders scoreless for more than four minutes at the start. Boone rose up and threw down a vicious one-handed jam on a lob from Likekele to put Oklahoma State up 20-17.

Tech responded, and a lob from Kyler Edwards for a layup by McCullar with a second left in the first half put the Red Raiders up 29-27 at the break.

The game was close throughout the second half. Oklahoma State led 71-69 when Tech’s Chris Clarke was fouled with 7.4 seconds remaining. Clarke, a 71.4 % free-throw shooter, missed both, and Likekele rebounded. Likekele was fouled and made the first but missed the second free throw. That gave Tech another chance, trailing by three.

Oklahoma State fouled Tech’s Kyler Edwards with 2.5 seconds left. Edwards made the first free throw. He missed the second intentionally, but the Red Raiders committed a lane violation.

Boone was fouled on Oklahoma State’s long inbound throw. He missed the first free throw and made the second with 1.9 seconds left to put the Cowboys up by three.

Oklahoma State’s Lindy Waters stole a long inbound pass to allow the Cowboys to hold on.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: This loss could cost the Red Raiders dearly when it comes time for NCAA Tournament seeds. The Red Raiders fell to 2-4 on the road in league play.

Oklahoma State: This was the biggest win of the season for the Cowboys, and it comes after they already had built some momentum. The Cowboys might be a spoiler down the stretch.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Red Raiders are likely to drop out of the Top 25 after this loss.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Hosts Kansas State on Wednesday.

Oklahoma State: Visits West Virginia on Tuesday.

