Getty Images

Thursday’s Things To Know: Oregon wins, Cincinnati survives, Iowa’s so injured

By Rob DausterFeb 14, 2020, 1:07 AM EST
Leave a comment

Thursday was a relatively slow night in college basketball, but there was some insanity that is definitely worth discussing.

We start out west.

1. OREGON BEATS COLORADO DESPITE GIVING UP 20-0 RUN

How often do teams that go on 20-0 runs lose?

I know of at least one time that it happened: On Thursday night, when Colorado turned a 16-10 deficit at Oregon into a 30-16 lead and still managed to find a way to take a loss.

What’s far more interesting is that the Pac-12 race now, functionally, has a four-way tie for first-place. Colorado and Oregon are both sitting at 8-4 in the league with Arizona and Arizona State sitting at 7-4 in league play. Should I mention that both USC and UCLA are sitting one-game out of first place?

This race is going to be a wild ride.

2. CINCINNATI SURVIVED MEMPHIS IN A GAME WITH MASSIVE BUBBLE IMPLICATIONS

Cincinnati and Memphis are both sitting squarely on the bubble right now. Depending on where you look, they are sitting somewhere between the last four in and the first round out. Prior to this game, our Dave Ommen had both teams as one of the first four teams out of the NCAA tournament. The difference? Cincinnati has been playing their best basketball of the season of late. Memphis? They’re struggling, and they’re doing so without James Wiseman or D.J. Jeffries, two of their three best players.

That’s a perfect summation for what happened on Thursday night.

Memphis jumped out to a lead, they were up 64-54 with just over six minutes left and they still found a way to lose in overtime.

The Bearcats got the win they needed. The Tigers took a loss that could end up relegating them to the NIT.

3. CAN IOWA SURVIVE THEIR HEALTH ISSUES?

Luka Garza scored 38 points, the rest of the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes scored 39 and Indiana finished with 89 points as the Hoosiers landed a critical win for their NCAA tournament resume on Thursday night in Bloomington.

Indiana needed that. Badly.

But the story of this game, to me, is Iowa. Fran McCaffery has a reputation of putting together teams that collapse down the stretch of a season. That has happened a couple of times. The narrative of his late-season swoons is probably overblown. Either way, it is something that people think about when they think about Iowa basketball, and losing for the second time in three games — both of which were double-digit losses on the road to unranked teams — is not exactly a great look.

The truth, however, probably has more to do with Iowa’s health than anything else. Jordan Bohannon is done for the year. Jack Nunge is done for the year, too. Patrick McCaffery only played two games. Cordell Pemsl was suspended for this game because he was caught driving on a suspended license. And on Thursday, C.J. Fredrick left the game in the first half after spraining his ankle, an injury that Fran McCaffery said, “wasn’t a good one.”

That, right now, is the story of this Iowa season.

No. 17 Oregon rallies to beat No. 16 Colorado

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 14, 2020, 12:40 AM EST
1 Comment

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Will Richardson scored 21 points, including 17 in the second half, and No. 17 Oregon came from behind for a 68-60 victory over 16th-ranked Colorado Thursday night.

The Ducks (19-6, 8-4 Pac-12) trailed by 12 points early in the second half but went on a 10-0 run in the waning minutes to overtake the Buffaloes (19-6, 8-4). The two teams are tied for the league lead.

Richardson also had nine rebounds. Payton Pritchard added 15 points for the Ducks.

Evan Battey and D’Shawn Schwartz each had 14 points for Colorado.

The Buffaloes went on a 20-0 run to build a 30-16 lead while the Ducks missed 11 consecutive field goal attempts and were called for a pair of charges.

Colorado led 35-26 at halftime, shooting 48% from the field (14 for 29) after a cold start while the Ducks shot 32% in the opening half (10 for 31).

Oregon’s deficit grew to 12 points before the Ducks rallied within 43-40 with 13 minutes left but Colorado answered with 3-pointers from Schwartz and Lucas Siewert to push the lead back to nine points.

The Ducks drew within two points at 51-49 and 55-53 and had possession but couldn’t convert and finally Richardson’s two free throws with 4:18 left knotted the game at 58-58.

Richardson then hit a 3-pointers for Oregon’s first lead since the opening minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: This is the latest in a season that the Buffaloes have been atop their league since the 1968-69 season when they shared the Big Eight lead with Kansas. Colorado went on to win the conference title that year, it’s last regular-season championship.

Oregon: Colorado was the seventh top 25 opponent this season for Oregon, the most since the Ducks played seven in the 2008-09 season. Oregon has only once played eight ranked opponents in the regular season, in 1994-95.

STILL OUT

Oregon’s 6-foot-11 freshmab N’Faly Dante missed his sixth consecutive game due to a knee injury. The Ducks did regain 6-9 sophomore Francis Okoro, who missed last week’s game at Oregon State while attending his father’s funeral in Nigeria.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Plays at Oregon State on Saturday.

Oregon: Hosts Utah on Sunday .

Devonte Green’s 3-point barrage leads Indiana past No. 21 Iowa

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 13, 2020, 11:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Devonte Green scored 18 of his 27 points in the first half and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 17 on Thursday, helping the Indiana Hoosiers close out an 89-77 victory over No. 21 Iowa.

The Hoosiers (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten) snapped a four-game losing streak overall and a two-game skid in the series.

Luka Garza scored 38 points, falling two short of tying the Assembly Hall single-game scoring record by an opponent. Joe Wieskamp added 16 for Iowa (17-8, 8-6), which have lost three of five following a five-game winning streak.

Indiana wasted no time asserting itself after starting the day averaging a league-low 5.3 3-pointers.

Green, who finished with a season-high seven 3s, made sure of it.

The senior guard entered early in the first half and needed only four minutes to make four 3s. He added three free throws after drawing a foul on his next 3. The last two in the flurry started a 12-0 run that gave Indiana a 31-16 lead and forced Iowa to futilely play catch-up the rest of the night.

Al Durham’s 3 to close out the first half made it 49-34, and the Hoosiers scored the first five points of the second half to take a 19-point lead.

Iowa never got closer than 10 in the second half as the Indiana finished with a season-high 11 3s.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: Defense has been the Hawkeyes’ biggest flaw all season, and it bit them hard again Thursday night. But Iowa had plenty of other woes in this one – committing 19 turnovers, making only 4 of 14 from 3-point range and not giving Garza much help. The good news is they’ve finished completed their trips to Indiana and Purdue, both losses. The bad news: They’ll return to the Hoosier State next month for the Big Ten Tournament.

Indiana: Scoring has been a struggle lately for the Hoosiers, but on Thursday, they found a solution by playing at a faster pace, moving the ball quickly and taking advantage of their athleticism. The next challenge is demonstrating they can keep playing this way, building confidence and stacking wins.

STAT PACK

Iowa: In two trips to the state of Indiana, the Hawkeyes allowed 110 total points in the first halves. … Guard CJ Fredrick left the game with 5:24 to go in the first half when he appeared to hurt his right leg. He was taken straight to the locker room without putting any weight on the leg. … Garza had 21 of the Hawkeyes 34 points in the first half; nobody else had more than six. … Bakari Evelyn finished with nine points. … Iowa has lost three straight road games.

Indiana: Green made five 3s and had 18 points in the first half. … Jackson-Davis had nine rebounds. … Rob Phinisee wound up with 12 points, five assists and three steals while Race Thompson added 10 points and four steals. … The 49 first-half points were the most scored by Indiana in any half since a 52-point first half against Louisiana Tech on Nov. 25. … The Hoosiers had a 39-28 rebounding advantage. … Indiana improved to 12-4 at home this season.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Makes its next stop at Minnesota on Saturday.

Indiana: Begins two-game road trip at Michigan on Sunday.

Texas junior Jericho Sims out with back injury

Chris Covatta/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 13, 2020, 11:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Texas junior forward Jericho Sims has been struggling with a back injury that is still being evaluated as the Longhorns get ready to play at Iowa State, coach Shaka Smart said Thursday.

Smart did not detail what the injury is, but said Sims has been bothered by it for several weeks. He had remained in the starting lineup and averages 9.7 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds. Sims scored nine points and grabbed 14 rebounds in 34 minutes in Mondayt’s 52-45 loss to No. 1 Baylor.

It was unclear if Sims will play Saturday or miss extended time.

“He’s been battling some injuries in that area for quite a while,” Smart said. “He’s been a real warrior, to be honest with you, just the way he’s hung in there. We’ve had to limit him quite a bit practice-wise the last couple of months.”

Losing Sims would be another blow to the Texas lineup, which played Baylor without junior guard Jase Febres (knee) and freshman forward Kai Jones (ankle). Smart suggested Jones could return Saturday if he can return to practice this week.

Texas is struggling in Smart’s fifth season. The Longhorns (14-10, 4-7 Big 12) have lost three straight and are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season and third time in five years.

Iowa State (10-14, 3-8) lost standout guard Tyrese Haliburton for the rest of the season with a left wrist fracture, the school said Monday.

Women’s Wednesday: Aliyah Boston and the team that’s taken the country by storm

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
By Liz FinnyFeb 13, 2020, 10:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

“I just love this team.”

While this was how Aliyah Boston ended our interview, it is clearly also a common sentiment for how the freshman feels about her entire first season at South Carolina. 

The Gamecocks have had incredible success this season—they are the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, boast a 22-1 record, and have beaten three top-5 teams. However, that all seemed to come second to the caring and supportive dynamic between the players themselves for Boston.

The 6-foot-5 forward is a dominant presence on the court—leading the team in scoring (13.3 ppg), rebounds (9.1 rpg), and blocks (67).

At the same time, she also knows how to balance that with listening to the more experienced players on the team.

“It’s about knowing what I have to do,” she explained. “I know I need to be aggressive, aggressive in the post. I’m trying to do my part, rebounding, blocking shots, making myself known and being a dominant presence.”

While the young forward has seen a great deal of personal success this season, she credits all that she has been able to accomplish to her teammates. 

“Everything I’ve done this season is because of my teammates,” Boston stated. “I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in today. They’ve done a great job of encouraging me, and being there for me. I’ve gotten down on myself because of shots I’ve made or things I don’t think I’ve done well. And they’re always there to pick me back up.”

Boston received a series of accolades in high school, being named Massachusetts Player of the Year by USA Today and  to the Naismith All-America Second Team in 2019—just to name a couple.

Yet, this is the most fun she has had playing basketball. 

“I think this year, Ty [Tyasha Harris] and Kiki [Mikiah Herbert Harrigan] have done a great job of leading us, being the only seniors on the team,” Boston said. “They’re making it fun every day to come to practice and play games.

“Their attitudes, they’re always smiling, they’re always happy,” Boston explained, when asked what the seniors did to make the team fun. “And we’re all competitive.. that’s the best part about it, that everyone’s competing and trying to make each other better.”

Competitive is an understatement when talking about this Gamecocks team, as they come off one of the biggest wins in program history. 

South Carolina beat UConn for the first time ever on Monday night in a 70-52 rout of one of the most storied women’s basketball programs. 

“It was great, I thought we played great as a team,” Boston said, excitedly. “And the atmosphere, the crowd was behind us the entire time.”

Before the game, head coach Dawn Staley and Harris had an important message for the team, having faced UConn in the past.

“Ty [Harris], before the game, told us to stay focused and play hard,” Boston recounted. “And Staley told us as we were prepping to think about it as another game and to not get too ahead of ourselves.”

The Gamecocks led from start to finish, securing a dominant win over the Huskies after eight unsuccessful past attempts. 

Harris had a team-high 19 points and 11 assists, notching her first double-double of the season while not turning the ball over once.

When asked about what the locker room was like after the game, Boston laughed and said, “It was exciting! We were dancing, we were singing. Lots of smiles going around. It was fun.”

South Carolina has six games left in the regular season, and just two against ranked teams. It’s evident the players are hungry to bring their program its second NCAA national championship in four seasons.

“[The win over UConn] definitely boosted our confidence but we just have to stay focused because we still have a lot of games left. We have to stay focused and keep working hard.”

WEDNESDAY’S NEWS AND NOTES

– In one of the biggest matchups of the season, South Carolina beat UConn for the first time ever in a 70-52 victory on Monday night.

Crystal Dangerfield’s whopping 28 points was not enough to give UConn the spark it needed, while senior point guard Tyasha Harris led the way for South Carolina with 19 points. 

– Louisville suffered a pair of upsets, first to then-No. 17 Florida state on Thursday and then to an unranked Syracuse team on Sunday. Formerly the fifth ranked team, Louisville has dropped in the rankings to No. 9, while the Seminoles have moved up to the No. 14 spot.

The Cardinals—who hadn’t lost back-to-back games since February 2017—will face another tough road test when they face off against the No. 4 Wolfpack on Thursday. 

– Then-No. 10 UCLA also pulled off the upset over then-No. 6 Stanford, giving the Bruins a huge boost in the most recent AP Poll as they rose to No. 7 and the Cardinal dropped to No. 8. 

– No. 12 Arizona took down then-No. 9 Oregon State in 65-58 overtime win, which cause the Beavers to drop outside of the top-10 rankings to No. 11. 

– Arkansas made history on Sunday in its 103-85 defeat of Kentucky, marking the most points the Razorbacks have ever scored against an SEC opponent and beating the Wildcats for the first time since 2011. Arkansas went from No. 25 to No. 23 and Kentucky dropped from No. 15 to No. 18.

– N.C. State has won eight-straight games, causing them to soar in the NCAA’s Power 10 rankings from eighth to fourth. The upcoming matchup against Louisville will have major NCAA Tournament seeding implications for the ACC. 

– After beating two ranked teams in a row and coming back from a double-digit deficit in the second half against Texas A&M, Mississippi State rose to No. 7 in Power 10.

– Maryland ranks No. 10 in both the AP Poll and the NCAA’s Power 10 after a three-win week increased its winning streak to nine in a row. A win against Iowa on Thursday would put the Terps on top of the Big Ten.

– With the season at midway point, the Atlanta Tipoff club has released a list of the 30 players named to the Naismith Trophy women’s basketball Player of the Year midseason team. The list will be cut to 10 on March 3, and the winner will be announced April 4. 

Play of the Week: Myah Taylor made big-time plays in Mississippi State’s comeback win over Texas A&M, including this sweet pass to Jessika Carter under the basket:

Player of the Week: Shocker, Sabrina Ionescu secures her 24th career triple-double with a 15-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist performance against Arizona.

Bubble Banter: VCU is in serious trouble after loss

M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 13, 2020, 12:26 AM EST
Leave a comment

There is plenty of action happening on the bracketology bubble watch despite it being a relatively slow night for college hoops.

Dave Ommen’s latest bracketology can be found here. Rob Dauster’s Bubble Watch can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

Here is everything you need to know to.

THE BUBBLE WATCH WINNERS …

FLORIDA (NET: 44, NBC: 10): The Gators could not afford to lose to Texas A&M (133) on Wednesday night, and they got the win they needed, beating the Aggies by 17 in College Station. As it stands, Florida’s resume is more or less built on a home win over Auburn (15) and a neutral court win over Xavier (42). They are now 6-9 against the top two Quads without a Quad 3 or 4 loss, but this is still not a very strong resume. With two games left against Kentucky (22) and a home date with LSU (27), the Gators are not as comfortable is it may seem, but they will have chances to improve.

RICHMOND (NET: 55, NBC: Next four out): For my money, the Spiders’ at-large hopes are more or less dead. I cannot see how they are going to be able to get enough wins to jump six or seven teams that play in tougher leagues with a schedule that includes a bunch of bad teams and a home game against VCU (35). I’ll leave them here for now since our Dave Ommen has the Spiders as one of the next four out.

NORTHERN IOWA (NET: 36, NBC: 12): The Panthers got some revenge on Illinois State on Wednesday night, picking off the Redbirds in Cedar Rapids. Their strong NET and wins at Colorado (16) and over South Carolina (75) on a neutral keep the Panthers in the conversation, but losses at Southern Illinois (146) and Illinois State (203) are killers. UNI cannot lose another game unless it is against Loyola-Chicago (100) in the MVC tournament if they really want a chance at an at-large.

… AND LOSERS

VCU (NET: 34, NBC: First four out): The Rams are in serious trouble after losing at home to a George Mason (178) team that entered the game sitting at 2-8 in the league with four straight losses. VCU now has as many Quad 4 losses as they do Quad 1 wins; they beat LSU (27) at home on Nov. 13th. They are now just 3-5 overall against the top two Quads. They are in a bad, bad spot, but the good news is that their next three games are all Quad 1 games — that includes a home date with Dayton (5). They have some chances to get back onto the right side of the bubble, but it’s going to take some serious work.

ALABAMA (NET: 40, NBC: Next four out): The Tide lost for the fourth time in the last five games on Wednesday, falling at Auburn (15) in an overtime game they had a real chance of winning. Alabama is now 13-11 on the season with just a single Quad 1 win and a Quad 3 loss to Penn (152). With a 4-10 mark against the top two Quads and just a single Quad 1 win — Auburn  at home — Alabama is in trouble.

XAVIER (NET: 42, NBC: 10): The Musketeers had their three-game winning streak snapped at Butler (13), which is hardly the worst loss in the world. After this loss, they are 7-9 against the top two quads with the two Quad 1 wins I mentioned above. They also have just one sub-Quad 1 loss, and it’s a Quad 2 loss at Wake Forest (104). They suddenly have the resume of a team that might have some room to spare. With two games left against Butler (13) and a visit from Villanova (21) left on their schedule, the Musketeers still have a couple of more chances, too.

PROVIDENCE (NET: 56, NBC: Off the bubble): The Friars have lost their last two games, dropping them to 13-12 with four losses outside the top two Quads. They had a chance after they beat Butler (13) and Creighton (24) in back-to-back games, but the dream is dead now. This is the last time they’ll be in this space.