David Purdy/Getty Images

Best Bets: Previewing Baylor-West Virginia and Maryland-Michigan State

By Rob DausterFeb 14, 2020, 1:22 PM EST
Saturday and Sunday betting lines have not yet been put out by the fine folks running sportsbooks. Until they are, we will be using projections from KenPom, Torvik and Haslametrics to analyze Saturday’s games.

No. 14 WEST VIRGINIA at No. 1 BAYLOR, Sat. 4:00 p.m.

  • KENPOM: Baylor 66, West Virginia 61
  • TORVIK: Baylor 66, West Virginia 61
  • HASLAM: Baylor 64, West Virginia 61

My first instinct with this game was to just blindly hammer the under, no matter where it opens. Both teams are top four nationally in defensive efficiency, Baylor should, theoretically, be able to control the tempo, and they don’t exactly want to play fast.

That said, both the Bears and the Mountaineers are elite offensive rebounding teams and neither of them rank in the top 40 percent nationally in defensive rebounding. They also both force turnovers on more than 22 percent of their defensive possessions, and while Baylor is above average at protecting the ball, West Virginia’s guards seem to throw the ball to the other team more than Jameis Winston before Lasik. Put another way, I am worried that there are going to be enough extra possessions to push the total over.

BEST BET: I’ll still be on the under if the total opens at about 128 or higher, but I actually think I like Baylor (-5) more at this point. The way Baylor’s defense works is that they switch everything 1-through-4 and they overplay to keep the ball out of the middle and force baseline. What this forces opposing offenses to do is to make plays in isolation and to shoot kick-out threes off of baseline drives. Miles McBride is dangerous as a scorer, but he’s nothing that Davion Mitchell can’t handle and the rest of their perimeter players don’t scare me, as creators or as shooters. The Bears do have enough size that I can’t see Oscar Tshiebwe or Derek Culver overpowering anyone in the paint, so I am having trouble seeing how the Mountaineers get to 60 points. And if this game, say, 70-57, under 128 would still hit.

So while I do like the under, my favorite bet will be Baylor (-5).

No. 9 MARYLAND at MICHIGAN STATE, Sat. 6:00 p.m.

  • KENPOM: Michigan State 70, Maryland 66
  • TORVIK: Michigan State 71, Maryland 65
  • HASLAM: Michigan State 70, Maryland 63

On the one hand, this feels like a perfect buy-low spot for Michigan State. They are one Ayo Dosunmu slip away from losing four straight games but they are coming home to play in a game where Michigan State will be hosting College Gameday.

Everyone is going to be fired up for that.

That said, Maryland has now won seven straight games, and four of those games have come on the road. They won at Illinois and at Indiana during that stretch. They are sitting all alone in first place in the Big Ten race. We can make all the jokes we want about Mark Turgeon and the Terrapins, but this team is starting to look like they are actually, legitimately, really, really good.

So I’m really torn here.

BEST BET: I’m going to wait to see where the line opens before I give a take, but I’ll probably be staying away.

NOTRE DAME at No. 7 DUKE, Sat. 4:00 p.m.

  • KENPOM: Duke 82, Notre Dame 68
  • TORVIK: Duke 83, Notre Dame 69
  • HASLAM: Duke 84, Notre Dame 69

In their last three games, Duke has:

  • beaten North Carolina by two in overtime in a game where the Tar Heels shot 21-for-38 from the line and gacked away a 13 point lead in the final 4:31.
  • beaten Florida State by five when Florida State shot 12-for-20 from the free throw line.
  • beaten a bad Boston College team, 63-55.

The two best things that Duke does defensively — force turnovers and run teams off of the three-point line — are the two things that Notre Dame does best offensively, and the Irish have a big guy inside in John Mooney that will make Vernon Carey have to work.

BEST BET: The Blue Devils are coming off of their two biggest wins since the turn of the calendar and they have not exactly played great during that stretch. If the Irish, who are still in the mix for an NCAA tournament berth if they can land a win like this, are (+11.5), that will be tough to stay away from.

OLE MISS at No. 12 KENTUCKY, Sat. 2:00 p.m.

  • KENPOM: Kentucky 73, Ole Miss 63
  • TORVIK: Kentucky 73, Ole Miss 63
  • HASLAM: Kentucky 73, Ole Miss 64

Ole Miss has been one of the hottest teams in the country over the course of the last three weeks. According to Torvik, they have the 17th-best team in college basketball since Jan. 24th. They have covered in six straight games, including three straight double-digit wins against South Carolina, Florida and Mississippi State. They have had some struggles on the road, but this team has been a cash cow for us and I’m going to stay on the bandwagon.

BEST BET: If Ole Miss is catching (+9) here, then I’ll be all over it.

OKLAHOMA at No. 3 KANSAS, Sat. 12:00 p.m.

  • KENPOM: Kansas 74, Oklahoma 60
  • TORVIK: Kansas 74, Oklahoma 61
  • HASLAM: Kansas 76, Oklahoma 58

Ole Miss has been the 17th-best team in college basketball over the course of the last three weeks. Oklahoma has been 18th. I actually think the Sooners matchup better with Kansas than Ole Miss does with Kentucky, but we should be getting more points with the Sooners because Kansas is a better team.

But back to the matchup, where Oklahoma killed West Virginia was in their ability to spread the floor, pull the Mountaineer bigs away from the bucket and kill them with ball-screens. Kansas is unquestionably better at guarding these actions, particularly with the improvement that Udoka Azubuike has made defensively and their ability to play small, but I still think Oklahoma will be able to get clean looks for Brady Manek and Kristian Doolittle.

BEST BET: I don’t think that we’ll get this at Oklahoma (+14), but if it’s (+10.5) or higher I’ll be on the Sooners.

Bubble Watch: Breaking down every team in at-large conversation

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 14, 2020, 11:00 AM EST
It’s that time of the year again, which means that we are diving head first into our annual NCAA tournament bubble watch.

The way that it will work is simple: We’ll be looking at every team that our Dave Ommen, the best bracketologist in the business, considers in the mix for an at-large bid. In an effort to keep this somewhat manageable, we are going to assume that the top 36 teams in the field — every team that is a No. 9-seed or above — is “off the bubble”. This does not mean those teams are a lock to dance, it just means that they have given themselves enough room for error that we can take them out of the conversation until they do something dumb.

Dave’s latest bracket can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

So with all that in mind, let’s get into the full NCAA tournament bubble watch:

ACC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Louisville (NBC: 2), Duke (NBC: 2), Florida State (NBC: 3)

VIRGINIA (NET: 55, NBC: 11): Virginia landed an overtime win over Notre Dame (53) on Tuesday night, their fourth win in the last five games and their fifth win in the last seven games. The Wahoos are now 16-7 overall with a 6-6 mark against the top two Quads thanks to this win. They do have three Quad 1 wins, but just one of them — Florida State (14) at home — is a surefire Quad 1 win to go along with a Quad 3 loss at Boston College (145). Perhaps the biggest issue is that UVA has just two potential Quad 1 wins left on their schedule. They can’t afford slip-ups, and could really use a win over Duke (6) or Louisville (7) next month.

N.C. STATE (NET: 60, NBC: Play-in game): The Wolfpack landed their third Quad 1 win of the season by going into the Carrier Dome and picking off Syracuse (69) on Tuesday night. N.C. State has just one win over a top 50 team, but they do have those three Quad 1 road wins and a home win over Wisconsin (33). Two Quad 3 home losses weigh things down, but they’ll earn their tournament bid in the next three games: they have to go on the road to Boston College (141) before hosting Duke (6) and Florida State (14) next week.

AMERICAN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Houston (NBC: 8)

WICHITA STATE (NET: 47, NBC: Play-in game): The power of a narrative is strong. After back-to-back last-second losses to Tulsa (84) and Cincinnati (48), Wichita State got absolutely trucked by Houston (26) on the road on Sunday. What was a couple of competitive, tough-luck losses has suddenly turned into an inflection point in the season, and now Wichita State’s standing as an NCAA tournament team looks pretty precarious. The good news is they snapped that losing skid on Thursday night with a win at UCF (124). They have beaten VCU (42) and Oklahoma (45) at home, and they don’t have any truly terrible losses, but with just three potential Quad 1 games left on their schedule — all of which are on the road — the Shockers need to get hot, and soon.

MEMPHIS (NET: 59, NBC: First four out): The Tigers saw their three-game losing streak get blown up on Saturday when they lost at home to South Florida (115), and they followed that up by blowing a 10-point lead in the final six minutes in their biggest game of the season, at Cincinnati (48). They’ve now lost four of their last seven and six of their last 11 games, they are playing without D.J. Jeffries, their second-leading scorer, they have more Quad 3 losses (two) than Quad 1 wins (one) and the two best teams that they have beaten on the season are slated to play in a play-in game in Dave Ommen’s latest bracket. I don’t think this ends well for Memphis.

CINCINNATI (NET: 48, NBC: Play-in game): The Bearcats bounced back from a tough, overtime loss at UConn (74) to beat Memphis (59) in overtime in a come-from-behind win at home on Thursday. They’ve won six of their last seven games and eight of their last ten, but that doesn’t change the fact that there are two major problems with Cincinnati’s resume right now: They don’t have an elite win and the best win available to them during league play is at Houston (29) in three weeks. They do have a pair of Quad 1 wins and an 8-5 mark against the top two Quads, but with three Quad 3 losses to their name, there is still some ground for them to makeup if they want to feel comfortable. They need to keep on winning, but the Bearcats are now within striking distance of the NCAA tournament. My gut says they do enough to get there.

ATLANTIC 10 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Dayton (NBC: 2)

VCU (NET: 42, NBC: Next four out): The Rams are in serious trouble after losing at home to a George Mason (154) team that entered the game sitting at 2-8 in the league with four straight losses. VCU now has as many Quad 4 losses as they do Quad 1 wins; they beat LSU (27) at home on Nov. 13th. They are now just 3-5 overall against the top two Quads. They are in a bad, bad spot, but the good news is that their next three games are all Quad 1 games, which means the next eight days are the most important stretch of their season: at Richmond (55), Dayton (5), at Saint Louis (74). The Rams have a ton of work left to do, but the fact that their worst loss is against Tennessee (65) up is a good thing. They need to get hot.

RHODE ISLAND (NET: 34, NBC: 11): In a battle for first place in the Atlantic 10, Rhode Island lost at Dayton (5) on Tuesday night. No shame in that, and the truth is that URI’s resume is currently strong enough to withstand it. They’re 18-6 overall and they have just one Quad 1 win, but they are 6-5 against the top two Quads. The loss to Brown (236) is ugly, but as long as URI avoids the landmines on their schedule, I think they can get an at-large even with a loss to Dayton at home in March.

RICHMOND (NET: 52, NBC: Next four out): For my money, the Spiders’ at-large hopes are more or less dead. I cannot see how they are going to be able to get enough wins to jump six or seven teams that play in tougher leagues with a schedule that includes a bunch of bad teams and a home game against VCU (35). I’ll leave them here for now since our Dave Ommen has the Spiders as one of the next four out.

BIG 12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Baylor (NBC: 1), Kansas (NBC: 1), West Virginia (NBC: 3), Texas Tech (NBC: 7), Oklahoma (NBC: 9)

TEXAS (NET: 70, NBC: Off the bubble): Texas had three chances to land a marquee in the last two, and they lost at Kansas (4) and to both Texas Tech (16) and Baylor (3). At this point, there just isn’t enough good on this resume to keep them in the mix. They’re 2-8 in Quad 1 opportunities and 3-10 against the top two Quads. This is the last time they’ll be in this space without some kind of winning streak.

BIG EAST BUBBLE WATCH

Top 9: Seton Hall (NBC: 3), Villanova (NBC: 4), Butler (NBC: 4), Creighton (NBC: 4), Marquette (NBC: 6)

XAVIER (NET: 44, NBC: 10): The Musketeers had their three-game winning streak snapped at Butler (12), which is hardly the worst loss in the world. After that loss, they are 8-9 against the top two quads with the two Quad 1 wins I mentioned above. They also have just one sub-Quad 1 loss, and it’s a Quad 2 loss at Wake Forest (100). They suddenly have the resume of a team that might have some room to spare. With home games left against Butler (12) and a visit from Villanova (22), the Musketeers still have a couple of more chances to improve their resume as well.

GEORGETOWN (NET: 54, NBC: First four out): Georgetown is now 14-10 on the season after beating DePaul (67) at home on Saturday. I’m not quite ready to give up on this team yet. They do have three Quad 1 wins now that SMU (72) and Oklahoma State (71) have jumped into the top 75, and their “worst” loss came at home to UNCG (61). Plus, Mac McClung has missed some of Georgetown’s losses and there’s the complicating factor of Georgetown’s ugliest losses coming while they were dealing with personnel issues in the first month of the season. There are plenty of elite wins left on their schedule as well.

BIG TEN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Maryland (NBC: 2), Penn State (NBC: 4), Michigan State (NBC: 5), Iowa (NBC: 6), Ohio State (NBC: 6), Illinois (NBC: 7), Michigan (NBC: 7), Wisconsin (NBC: 8), Indiana (NBC:9), Rutgers (NBC: 9)

Given how tough the remaining schedule is for both Minnesota and Purdue, I thought it was prudent to share this, from our Dave Ommen: “Historically, the most losses we’ve seen for an at-large team is 15.  And it’s extremely rare for teams to receive at-large bids when their overall record isn’t at least four games above .500.  Something to keep in mind, especially with losses mounting for several teams in the Big 10.  Last year’s Indiana team finished 19-16 with six Quad 1 wins and 9 Quad 1/2 wins and was one of the teams to just miss – largely because of a 3-9 road record and 4-10 record away from home overall.”

PURDUE (NET: 61, NBC: 10): Purdue got worked over at home on Tuesday by Penn State (18), dropping them to 14-11 on the season. The Boilermakers are 4-8 against Quad 1 opponents with seven Quad 1 and 2 wins and just one Quad 3 loss, at Nebraska (168). They do have a 29-point home win over Michigan State (11) and a 36-point home win over Iowa (30), but their only top 150 road win came at Indiana (58) last weekend. Their remaining schedule is brutal: at Ohio State (23), at Wisconsin (31), Michigan (28), Indiana (58), at Iowa, Rutgers (32). The note above? That is very relevant to this team.

MINNESOTA (NET: 40, NBC: Off the bubble): The Gophers have lost three of their last four and four of their last six games. They are 4-9 against Quad 1 opponents and sit at 6-11 against the top two Quads. Their 12-11 record on the season is certainly a problem, but their “worst” loss is DePaul (67) at home. The biggest red flag with Minnesota is that they have just one win away from home on the season — at Ohio State (15). They need to start winning, but they are in a place where getting hot for two weeks will be enough to get them up as high as a No. 8 seed.

PAC-12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Oregon (NBC: 5), Colorado (NBC: 5), Arizona (NBC: 7), USC (NBC: 8)

STANFORD (NET: 33, NBC: First four out): The Cardinal lost their third straight game on Thursday night at home against Arizona State (49). It was their sixth loss in the last seven games. Their best player, Oscar da Silva, missed the game because of a head injury he suffered over the weekend. They have an ugly Quad 3 loss to Cal (155) and just two Quad 1 wins. Saturday’s game against Arizona (9) is absolutely enormous.

ARIZONA STATE (NET: 49, NBC: 10): The Sun Devils won their fourth straight game on Thursday night, winning at Stanford (33). They’re now 4-6 against Quad 1 opponents with three of those wins coming on the road. They are 7-8 against Quad 1 and 2 opponents and their “worst” loss is a Quad 2 loss at Washington State (107). Should I mention that they are tied for the lead in the Pac-12 with four other teams? Arizona State is in a good spot right now.

UTAH (NET: 78, NBC: Off the bubble): Utah had a two-game winning streak snapped on Thursday, falling at Oregon State (64). They still have a lot of work left to do if they are going to have a real chance at getting into the tournament, and they can start on Sunday by winning at Oregon (25). The Utes have beaten Kentucky (24) on a neutral and BYU (21) at home, which keeps them in the conversation. Their issue? The three ugly losses: at UCLA (103) and then Tulane (186) and Coastal Carolina (200) in South Carolina.

SEC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Kentucky (NBC: 4), Auburn (NBC: 4), LSU (NBC: 6)

FLORIDA (NET: 38, NBC: 10):  The Gators could not afford to lose to Texas A&M (133) on Wednesday night, and they got the win they needed, beating the Aggies by 17 in College Station. As it stands, Florida’s resume is more or less built on a home win over Auburn (13) and a neutral court win over Xavier (44). They are 5-9 against the top two Quads without a Quad 3 or 4 loss, but this is still not a very strong resume. With two games left against Kentucky (24) and a home date with LSU (27), the Gators are not as comfortable is it may seem, but they will have chances to improve.

ARKANSAS (NET: 43, NBC: Play-in game): After getting smoked by Tennessee (65) on the road on Tuesday, the Razorbacks have now lost three in a row, four of their last five and six of their last eight. They have two Quad 1 wins and are currently sitting at 4-8 against the top two Quads. They do have good computer numbers and have won four games on the road this season, but they have just one win over a top 60 team, and it’s at Alabama (39). The biggest issue, however, is the fact that this group has lost Isaiah Joe and had star guard Mason Jones get benched. Can they actually turn it around?

MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 51, NBC: First four out): The Bulldogs took a loss they really couldn’t afford on Tuesday night, losing by 25 points at Ole Miss in a game they led by 13 in the first half. This is a problem because Mississippi State has two Quad 3 losses and just a single Quad 1 win, which came at Florida (45). Making matters worse is the fact that they only have one more potential Quad 1 win left on their regular season schedule, and it’s against an Arkansas (43) team that is fading awfully fast.

ALABAMA (NET: 39, NBC: Off the bubble): The Tide lost for the fourth time in the last five games on Wednesday, falling at Auburn (15) in an overtime game they had a real chance of winning. Alabama is now 13-11 on the season with just a single Quad 1 win and a Quad 3 loss to Penn (151). With a 5-10 mark against the top two Quads and just a single Quad 1 win — Auburn at home — Alabama is in real trouble.

TENNESSEE (NET: 65, NBC: Next four out): The Vols landed another solid win on Tuesday, picking off Arkansas (43) at home by 21 points. I’m not going to sugar coat it: This is a team with a lot of ground to make up. But the Vols play a tough schedule down the stretch, getting Auburn (15) twice, Kentucky (24) on the road, Arkansas on the road and Florida (38) at home. They need to get hot.

BUBBLE WATCH FOR EVERYONE ELSE

TOP 9: Gonzaga (NBC: 1), San Diego State (NBC: 1), BYU (NBC: 8), Saint Mary’s (NBC: 9)

UTAH STATE (NET: 46, NBC: First four out): The Aggies have won three in a row and six of their last seven games, ensuring they are still in the NCAA tournament mix and fully turning around a season that looked like it was lost as recently as three weeks ago. Wins over LSU (27) and Florida (38) are nice, but with three road losses to sub-85 teams and no more chances to land marquee wins, how are they going to make up for those losses? They don’t play another top 100 team the rest of the season. I don’t see how they can get in without beating San Diego State (1) in the MWC tournament.

NORTHERN IOWA (NET: 35, NBC: 11): Their strong NET and wins at Colorado (17) and over South Carolina (66) on a neutral keep the Panthers in the conversation, but losses at Southern Illinois (148) and Illinois State (202) are killers. UNI cannot lose another game unless it is against Loyola-Chicago (102) in the MVC tournament if they really want a chance at an at-large.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE (NET: 41, NBC: 11): The Buccaneers would have a real chance to get into the NCAA tournament as an at-large if they hadn’t lost to Mercer (205) at home in January. They have a road win at LSU (27). They swept UNCG (61). Their only other losses this season came at Kansas (4), at Furman (73) and at North Dakota State (131). Without a Quad 4 loss, they might actually have a chance to get in. They are certainly good enough to be an at-large, but the question isn’t going to be whether they are good enough. It’s whether they have a good enough resume, and if they lose to anyone other than Furman or UNCG in the SoCon tournament, they are likely NIT bound.

Bracketology: Valentine hearts for Cincinnati, N.C. State

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenFeb 14, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
Here is today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology projection.

As the bubble ebbs and flows, we present Valentine hearts to Cincinnati and North Carolina State, both of whom sit squarely along the cutline.  The good news – at least for today – is that both are projected as First Four participants in Dayton.

Elsewhere, the No. 1 seeds remain entrenched.  Gonzaga and San Diego State will be heavy favorites in most, if not all, of their remaining games.  Baylor can absorb a loss (or two) and still be in prime position.  Kansas, once again, has a dominant record against Quadrant 1 teams.  Are all four locks?  No, but as Selection Sunday approaches, their footholds get stronger.

Bracketing note: Wisconsin and Saint Mary’s would not normally be paired together in an opening round game because they played in the regular season.  While the Committee would try to avoid this, in today’s bracket, it became necessary because of other overriding bracketing rules and principles.

Anyway, here is today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology projection. If you’re looking for the NBC Sports Bubble Watch, it can be found here.

The latest look at where our NCAA tournament bracketology projection stands …

UPDATED: February 14, 2020

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
EAST REGION Wichita State vs. NC State
WEST REGION Cincinnati vs. Arkansas
SOUTH REGION  ROBERT MORRIS vs. NC CENTRAL
MIDWEST REGION PR VIEW-AM vs. RIDER
SOUTH Houston MIDWEST – Indianapolis                 
Omaha St. Louis
1) BAYLOR 1) Kansas
16) ROB MORRIS / NC CENTRAL 16) PV-AM / RIDER
8) Wisconsin 8) BYU
9) Saint Mary’s 9) Rutgers 
Omaha Sacramento
5) Kentucky 5) Colorado
12) S.F. AUSTIN 12) YALE
4) Butler 4) Creighton
13) VERMONT 13) NORTH TEXAS
Tampa Tampa
6) LSU 6) Marquette
11) NORTHERN IOWA 11) EAST TENNESSEE ST
3) Florida State 3) AUBURN
14) COLGATE 14) AKRON
Greensboro Cleveland
7) Texas Tech 7) Michigan
10) Arizona State 10) Xavier
2) MARYLAND 2) DAYTON
15) LITTLE ROCK 15) HOFSTRA
EAST – New York WEST – Los Angeles
Sacramento Spokane
1) SAN DIEGO STATE 1) GONZAGA
16) UC-IRVINE 16) MONTANA
8) USC 8) HOUSTON
9) Oklahoma 9) Indiana
Cleveland Spokane
5) Michigan State 5) OREGON
12) Wichita St / NC State 12) Cincinnati / Arkansas
4) Villanova 4) Penn State
13) LIBERTY 13) NEW MEXICO ST
Albany Albany
6) Iowa 6) Ohio State
11) Virginia 11) Rhode Island
3) West Virginia 3) SETON HALL
14) WRIGHT STATE 14) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
Greensboro St. Louis
7) Illinois 7) Arizona
10) Florida 10) Purdue
2) DUKE 2) Louisville
15) AUSTIN PEAY 15) WINTHROP
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Florida Wichita State Stanford VCU
Arizona State NC State Georgetown Richmond
Virginia Cincinnati Memphis Mississippi State
Rhode Island Arkansas Utah State Tennessee

Top Seed Line
Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga, San Diego State
Seed List

Breakdown by Conference …
Big Ten (11)
Big East (6)
Pac 12 (5)
SEC (5)
Big 12 (5)
ACC (5)
West Coast (3)
American (3)
Atlantic 10 (2)
Mountain West (1)

Thursday’s Things To Know: Oregon wins, Cincinnati survives, Iowa’s so injured

Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 14, 2020, 1:07 AM EST
1 Comment

Thursday was a relatively slow night in college basketball, but there was some insanity that is definitely worth discussing.

We start out west.

1. OREGON BEATS COLORADO DESPITE GIVING UP 20-0 RUN

How often do teams that go on 20-0 runs lose?

I know of at least one time that it happened: On Thursday night, when Colorado turned a 16-10 deficit at Oregon into a 30-16 lead and still managed to find a way to take a loss.

The full recap can be found here.

What’s far more interesting is that the Pac-12 race now, functionally, has a four-way tie for first-place. Colorado and Oregon are both sitting at 8-4 in the league with Arizona and Arizona State sitting at 7-4 in league play. Should I mention that both USC and UCLA are sitting one-game out of first place?

This race is going to be a wild ride.

2. CINCINNATI SURVIVED MEMPHIS IN A GAME WITH MASSIVE BUBBLE IMPLICATIONS

Cincinnati and Memphis are both sitting squarely on the bubble right now. Depending on where you look, they are sitting somewhere between the last four in and the first round out. Prior to this game, our Dave Ommen had both teams as one of the first four teams out of the NCAA tournament. The difference? Cincinnati has been playing their best basketball of the season of late. Memphis? They’re struggling, and they’re doing so without James Wiseman or D.J. Jeffries, two of their three best players.

That’s a perfect summation for what happened on Thursday night.

Memphis jumped out to a lead, they were up 64-54 with just over six minutes left and they still found a way to lose in overtime.

The Bearcats got the win they needed. The Tigers took a loss that could end up relegating them to the NIT.

3. CAN IOWA SURVIVE THEIR HEALTH ISSUES?

Luka Garza scored 38 points, the rest of the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes scored 39 and Indiana finished with 89 points as the Hoosiers landed a critical win for their NCAA tournament resume on Thursday night in Bloomington.

Indiana needed that. Badly.

But the story of this game, to me, is Iowa. Fran McCaffery has a reputation of putting together teams that collapse down the stretch of a season. That has happened a couple of times. The narrative of his late-season swoons is probably overblown. Either way, it is something that people think about when they think about Iowa basketball, and losing for the second time in three games — both of which were double-digit losses on the road to unranked teams — is not exactly a great look.

The truth, however, probably has more to do with Iowa’s health than anything else. Jordan Bohannon is done for the year. Jack Nunge is done for the year, too. Patrick McCaffery only played two games. Cordell Pemsl was suspended for this game because he was caught driving on a suspended license. And on Thursday, C.J. Fredrick left the game in the first half after spraining his ankle, an injury that Fran McCaffery said, “wasn’t a good one.”

That, right now, is the story of this Iowa season.

No. 17 Oregon rallies to beat No. 16 Colorado

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 14, 2020, 12:40 AM EST
3 Comments

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Will Richardson scored 21 points, including 17 in the second half, and No. 17 Oregon came from behind for a 68-60 victory over 16th-ranked Colorado Thursday night.

The Ducks (19-6, 8-4 Pac-12) trailed by 12 points early in the second half but went on a 10-0 run in the waning minutes to overtake the Buffaloes (19-6, 8-4). The two teams are tied for the league lead.

Richardson also had nine rebounds. Payton Pritchard added 15 points for the Ducks.

Evan Battey and D’Shawn Schwartz each had 14 points for Colorado.

The Buffaloes went on a 20-0 run to build a 30-16 lead while the Ducks missed 11 consecutive field goal attempts and were called for a pair of charges.

Colorado led 35-26 at halftime, shooting 48% from the field (14 for 29) after a cold start while the Ducks shot 32% in the opening half (10 for 31).

Oregon’s deficit grew to 12 points before the Ducks rallied within 43-40 with 13 minutes left but Colorado answered with 3-pointers from Schwartz and Lucas Siewert to push the lead back to nine points.

The Ducks drew within two points at 51-49 and 55-53 and had possession but couldn’t convert and finally Richardson’s two free throws with 4:18 left knotted the game at 58-58.

Richardson then hit a 3-pointers for Oregon’s first lead since the opening minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: This is the latest in a season that the Buffaloes have been atop their league since the 1968-69 season when they shared the Big Eight lead with Kansas. Colorado went on to win the conference title that year, it’s last regular-season championship.

Oregon: Colorado was the seventh top 25 opponent this season for Oregon, the most since the Ducks played seven in the 2008-09 season. Oregon has only once played eight ranked opponents in the regular season, in 1994-95.

STILL OUT

Oregon’s 6-foot-11 freshmab N’Faly Dante missed his sixth consecutive game due to a knee injury. The Ducks did regain 6-9 sophomore Francis Okoro, who missed last week’s game at Oregon State while attending his father’s funeral in Nigeria.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Plays at Oregon State on Saturday.

Oregon: Hosts Utah on Sunday .

Devonte Green’s 3-point barrage leads Indiana past No. 21 Iowa

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 13, 2020, 11:25 PM EST
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Devonte Green scored 18 of his 27 points in the first half and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 17 on Thursday, helping the Indiana Hoosiers close out an 89-77 victory over No. 21 Iowa.

The Hoosiers (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten) snapped a four-game losing streak overall and a two-game skid in the series.

Luka Garza scored 38 points, falling two short of tying the Assembly Hall single-game scoring record by an opponent. Joe Wieskamp added 16 for Iowa (17-8, 8-6), which have lost three of five following a five-game winning streak.

Indiana wasted no time asserting itself after starting the day averaging a league-low 5.3 3-pointers.

Green, who finished with a season-high seven 3s, made sure of it.

The senior guard entered early in the first half and needed only four minutes to make four 3s. He added three free throws after drawing a foul on his next 3. The last two in the flurry started a 12-0 run that gave Indiana a 31-16 lead and forced Iowa to futilely play catch-up the rest of the night.

Al Durham’s 3 to close out the first half made it 49-34, and the Hoosiers scored the first five points of the second half to take a 19-point lead.

Iowa never got closer than 10 in the second half as the Indiana finished with a season-high 11 3s.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: Defense has been the Hawkeyes’ biggest flaw all season, and it bit them hard again Thursday night. But Iowa had plenty of other woes in this one – committing 19 turnovers, making only 4 of 14 from 3-point range and not giving Garza much help. The good news is they’ve finished completed their trips to Indiana and Purdue, both losses. The bad news: They’ll return to the Hoosier State next month for the Big Ten Tournament.

Indiana: Scoring has been a struggle lately for the Hoosiers, but on Thursday, they found a solution by playing at a faster pace, moving the ball quickly and taking advantage of their athleticism. The next challenge is demonstrating they can keep playing this way, building confidence and stacking wins.

STAT PACK

Iowa: In two trips to the state of Indiana, the Hawkeyes allowed 110 total points in the first halves. … Guard CJ Fredrick left the game with 5:24 to go in the first half when he appeared to hurt his right leg. He was taken straight to the locker room without putting any weight on the leg. … Garza had 21 of the Hawkeyes 34 points in the first half; nobody else had more than six. … Bakari Evelyn finished with nine points. … Iowa has lost three straight road games.

Indiana: Green made five 3s and had 18 points in the first half. … Jackson-Davis had nine rebounds. … Rob Phinisee wound up with 12 points, five assists and three steals while Race Thompson added 10 points and four steals. … The 49 first-half points were the most scored by Indiana in any half since a 52-point first half against Louisiana Tech on Nov. 25. … The Hoosiers had a 39-28 rebounding advantage. … Indiana improved to 12-4 at home this season.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Makes its next stop at Minnesota on Saturday.

Indiana: Begins two-game road trip at Michigan on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25