Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

No. 23 Creighton wins at No. 10 Seton Hall

Associated PressFeb 12, 2020, 9:16 PM EST
NEWARK, N.J. — Damien Jefferson, Ty-Shon Alexander, Marcus Zegarowski and Denzel Mahoney all scored 18 points and No. 23 Creighton posted its second road win over a Top 10 team this month with an 87-82 decision over No. 10 Seton Hall on Wednesday night.

Christian Bishop added 11 points as the Bluejays (19-6, 8-4 Big East) won for the sixth time in seven games, including a win at No. 8 Villanova at the start of the month.

Quincy McKnight had 20 points to lead Seton Hall (18-6, 10-2), which lost for the second time in 14 games. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Romaro Gill added 13 points apiece for the Pirates.

The key to Creighton’s win was the defensive job it did on Preseason All America Myles Powell. The senior guard finished with 12 points on 3 of 16 shooting from the field, including 1 of 11 from long range. The made 3 was in the final seconds.

Trailing 66-62 with 7:53 to play, Mahoney hit two free throws and a 3-pointer in an 11-2 run that gave Creighton a 73-68 lead.

Seton Hall managed to cut the lead to three points twice, but Powell missed a tying 3-point attempt on the second time.

A layup by Gill closed the gap to 75-74 with 1:21 but Mahoney nailed a wide-open 3-pointer with 1:06 left to push the lead to four points. A three-point play by Jared Rhoden got the Seton Hall with 81-79 with 16 seconds left but Alexander hit four free throws and Mahoney two to ice the game.

Zegarowski hit a short jumped in the waning second to give smaller and quicker Creighton a 41-39 halftime lead. Neither team led by more than eight points in the opening 20 minutes and both teams saw a big man get in foul trouble.

Bishop and Sandro Mamukelashvili both picked up three fouls in the first half.

Powell, who was named the conference player of the week on Monday, missed all five of his shots in the half and had five points.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: This is a quick, good-shooting team. They are peaking and have gotten better since Mahoney became eligible at the end of the first semester. A higher spot in the rankings is coming.

Seton Hall: The Pirates stayed close despite Powell. He can’t afford to have a game like this in the NCAA Tournament if Seton Hall expects to do anything. They will drop a little in the poll.

UP NEXT

Creighton: Host DePaul Saturday night.

Seton Hall: at Providence on Saturday night.

Bubble Banter: VCU is in serious trouble after loss

M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 13, 2020, 12:26 AM EST
There is plenty of action happening on the bracketology bubble watch despite it being a relatively slow night for college hoops.

Dave Ommen’s latest bracketology can be found here. Rob Dauster’s Bubble Watch can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

Here is everything you need to know to.

THE BUBBLE WATCH WINNERS …

FLORIDA (NET: 44, NBC: 10): The Gators could not afford to lose to Texas A&M (133) on Wednesday night, and they got the win they needed, beating the Aggies by 17 in College Station. As it stands, Florida’s resume is more or less built on a home win over Auburn (15) and a neutral court win over Xavier (42). They are now 6-9 against the top two Quads without a Quad 3 or 4 loss, but this is still not a very strong resume. With two games left against Kentucky (22) and a home date with LSU (27), the Gators are not as comfortable is it may seem, but they will have chances to improve.

RICHMOND (NET: 55, NBC: Next four out): For my money, the Spiders’ at-large hopes are more or less dead. I cannot see how they are going to be able to get enough wins to jump six or seven teams that play in tougher leagues with a schedule that includes a bunch of bad teams and a home game against VCU (35). I’ll leave them here for now since our Dave Ommen has the Spiders as one of the next four out.

NORTHERN IOWA (NET: 36, NBC: 12): The Panthers got some revenge on Illinois State on Wednesday night, picking off the Redbirds in Cedar Rapids. Their strong NET and wins at Colorado (16) and over South Carolina (75) on a neutral keep the Panthers in the conversation, but losses at Southern Illinois (146) and Illinois State (203) are killers. UNI cannot lose another game unless it is against Loyola-Chicago (100) in the MVC tournament if they really want a chance at an at-large.

… AND LOSERS

VCU (NET: 34, NBC: First four out): The Rams are in serious trouble after losing at home to a George Mason (178) team that entered the game sitting at 2-8 in the league with four straight losses. VCU now has as many Quad 4 losses as they do Quad 1 wins; they beat LSU (27) at home on Nov. 13th. They are now just 3-5 overall against the top two Quads. They are in a bad, bad spot, but the good news is that their next three games are all Quad 1 games — that includes a home date with Dayton (5). They have some chances to get back onto the right side of the bubble, but it’s going to take some serious work.

ALABAMA (NET: 40, NBC: Next four out): The Tide lost for the fourth time in the last five games on Wednesday, falling at Auburn (15) in an overtime game they had a real chance of winning. Alabama is now 13-11 on the season with just a single Quad 1 win and a Quad 3 loss to Penn (152). With a 4-10 mark against the top two Quads and just a single Quad 1 win — Auburn  at home — Alabama is in trouble.

XAVIER (NET: 42, NBC: 10): The Musketeers had their three-game winning streak snapped at Butler (13), which is hardly the worst loss in the world. After this loss, they are 7-9 against the top two quads with the two Quad 1 wins I mentioned above. They also have just one sub-Quad 1 loss, and it’s a Quad 2 loss at Wake Forest (104). They suddenly have the resume of a team that might have some room to spare. With two games left against Butler (13) and a visit from Villanova (21) left on their schedule, the Musketeers still have a couple of more chances, too.

PROVIDENCE (NET: 56, NBC: Off the bubble): The Friars have lost their last two games, dropping them to 13-12 with four losses outside the top two Quads. They had a chance after they beat Butler (13) and Creighton (24) in back-to-back games, but the dream is dead now. This is the last time they’ll be in this space.

Wednesday’s Things to Know: Creighton claims another top-10 win, Auburn keeps winning OT games and Villanova stops its skid

Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 13, 2020, 12:03 AM EST
It was a busy night for hoops around the country, that featured some good news for a team not even playing, Louisville struggling and Kansas showing itself to be just a notch better than West Virginia. Here’s what else you need to know:

1. Creighton lands another top-10 W

We’re probably not talking enough about Creighton. After Wednesday’s 87-82 win over No. 10 Seton Hall, the 23rd-ranked Bluejays are now tied for second in the Big East and have quietly assembled a resume that’s going to moving up to top-four NCAA tournament seed territory here shortly. Creighton is very much for real, and has a real chance of making the first Sweet 16 in school history next month.

It’s the offense that makes the Bluejays go, and Seton Hall learned that Wednesday. Creighton shot 46 percent from the field, 38 percent from 3-point range and grabbed 11 offensive rebounds while playing at a blistering 76-possession pace. Ty-Shon Alexander, Marcus Zegarowski, Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson all had 18 points for coach Greg McDermott on the night. Creighton’s offensive night was almost even more impressive considering Mitchell Ballock, their best 3-point shooter and a consistent offensive threat, was 0-7 from the floor. Take that out, and Creighton was 51.8 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from 3.

They’re now up to sixth nationally in offense on KenPom, thanks strong 3-point shooting, good work inside the arc and their ability to take care of the ball.  The rotation is thin, but every player McDermott sends out on to the floor is a capable offensive presence. There’s something to be said for the power of simply not having a liability on the floor to help make an offense excellent. The defense isn’t much to lean on, but the Bluejays get buckets.

The loss is the second in four games for Seton Hall, with both Ls coming at home. There’s certainly no reason to start wondering about the Pirates now – they’re probably not winning on nights when Myles Powell goes an atypical 3 of 16 from the floor – but they’re missing on opportunities to push their resume up a notch.

2. Auburn wins in OT…again

What in the world do you make of Auburn?

The Tigers improved to 22-2 on the year and 9-2 in SEC play with their seventh-straight win, a 95-91 victory over Alabama at home. It was the third-straight extra-time victory for the Tigers, and their fourth in five games.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but winning is, obviously, the thing that’s most important in a basketball game. When you’re trying to evaluate just how good Auburn is, though, all these close games make it awfully difficult. Does it say anything all that much different about a team if they win or lose an overtime game? It’s five minutes of basketball, and in five minutes of basketball anything can happen. Are they clutch? Lucky?

When a game comes down to such a small sample size, it’s hard to assign credit. The average KenPom ranking of these teams that are playing Auburn even for 40 minutes is 42. Not cupcakes, but hardly national title contenders, either. Making things even more difficult to judge is that the one game in this stretch that didn’t take OT was Auburn’s win against Kentucky.

I don’t really know what to make of Auburn, but I imagine they don’t care too much. They’re too busy winning.

Side note: Alabama shot 59 times from 3-point range tonight. The Tide are one of the fastest-playing teams and highest-volume 3-point shooting teams in the country. If Nate Oats starts loading up on skilled players that can maximize that style of play, they’re going to be a ton of fun.

3. Villanova gets back on track

Villanova’s three-game losing streak is no more.

The Wildcats salvaged their last chance in a tough four-game stretch by beating Marquette, 72-71.

It was the first victory in two weeks after losses to Creighton, Butler and Seton Hall. Even with two of the three coming at home, those are schedule losses as much as anything. Getting this one against Marquette, even if it came down to the wire, helps build a little momentum and confidence heading into a regular-season finale stretch of seven games when a rematch against Seton Hall is the only KenPom top-45 opponent on the slate.

Villanova has a real chance to stack victories over the next month.

Marquette, meanwhile, has a huge game against Creighton next week before a similarly light finish to Big East play that features a rematch with the Pirates.

 

Georgia Tech knocks off No. 5 Louisville as Jordan Nwora struggles

AP Photo/Todd Kirkland
By Rob DausterFeb 12, 2020, 10:45 PM EST
Jordan Nwora entered Wednesday night as the frontrunner to win ACC Player of the Year on the team leading the conference while sitting on a 10-game winning streak.

Put another way, the Cardinals had spent the last six weeks reminding us why we all thought they could go out and win a national title in Chris Mack’s second season on the job.

Then Wednesday night happened.

Nwora scored just two points while shooting 1-for-6 from the floor as Louisville lost at Georgia Tech, 64-58. The Yellow Jackets are now 11-13 overall and 6-8 in the ACC in a year where they are ineligible to play in the postseason and Josh Pastner is coaching for the right to remain head coach.

So yes, this is a bad loss, one that could cost Louisville an outright ACC regular season title. The Cardinals are now just a half-game in front of Duke in the league standings, but they are functionally tied; both teams have a pair of losses.

But the bigger picture here is that this is yet another game where Nwora no-showed. He has had a habit of doing that this season. He finished with just eight points on 2-for-10 shooting in the loss at Kentucky when he turned himself into a decoy. He had just six points on 3-for-12 shooting in the win at Duke when he was used intentionally as a decoy. He was 4-for-16 from the floor in the loss to Texas Tech in Madison Square Garden.

And that’s worrisome for the Cardinals as we head towards the postseason in a sport where one loss sends you packing.

Overreacting to one game and one off-night from anyone is silly in a season that lasts five months. Everyone has bad nights. Seton Hall lost at home to Creighton tonight because Myles Powell was 0-for-10 from three until hitting a meaningless triple in the final seconds. Cassius Winston’s off-night on Tuesday nearly cost Michigan State a 20-point lead at Illinois.

It happens.

But with Nwora, the disappearing act seems to happen a little more frequently than Louisville fans should feel comfortable with.

No. 3 Kansas outlasts No. 14 West Virginia

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 12, 2020, 9:01 PM EST
The distance between No. 3 Kansas and No. 14 West Virginia isn’t much. Both have dominant defenses. Both are generally considered to be one of the 10 or 15 best teams in the country.

The space that does exist between them, though, is meaningful. It’s that space that separates what looks to be a legitimate national title contender from a very good team.

The Jayhawks flexed their defensive muscle while the Mountaineers’ offensive deficiencies were on display Wednesday as Kansas won their showdown in Morgantown, 58-49. Kansas remains just a game behind first-place Baylor in the Big 12 with two home games against the Big 12’s soft middle ahead before their clash with the No. 1 Bears in Waco on Feb. 22.

The final 6 minutes of the game was a perfect exhibit of how impactful the difference between quite good and great is.

Kansas’ defense was phenomenal. West Virginia made one of its last 12 shots from the field, including missing its last nine. The Mountaineers turned it over six times. The Jayhawks were down three on the road to a top-15 opponent, a Bob Huggins team, and closed on a 13-1 run.

The Jayhawks’ offense is good – it’s hard not to be when you’ve got Udoka Azubuike in the middle shooting 74 percent from the field and Devon Dotson, an All-American candidate, running the point – but it has its issues, namely 3-point shooting. They’re shooting shooting just 33.7 percent from distance with Isaiah Moss and Christian Braun the only two players connecting at least at a 35 percent clip. Still, they’re top-15 in offense on KenPom, and when you’ve got the top-rated defense, you can deal with just OK shooting.

On the other side of Wednesday’s ledger was West Virginia’s offense. Surely, it was made worse by the Jayhawks’ defense, but it was clear it’s going to be very hard to count on the Mountaineers getting enough buckets against good teams to bet on them going deep in March. Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver are major problems for opponents inside, but it’s real work to create the type of post touches those two need consistently to turn possessions into buckets.

Huggins doesn’t have much in the way of playmaking on his roster. He couldn’t turn to anyone as the shots were clanking again and again down the stretch against Kansas and just tell them to go get a bucket. Everything has to be manufactured, not organically created. Add in the Mountaineers’ guards’ proclivity for turning it over, and it’s just not an offense you can trust.

West Virginia’s defense is excellent, but it doesn’t generate offense quite like those Press Virginia teams of year’s past. Maybe the Mountaineers’ elite offensive rebounding can buoy the offense, but there are limits to how good an offense can be that relies on missed shots to score points.

As has been discussed time and again this season, the NCAA tournament looks to be wide open, with the overall talent in the country down and none of the super teams we’ve seen recently. West Virginia absolutely has a chance to play itself to Atlanta and the Final Four. Wednesday showed, though, why their odds might not be much different than a dozen or so other teams while the Jayhawks will be where the smart money goes.

No “structural damage” for Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu after fall Tuesday

Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 12, 2020, 6:51 PM EST
It was a a scary ending to a brutal finish for Illinois. A furious comeback against Michigan State that came up short featured star Ayo Dosunmu make an awkward fall that looked as though it could have been a serious injury.

The Illini and Dosunmu got good news Wednesday, though.

The sophomore guard underwent an MRI on Wednesday that revealed “no structural damage,” the school announced.

“What happened with Ayo last night is as difficult a situation as you’ll see a young man go through, and a feeling where the outcome of the game goes from primary to secondary in a split second,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in a statement released by the school. “We received positive news today from the MRI scan. Our medical staff will work with him around the clock on treatment and recovery. Ayo and his family have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from Illini Nation and college basketball fans everywhere.”

There was no clarification on what type of injury Dosunmu might be dealing with or what the timetable for his return will be, but avoiding the catastrophic outcome is certainly enough to be happy about for Illini fans at the moment.

The 6-foot-5 Chicago native is averaging 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 47 percent from the floor this season. Illinois, which has now lost three-straight,  has a difficult road trip ahead of it with a contest at Rutgers on Saturday followed by a trip to Penn State on Tuesday.