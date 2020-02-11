No. 13 Penn State earns statement win at Purdue

Penn State basketball is gaining national attention for its recent play.
The Nittany Lions pushed their winning streak to seven on Tuesday night with a 88-76 road win at Purdue. Penn State stays firmly in the Big Ten race because of another impressive victory. Winning at Purdue this season has been a nightmare for opponents. Ask Virginia. Or Michigan State. Maybe Wisconsin or Iowa. The Boilermakers beat those four teams by at least 19 points each at Mackey Arena.
So for Penn State to earn yet another Big Ten road win over a strong opponent really says something. During this seven-game stretch the Nittany Lions have wins at Michigan, Michigan State and now in West Lafayette.
But the Penn State win on Tuesday is perhaps most impressive because of the way the Nittany Lions did it.
Because this was a win for the role players. Senior forward and leading scorer Lamar Stevens (16 points) played only nine minutes of the first half with foul trouble and got off to a sluggish start. Second-leading scorer and ace shooter Myreon Jones didn’t play with illness.
Yet Penn State responded with 10 first-half threes and established a 42-30 halftime lead. The Nittany Lions pushed the lead to as much as 24 points the second half.
Big man Mike Watkins dominated inside with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Watkins’ double-double on Stevens’ slow night helped put Penn State’s offense in a rhythm because of consistent production and positive post touches. Freshman guard Seth Lundy had a career-high 18 points and six three-pointers to offset the perimeter-shooting loss of Jones. Myles Dread stepped up with 12 points — replacing some of Jones’ lost minutes. Reserve big man John Harrar stepped up 12 points, hitting some clutch free throws when Purdue made a late push.
Penn State only shoots 32 percent from three-point range on the season. To hit a season-high 14 three-pointers without Jones, a 41 percent three-point shooter, is a massive confidence boost. Penn State’s offense only had eight turnovers. The Nittany Lions are hitting their stride at the right time.
A game behind Maryland in the loss column atop the Big Ten standings, the remaining schedule isn’t exceedingly difficult for Penn State. Two of the seven games left come against Northwestern.
This recent stretch also proves that Penn State basketball, for the first time in years, might be a real threat for an NCAA tournament run because of its overall talent. At one point, this team sat 12-5 and only 2-4 in the Big Ten. A three-game losing streak put Penn State in jeopardy of a tailspin. The Nittany Lions responded with four straight road wins. They’ve placed themselves in a strong spot for the rest of the conference schedule.
Penn State hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 2001. This is the latest in the season the Nittany Lions have been this high in the Big Ten standings in 34 years. The unlikely story of Penn State basketball competing for a Big Ten title in mid-February has turned into one of college basketball’s most surprising stories this season.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points, and the 12th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats rallied from their biggest halftime deficit of the season to beat Vanderbilt 78-64 Tuesday night.
With the win, Kentucky (19-5, 9-2) keeps a piece of the lead atop the Southeastern Conference standings with Auburn and LSU. The Wildcats also won their eighth straight over Vanderbilt, though this was the fifth time in this streak that they’ve had to rally from a double-digit deficit. This time, they trailed by as much as 14 in the first half and were down 36-27 at halftime.
Immanuel Quickley also had 18 points, Nick Richards had 12 and Ashton Hagans finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds in coach John Calipari’s 400th career game at Kentucky.
Vanderbilt (9-15, 1-10) was looking to make Kentucky the second straight ranked team to come into Memorial Gym and lose within the past week after the Commodores upset then-No. 18 LSU.
Saben Lee led Vanderbilt with 20 points. Dylan Disu had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Scotty Pippen Jr. had 13 and Maxwell Evans 10.
Kentucky looked like a different team in the second half. The Wildcats finally took their first lead on a Maxey layup with 11:16 left at 48-46 during a 24-4 run. Richards’ dunk capped the spurt with Kentucky up 59-48 with 6:11 to go.
The Commodores pulled within 62-57 with 4:17 left after Jordan Wright stole the ball on the inbounds play. Quickley answered with consecutive 3s to push Kentucky’s lead back to double digits.
Vanderbilt ranks fourth in the SEC shooting (33%) from 3-point range, and the Commodores opened with Pippen hitting a 3 to put the Commodores ahead. Four others made at least one 3 as Vanderbilt shot better outside the arc than Kentucky from the floor. Lee hit Vanderbilt’s eighth 3 of the half to put the Commodores up 34-20, and he added a pair of free throws with 3:51 to match that 14-point lead.
Vanderbilt then went cold and didn’t score again the rest of the half. Kentucky wasn’t much better. Maxey’s jumper with 3:12 to go the Wildcats’ last field goal of the half, but Quickley made three free throws with 35.4 seconds left for a 36-27 halftime deficit that was Kentucky’s largest this season.
BIG PICTURE
Kentucky: The Wildcats came in second in the SEC and 15th in the country defending against the 3, allowing opponents to shoot 28.8% outside the arc. They just couldn’t slow down Vanderbilt in the first half as the ‘Dores shot 47.1% (8 of 17). That changed in the second half as the Wildcats held Vandy to just 3 of 11 from 3-point range. … The Wildcats outrebounded Vandy 43-32 and also had a 40-20 scoring edge in the paint.
Vanderbilt: The Commodores are playing without the SEC’s leading scorer in Aaron Nesmith, lost after the SEC opener, with Clevon Brown also out with injury. Stackhouse has been getting production from everyone on his roster, including a 3-pointer from walk-on Braelee Albert in building that big lead.
UP NEXT
Kentucky hosts Ole Miss on Saturday.
Vanderbilt starts a two-game road swing Saturday at Florida.
And, to be frank, the top of this 2020 NBA mock draft doesn’t have all that much to do with the top of college basketball this season.
The top pick plays for a Georgia team that is not going to get to the NCAA tournament. The No. 2 pick skipped college altogether. The No. 3 pick quit in the middle of the season. The No. 5 pick is done for the season and wasn’t on a tournament team either way. The No. 9 pick skipped college. The No. 10 pick was hurt and had his season derailed. Picks 13-17 are all going to miss the NCAA tournament.
It’s a very, very weird year for NBA fans that watch college basketball.
Last thing: I don’t know that I’m actually an expert on anything, but I’m certainly not an expert on European hoops. So for now, this is less a mock draft and more a power ranking of the best prospects in the NCAA with LaMelo Ball and R.J. Hampton sprinkled in. I’m sure Deni Avdija is awesome. Until he plays in the EYBL, I won’t have any feel for what he can do beyond watching the same YouTube videos you watch.
Edwards is the best scorer in this draft. At 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan and explosive athleticism, he’s proven himself to be a dangerous three-level scorer that can get hot and do things like score 33 points in a half. He also has the physical profile of a guard that can defend two or three different positions in the NBA. It’s all there.
But Edwards is still learning how to play and how to be consistent. Far too often he settles for deep, contested threes. They looked great when he hits a couple in a row, but he is shooting 32 percent from three this season. That speaks for itself. There are also too many stretches where he looks disengaged in the game, whether it’s due to his lack of focus on the defensive end of his passivity offensively. He’s developed a reputation dating all the way back to his high school days for being a guy that starts slow and puts up huge second half numbers in a losing effort.
I know what you’re going to think when you hear LaMelo Ball’s name. The reaction is going to be thinking back to the little 5-foot-11 kid with braces and a blonde mohawk launching shots from halfcourt and cherry-picking against overmatched competition to try and get to 100 points in a game. You’re going to immediately think of all the things you hated about Lavar Ball, and I get it.
But Melo grew up. He’s not just the baby brother anymore. He’s now a 6-foot-6 lead guard that has all of the tools that would lead you to believe that he can be a star lead guard in the NBA. He’s a terrific passer that can make every pass you want a point guard to make out of ball-screens with either hand, and he has the size to see those passes over the defense. His feel for the game and basketball IQ are elite. He’s been an inconsistent and inefficient shooter throughout his career, but he’s always been a good free throw shooter and while he certainly needs to tweak his mechanics, some of those low percentages can be explained away by the degree of difficulty of the shots he is taking.
Which leads me to what may be the most important point here: Not only is Melo one of the youngest players in this draft, he is also a late-bloomer. He’s still growing into his frame, and while I doubt he’s ever be on par with someone like Russell Westbrook, he’s definitely going to get stronger as he matures physically. When that happens, it should help his explosiveness and ability to handle physicality.
The bigger issue is the off-the-court stuff. He has a reputation, fairly or unfairly, of being a lazy defender with a lacking work ethic. Teams picking at the top of the draft will have to do their due diligence, but I think it’s fair to say Melo has the highest-upside of anyone in this draft class. If it all works out, he could end up being the second-coming of Luka Doncic.
Wiseman has all the physical tools that you want out of a five in the modern NBA. He’s 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, an exceptional athlete that can really get up and down the floor and finish above the rim. He has all the tools to be a rim protector that can guard in ball-screens and switch on the perimeter if needed. He’s not Dirk Nowitzki but he’s not Clint Capela, either — he’s shown some flashes of being capable on the perimeter.
The red flags with Wiseman are two-fold. For starters, his competitiveness has been questioned throughout his career. He hasn’t always controlled games the way someone his size should be able to. He isn’t as tough or as physical as some would like, and he seems to have a habit of trying to prove that he can play away from the basket instead of overpowering anyone that gets between him and the rim. None of these concerns were helped by his decision to leave Memphis in December.
My gut feeling on Wiseman is that if he decided he wanted to be, say, the next Myles Turner, he could end up one of the eight-to-ten best centers in the NBA. If he decides that he wants to be the next Giannis, I don’t think it will go as well.
Toppin is one of three guys in this draft that I want to definitively be higher than the field on, and the reason for that is two-fold: On the one hand, Toppin is one of just a handful of players in this draft that I believe can make a significant impact in the NBA as a rookie, and given that the top of this draft class is made up of players that are going to be drafted on their potential without having the upside of being a franchise-changing talent, I think there is value in drafting a guy with a rock-solid floor.
The reason that Toppin’s floor is so high is because of how well he fits as a role player at the next level. Anthony Grant’s offense at Dayton is as close to a modern NBA scheme as you are going to find in the college game, and the reason he is able to play that way has everything to do with Toppin’s skill set. At 6-foot-9, he’s an explosive leaper that has a versatile offensive skill-set — he can hit a three, he can score off the bounce, he has a pretty good feel for the game. He also has the size and physical tools where it is conceivable that he can play the four or the five in small-ball lineups, although he’ll need some development here; he has high hips and a slender waist which casts some doubt on how well he’ll be able to put on weight and how well he can sit in a stance and guard on the perimeter.
I do think that will come with time spent in the right NBA strength and conditioning program, and the fact that he’s a late-bloomer that was just 6-foot-2 as a high school junior is relevant here as well.
I broke down why Toppin is such a good fit for Dayton’s offense last month, and all of that applies to why he’ll be such a good fit at the next level as well:
Haliburton’s numbers jump off the page. At 6-foot-5, he’s a lead guard with terrific vision that can throw every pass a point guard is going to be asked to make. He’s an excellent three-point shooter that has positional size and has shown himself to be, at the very least, adequate as an on- and off-ball defender. He was the best player on the floor for Team USA at the U-19 World Championships over the summer. All of that adds up.
If there is a concern with Haliburton, it’s his physical tools. He’s not an explosive athlete and, at 175 pounds, there are valid concerns about how well he is going to handle the rigors of getting to the rim in the NBA. He also has a slow, funky release on his jumper — think Shawn Marion. Will he be able to get that shot off at the next level? I’m not that worried about the fractured wrist he suffered last week. He’ll be just fine.
I’m high on Haliburton because, after seeing the way that elite passers like Luka Doncic, Ja Morant and Trae Young have thrived early in their NBA career, I’m willing to take the risk on a 6-foot-5 point guard in a year where the opportunity of rolling the dice at the top of this 2020 NBA mock draft is relatively low.
Taking a risk on Maxey this high in the draft means betting on the fact that his 29 percent three-point shooting as a freshman has more to do with adjusting to the college level than it does his actual shooting ability. Coming through high school, Maxey had the reputation for being a big-time scorer because of his ability to make deep jumpers off the bounce and because of the way that he can finish around the rim with a variety of floaters and layups.
He needs to make those threes because the rest of Maxey’s game is somewhat limited. He’s not a natural creator, he’s wired to score more than anything else, and he certainly isn’t an elite athlete by NBA combo-guard standards, although he is a pretty good on-ball defender. He’s also a worker, and by all accounts a great kid and competitor. I think there’s a real chance his ceiling is as a second-unit scorer, but if it all comes together I can see him putting together a career on par with Lou Williams.
Okoro is another guy that I want to be higher than consensus on, because I think he has a chance to be a really good starter on an NBA team for the next 12 years. I’m not sure there is anything more valuable in the modern NBA than a wing that is a multi-positional defender, that can guard in space and that is capable of creating against a close out or in isolation, but I am sure that there is no one in this draft that better fits that role than Okoro.
I don’t think it’s crazy to say that Okoro is the best perimeter defender in college basketball this season. He can guard up, he can guard down, he can move his feet, he’s already built like a pro, he’s shown the ability to block shots as a help-side defender. It’s what he hangs his hat on. But he’s also proven to be particularly adept off the dribble, where he’s a nightmare to stop once he gets a step. He can finish above the rim, but perhaps his most underrated skill is his ability to read defenses and pass the ball.
The one question mark is the shooting, but in conversations I’ve had with people that know Isaac, both at the collegiate and high school levels, the consensus is that he’s a worker. He’ll put in the hours that he needs to in order to make himself a threat from three.
I’m not sure whether or not Mannion will actually get drafted this high, but I’m willing to rank him this high because of what his floor is in a draft where there are a number of prospects that could end up being total busts. To me, Mannion has the same kind of prospect profile as the likes of Jalen Brunson, or Fred VanVleet, or T.J. McConnell, or Ryan Arcidiacono. He’s a guy that, at worst, will spend a decade playing in the NBA as a backup point guard because of his basketball IQ, his ability to makes threes and the fact that he can operate in a pick-and-roll.
My concern with drafting him this high is that he doesn’t really have an NBA skill. He’s a good athlete but not a great athlete, and that isn’t helped by the fact that his wingspan is reportedly 6-foot-2.5. He’s not great at beating defenders off the dribble in the halfcourt. He’s a good shooter but he’s not a great shooter. He’s a high-level passer but he’s not Trae Young or Luka Doncic. He tries defensively but he just doesn’t have the physical tools to be a lockdown defender. I’m just not sure what the ceiling is.
Hampton is a kid that has quite a bit of potential, but he’ll need time to develop at the next level. He’s a 6-foot-5 guard that can play on or off the ball, but needs to continue to develop his ball-handling and his perimeter jumper to be able to do either at the NBA level. He has the length, quickness and athleticism to be able to defend either backcourt spot in time, but he is something of a late-bloomer that needs to put on some weight and strength. He’ll try defensively, too, but he needs to be coached up. That will come with time.
The biggest concern I have with Hampton is that I’m not sure if he has an elite skill yet, but he’s still young; he just turned 19 last week.
I’m torn on Cole as a prospect. On the one hand, I love everything about the way he is wired. He’s tough, confident and competitive, the ultimate alpha. He’s a worker that will put in the hours in the gym. Given the way he grew up, he’s not going to be intimidated by anything. In an era where draft prospects are quitting their teams, what they call “shutting it down”, midseason once they’ve earned a spot near the top of the lottery, Cole fought back from a knee injury that required surgery to get back on the court and fight with his team despite the fact that they really don’t have much left to play for this season.
I respect that. If I’m an NBA GM, I want players wired that way.
The problem with Cole is the way that he plays. He’s tough and athletic, but given his average height and length, he’s more or less going to have to guard point guards at the next level. I’m not sure he’s quite good enough to be the guy in the NBA that he has been throughout his career. He’s basically Russell Westbrook, a hyper-kinetic athlete that is a streaky, sometimes inefficient shooter with a limited passing range that has a habit of dribbling the air out of the ball and shooting his team out of games on off nights. He’ll be 20 years old by the time he’s drafted. How much more room is there for him to change?
11. ONYEKA OKONGWU, USC
Details: 19 years old, 6-foot-9, 245 lbs Key Stats: 16.4 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 3.0 bpg, 1.1 spg, 74.2% FT
For me, the intrigue with Okongwu is pretty simple. He is a 6-foot-9 five that is an explosive athlete with an already-sturdy frame. He produces at the college level, both as a scorer and a rebounder, and has shown some pretty solid post moves for a 19-year old. He can defend the rim. He’s athletic enough that being a switchable five is in the range of outcomes. He has a soft touch around the basket, and while he’s shooting just 12-for-29 on jumpers this season, according to Synergy, he’s 9-for-17 on jumpers inside 17 feet and shooting 74 percent from the free throw line on 124 free throws. Worst-case scenario, Okongwu turns into an off-the-bench big that provides energy, rebounding and defense, and if the jumper comes along, he can be more than that. How much is there to really think about?
Saddiq Bey is the third guy that I want to be higher than anyone on, because I think that he has a chance to be one of the best players to come out of this draft. Bey is something of a late-bloomer. He’s was a 6-foot-1 guard when he was a sophomore, and according to the Villanova coaching staff, he has actually grown an inch or two since he arrived on campus. He’s listed at 6-foot-8 and may be closer to 6-foot-9 by the time it’s all said and done.
Bey’s shooting ability speaks for itself. He’s knocking down 47.5 percent of his threes while shooting more than five per game. He has shown some playmaking ability, and as we have seen with the wings that have come out of the Villanova program of late, they just know how to play. You won’t see the floor there if you don’t, and given the fact that Bey was asked to be the do-it-all point guard on his high school team, he has experience being more than just a scorer.
But the thing that has really stood out about Bey since he arrived on the Main Line is his ability to defend. He’s the best defender in the program, and while Villanova has not always been known for how they guard, they are the second-best defensive team in the Big East behind Seton Hall, who is a top-eight defense nationally. They’ve put him on lightening quick point guards like Devon Dotson and Kamar Baldwin, and Villanova’s tendency to switch means that Bey has spent plenty of time guarding bigs as well.
So what we have here is a multi-positional defender that shoots the cover off the ball and can be a playmaker off the bounce. I think he’s just as good of a prospect as Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo, Eric Paschall and Josh Hart, and all three of those guys have turned into players that will last in the NBA for a while. Bey is next in line.
13. ISAIAH STEWART, Washington
Details: 18 years old, 6-foot-9, 250 lbs Key Stats: 17.4 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 2.0 bpg, 75.3% FT
What you see is what you get with Stewart. He’s a tireless rebounder that, at 250 pounds of solid muscle, is ready to compete in the paint against NBA bigs right now. He’s a good post scorer that has shown some glimpses of being able to make threes — the Washington staff will tell you he’s lights out in practice. That’s the good. The bad is that he is an undersized center at 6-foot-9 that doesn’t have the length or explosiveness to be able to protect the rim at the NBA level, and while he’ll put in the effort to guard on the perimeter, he has never really shown that ability. Playing in that Washington zone hasn’t helped quell those concerns, either. He’s tough, he has a motor, he’s really good at the things that he does well, but if he’s not going to protect the rim or guard on the perimeter, where does he fit in the modern NBA?
The biggest question mark for me when it comes to Achiuwa is whether or not he is going embrace what he actually is. For my money, he’s something of a poor man’s Bam Adebayo, a big man that can be used at the four and, ideally, as a small-ball five. He plays hard, he has a 7-foot-2 wingspan and he’s proven himself as a rebounder. He also has some perimeter skill, and he is 8-for-20 from three this season. There’s a market for that in the NBA, and it’s a role Achiuwa should be able to thrive in.
But is that what he wants to be? Or does he think that he’s a three? The potential is there for Achiuwa to be effective as a face-up forward against bigger, slower centers. I’m not sure the same can be said for him as a three. Remember, Achiuwa will turn 21 years old before he plays in his first NBA game. He’s two months younger than Kaleb Wesson, who is a junior. If Achiuwa embraces who he is, he has a long and profitable basketball career in front of him.
On the one hand, it is very easy to see why McDaniels is such a tantalizing prospect. Players with his size and his length aren’t supposed to be able to do the things that he does on the perimeter. He has impressive handle, he can knock down tough perimeter jumpers and every once in a while he will do something during a game that will make it to the House of Highlights page.
On the other hand, McDaniels is 200 pounds soaking wet. He hasn’t handled contact all that well this season, and he is not all that explosive of an athlete. And of late, his decision-making has come into question. He leads the Pac-12 in both fouls and turnovers. He’s second nationally with five technical fouls this season. He’s been benched in two of the last four Washington games, and the Huskies are sitting in dead last in the Pac-12.
He’s a lottery ticket in this 2020 NBA mock draft.
Again, this one is pretty simple for me. Nesmith is a 6-foot-6 wing with a 6-foot-10 wingspan that was shooting a ridiculous 52.2% from three while taking more than eight threes per game before suffering a foot injury that ended his season. He’s not the most explosive athlete, but he was one of the most improved players in the country before he got hurt. I’m willing to take a bet on a guard with those measureables when he’s a hard enough worker to go from 33.7 percent shooting as a freshman to this.
Here’s what you need to know about Paul Reed right now: Since Shane Battier left school in 2001, there have been three high-major players that have averaged at least 2.0 blocks and 2.0 steals in the same season: Matisse Thybulle, Nerlens Noel and Paul Reed. While Reed is shooting just 13-for-46 from three this season, he shot 40.5 percent from beyond the arc as a sophomore and has been a 77 percent free throw shooting the last two years. Size, length, athleticism, defensive playmaking, defensive versatility and a shot at being a shooter, too? I’m in.
In a league where seemingly every team has a dominant interior player, Daniel Oturu has been arguably the best two-way center to date. The numbers that he is putting up speak for themselves. He’s one of the most improved players in the country. He doesn’t have the greatest feel for the game, and he’s something of a blackhole when he does get the ball in his hands, but he has shown off a bit of three-point range and is actually able to put the ball on the floor and make things happen off the bounce. I like him slightly more than Jalen Smith simply because of the physicality. I think his fit as a five in the NBA is better.
Stix Smith has been one of the best players in college basketball over the course of the last month. He’s a pogo-stick athletically that is starting to make threes on a consistent basis. I’m worried about his frame — he checks in at 225 pounds, but looks like he’s closer to 200 pounds — and I’m not sure how much of a weapon he is offensively beyond being a spot-up shooter. And while he is a terrific athlete, he plays stiff and upright. I’m not sure how well he will use that athleticism without a runway for takeoff.
Green is a consistent jumper away from being a guy that can stick in the league as a role player for a decade. He’s really athletic, he’s terrific in transition and he’s a willing defender that gives effort. He can be coached up on that end. But he has been somewhat limited scoring in halfcourt settings this season — some of which, admittedly, can be attributed to the tempo Arizona is trying to play at — and much of that is due to a lacking jumper.
The numbers look fairly pedestrian, admittedly, but putting them in context is important: Williams is coming off the bench for a Florida State team that goes 11 deep and gives everyone pretty equal minutes. At 6-foot-8, he’s a terrific athlete and a burgeoning defender and can protect the rim and guard out on the perimeter when needed.
Carey has proven himself as a terrific low-post scorer and has actually shown off a nice touch from the perimeter. He is left-hand dominant, but that’s something that can be worked on. The biggest issue for Carey is that he is not all that explosive and he is not all that quick, even with the weight he shed during the offseason. He’s struggled in ball-screen coverages and he does not profile as a rim protector at the NBA level. If you can’t guard the rim and you can’t guard ball-screens, where do you fit defensively in the NBA?
I had no expectation for Ayayi coming into the season. He had been great in Europe over the summer, but Gonzaga went out and recruited a pair of grad transfers at his position during the offseason. That’s never a good sign. Yet here we are in February, and Ayayi has been arguably the most important player for the Zags. He’s their best handler in ball-screens, he’s a terrific rebounder for a guard and, at 6-foot-5, he has the size and length to be a multi-positional defender. He’s also young for a redshirt sophomore; he enrolled at Gonzaga when he was 17.
Lewis checks a lot of boxes. He’s young for a sophomore, having enrolled at Alabama as a 17-year old, and he’s putting up huge numbers for an Alabama team that is built to run, run, run and shoot nothing but threes and layups. The problem is that he’s making just 32 percent of his threes, down from 36 percent a season ago.
Winston has regressed from where he was last season. He has not lived up to the hype he had coming into the year — understandably — and that’s the biggest reason by Michigan State has fallen short of expectation. But he’s still the highest IQ player in college basketball. He’s still the best ball-screen point guard in college basketball. And I still think that he’ll spend the next decade being a positive presence in an NBA locker room and a rock solid backup point guard.
Vassell has been one of the breakout stars in the ACC, as he is leading a good Florida State team in scoring and doubles as their best three-point shooters. He’s got the size and the length to be a good defender at the NBA level, and playing for Leonard Hamilton, you can be sure he is getting plenty of reps switching defensively and guarding bigger and smaller players. He’s not much of a playmaker, and at 180 pounds, he definitely needs to add some weight to his frame. But he’s a really interesting prospect with a chance to be a first round pick this year, and is one in this NBA mock draft.
I’ve gone through stages with Ramsey. I loved him in high school. I was frustrated by him early on in his college career, as Texas Tech worked through figuring out what the best way to use him is. What they’ve settled on is as a scorer and an elite shot-maker. The big red flag for me is that I expected Ramsey to play the Jarrett Culver-Keenan Evans role for Texas Tech, but he’s not that guy because he is not on their level at creating out of ball-screens or as a passer. Since he is only 6-foot-4, that’s something to monitor in the longterm.
On the one hand, Joe is one of the most prolific shooters in this draft class and, at 6-foot-5, has the size to be able to guard NBA wings. On the other hand, his percentages have dipped to 34 percent this season, his slight frame is worrisome defensively and he is dealing with a knee injury that required surgery. There are certainly justifiable concerns.
Some recent struggles with his ability to finish around the rim are somewhat concerning, but I am beginning to think that Tillman is worth a first round pick. There’s really two reasons for this: He’s a really good defender and he is a terrific passer. No one in college basketball is better than making the right play in a 4-on-3 scenario when the defense traps a pick-and-roll ball-handler than Tillman.
Talked a bit about Tillman’s value as a passer last week/on the pod today. Where this is the most important is his ability to create open shots when defenses double Cassius Winston. This is what I was referring to: https://t.co/qoBu4yfDqdpic.twitter.com/diH6T1k2jm
Nnaji is the most explosive big in this draft class. He’s really, really athletic, and his second jump is something to behold. His production speaks for itself, even if some of it has to due with Arizona’s pace and the play of Nico Mannion. That said, I’m down on Nnaji compared to the rest of the field because I think that he’s somewhat limited defensively. He has a tendency for getting lost guarding ball-screens and he is not a very good rim protector. Can those things be coached up enough to make him worth being picked over the likes of Daniel Oturu, Isaiah Stewart or Jalen Smith?
Jones is a really good passer, a terrific defender and the kind of point guard that checks all the cliche boxes about being a winner, a leader and a facilitator. If he figures out the jumper to the point that he is a threat from distance, he could end up being an NBA starting point guard. What’s more likely is that he follows a similar career arc to his brother.
Nwora has the size, the length and the shooting ability to make it as a wing in the NBA. He’s a better leaper than he gets credit for because of his reputation for being a subpar athlete, but where that lacking athleticism is seen functionally is in his ability to defend. He’s not that quick laterally, and that’s a concern for a guy that will theoretically be twos and threes in the NBA.
33. LAMAR STEVENS, Penn State
Details: 22 years old, 6-foot-8, 225 lbs Key Stats: 17.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.2 apg
Stevens that prototypical, combo-forward that is big and strong enough to guard up with having the physical tools to play out on the perimeter on both ends. The thing with him is going to be his jumper. He’s terrific in transition and he’s at his best when he’s slashing to the bucket, and if he’s able to shoot — if he forces defenders to close out hard — he suddenly becomes that much more dangerous.
Hagans is never going to be a great shooter, but the truth is that you’re not drafting him for his ability to shoot the ball. You’re drafting him because he’s a junkyard dog, a competitor that is a terror as a defender at the point of attack, a playmaker in the passing lanes and a much-improved passer. There’s a job for him in the NBA as a poor man’s Patrick Beverly, and if the shooting every does come around, maybe he works his way into a starting job.
Powell’s efficiency numbers are down this year, but he has dealt with some injuries. I’m mostly buying on him the way I bought on Carsen Edwards — whose efficiency suffered before exploding in the NCAA tournament — last season. He’s tough as nails, he can shoot off the dribble or off the catch, and he’ll put in the effort defensively.
Scottie Lewis is a major question mark because of the complete lack of offensive threat that he brings to the table, but he is an elite athlete with a 7-foot wingspan and the desire to be a great defensive player. He’s also a worker that is, by all accounts, a great kid. He’s worth gambling a second round pick on.
I’m still in on Wiggins as a potential pro despite some of the struggles he’s had this season. He’s got the size and the athleticism to be a really good 3-and-D wing, but the fact that he has dipped down to being a 32 percent three-point shooter this year is cause for concern.
Livers is a lights out three-point shooter that can guard either forward spot and has been the difference between Michigan being a team that beat No. 2 Gonzaga by 18 points and a team that went 5-6 in his absence. How much more do you need to know?
Diakite is 23 years old, he’s not overly physical, he has never been a great rebounder and he’s a better rim protector in theory than in practice, so I get it. But also understand that he has been Virginia’s best three-point shooter this season, the guy that is being used in actions that Tony Bennett ran for Kyle Guy last year, and he’s a 6-foot-9 switchable four. I’ll forever be on the Mamadi bandwagon.
Wesson is the guy that has been helped the most by testing the waters of the NBA draft last year. He shed some weight, he’s gotten much better as a defender in ball-screen actions and he’s still a bully on the block that can really pass and knockdown threes. He’s got a shot to stick.
Monday’s Things To Know: Duke survives while Baylor, Texas Tech roll
Monday is always a slow night in college hoops, but there are still some things that we need to talk about.
These are those things.
1. TEXAS TECH MIGHT HAVE FIGURED THINGS OUT
No. 24 Texas Tech won their third straight game on Monday night, absolutely mollywhopping TCU in Lubbock to the tune of a 88-42 win.
Jahmi’us Ramsey and Davide Moretti both had 17 points in the win. As a team, the Red Raiders shot 59 percent from three. Either Baylor or Kansas — and maybe both — is going to end up winning the Big 12 regular season title, but at this point, it seems like the Red Raiders have solidified themselves as the third best team in that conference.
Perhaps more importantly, it feels like Chris Beard’s team has started to actually figure things out.
Bart Torvik runs a website that is similar to KenPom in the sense that it is an analytics driven database that ranks all college basketball teams based on a number of different stats and algorithms that are beyond the comprehension of my feeble mind. What I do understand, however, is how to tinker with some of the stats that Torvik provides, and one of the cool things about is site is that it allows to you see how a team ranks over a specific period of time. When it comes to Texas Tech, they jumped up into the top 20 nationally with this win over the Horned Frogs, but they are a top five team in the country since January 1st. If you whittle that dataset down to January 26th, the day after the lost to Kentucky and the day before they beat West Virginia at home, Texas Tech has been the best team in all of college basketball.
Most importantly, they seem to have figured out how to take advantage of all the weapons they have on the offensive end of the floor. They’ve ranked as the ninth-best offense in college basketball for the last three weeks. They rank 21st nationally in offensive efficiency since Jan. 1st. That stretch has bumped them up from a team that was outside the top 100 in offensive efficiency to one that sits at 49th on Torvik and 54th KenPom.
Put another way, Kyler Edwards is playing some of his best ball of the season, Davide Moretti is back to being Davide Moretti, Jahmi’us Ramsey is doing what he does and T.J. Holyfield is finally playing like a guy that can be a weapon on the perimeter.
I feel comfortable saying this now: Beard has solved the Rubix Cube that his this year’s Texas Tech team.
2. DUKE BEAT FLORIDA STATE
Jordan Goldwire committed to Duke as an afterthought, an AAU teammate of Alex O’Connell’s that joined the program because the Blue Devils were point guard deficient in the Class of 2017. I’m not sure that, when he committed, anyone would have predicted that he would turn into a starter for a top ten Duke team and a guy that plays a pretty significant role as a glue guy.
On Monday night, he led the team with 13 points, hitting all five of this shots and three threes, as Duke outlasted Florida State in Cameron, 70-65.
The Blue Devils now sit at 21-3 after this win, but I will say this: Duke has won their last two games by a total of seven points after their opponents shot 33-for-58 from the free throw line. Regression has to hit at some point. Just something to keep an eye on.
3. BAYLOR’S WIN STREAK DID NOT END AT TEXAS
In a hideous display of offensive basketball, No. 1 Baylor won their 22nd consecutive game with a 52-45 win in Austin over Texas.
The loss drops the Longhorns to 14-10 overall and just 4-7 in the Big 12. They really only have one good win on the season — at Purdue — and that came all the way back on Nov. 9th, the same day that Baylor suffered their only loss of the season. They’ve now lost three straight games, the latter two were potential marquee wins at home. Four of their next six games are on the road, and one of the home games is against West Virginia.
Things could get really bad for Shaka Smart’s Longhorns in the next three weeks.
Buckle up.
Tre Jones, Jordan Goldwire lead No. 7 Duke past No. 8 FSU
The Blue Devils (21-3, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) were coming off a wild and emotionally draining overtime win against rival North Carolina on Saturday. And the teams entered this game tied for second in the ACC, sitting one game back in the loss column of No. 5 Louisville.
The Blue Devils responded by grinding through a tough win, shooting 45% and hitting 7 of 17 3-pointers to overcome 21 turnovers in one of their highest totals of the season. And the defense gave the Seminoles tough looks, forcing FSU’s Trent Forrest to carry the offensive burden for much of the night.
Big man Vernon Carey Jr. had a quiet offensive night (10 points and 10 rebounds), but Duke got a boost with junior guard Jordan Goldwire matching his career high with 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting — including three 3s — after coming in averaging 4.0 points.
Freshman Matthew Hurt also had a couple of big moments in the final seconds, going 4 for 4 at the line in the final 11.7 seconds to help the Blue Devils clinch this one.
Forrest finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight steals to lead the Seminoles (20-4, 10-3), who shot just 38%.
BIG PICTURE
Florida State: The Seminoles helped themselves in this one by scoring 15 points off turnovers, but their poor outside shooting (3 of 18 from behind the arc) proved troublesome. FSU also made just 12 of 20 free throws, which loomed larger as the Seminoles found themselves in a tight game coming down the stretch. They ended up losing to Duke for the fifth straight meeting, including last year’s ACC Tournament championship game.
Duke: It wouldn’t have been a surprise to see Duke look a bit flat considering how much energy and emotion the Blue Devils spent in the comeback win in Chapel Hill two nights earlier – complete with buzzer-beating shots to force overtime (by Jones) and later to win (by freshman Wendell Moore Jr.). The Blue Devils shot the ball solidly enough, at least, to overcome the turnover problem. And when it was over, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski took a moment to motion to the “Cameron Crazies” for more noise as his team prepared to leave the court, while the players did a line of high-fives on their way to the tunnel after a big pair of wins.
UP NEXT
Florida State: The Seminoles host Syracuse on Saturday.
Duke: The Blue Devils host Notre Dame on Saturday.
Bubble Watch: Breaking down every team in at-large conversation
It’s that time of the year again, which means that we are diving head first into our annual NCAA tournament bubble watch.
The way that it will work is simple: We’ll be looking at every team that our Dave Ommen, the best bracketologist in the business, considers in the mix for an at-large bid. In an effort to keep this somewhat manageable, we are going to assume that the top 36 teams in the field — every team that is a No. 9-seed or above — is “off the bubble”. Thisdoes not mean those teams are a lock to dance, it just means that they have given themselves enough room for error that we can take them out of the conversation until they do something dumb.
TOP 9: Louisville (NBC: 2), Duke (NBC: 2), Florida State (NBC: 3)
VIRGINIA (NET: 52, NBC: 11): Virginia came very close to landing one of the best wins of the season for anyone, losing to Louisville (7) on the road in what was a one possession in the final minutes. That snapped a three-game winning streak that included a win over Florida State (16). As it stands today, the Wahoos have just two Quad 1 wins to their name, a pair of Quad 3 losses — at Boston College (141) and South Carolina at home (80) — and now just two more chances at Quad 1 wins left. They’re on the right side of the cutline right now, but not by much. They can’t afford slip-ups, and could really use a win over Duke (6) or Louisville next month.
N.C. STATE (NET: 62, NBC: First four out): The Wolfpack bounced back from three straight losses to beat a short-handed Miami (109) at home. N.C. State has just one win over a top 50 team, but they do have a pair of Quad 1 wins and a home win over Wisconsin (33). Two Quad 3 home losses weigh things down, but they’ll earn their tournament bid in the next four games: they have to go on the road for their next two games before hosting Duke (6) and Florida State (16) in two weeks.
VIRGINIA TECH (NET: 79, NBC: Off the bubble): Virginia Tech has now lost five straight games and six of their last seven. The only win in that stretch came in double-overtime at home against North Carolina. They’re 14-10 overall and 5-8 in the ACC. Their non-conference SOS is 333rd as well, which doesn’t help matters. The good news? They still have pair of Quad 1 wins — including Michigan State (11) on a neutral — and four of their five Quad 1 and 2 wins came away from home. With games at Duke (6) and Louisville (7), the Hokies still have a shot, but this will be the last time I discuss them in this space unless they land a couple of big wins.
SYRACUSE (NET: 65, NBC: Off the bubble): The Orange improved to 14-9 on the season by beating Wake Forest (104) in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. That win snaps back-to-back losses for Jim Boeheim’s team after they had won five games in a row. They do have a pair of Quad 1 wins, but they have yet to beat a single top 50 team this season. This is not a great win by any stretch, but for a team that is already trying to make up ground on the field, these are the kind of losses that would really hurt. The Orange get N.C. State (61) next two before back-to-back road games at Florida State (16) and Louisville (7). They need to win two of those three to have a real chance down the stretch.
AMERICAN BUBBLE WATCH
TOP 9: Houston (NBC: 9)
WICHITA STATE (NET: 50, NBC: Last four in): The power of a narrative is strong. After back-to-back last-second losses to Tulsa (86) and Cincinnati (46), Wichita State got absolutely trucked by Houston (29) on the road on Sunday. What was a couple of competitive, tough-luck losses has suddenly turned into an inflection point in the season, and now Wichita State’s standing as an NCAA tournament team looks pretty precarious. The only reason they currently have a Quad 1 win is that UConn (71) and Oklahoma State (75) moved up a bunch of spots in the NET this week. They have beaten VCU (35) and Memphis (59) at home, and they don’t have any truly terrible losses, but with just three potential Quad 1 games left on their schedule — all of which are on the road — the Shockers need to get this thing turned around quickly.
MEMPHIS (NET: 59, NBC: First four out): The Tigers saw their three-game losing streak get blown up on Saturday when they lost at home to South Florida (115). This means they enter their biggest game of the season — at Cincinnati (45) — in a situation that is more or less a must-win for the Tigers. It is worth noting here that Memphis has not beaten a single team in the top 40 in the NET and that their three best wins — Cincinnati, Tennessee (65) and N.C. State (62) — are teams that may not make the NCAA tournament. We’re in late-January and Memphis has as many Quad 3 losses as Quad 1 wins, and it’s worth mentioning that their second-best player, D.J. Jeffries, is likely done of the season after hurting his knee. I don’t think this ends well for Memphis.
CINCINNATI (NET: 46, NBC: First four out): I think that it’s pretty safe to say that the biggest game of Cincinnati’s season came last Thursday night, and the Bearcats delivered. Jarron Cumberland finally looked like Jarron Cumberland again, as he scored a game-winning three-point play in the final seconds to land a win at Wichita State (50). It was the first Quad 1 win for the Bearcats, who immediately followed that up … with a loss at UConn (71). That’s a Quad 1 loss, and it came in overtime after Cumberland was fouled on a potential game-winning shot that came after the buzzer sounded, but that doesn’t change the fact that there are two major problems with Cincinnati’s resume right now: They don’t have an elite win and the best win available to them during league play is at Houston (29) in three weeks. With three Quad 3 losses to their name, there is still some ground for them to makeup. They need to keep on winning, but the Bearcats are now within striking distance of the NCAA tournament. My gut says they do enough to get there.
ATLANTIC 10 BUBBLE WATCH
TOP 9: Dayton (NBC: 3)
VCU (NET: 35, NBC: First four out): VCU got the job done on Friday, beating Davidson (97) at home. They need to do the same when they host George Mason (177) on Wednesday and avoid looking ahead to their most important three-game stretch of the season: at Richmond (55), Dayton (5), at Saint Louis (74). At 17-6 overall with a Quad 1 (LSU, 27) and two Quad 2 (at Charleston, 134, and Richmond) wins, the Rams have a ton of work left to do, but the fact that their worst loss is against Tennessee (68) on a neutral court and that they do have those three Quad 1 opponents left coming up is a good thing. They need to get hot.
RHODE ISLAND (NET: 36, NBC: 10): URI took care of business at George Washington (203), which only matters because a loss would have been a crippling, Quad 3 loss. The Rams have just one Quad 1 win — at VCU (35) — but they are 6-4 against the top two Quads. They do have an ugly loss at Brown (230) which is why Rhode Island is in a spot where they probably cannot afford to take a loss to anyone other than Dayton (5), who they play on Tuesday. URI will enter that game on a 10-game winning streak.
SAINT LOUIS (NET: 74, NBC: Off the bubble): The Billikens lost at Dayton (5) on Saturday, which, for my money, takes them out of contention for an at-large bid. This will be the last time you see them in this space for the time being.
RICHMOND (NET: 55, NBC: Next four out): For my money, the Spiders’ at-large hopes are more or less dead. I cannot see how they are going to be able to get enough wins to jump six or seven teams that play in tougher leagues with a schedule that includes a bunch of bad teams and a home game against VCU (35). I’ll leave them here for now since our Dave Ommen has the Spiders as one of the next four out.
BIG 12 BUBBLE WATCH
TOP 9: Baylor (NBC: 1), Kansas (NBC: 1), West Virginia (NBC: 3), Texas Tech (NBC: 8), Oklahoma (NBC: 9)
TEXAS (NET: 66, NBC: Off the bubble): The Longhorns has a chance on Saturday to land the kind of win that would get them back into the bubble conversation. Instead, they blew a 10 point halftime lead to Texas Tech (20) in a loss. It was the second time that week that they blew a halftime lead, losing at Kansas (4) as well. Monday night’s date with Baylor (3) in Austin could end up being a make-or-break game. Lose, and Texas — who has two Quad 1 wins, is 4-9 against the top two Quads and hasn’t lost to anyone outside the top 55 — will be in a spot where they more or less have to win out to get an at-large bid.
TCU (NET: 80, NBC: Off the bubble): The Horned Frogs lost their fifth straight game and their seventh in the last eight games on Saturday, falling at home to Kansas (4). They have just one Quad 1 win and are now 3-8 against the top two Quads with a loss to Clemson (101). If they don’t win at Texas Tech (20) on Monday night, this will be the last time you see them in this space.
BIG EAST BUBBLE WATCH
Top 9: Seton Hall (NBC: 3), Villanova (NBC: 4), Butler (NBC: 4), Creighton (NBC: 5), Marquette (NBC: 6)
XAVIER (NET: 44, NBC: 10): Xavier followed up their resume-defining win at Seton Hall (13) by going into Chicago and picking off DePaul (66). Then on Saturday, they picked off a hot Providence (56) team at home. The Musketeers have now won three straight games games for the first time since Dec. 7th. As it stands, they are 7-8 against the top two quads with the two Quad 1 wins I mentioned above. They also have just one sub-Quad 1 loss, and it’s a Quad 2 loss at Wake Forest (1-4). They suddenly have the resume of a team that might have some room to spare. With two games left against Butler (12) and a visit from Villanova (15) left on their schedule, the Musketeers still have a couple of more chances, too.
GEORGETOWN (NET: 53, NBC: Next four out): Georgetown is now 14-10 on the season after beating DePaul (64) at home on Saturday. I’m not quite ready to give up on this team yet. They do have three Quad 1 wins now that SMU (73) and Oklahoma State (75) have jumped into the top 75, and their “worst” loss came at home to UNCG (63). Plus, Mac McClung has missed some of Georgetown’s losses and there’s the complicating factor of Georgetown’s ugliest losses coming while they were dealing with personnel issues in the first month of the season. There are plenty of elite wins left on their schedule as well.
PROVIDENCE (NET: 56, NBC: Off the bubble): Even with Saturday’s loss at Xavier (44), it feels like Providence has turned a corner this season. They’re 7-5 in their last 12 games, a stretch that includes wins over Butler (14), Creighton 24) and Marquette (17), two of which came on the road. Their issue is they are still digging out from the hole that was created by their non-conference season, where they took three Quad 3 and a brutal, neutral court Quad 4 loss to Long Beach State (305). They could really, really use a pair of wins at St. John’s (77) and Seton Hall (12) at home this week.
BIG TEN BUBBLE WATCH
TOP 9: Maryland (NBC: 2), Michigan State (NBC: 5), Iowa (NBC: 5), Penn State (NBC: 5), Illinois (NBC: 6), Ohio State (NBC: 7), Rutgers (NBC: 7), Michigan (NBC: 7), Wisconsin (NBC: 8), Purdue (NBC: 9)
Given how tough the remaining schedule is for both Minnesota and Purdue, I thought it was prudent to share this, from our Dave Ommen: “Historically, the most losses we’ve seen for an at-large team is 15. And it’s extremely rare for teams to receive at-large bids when their overall record isn’t at least four games above .500. Something to keep in mind, especially with losses mounting for several teams in the Big 10. Last year’s Indiana team finished 19-16 with six Quad 1 wins and 9 Quad 1/2 wins and was one of the teams to just miss – largely because of a 3-9 road record and 4-10 record away from home overall.”
INDIANA (NET: 61, NBC: 11): The Hoosiers are buoyed by the fact that they have wins over Michigan State (11), Florida State (13) and Ohio State (21) right now. They are 5-8 against the top two Quads, and their only Quad 2 loss is hardly a bad loss — Arkansas (38) at home when the Razorbacks were at full strength. Yes, the Hoosiers have lost four straight games. They also have a schedule that features six more Quad 1 opponents, and the two Quad 2 games are Minnesota (40) and Wisconsin (33) at home. If they can get this thing turned around, they are still in a very, very good spot. That’s a big ‘if’ at this point right now, however.
MINNESOTA (NET: 40, NBC: Off the bubble): The Gophers picked up their sixth win over Quad 1 and 2 opponents by beating Wisconsin (35) at home on Wednesday, and followed that up by getting worked over at Penn State (19). They are 11-11 on the season, but all 10 of those losses have come against Quad 1. Their “worst” loss is DePaul (64) at home. The biggest red flag with Minnesota is that they have just one win away from home on the season — at Ohio State (15). They need to start winning, but they are in a place where getting hot for two weeks will be enough to get them up as high as a No. 8 seed.
STANFORD (NET: 30, NBC: Play-in game): Stanford’s season went from bad to worse this week. First, they loss in overtime at Utah (70). Then, playing at Colorado (16) — easily the best available win left on their schedule — the Cardinal were up by 16 points in the second half when Oscar da Silva, their best player, suffered a head injury that may keep him out for a while. They host the Arizona schools this weekend. As it stands, Stanford has lost five of their last six games and have just two Quad 1 wins vs. an ugly Quad 3 loss at Cal (151). This weekend is monumental for them.
ARIZONA STATE (NET: 54, NBC: Play-in game): The Sun Devils landed a sweep of the LA schools this weekend, meaning that they now have a trio of Quad 1 wins — Arizona (10), at Washington (60), at Oregon State (67) — and is sitting at 7-8 against the top two Quads. They’ve also won at San Francisco (103) and beat St. John’s (72) on a neutral. I like Arizona State’s resume more than Dave does, and would have them bumped up a couple of spots from where they are now.
UTAH (NET: 70, NBC: Off the bubble): Utah was arguably the biggest winner on the bubble this week as they picked up a Quad 1 win by picking off Stanford (30) and Cal (151) at home. It’s the third Quad 1 win of the season for the Utes, who have beaten Kentucky (22) on a neutral and BYU (23) at home. Their issue? The three ugly losses: at UCLA (99) and then Tulane (184) and Coastal Carolina (196) in South Carolina.
FLORIDA (NET: 45, NBC: 10): The Gators got run out of Oxford by Ole Miss (93) on Saturday, giving Mike White a third questionable road loss this season. As it stands, Florida’s resume is more or less built on a home win over Auburn (15) and a neutral court win over Xavier (44). They are 5-9 against the top two Quads without a Quad 3 or 4 loss, but this is still not a very strong resume. With two games left against Kentucky (22) and a home date with LSU (27), the Gators are not as comfortable is it may seem.
ARKANSAS (NET: 38, NBC: 10): Arkansas missed on a chance to land a Quad 1 win by blowing a late lead to Auburn (17) and losing in overtime. Then they went out and lost at Missouri (96) on Saturday. Eric Musselman has this team at 16-7 overall with a pair of Quad 1 wins — at Alabama (42) and at Indiana (61) — but they do have a home loss to South Carolina (77) and a loss at Western Kentucky (120). Two of their next three games are on the road. Those three games are going to be enormous.
MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 41, NBC: Play-in game): The Bulldogs whiffed on a chance bolster their resume with a win at Kentucky (24) on Tuesday night, which isn’t a problem in and of itself. The issue is that the Bulldogs don’t have any games left against Kentucky (22), LSU (27) or Auburn (15). Other than Arkansas (38) on the road, there isn’t a likely tournament team left on their schedule. They have to hope that their win at Florida (45) will hold up if they can’t beat the Hogs in Fayetteville, which is not going to be easy with a pair of Quad 3 losses to their name. I would have the Bulldogs out of the tournament, and Saturday’s home win over Vanderbilt (152) does nothing to change my mind on that.
ALABAMA (NET: 42, NBC: Next four out): The Crimson Tide blew a 15 point lead at home in losing to Tennessee (68) on Tuesday night, but followed that up by snapping a three-game losing streak with a road win at Georgia (105). With just one Quad 1 win to their name, the Crimson Tide need all the help they can get right now. Alabama has five wins away from home, but none of them came against top 100 teams. The good news? Penn (145) has played their way into being a Quad 3 loss. With Auburn (18) and LSU (22) next week, this may be the stretch that determines where Alabama plays this postseason.
TENNESSEE (NET: 68, NBC: Off the bubble): Just when it looked like we could write the Vols off, they turn around and erase a 15 point deficit at Alabama (43) to pick up their third Quad 1 win of the season. They are still just 13-9 overall with three Quad 2 losses and a Quad 3 loss, but the Vols still play seven Quad 1 and 2 games. Beating Kentucky (22) on Saturday would have helped quite a bit, but it’s hardly a killer. If they can get hot they have a chance.
BUBBLE WATCH FOR EVERYONE ELSE
TOP 9: Gonzaga (NBC: 1), San Diego State (NBC: 1), BYU (NBC: 8), Saint Mary’s (NBC: 8)
UTAH STATE (NET: 48, NBC: Next four out): The Aggies beat UNLV (143) and Boise State (94) at home this week, which ensures they still are in the mix. Wins over LSU (27) and Florida (45) are nice, but with three road losses to sub-95 teams and no more chances to land marquee wins, how are they going to make up for those losses? They don’t play another top 90 team the rest of the season. I don’t see how they can get in without beating San Diego State (1) in the MWC tournament.
NORTHERN IOWA (NET: 37, NBC: 12): Their strong NET and wins at Colorado (16) and over South Carolina (77) on a neutral keep the Panthers in the conversation, but losses at Southern Illinois (146) and Illinois State (202) are killers. UNI cannot lose another game unless it is against Loyola-Chicago (100) in the MVC tournament if they really want a chance at an at-large.