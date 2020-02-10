More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Tre Jones, Jordan Goldwire lead No. 7 Duke past No. 8 FSU

Associated PressFeb 10, 2020, 11:45 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C. — Tre Jones had 13 points to help seventh-ranked Duke overcome a turnover-heavy performance to beat No. 8 Florida State 70-65 on Monday night.

The Blue Devils (21-3, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) were coming off a wild and emotionally draining overtime win against rival North Carolina on Saturday. And the teams entered this game tied for second in the ACC, sitting one game back in the loss column of No. 5 Louisville.

The Blue Devils responded by grinding through a tough win, shooting 45% and hitting 7 of 17 3-pointers to overcome 21 turnovers in one of their highest totals of the season. And the defense gave the Seminoles tough looks, forcing FSU’s Trent Forrest to carry the offensive burden for much of the night.

Big man Vernon Carey Jr. had a quiet offensive night (10 points and 10 rebounds), but Duke got a boost with junior guard Jordan Goldwire matching his career high with 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting — including three 3s — after coming in averaging 4.0 points.

Freshman Matthew Hurt also had a couple of big moments in the final seconds, going 4 for 4 at the line in the final 11.7 seconds to help the Blue Devils clinch this one.

Forrest finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight steals to lead the Seminoles (20-4, 10-3), who shot just 38%.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles helped themselves in this one by scoring 15 points off turnovers, but their poor outside shooting (3 of 18 from behind the arc) proved troublesome. FSU also made just 12 of 20 free throws, which loomed larger as the Seminoles found themselves in a tight game coming down the stretch. They ended up losing to Duke for the fifth straight meeting, including last year’s ACC Tournament championship game.

Duke: It wouldn’t have been a surprise to see Duke look a bit flat considering how much energy and emotion the Blue Devils spent in the comeback win in Chapel Hill two nights earlier – complete with buzzer-beating shots to force overtime (by Jones) and later to win (by freshman Wendell Moore Jr.). The Blue Devils shot the ball solidly enough, at least, to overcome the turnover problem. And when it was over, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski took a moment to motion to the “Cameron Crazies” for more noise as his team prepared to leave the court, while the players did a line of high-fives on their way to the tunnel after a big pair of wins.

UP NEXT

Florida State: The Seminoles host Syracuse on Saturday.

Duke: The Blue Devils host Notre Dame on Saturday.

Monday’s Things To Know: Duke survives while Baylor, Texas Tech roll

By Rob DausterFeb 11, 2020, 12:22 AM EST
Monday is always a slow night in college hoops, but there are still some things that we need to talk about.

These are those things.

1. TEXAS TECH MIGHT HAVE FIGURED THINGS OUT

No. 24 Texas Tech won their third straight game on Monday night, absolutely mollywhopping TCU in Lubbock to the tune of a 88-42 win.

Jahmi’us Ramsey and Davide Moretti both had 17 points in the win. As a team, the Red Raiders shot 59 percent from three. Either Baylor or Kansas — and maybe both — is going to end up winning the Big 12 regular season title, but at this point, it seems like the Red Raiders have solidified themselves as the third best team in that conference.

Perhaps more importantly, it feels like Chris Beard’s team has started to actually figure things out.

Bart Torvik runs a website that is similar to KenPom in the sense that it is an analytics driven database that ranks all college basketball teams based on a number of different stats and algorithms that are beyond the comprehension of my feeble mind. What I do understand, however, is how to tinker with some of the stats that Torvik provides, and one of the cool things about is site is that it allows to you see how a team ranks over a specific period of time. When it comes to Texas Tech, they jumped up into the top 20 nationally with this win over the Horned Frogs, but they are a top five team in the country since January 1st. If you whittle that dataset down to January 26th, the day after the lost to Kentucky and the day before they beat West Virginia at home, Texas Tech has been the best team in all of college basketball.

Most importantly, they seem to have figured out how to take advantage of all the weapons they have on the offensive end of the floor. They’ve ranked as the ninth-best offense in college basketball for the last three weeks. They rank 21st nationally in offensive efficiency since Jan. 1st. That stretch has bumped them up from a team that was outside the top 100 in offensive efficiency to one that sits at 49th on Torvik and 54th KenPom.

Put another way, Kyler Edwards is playing some of his best ball of the season, Davide Moretti is back to being Davide Moretti, Jahmi’us Ramsey is doing what he does and T.J. Holyfield is finally playing like a guy that can be a weapon on the perimeter.

I feel comfortable saying this now: Beard has solved the Rubix Cube that his this year’s Texas Tech team.

2. DUKE BEAT FLORIDA STATE

Jordan Goldwire committed to Duke as an afterthought, an AAU teammate of Alex O’Connell’s that joined the program because the Blue Devils were point guard deficient in the Class of 2017. I’m not sure that, when he committed, anyone would have predicted that he would turn into a starter for a top ten Duke team and a guy that plays a pretty significant role as a glue guy.

On Monday night, he led the team with 13 points, hitting all five of this shots and three threes, as Duke outlasted Florida State in Cameron, 70-65.

The Blue Devils now sit at 21-3 after this win, but I will say this: Duke has won their last two games by a total of seven points after their opponents shot 33-for-58 from the free throw line. Regression has to hit at some point. Just something to keep an eye on.

3. BAYLOR’S WIN STREAK DID NOT END AT TEXAS

In a hideous display of offensive basketball, No. 1 Baylor won their 22nd consecutive game with a 52-45 win in Austin over Texas.

The loss drops the Longhorns to 14-10 overall and just 4-7 in the Big 12. They really only have one good win on the season — at Purdue — and that came all the way back on Nov. 9th, the same day that Baylor suffered their only loss of the season. They’ve now lost three straight games, the latter two were potential marquee wins at home. Four of their next six games are on the road, and one of the home games is against West Virginia.

Things could get really bad for Shaka Smart’s Longhorns in the next three weeks.

Buckle up.

Bubble Watch: Breaking down every team in at-large conversation

By Rob DausterFeb 10, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
It’s that time of the year again, which means that we are diving head first into our annual NCAA tournament bubble watch.

The way that it will work is simple: We’ll be looking at every team that our Dave Ommen, the best bracketologist in the business, considers in the mix for an at-large bid. In an effort to keep this somewhat manageable, we are going to assume that the top 36 teams in the field — every team that is a No. 9-seed or above — is “off the bubble”. This does not mean those teams are a lock to dance, it just means that they have given themselves enough room for error that we can take them out of the conversation until they do something dumb.

Dave’s latest bracket can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

So with all that in mind, let’s get into the full NCAA tournament bubble watch:

ACC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Louisville (NBC: 2), Duke (NBC: 2), Florida State (NBC: 3)

VIRGINIA (NET: 52, NBC: 11): Virginia came very close to landing one of the best wins of the season for anyone, losing to Louisville (7) on the road in what was a one possession in the final minutes. That snapped a three-game winning streak that included a win over Florida State (16). As it stands today, the Wahoos have just two Quad 1 wins to their name, a pair of Quad 3 losses — at Boston College (141) and South Carolina at home (80) — and now just two more chances at Quad 1 wins left. They’re on the right side of the cutline right now, but not by much. They can’t afford slip-ups, and could really use a win over Duke (6) or Louisville next month.

N.C. STATE (NET: 62, NBC: First four out): The Wolfpack bounced back from three straight losses to beat a short-handed Miami (109) at home. N.C. State has just one win over a top 50 team, but they do have a pair of Quad 1 wins and a home win over Wisconsin (33). Two Quad 3 home losses weigh things down, but they’ll earn their tournament bid in the next four games: they have to go on the road for their next two games before hosting Duke (6) and Florida State (16) in two weeks.

VIRGINIA TECH (NET: 79, NBC: Off the bubble): Virginia Tech has now lost five straight games and six of their last seven. The only win in that stretch came in double-overtime at home against North Carolina. They’re 14-10 overall and 5-8 in the ACC. Their non-conference SOS is 333rd as well, which doesn’t help matters. The good news? They still have pair of Quad 1 wins — including Michigan State (11) on a neutral — and four of their five Quad 1 and 2 wins came away from home. With games at Duke (6) and Louisville (7), the Hokies still have a shot, but this will be the last time I discuss them in this space unless they land a couple of big wins.

SYRACUSE (NET: 65, NBC: Off the bubble): The Orange improved to 14-9 on the season by beating Wake Forest (104) in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. That win snaps back-to-back losses for Jim Boeheim’s team after they had won five games in a row. They do have a pair of Quad 1 wins, but they have yet to beat a single top 50 team this season. This is not a great win by any stretch, but for a team that is already trying to make up ground on the field, these are the kind of losses that would really hurt. The Orange get N.C. State (61) next two before back-to-back road games at Florida State (16) and Louisville (7). They need to win two of those three to have a real chance down the stretch.

AMERICAN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Houston (NBC: 9)

WICHITA STATE (NET: 50, NBC: Last four in): The power of a narrative is strong. After back-to-back last-second losses to Tulsa (86) and Cincinnati (46), Wichita State got absolutely trucked by Houston (29) on the road on Sunday. What was a couple of competitive, tough-luck losses has suddenly turned into an inflection point in the season, and now Wichita State’s standing as an NCAA tournament team looks pretty precarious. The only reason they currently have a Quad 1 win is that UConn (71) and Oklahoma State (75) moved up a bunch of spots in the NET this week. They have beaten VCU (35) and Memphis (59) at home, and they don’t have any truly terrible losses, but with just three potential Quad 1 games left on their schedule — all of which are on the road — the Shockers need to get this thing turned around quickly.

MEMPHIS (NET: 59, NBC: First four out): The Tigers saw their three-game losing streak get blown up on Saturday when they lost at home to South Florida (115). This means they enter their biggest game of the season — at Cincinnati (45) — in a situation that is more or less a must-win for the Tigers. It is worth noting here that Memphis has not beaten a single team in the top 40 in the NET and that their three best wins — Cincinnati, Tennessee (65) and N.C. State (62) — are teams that may not make the NCAA tournament. We’re in late-January and Memphis has as many Quad 3 losses as Quad 1 wins, and it’s worth mentioning that their second-best player, D.J. Jeffries, is likely done of the season after hurting his knee. I don’t think this ends well for Memphis.

CINCINNATI (NET: 46, NBC: First four out): I think that it’s pretty safe to say that the biggest game of Cincinnati’s season came last Thursday night, and the Bearcats delivered. Jarron Cumberland finally looked like Jarron Cumberland again, as he scored a game-winning three-point play in the final seconds to land a win at Wichita State (50). It was the first Quad 1 win for the Bearcats, who immediately followed that up … with a loss at UConn (71). That’s a Quad 1 loss, and it came in overtime after Cumberland was fouled on a potential game-winning shot that came after the buzzer sounded, but that doesn’t change the fact that there are two major problems with Cincinnati’s resume right now: They don’t have an elite win and the best win available to them during league play is at Houston (29) in three weeks. With three Quad 3 losses to their name, there is still some ground for them to makeup. They need to keep on winning, but the Bearcats are now within striking distance of the NCAA tournament. My gut says they do enough to get there.

ATLANTIC 10 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Dayton (NBC: 3)

VCU (NET: 35, NBC: First four out): VCU got the job done on Friday, beating Davidson (97) at home. They need to do the same when they host George Mason (177) on Wednesday and avoid looking ahead to their most important three-game stretch of the season: at Richmond (55), Dayton (5), at Saint Louis (74). At 17-6 overall with a Quad 1 (LSU, 27) and two Quad 2 (at Charleston, 134, and Richmond) wins, the Rams have a ton of work left to do, but the fact that their worst loss is against Tennessee (68) on a neutral court and that they do have those three Quad 1 opponents left coming up is a good thing. They need to get hot.

RHODE ISLAND (NET: 36, NBC: 10): URI took care of business at George Washington (203), which only matters because a loss would have been a crippling, Quad 3 loss. The Rams have just one Quad 1 win — at VCU (35) — but they are 6-4 against the top two Quads. They do have an ugly loss at Brown (230) which is why Rhode Island is in a spot where they probably cannot afford to take a loss to anyone other than Dayton (5), who they play on Tuesday. URI will enter that game on a 10-game winning streak.

SAINT LOUIS (NET: 74, NBC: Off the bubble): The Billikens lost at Dayton (5) on Saturday, which, for my money, takes them out of contention for an at-large bid. This will be the last time you see them in this space for the time being.

RICHMOND (NET: 55, NBC: Next four out): For my money, the Spiders’ at-large hopes are more or less dead. I cannot see how they are going to be able to get enough wins to jump six or seven teams that play in tougher leagues with a schedule that includes a bunch of bad teams and a home game against VCU (35). I’ll leave them here for now since our Dave Ommen has the Spiders as one of the next four out.

BIG 12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Baylor (NBC: 1), Kansas (NBC: 1), West Virginia (NBC: 3), Texas Tech (NBC: 8), Oklahoma (NBC: 9)

TEXAS (NET: 66, NBC: Off the bubble): The Longhorns has a chance on Saturday to land the kind of win that would get them back into the bubble conversation. Instead, they blew a 10 point halftime lead to Texas Tech (20) in a loss. It was the second time that week that they blew a halftime lead, losing at Kansas (4) as well. Monday night’s date with Baylor (3) in Austin could end up being a make-or-break game. Lose, and Texas — who has two Quad 1 wins, is 4-9 against the top two Quads and hasn’t lost to anyone outside the top 55 — will be in a spot where they more or less have to win out to get an at-large bid.

TCU (NET: 80, NBC: Off the bubble): The Horned Frogs lost their fifth straight game and their seventh in the last eight games on Saturday, falling at home to Kansas (4). They have just one Quad 1 win and are now 3-8 against the top two Quads with a loss to Clemson (101). If they don’t win at Texas Tech (20) on Monday night, this will be the last time you see them in this space.

BIG EAST BUBBLE WATCH

Top 9: Seton Hall (NBC: 3), Villanova (NBC: 4), Butler (NBC: 4), Creighton (NBC: 5), Marquette (NBC: 6)

XAVIER (NET: 44, NBC: 10): Xavier followed up their resume-defining win at Seton Hall (13) by going into Chicago and picking off DePaul (66). Then on Saturday, they picked off a hot Providence (56) team at home. The Musketeers have now won three straight games games for the first time since Dec. 7th. As it stands, they are 7-8 against the top two quads with the two Quad 1 wins I mentioned above. They also have just one sub-Quad 1 loss, and it’s a Quad 2 loss at Wake Forest (1-4). They suddenly have the resume of a team that might have some room to spare. With two games left against Butler (12) and a visit from Villanova (15) left on their schedule, the Musketeers still have a couple of more chances, too.

GEORGETOWN (NET: 53, NBC: Next four out): Georgetown is now 14-10 on the season after beating DePaul (64) at home on Saturday. I’m not quite ready to give up on this team yet. They do have three Quad 1 wins now that SMU (73) and Oklahoma State (75) have jumped into the top 75, and their “worst” loss came at home to UNCG (63). Plus, Mac McClung has missed some of Georgetown’s losses and there’s the complicating factor of Georgetown’s ugliest losses coming while they were dealing with personnel issues in the first month of the season. There are plenty of elite wins left on their schedule as well.

PROVIDENCE (NET: 56, NBC: Off the bubble): Even with Saturday’s loss at Xavier (44), it feels like Providence has turned a corner this season. They’re 7-5 in their last 12 games, a stretch that includes wins over Butler (14), Creighton 24) and Marquette (17), two of which came on the road. Their issue is they are still digging out from the hole that was created by their non-conference season, where they took three Quad 3 and a brutal, neutral court Quad 4 loss to Long Beach State (305). They could really, really use a pair of wins at St. John’s (77) and Seton Hall (12) at home this week.

BIG TEN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Maryland (NBC: 2), Michigan State (NBC: 5),  Iowa (NBC: 5), Penn State (NBC: 5), Illinois (NBC: 6), Ohio State (NBC: 7), Rutgers (NBC: 7), Michigan (NBC: 7), Wisconsin (NBC: 8), Purdue (NBC: 9)

Given how tough the remaining schedule is for both Minnesota and Purdue, I thought it was prudent to share this, from our Dave Ommen: “Historically, the most losses we’ve seen for an at-large team is 15.  And it’s extremely rare for teams to receive at-large bids when their overall record isn’t at least four games above .500.  Something to keep in mind, especially with losses mounting for several teams in the Big 10.  Last year’s Indiana team finished 19-16 with six Quad 1 wins and 9 Quad 1/2 wins and was one of the teams to just miss – largely because of a 3-9 road record and 4-10 record away from home overall.”

INDIANA (NET: 61, NBC: 11): The Hoosiers are buoyed by the fact that they have wins over Michigan State (11), Florida State (13) and Ohio State (21) right now. They are 5-8 against the top two Quads, and their only Quad 2 loss is hardly a bad loss — Arkansas (38) at home when the Razorbacks were at full strength. Yes, the Hoosiers have lost four straight games. They also have a schedule that features six more Quad 1 opponents, and the two Quad 2 games are Minnesota (40) and Wisconsin (33) at home. If they can get this thing turned around, they are still in a very, very good spot. That’s a big ‘if’ at this point right now, however.

MINNESOTA (NET: 40, NBC: Off the bubble): The Gophers picked up their sixth win over Quad 1 and 2 opponents by beating Wisconsin (35) at home on Wednesday, and followed that up by getting worked over at Penn State (19). They are 11-11 on the season, but all 10 of those losses have come against Quad 1. Their “worst” loss is DePaul (64) at home. The biggest red flag with Minnesota is that they have just one win away from home on the season — at Ohio State (15). They need to start winning, but they are in a place where getting hot for two weeks will be enough to get them up as high as a No. 8 seed.

PAC-12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Oregon (NBC: 4), Colorado (NBC: 6), Arizona (NBC: 7), USC (NBC: 8)

STANFORD (NET: 30, NBC: Play-in game): Stanford’s season went from bad to worse this week. First, they loss in overtime at Utah (70). Then, playing at Colorado (16) — easily the best available win left on their schedule — the Cardinal were up by 16 points in the second half when Oscar da Silva, their best player, suffered a head injury that may keep him out for a while. They host the Arizona schools this weekend. As it stands, Stanford has lost five of their last six games and have just two Quad 1 wins vs. an ugly Quad 3 loss at Cal (151). This weekend is monumental for them.

ARIZONA STATE (NET: 54, NBC: Play-in game): The Sun Devils landed a sweep of the LA schools this weekend, meaning that they now have a trio of Quad 1 wins — Arizona (10), at Washington (60), at Oregon State (67) — and is sitting at 7-8 against the top two Quads. They’ve also won at San Francisco (103) and beat St. John’s (72) on a neutral. I like Arizona State’s resume more than Dave does, and would have them bumped up a couple of spots from where they are now.

UTAH (NET: 70, NBC: Off the bubble): Utah was arguably the biggest winner on the bubble this week as they picked up a Quad 1 win by picking off Stanford (30) and Cal (151) at home. It’s the third Quad 1 win of the season for the Utes, who have beaten Kentucky (22) on a neutral and BYU (23) at home. Their issue? The three ugly losses: at UCLA (99) and then Tulane (184) and Coastal Carolina (196) in South Carolina.

SEC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Kentucky (NBC: 4), Auburn (NBC: 4), LSU (NBC: 6)

FLORIDA (NET: 45, NBC: 10): The Gators got run out of Oxford by Ole Miss (93) on Saturday, giving Mike White a third questionable road loss this season. As it stands, Florida’s resume is more or less built on a home win over Auburn (15) and a neutral court win over Xavier (44). They are 5-9 against the top two Quads without a Quad 3 or 4 loss, but this is still not a very strong resume. With two games left against Kentucky (22) and a home date with LSU (27), the Gators are not as comfortable is it may seem.

ARKANSAS (NET: 38, NBC: 10): Arkansas missed on a chance to land a Quad 1 win by blowing a late lead to Auburn (17) and losing in overtime. Then they went out and lost at Missouri (96) on Saturday. Eric Musselman has this team at 16-7 overall with a pair of Quad 1 wins — at Alabama (42) and at Indiana (61) — but they do have a home loss to South Carolina (77) and a loss at Western Kentucky (120). Two of their next three games are on the road. Those three games are going to be enormous.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 41, NBC: Play-in game): The Bulldogs whiffed on a chance bolster their resume with a win at Kentucky (24) on Tuesday night, which isn’t a problem in and of itself. The issue is that the Bulldogs don’t have any games left against Kentucky (22), LSU (27) or Auburn (15). Other than Arkansas (38) on the road, there isn’t a likely tournament team left on their schedule. They have to hope that their win at Florida (45) will hold up if they can’t beat the Hogs in Fayetteville, which is not going to be easy with a pair of Quad 3 losses to their name. I would have the Bulldogs out of the tournament, and Saturday’s home win over Vanderbilt (152) does nothing to change my mind on that.

ALABAMA (NET: 42, NBC: Next four out): The Crimson Tide blew a 15 point lead at home in losing to Tennessee (68) on Tuesday night, but followed that up by snapping a three-game losing streak with a road win at Georgia (105). With just one Quad 1 win to their name, the Crimson Tide need all the help they can get right now. Alabama has five wins away from home, but none of them came against top 100 teams. The good news? Penn (145) has played their way into being a Quad 3 loss. With Auburn (18) and LSU (22) next week, this may be the stretch that determines where Alabama plays this postseason.

TENNESSEE (NET: 68, NBC: Off the bubble): Just when it looked like we could write the Vols off, they turn around and erase a 15 point deficit at Alabama (43) to pick up their third Quad 1 win of the season. They are still just 13-9 overall with three Quad 2 losses and a Quad 3 loss, but the Vols still play seven Quad 1 and 2 games. Beating Kentucky (22) on Saturday would have helped quite a bit, but it’s hardly a killer. If they can get hot they have a chance.

BUBBLE WATCH FOR EVERYONE ELSE

TOP 9: Gonzaga (NBC: 1), San Diego State (NBC: 1), BYU (NBC: 8), Saint Mary’s (NBC: 8)

UTAH STATE (NET: 48, NBC: Next four out): The Aggies beat UNLV (143) and Boise State (94) at home this week, which ensures they still are in the mix. Wins over LSU (27) and Florida (45) are nice, but with three road losses to sub-95 teams and no more chances to land marquee wins, how are they going to make up for those losses? They don’t play another top 90 team the rest of the season. I don’t see how they can get in without beating San Diego State (1) in the MWC tournament.

NORTHERN IOWA (NET: 37, NBC: 12): Their strong NET and wins at Colorado (16) and over South Carolina (77) on a neutral keep the Panthers in the conversation, but losses at Southern Illinois (146) and Illinois State (202) are killers. UNI cannot lose another game unless it is against Loyola-Chicago (100) in the MVC tournament if they really want a chance at an at-large.

Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton done for the year with broken wrist

By Rob DausterFeb 10, 2020, 1:58 PM EST
Iowa State star and potential top ten pick Tyrese Haliburton will miss the remainder of the season after fracturing his left wrist in a win over Kansas State on Saturday.

Haliburton suffered the injury late in the first half, when he landed awkwardly after trying to block a shot on a fast break. He tried to return to the game in the second half but was unable to continue playing. The school said the severity of the injury was not determined until he received an MRI on Sunday.

“This comes as a shock to me, my family, my teammates and coaches,” Haliburton said in a statement released on Monday. “As this season continues, I will try to be the best teammate possible. I know my brothers will step up and I can’t wait to be there every step of the way.”

A 6-foot-5 guard, Haliburton was averaging 15.2 points, 5.9 boards, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals this season.

AP Poll: Preseason No. 1 Michigan State falls out of top 25

Associated PressFeb 10, 2020, 1:07 PM EST
Here is the latest college basketball AP poll.

The NCAA initial rankings had little impact at the top of the college basketball AP poll, but a three-game losing streak knocked preseason No. 1 Michigan State out of the poll.

Baylor remained No. 1 in the men’s college basketball AP poll released Monday, two days after being the top overall seed in the NCAA Division I Basketball Committee’s preliminary rankings. The Bears received 48 first-place votes from a 64-person media panel. Here is the full college basketball AP poll. The NBC Sports Top 25 can be found here.

Gonzaga remained at No. 2 and received 15 first-place votes despite being the No. 3 overall seed behind Kansas in the NCAA rankings released Saturday.

The Jayhawks had one first-place vote and San Diego State, the lone remaining undefeated team in Division I, stayed at No. 4 after being slotted as the No. 1 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament.

Louisville remained No. 5 during a week in which No. 10 Seton Hall, which moved up two places, was the only addition to the top 10.

The biggest change: Preseason No. 1 Michigan State dropped out of the poll from No. 16, thanks to a three-game losing streak.

The Spartans have struggled with Joshua Langford out because of a foot injury and star Cassius Winston grieving after his brother was killed just before the season started.

Michigan State lost to rival Michigan on Saturday to become the first team since Kentucky in 2013-14 to drop out of the poll after being the preseason No. 1.

“We’ve been in every game but one,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “And yet, we get close like that, cut big leads … it’s almost like we go brain dead then, and that’s got to change.”

Sneak peek at March Madness

The NCAA created the initial rankings as a sneak peek into the selection process ahead of Selection Sunday on March 13.

The basketball committee had Baylor (21-1, 10-0 Big 12) as the No. 1 seed in the South Region based on games through Friday. The Bears beat Oklahoma State 78-70 on Saturday and became the first team in this season of parity to remain at No. 1 four straight weeks.

Baylor is the first Big 12 team since Kansas in 2008 to win 20 consecutive games and has its longest conference winning streak since opening 10-0 in 1948.

The NCAA slotted Kansas as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region and the Jayhawks followed with a 14-point victory over TCU on Saturday.

Gonzaga, the No. 1 seed in the West, turned its rivalry game against Saint Mary’s into a laugher, handing the Gaels their worst home loss in 19 years with a 90-60 victory in Moraga. The Zags have won 17 straight since losing to Michigan on Nov. 29.

San Diego State earned a No. 1 seed from the NCAA, but because the Aztecs were slotted behind Gonzaga, they were No. 1 in the East Region across the country in New York.

Full poll listed below

1. Baylor (48 first-place votes)
2. Gonzaga (15)
3. Kansas (1)
4. San Diego State
5. Louisville
6. Dayton
7. Duke
8. Florida State
9. Maryland
10. Seton Hall
11. Auburn
12. Kentucky
13. Penn State
14. West Virginia
15. Villanova
16. Colorado
17. Oregon
18. Marquette
19. Butler
20. Houston
21. Iowa
22. Illinois
23. Creighton
24. Texas Tech
25. LSU

HALL RISING

No. 10 Seton Hall has matched its highest ranking since climbing to No. 7 in 2000-01.

Myles Powell and a huge win over then-No. 10 Villanova had something to do with it.

Powell, a senior, has lived up to the billing as one of college basketball’s best players this season, averaging 21.9 points and 4.8 assists. He had 19 points in the Pirates’ 70-64 victory over Villanova, snapping a 17-game road losing streak to the Wildcats.

Seton Hall moved up two spots to slide into the top 10 for the second time this season.

ROARING NITTANY LIONS

Penn State was given little chance in a loaded Big Ten before the season, picked to finish ninth in the preseason poll.

The Nittany Lions have proven the skeptics wrong so far, stretching their winning streak to six games with wins over then-No. 16 Michigan State and Minnesota.

Penn State had the week’s biggest climb in the AP Top 25, moving up nine spots to No. 13, its highest ranking since 1995-96.

MOVING IN/OUT

Marquette is ranked for the first time this season, climbing to No. 18 after routing No. 19 Butler.

Texas Tech returned to the AP Top 25 following a two-week absence, moving in at No. 24 following wins over Oklahoma and Texas.

Arizona dropped out from No. 23 after a home loss to UCLA on Saturday.

RISING/FALLING

Colorado had the biggest climb behind Penn State, moving up eight spots to No. 16 following wins over California and Stanford. Houston was up five places to No. 20.

LSU dropped eight places to No. 25 after losses to Vanderbilt and No. 11 Auburn. No. 15 Villanova fell five places.

Monday’s Overreactions: Isaiah Livers return, Tre Jones the legend, Auburn isn’t that good?

By Rob DausterFeb 10, 2020, 11:11 AM EST
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Tre Jones, Duke

Tre Jones went for 18 points, four assists and three boards in a win at Boston College on Tuesday night last week, a game that is both a referendum on just how inconsistent Duke has been this season and something that has been more or less erased from the consciousness of the American public. That’s because Jones went out and became the first player since Michael Jordan to go for 28 points, six assists and five boards in the Duke-North Carolina rivalry as the Blue Devils erased a 13-point deficit in the first 4:31 of regulation, a 10-point deficit in the final 2:06 of regulation and a five-point deficit in the final 21 seconds of overtime to knock off the Tar Heels.

Jones scored 15 straight points at the end of regulation and the start of overtime. He was unbelievable. More on him in a second.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Auburn Tigers

I don’t think Auburn is all that good of a basketball team, at least not in comparison to the rest of the teams that are in the top 10-15 teams in the country. At KenPom, the most highly-regarded site when it comes to evaluating how good a team is, the Tigers currently rank 30th nationally. The reason for this, despite sitting at 21-2 on the season, is because Auburn has developed a habit of doing just enough to win a game on the nights when they don’t actually play all that well.

On Saturday, they erased a 15 point deficit with a wild comeback at home against No. 18 LSU, winning in overtime. On Tuesday, they did the same thing at Arkansas, again winning in overtime. They rallied to land a come-from-behind win over Kentucky the weekend before that, and last Tuesday, it took them two overtimes and another pair of wild comebacks to beat Ole Miss on the road.

Overall, Auburn just is not all that good. They are not a great shooting team. They don’t force turnovers the way they have in the past. They don’t have the star power they’ve had in the past. Austin Wiley is useful playing a certain way and Anfernee McLemore is useful playing a certain way, but both of those guys really limit how Auburn plays when they are on the floor.

LSU was the better team for roughly 40 of the 45 minutes on Saturday and lost, because this is who Auburn is. They do just enough to keep a game close, waiting for the three-minute avalanche of threes from the likes of Samir Doughty and J’Von McCormick that they know is coming and that will bury whoever they are playing.

Eventually.

It’s stressful, but it’s hard to argue with 21-2.

MONDAY’S OVERREACTIONS

1. THE MOST IMPORTANT NEWS OF THE WEEKEND WAS ISAIAH LIVERS’ RETURN

With Auburn-LSU going off the rails in the same time slot, Bobby Knight returning to Indiana immediately after it ended and a Saturday that included Seton Hall beating Villanova and the absurdity of Duke-North Carolina, it was easy to overlook the fact that Michigan beat No. 16 Michigan State pretty easily on Saturday.

And it’s easy to forget that coincided with the return of Isaiah Livers.

Livers is Michigan’s leading scorer. He is their best three-point shooter by a country mile. He’s the pice on the roster that allows Juwan Howard a measure of lineup versatility, and, in turn, he may actually be the most valuable defensive piece on the Wolverines. With Livers healthy for an entire game, Michigan is now 9-3 with wins over Creighton, Iowa, North Carolina, Michigan State and Gonzaga by 18 points in the only game the Zags have lost this season. Their “worst” lost was in overtime at home against Oregon.

Without Livers, Michigan is 5-6.

On Saturday, Livers scored 14 points, made a couple threes, blocked a couple shots and, most importantly, played 31 minutes as a starter.

The Wolverines are going to be a serious threat in March with him back.

2. THE SECOND MOST IMPORTANT PIECE OF NEWS WAS SETON HALL’S WIN

No. 12 Seton Hall did something they haven’t done since 1994 — win at No. 10 Villanova — and, as a result, they are now in a position do to something they haven’t done since 1993 — win the Big East regular season title.

Myles Powell scored 19 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili went for 17 and the Pirates, who now own a three-game lead over the rest of the field in the Big East standings with just seven games left of the regular season.

Perhaps the most impressive and important part of this win was the play of Mamukelashvili. The 6-foot-11 native of Tbilisi, Georgia, has been maligned this season. He was knocked out the lineup with a broken hand back in December, right before the Pirates went on the run that changed the course of their season, and it wasn’t hard to connect those dots. Playing without Mamu forced Kevin Willard to go small, playing four perimeter weapons around Romaro Gill, and his team has not looked back since.

This game proved just how valuable Mamu is to this team. When Villanova took away Gill, it forced Mamu into action.

And he shined.

3. VIRGINIA MAY HAVE FIXED THEMSELVES, MAYBE?

The Cavaliers entered Saturday ranked a ridiculous 276th in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric despite having the nation’s best defense. The biggest reason for that? They are one of the ten-worst three-point shooting teams in all of college basketball.

Well, they went into the Yum! Center and shot 11-for-22 from beyond the arc … and still lost! That has a lot to do with how good Louisville (and David Johnson) is.

But we knew that already.

What’s more interesting to me is what happens if this kind of shooting becomes a trend for the Wahoos. Now, I’m not saying that they are going to start making 50 percent of their threes the rest of the season, or that Tomas Woldetensae is going to be hitting seven per game the rest of the way. But part of the issue that Virginia has been dealing with this year is confidence, and one way to start building confidence in your shooting is to actually see the ball go through the basket.

I’m not betting on it.

Sometimes teams just get hot, even teams that are full of really bad three-point shooters.

But it will be something to keep an eye on next week.

4. COLORADO IS THE BEST TEAM IN THE PAC-12, MAYBE?

We spoke about the Pac-12 at length on today’s podcast. It starts at the 31:20 mark right here. I’ll go ahead and urge you to listen to that.

5. TRE JONES AND WENDELL MOORE WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN

This isn’t even an overreaction.

In 25 years, when Jay Bilas has turned into Dickie V and a bald Sean Farnham is trying to convince us that he’s not actually a UCLA fan while calling Duke-North Carolina in between rips from a hand-me-down weed pen he got from Bill Walton, Tre Jones hitting this shot:

and Wendell Moore hitting this shot:

will be shown right after Jeff Capel’s halfcourt buzzer-beater in 1996, right before Austin Rivers’ in 2012 and in the same highlight montage as Gerald Henderson opening up a gaping hole in Tyler Hansbrough’s nose as Jerry Stackhouse is going right around Cherokee Parks to dunk on Erik Meek’s head.