It’s that time of the year again, which means that we are diving head first into our annual NCAA tournament bubble tracker.

The way that it will work is simple: We’ll be looking at every team that our Dave Ommen, the best bracketologist in the business, considers in the mix for an at-large bid. In an effort to keep this somewhat manageable, we are going to assume that the top 36 teams in the field — every team that is a No. 9-seed or above — is “off the bubble”. This does not mean those teams are a lock to dance, it just means that they have given themselves enough room for error that we can take them out of the conversation until they do something dumb.

Dave’s latest bracket can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

So with all that in mind, let’s get into the full NCAA tournament bubble watch:

ACC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Louisville (NBC: 2), Duke (NBC: 2), Florida State (NBC: 3)

VIRGINIA (NET: 52, NBC: 11): Virginia came very close to landing one of the best wins of the season for anyone, losing to Louisville (7) on the road in what was a one possession in the final minutes. That snapped a three-game winning streak that included a win over Florida State (16). As it stands today, the Wahoos have just two Quad 1 wins to their name, a pair of Quad 3 losses — at Boston College (141) and South Carolina at home (80) — and now just two more chances at Quad 1 wins left. They’re on the right side of the cutline right now, but not by much. They can’t afford slip-ups, and could really use a win over Duke (6) or Louisville next month.

N.C. STATE (NET: 62, NBC: First four out): The Wolfpack bounced back from three straight losses to beat a short-handed Miami (109) at home. N.C. State has just one win over a top 50 team, but they do have a pair of Quad 1 wins and a home win over Wisconsin (33). Two Quad 3 home losses weigh things down, but they’ll earn their tournament bid in the next four games: they have to go on the road for their next two games before hosting Duke (6) and Florida State (16) in two weeks.

VIRGINIA TECH (NET: 79, NBC: Off the bubble): Virginia Tech has now lost five straight games and six of their last seven. The only win in that stretch came in double-overtime at home against North Carolina. They’re 14-10 overall and 5-8 in the ACC. Their non-conference SOS is 333rd as well, which doesn’t help matters. The good news? They still have pair of Quad 1 wins — including Michigan State (11) on a neutral — and four of their five Quad 1 and 2 wins came away from home. With games at Duke (6) and Louisville (7), the Hokies still have a shot, but this will be the last time I discuss them in this space unless they land a couple of big wins.

SYRACUSE (NET: 65, NBC: Off the bubble): The Orange improved to 14-9 on the season by beating Wake Forest (104) in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. That win snaps back-to-back losses for Jim Boeheim’s team after they had won five games in a row. They do have a pair of Quad 1 wins, but they have yet to beat a single top 50 team this season. This is not a great win by any stretch, but for a team that is already trying to make up ground on the field, these are the kind of losses that would really hurt. The Orange get N.C. State (61) next two before back-to-back road games at Florida State (16) and Louisville (7). They need to win two of those three to have a real chance down the stretch.

AMERICAN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Houston (NBC: 9)

WICHITA STATE (NET: 50, NBC: Last four in): The power of a narrative is strong. After back-to-back last-second losses to Tulsa (86) and Cincinnati (46), Wichita State got absolutely trucked by Houston (29) on the road on Sunday. What was a couple of competitive, tough-luck losses has suddenly turned into an inflection point in the season, and now Wichita State’s standing as an NCAA tournament team looks pretty precarious. The only reason they currently have a Quad 1 win is that UConn (71) and Oklahoma State (75) moved up a bunch of spots in the NET this week. They have beaten VCU (35) and Memphis (59) at home, and they don’t have any truly terrible losses, but with just three potential Quad 1 games left on their schedule — all of which are on the road — the Shockers need to get this thing turned around quickly.

MEMPHIS (NET: 59, NBC: First four out): The Tigers saw their three-game losing streak get blown up on Saturday when they lost at home to South Florida (115). This means they enter their biggest game of the season — at Cincinnati (45) — in a situation that is more or less a must-win for the Tigers. It is worth noting here that Memphis has not beaten a single team in the top 40 in the NET and that their three best wins — Cincinnati, Tennessee (65) and N.C. State (62) — are teams that may not make the NCAA tournament. We’re in late-January and Memphis has as many Quad 3 losses as Quad 1 wins, and it’s worth mentioning that their second-best player, D.J. Jeffries, is likely done of the season after hurting his knee. I don’t think this ends well for Memphis.

CINCINNATI (NET: 46, NBC: First four out): I think that it’s pretty safe to say that the biggest game of Cincinnati’s season came last Thursday night, and the Bearcats delivered. Jarron Cumberland finally looked like Jarron Cumberland again, as he scored a game-winning three-point play in the final seconds to land a win at Wichita State (50). It was the first Quad 1 win for the Bearcats, who immediately followed that up … with a loss at UConn (71). That’s a Quad 1 loss, and it came in overtime after Cumberland was fouled on a potential game-winning shot that came after the buzzer sounded, but that doesn’t change the fact that there are two major problems with Cincinnati’s resume right now: They don’t have an elite win and the best win available to them during league play is at Houston (29) in three weeks. With three Quad 3 losses to their name, there is still some ground for them to makeup. They need to keep on winning, but the Bearcats are now within striking distance of the NCAA tournament. My gut says they do enough to get there.

ATLANTIC 10 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Dayton (NBC: 3)

VCU (NET: 35, NBC: First four out): VCU got the job done on Friday, beating Davidson (97) at home. They need to do the same when they host George Mason (177) on Wednesday and avoid looking ahead to their most important three-game stretch of the season: at Richmond (55), Dayton (5), at Saint Louis (74). At 17-6 overall with a Quad 1 (LSU, 27) and two Quad 2 (at Charleston, 134, and Richmond) wins, the Rams have a ton of work left to do, but the fact that their worst loss is against Tennessee (68) on a neutral court and that they do have those three Quad 1 opponents left coming up is a good thing. They need to get hot.

RHODE ISLAND (NET: 36, NBC: 10): URI took care of business at George Washington (203), which only matters because a loss would have been a crippling, Quad 3 loss. The Rams have just one Quad 1 win — at VCU (35) — but they are 6-4 against the top two Quads. They do have an ugly loss at Brown (230) which is why Rhode Island is in a spot where they probably cannot afford to take a loss to anyone other than Dayton (5), who they play on Tuesday. URI will enter that game on a 10-game winning streak.

SAINT LOUIS (NET: 74, NBC: Off the bubble): The Billikens lost at Dayton (5) on Saturday, which, for my money, takes them out of contention for an at-large bid. This will be the last time you see them in this space for the time being.

RICHMOND (NET: 55, NBC: Next four out): For my money, the Spiders’ at-large hopes are more or less dead. I cannot see how they are going to be able to get enough wins to jump six or seven teams that play in tougher leagues with a schedule that includes a bunch of bad teams and a home game against VCU (35). I’ll leave them here for now since our Dave Ommen has the Spiders as one of the next four out.

BIG 12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Baylor (NBC: 1), Kansas (NBC: 1), West Virginia (NBC: 3), Texas Tech (NBC: 8), Oklahoma (NBC: 9)

TEXAS (NET: 66, NBC: Off the bubble): The Longhorns has a chance on Saturday to land the kind of win that would get them back into the bubble conversation. Instead, they blew a 10 point halftime lead to Texas Tech (20) in a loss. It was the second time that week that they blew a halftime lead, losing at Kansas (4) as well. Monday night’s date with Baylor (3) in Austin could end up being a make-or-break game. Lose, and Texas — who has two Quad 1 wins, is 4-9 against the top two Quads and hasn’t lost to anyone outside the top 55 — will be in a spot where they more or less have to win out to get an at-large bid.

TCU (NET: 80, NBC: Off the bubble): The Horned Frogs lost their fifth straight game and their seventh in the last eight games on Saturday, falling at home to Kansas (4). They have just one Quad 1 win and are now 3-8 against the top two Quads with a loss to Clemson (101). If they don’t win at Texas Tech (20) on Monday night, this will be the last time you see them in this space.

BIG EAST BUBBLE WATCH

Top 9: Seton Hall (NBC: 3), Villanova (NBC: 4), Butler (NBC: 4), Creighton (NBC: 5), Marquette (NBC: 6)

XAVIER (NET: 44, NBC: 10): Xavier followed up their resume-defining win at Seton Hall (13) by going into Chicago and picking off DePaul (66). Then on Saturday, they picked off a hot Providence (56) team at home. The Musketeers have now won three straight games games for the first time since Dec. 7th. As it stands, they are 7-8 against the top two quads with the two Quad 1 wins I mentioned above. They also have just one sub-Quad 1 loss, and it’s a Quad 2 loss at Wake Forest (1-4). They suddenly have the resume of a team that might have some room to spare. With two games left against Butler (12) and a visit from Villanova (15) left on their schedule, the Musketeers still have a couple of more chances, too.

GEORGETOWN (NET: 53, NBC: Next four out): Georgetown is now 14-10 on the season after beating DePaul (64) at home on Saturday. I’m not quite ready to give up on this team yet. They do have three Quad 1 wins now that SMU (73) and Oklahoma State (75) have jumped into the top 75, and their “worst” loss came at home to UNCG (63). Plus, Mac McClung has missed some of Georgetown’s losses and there’s the complicating factor of Georgetown’s ugliest losses coming while they were dealing with personnel issues in the first month of the season. There are plenty of elite wins left on their schedule as well.

PROVIDENCE (NET: 56, NBC: Off the bubble): Even with Saturday’s loss at Xavier (44), it feels like Providence has turned a corner this season. They’re 7-5 in their last 12 games, a stretch that includes wins over Butler (14), Creighton 24) and Marquette (17), two of which came on the road. Their issue is they are still digging out from the hole that was created by their non-conference season, where they took three Quad 3 and a brutal, neutral court Quad 4 loss to Long Beach State (305). They could really, really use a pair of wins at St. John’s (77) and Seton Hall (12) at home this week.

BIG TEN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Maryland (NBC: 2), Michigan State (NBC: 5), Iowa (NBC: 5), Penn State (NBC: 5), Illinois (NBC: 6), Ohio State (NBC: 7), Rutgers (NBC: 7), Michigan (NBC: 7), Wisconsin (NBC: 8), Purdue (NBC: 9)

Given how tough the remaining schedule is for both Minnesota and Purdue, I thought it was prudent to share this, from our Dave Ommen: “Historically, the most losses we’ve seen for an at-large team is 15. And it’s extremely rare for teams to receive at-large bids when their overall record isn’t at least four games above .500. Something to keep in mind, especially with losses mounting for several teams in the Big 10. Last year’s Indiana team finished 19-16 with six Quad 1 wins and 9 Quad 1/2 wins and was one of the teams to just miss – largely because of a 3-9 road record and 4-10 record away from home overall.”

INDIANA (NET: 61, NBC: 11): The Hoosiers are buoyed by the fact that they have wins over Michigan State (11), Florida State (13) and Ohio State (21) right now. They are 5-8 against the top two Quads, and their only Quad 2 loss is hardly a bad loss — Arkansas (38) at home when the Razorbacks were at full strength. Yes, the Hoosiers have lost four straight games. They also have a schedule that features six more Quad 1 opponents, and the two Quad 2 games are Minnesota (40) and Wisconsin (33) at home. If they can get this thing turned around, they are still in a very, very good spot. That’s a big ‘if’ at this point right now, however.

MINNESOTA (NET: 40, NBC: Off the bubble): The Gophers picked up their sixth win over Quad 1 and 2 opponents by beating Wisconsin (35) at home on Wednesday, and followed that up by getting worked over at Penn State (19). They are 11-11 on the season, but all 10 of those losses have come against Quad 1. Their “worst” loss is DePaul (64) at home. The biggest red flag with Minnesota is that they have just one win away from home on the season — at Ohio State (15). They need to start winning, but they are in a place where getting hot for two weeks will be enough to get them up as high as a No. 8 seed.

PAC-12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Oregon (NBC: 4), Colorado (NBC: 6), Arizona (NBC: 7), USC (NBC: 8)

STANFORD (NET: 30, NBC: Play-in game): Stanford’s season went from bad to worse this week. First, they loss in overtime at Utah (70). Then, playing at Colorado (16) — easily the best available win left on their schedule — the Cardinal were up by 16 points in the second half when Oscar da Silva, their best player, suffered a head injury that may keep him out for a while. They host the Arizona schools this weekend. As it stands, Stanford has lost five of their last six games and have just two Quad 1 wins vs. an ugly Quad 3 loss at Cal (151). This weekend is monumental for them.

ARIZONA STATE (NET: 54, NBC: Play-in game): The Sun Devils landed a sweep of the LA schools this weekend, meaning that they now have a trio of Quad 1 wins — Arizona (10), at Washington (60), at Oregon State (67) — and is sitting at 7-8 against the top two Quads. They’ve also won at San Francisco (103) and beat St. John’s (72) on a neutral. I like Arizona State’s resume more than Dave does, and would have them bumped up a couple of spots from where they are now.

UTAH (NET: 70, NBC: Off the bubble): Utah was arguably the biggest winner on the bubble this week as they picked up a Quad 1 win by picking off Stanford (30) and Cal (151) at home. It’s the third Quad 1 win of the season for the Utes, who have beaten Kentucky (22) on a neutral and BYU (23) at home. Their issue? The three ugly losses: at UCLA (99) and then Tulane (184) and Coastal Carolina (196) in South Carolina.

SEC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Kentucky (NBC: 4), Auburn (NBC: 4), LSU (NBC: 6)

FLORIDA (NET: 45, NBC: 10): The Gators got run out of Oxford by Ole Miss (93) on Saturday, giving Mike White a third questionable road loss this season. As it stands, Florida’s resume is more or less built on a home win over Auburn (15) and a neutral court win over Xavier (44). They are 5-9 against the top two Quads without a Quad 3 or 4 loss, but this is still not a very strong resume. With two games left against Kentucky (22) and a home date with LSU (27), the Gators are not as comfortable is it may seem.

ARKANSAS (NET: 38, NBC: 10): Arkansas missed on a chance to land a Quad 1 win by blowing a late lead to Auburn (17) and losing in overtime. Then they went out and lost at Missouri (96) on Saturday. Eric Musselmann has this team at 16-7 overall with a pair of Quad 1 wins — at Alabama (42) and at Indiana (61) — but they do have a home loss to South Carolina (77) and a loss at Western Kentucky (120). Two of their next three games are on the road. Those three games are going to be enormous.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 41, NBC: Play-in game): The Bulldogs whiffed on a chance bolster their resume with a win at Kentucky (24) on Tuesday night, which isn’t a problem in and of itself. The issue is that the Bulldogs don’t have any games left against Kentucky (22), LSU (27) or Auburn (15). Other than Arkansas (38) on the road, there isn’t a likely tournament team left on their schedule. They have to hope that their win at Florida (45) will hold up if they can’t beat the Hogs in Fayetteville, which is not going to be easy with a pair of Quad 3 losses to their name. I would have the Bulldogs out of the tournament, and Saturday’s home win over Vanderbilt (152) does nothing to change my mind on that.

ALABAMA (NET: 42, NBC: Next four out): The Crimson Tide blew a 15 point lead at home in losing to Tennessee (68) on Tuesday night, but followed that up by snapping a three-game losing streak with a road win at Georgia (105). With just one Quad 1 win to their name, the Crimson Tide need all the help they can get right now. Alabama has five wins away from home, but none of them came against top 100 teams. The good news? Penn (145) has played their way into being a Quad 3 loss. With Auburn (18) and LSU (22) next week, this may be the stretch that determines where Alabama plays this postseason.

TENNESSEE (NET: 68, NBC: Off the bubble): Just when it looked like we could write the Vols off, they turn around and erase a 15 point deficit at Alabama (43) to pick up their third Quad 1 win of the season. They are still just 13-9 overall with three Quad 2 losses and a Quad 3 loss, but the Vols still play seven Quad 1 and 2 games. Beating Kentucky (22) on Saturday would have helped quite a bit, but it’s hardly a killer. If they can get hot they have a chance.

BUBBLE WATCH FOR EVERYONE ELSE

TOP 9: Gonzaga (NBC: 1), San Diego State (NBC: 1), BYU (NBC: 8), Saint Mary’s (NBC: 8)

UTAH STATE (NET: 48, NBC: Next four out): The Aggies beat UNLV (143) and Boise State (94) at home this week, which ensures they still are in the mix. Wins over LSU (27) and Florida (45) are nice, but with three road losses to sub-95 teams and no more chances to land marquee wins, how are they going to make up for those losses? They don’t play another top 90 team the rest of the season. I don’t see how they can get in without beating San Diego State (1) in the MWC tournament.

NORTHERN IOWA (NET: 37, NBC: 12): Their strong NET and wins at Colorado (16) and over South Carolina (77) on a neutral keep the Panthers in the conversation, but losses at Southern Illinois (146) and Illinois State (202) are killers. UNI cannot lose another game unless it is against Loyola-Chicago (100) in the MVC tournament if they really want a chance at an at-large.