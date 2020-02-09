Monday Overreactions!: Bob Knight returns, Duke-UNC thriller highlight an insane weekend

Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back for another Monday Overreactions podcast, as they talk through Bob Knight’s returns to Indiana, Duke’s thrilling and insane win over North Carolina, the insanity of the Pac-12 title race, the absurdity of writing off Mick Cronin six weeks into his UCLA career, LSU-Auburn, Maryland-Illinois, Seton Hall-Villanova and everything else that made this the best weekend of college basketball we’ve had this season. Let’s dive in!
Saturday’s Things To Know: Everything you need to know from an insane Saturday
College basketball lost its mind on Saturday.
Auburn-LSU gave us the Game of the Year and then it wasn’t even the Game of the Day. Seton Hall basically won the Big East regular season title and no one seemed to notice. Isaiah Livers returned and we forgot about it already.
Here’s everything you need to know to get caught back up.
1. I’M STILL NOT QUITE SURE HOW, BUT NO. 7 DUKE BEAT UNC IN A THRILLER
In what might be the game of the season to date, No. 7 Duke erased a 13 point deficit in the final 4:31 to force overtime (off of a missed Tre Jones free throw!) at the buzzer only to erased a five-point deficit in the final 21 seconds to win the game (off another missed Tre Jones free throw!!) at the buzzer again.
It was bonkers.
Read all about it right here.
2. IT WASN’T QUITE AS CRAZY, BUT NO. 11 AUBURN SURVIVED NO. 18 LSU IN A THRILLER AS WELL
At this point, the game has been completely overshadowed, but No. 11 Auburn pulled into a tie for first in the SEC with a thrilling, come-from-behind, overtime win against No. 18 LSU. This game ended on a J’Von McCormick floater that bounced off the rim, the backboard and the rim again before going in.
It wasn’t quite as bonkers as Duke-UNC, but it was still pretty bonkers.
Read all about that game right here.
3. ISAIAH LIVERS’ RETURNED AND MICHIGAN LOOKED AWESOME AGAIN
After a wild Saturday, it feels like this game was played three weeks ago, but it doesn’t change the importance of what happened.
Livers is Michigan’s leading scorer. He is their best three-point shooter by a country mile. He’s the pice on the roster that allows Juwan Howard a measure of lineup versatility, and, in turn, he may actually be the most valuable defensive piece on the Wolverines. With Livers healthy for an entire game, Michigan is now 9-3 with wins over Creighton, Iowa, North Carolina, Michigan State and Gonzaga by 18 points in the only game the Zags have lost this season. Their “worst” lost was in overtime at home against Oregon.
Without Livers, Michigan is 5-6.
On Saturday, Livers scored 14 points, made a couple threes, blocked a couple shots and, most importantly, played 31 minutes as a starter.
The Wolverines are going to be a serious threat in March.
4. NO. 12 SETON HALL NOW OWNS A THREE-GAME LEAD IN THE BIG EAST
No. 12 Seton Hall did something they haven’t done since 1994 — win at No. 10 Villanova — and, as a result, they are now in a position do to something they haven’t done since 1993 — win the Big East regular season title.
Myles Powell scored 19 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili went for 17 and the Pirates, who now own a three-game lead over the rest of the field in the Big East standings with just seven games left of the regular season.
Perhaps the most impressive and important part of this win was the play of Mamukelashvili. The 6-foot-11 native of Tbilisi, Georgia, has been maligned this season. He was knocked out the lineup with a broken hand back in December, right before the Pirates went on the run that changed the course of their season, and it wasn’t hard to connect those dots. Playing without Mamu forced Kevin Willard to go small, playing four perimeter weapons around Romaro Gill, and his team has not looked back since.
This game proved just how valuable Mamu is to this team. When Villanova took away Gill, it forced Mamu into action.
And he shined.
5. BOB KNIGHT RETURNED TO INDIANA TO SEE PURDUE WHIP UP ON THE HOOSIERS
The General made his triumphant return to Assembly Hall after two decades away from the program that fired him.
He was greeted with a rumbling ovation, hugs from his former players and tears from the fans that were in the stands. Knight has become something of a controversial figure over the course of the last decade, in no small part due to his affiliation with Donald Trump’s election campaign, but that building is his home and it was a pretty cool moment seeing the Hoosier faithful welcome him back.
6. OKLAHOMA LANDED A CRITICAL UPSET WIN OF NO. 13 WEST VIRGINIA
Perhaps the biggest upset of the day came in Norman, Okla., as the Sooners picked of No. 13 West Virginia, 69-59. They led by as many as 18 points in the second half.
The star of the show was Kristian Doolittle, who scored 27 points while helping to showcase just what teams need to be able to do to take down this Mountaineer team: Space the floor. When you have bigs that can operate in pick-and-pops and pull West Virginia’s bigger and slower frontcourt pieces away from the rim, you can beat them.
That’s precisely what Doolittle — and Brady Manek — were able to do.
The win is massive for Oklahoma’s NCAA tournament chances. The Sooners were an 11 seed in our most recent bracket projection. West Virginia is a top 15 team in the NET. This is the kind of win that will get Oklahoma a little bit of breathing room on the bubble.
7. THE FOUR NO. 1 SEEDS IN THE BRACKET REVEAL ALL CRUISED TO WINS
No. 1 Baylor had a bit of a sweat, but they were able to pull out a 78-70 win over Oklahoma State at home. No. 2 Gonzaga put up a 30 burger on Saint Mary’s in Moraga, which is not something that should be overlooked. No. 3 Kansas picked off TCU in Fort Worth as Bill Self became the second-youngest coach to get to 700 wins in his career. No. 4 San Diego State remains undefeated after winning at Air Force. Easy peezy lemon squeezy.
8. VIRGINIA LOST AT NO. 5 LOUISVILLE BUT MAY HAVE FOUND THEIR SHOOTING STROKE
The Cavaliers entered Saturday ranked a ridiculous 276th in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric despite having the nation’s best defense. The biggest reason for that? They are one of the ten-worst three-point shooting teams in all of college basketball.
Well, they went into the Yum! Center and shot 11-for-22 from beyond the arc … and still lost! That has a lot to do with how good Louisville (and David Johnson) is.
But we knew that already.
What’s more interesting to me is what happens if this kind of shooting becomes a trend for the Wahoos. Now, I’m not saying that they are going to start making 50 percent of their threes the rest of the season, or that Tomas Woldetensae is going to be hitting seven per game the rest of the way. But part of the issue that Virginia has been dealing with this year is confidence, and one way to start building confidence in your shooting is to actually see the ball go through the basket.
I’m not betting on it.
Sometimes teams just get hot, even teams that are full of really bad three-point shooters.
But it will be something to keep an eye on next week.
9. THE PAC-12 IS ALL THE WAY DRUNK
Entering Saturday, there was, essentially, a three-way tie for first place in the Pac-12: No. 24 Colorado and No. 14 Oregon were sitting at 7-3 with No. 23 Arizona sitting at 6-3, a half-game back in the win column.
Arizona went out and got their tails kicked at home by UCLA thanks to a 25 percent shooting performance. Josh Green and Nico Mannion combined to shoot 20 percent from the floor. Oregon lost to in-state rival Oregon State in Corvallis. Colorado? They were trailing Stanford by 11 points early in the second half when Stanford’s best player was knocked out of the game after his head was driven into the floor by Evan Battey. Colorado would come back and win by seven.
On Thursday, the Buffaloes will head to Eugene to take on the Ducks in a game that could end up giving them a two-game lead for first.
10. THE SHOT OF THE DAY CAME IN THE MISSOURI VALLEY
You won’t see a better shot than this today. pic.twitter.com/og1DHOCzTv
— Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) February 9, 2020
Bill Self becomes the second-youngest coach to 700 wins as Kansas knocks off TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas — Udoka Azubuike had 20 points and 15 rebounds as No. 3 Kansas matched an NCAA record with its 31st consecutive 20-win season, beating TCU 60-46 on Saturday for coach Bill Self’s 700th career victory.
Azubuike, who had his 10th double-double this season, had five dunks in a 13-3 run in the first half that put the Jayhawks (20-3, 9-1 Big 12) ahead to stay.
Devon Dotson added 18 points and 11 assists as Kansas joined North Carolina (1971-2001) as the only teams to win 20 games in 31 consecutive seasons.
Desmond Bane had 20 points for TCU (13-10, 4-6), which has lost five in a row. RJ Nembhard had 11 points and PJ Fuller 10. Kevin Samuel was scoreless but had 10 rebounds.
Six weeks after his 57th birthday, Self became the second-youngest coach in NCAA history to reach 700 wins. Bobby Knight was 56 when he got his 700th win.
Self is 700-214 in 27 seasons overall, including his time at Oral Roberts (1993-97), Tulsa (1997-2000) and Illinois (2000-03). He is 493-109 in his 17th season with the Jayhawks.
The go-ahead run by Kansas, part of a longer 20-5 spurt when the Horned Frogs missed eight shots in a row during a scoring drought of more than 6 1/2 minutes, started with a game-tying dunk by Azubuike before Dotson had a steal and a breakaway layup.
The next four baskets for the Jayhawks were dunks by Azubuike for an 18-11 lead midway through the first half. When he had another rim-rattling basket with 1:38 left, Kansas led 26-13.
Nembhard got the Frogs to within 44-40 with seven minutes left on a 3-pointer that capped a 10-2 run. That spurt included Nembhard’s ally-oop pass to Fuller for a flying layup after Dotson’s bad pass.
But Kansas scored 12 in a row after that, seven by Dotson.
BIG PICTURE
Kansas: The Jayhawks got off to a slow start, missing their first eight shots. But they were down only 6-4 when Azubuike made a layup almost five minutes into the game.
TCU: Since starting 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time, the Horned Frogs have lost seven of eight games overall, including a loss at Arkansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
UP NEXT
Kansas is at No. 13 West Virginia on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks won 60-53 at Morgantown in their Big 12 opener on Jan. 4.
TCU plays at Texas Tech on Monday night, three weeks after the Horned Frogs beat the then-No. 18 Red Raiders 65-54 at home.
Stanford’s Oscar da Silva knocked out, lacerates head in scary collision vs. Colorado
Stanford star Oscar da Silva suffered a laceration to his head that will require stitches to close after a scary collision with Colorado’s Evan Battey left him seemingly unconscious midway through the second half of a loss at Colorado.
The injury occurred as Battey was driving in transition, and after the collision, Battey fell on top of da Silva and drove his head into the court. Da Silva appeared to be knocked unconscious and team trainers had to use towels to stop the bleeding on his head:
A stretcher was brought out for da Silva, but he opted to walk back to the locker room under his own power.
In a powerful moment after the collision, Battey, who was left sobbing into the shoulder of a Colorado staffer after the collision, and the rest of the players that were on the floor were brought to center court by Stanford head coach Jerod Haase, locking arms and bowing their heads before play continued.
Colorado, who trailed 41-30 at the time, would go on to win the game, 81-74.
Return of the Hoosier: Knight back at Indiana after 20 years
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bob Knight cherished the short stroll from the practice gym to Assembly Hall.
It ended his 20-year journey back to Hoosiers basketball.
Surrounded by dozens of former players and thousands of Indiana fans chanting “Bob-by, Bob-by,” the 79-year-old Knight finally returned to his home court Saturday to a rousing welcome.
“We love you, Bobby,” one fan shouted from the crowd.
Hoosiers fans spent years waiting and hoping they could give the once combustible coach the proper reward for everything he did in 29 seasons in Bloomington – three NCAA championships, a school-record 662 victories, 11 Big Ten titles and five Final Four appearances.
But the firing on Sept. 10, 2000 created a bitter split between Knight and the university. He declined opportunity after opportunity to reunite when his championship teams were honored. He even declined to come back for his induction into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame in 2009 because he didn’t want to detract from the other class members.
And then, suddenly, it was all over.
With the Hoosiers playing their biggest rival, Purdue, with longtime friend and rival Gene Keady in the arena and his 1980 Big Ten championship team being honored, Knight put aside his grudge and walked to midcourt with his son, Pat, and former players Quinn Buckner and Scott May.
“Thank you coach, thank you coach,” the fans chanted as Knight waved to the crowd and pretended to run practice drills.
He led the crowd in a chant of “de-fense” and when his former players gathered round, he hugged some of them. Among them was Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, who led the Hoosiers to the 1981 national title. He even playfully messed around with television announcer Dick Vitale.
No, he wasn’t dressed in his trademark red sweater. Instead, he wore a red Indiana basketball warmup jacket.
And he wasn’t as loud or fiery as he was all those years ago. He needed help as he shuffled back to the court and he had to stop a couple of times on his way. He seemed to enjoy the moment every bit as much as those inside Assembly Hall.
It took years to mend the relationship.
Athletic director Fred Glass stayed in touch with Knight, hoping one day the icy relationship would thaw. Then last spring, Knight surprised everyone by showing up for an Indiana baseball game.
He also moved back to Bloomington last year and there was speculation for weeks he might soon return to Assembly Hall.
Knight made public appearances around the city and state, making speeches, signing autographs and attending games and practices.
Some thought he would come back to watch his alma mater, Ohio State, when the Buckeyes visited Assembly Hall on Jan. 11. Instead, he went to Marian, an NAIA school in Indianapolis, where one of his former players, Steve Downing, is the athletic director.
Knight hadn’t been back to Assembly Hall since he was fired after a student accused Knight of grabbing him in the hallway of Assembly Hall. The university had initiated a zero-tolerance policy for Knight earlier that year following an investigation that he choked a former player, the late Neil Reed.
Knight finished his career at Texas Tech, retiring in 2008 with a then-record 902 victories.
No. 7 Duke survives North Carolina in an overtime thriller
In one of the wildest college basketball games that you are ever going to see, No. 7 Duke somehow found a way to knock off North Carolina in the Dean Dome, 98-96, in overtime.
Wendell Moore scored the game-winning bucket, tipping in a Tre Jones airball as time expired to keep the Blue Devils in the mix for a No. 1 seed come Selection Sunday:
That’s not even the craziest thing that happened in that game.
At the end of regulation, after erasing a 13-point second half deficit in the final 4:31, Jones intentionally missed a free throw with just 4.4 seconds left on the clock, setting up this finish:
The story of this game is going to end up being Jones’ heroics as he out-dueled his freshman counterpart, Cole Anthony, but the truth of the matter is that the Tar Heels threw this game away.
There were at least a half-dozen moments throughout the game where North Carolina had to do was avoid make one, singular mistake and they were on their way to the biggest win and the best moment of their season.
Let’s start with this: The Tar Heels shot 5-for-10 from the free throw line in the final 1:11, after Duke started intentionally fouling. That’s not good. They dodged a bullet when, with an 83-81 lead and 16 seconds left on the clock, Anthony turned the ball over because Garrison Brooks blocked Cassius Stanley’s game-tying layup attempt. But Andrew Platek missed one of two free throws at the other end of the floor, and after he intentionally fouled Jones with a three point lead, the Tar Heels allowed the Duke point guard to get his own missed and for overtime.
In the extra frame, the mistakes started piling up again.
Up 96-91 with 21 seconds left after a pair of free throw from Anthony, Christian Keeling fouled Jones as he scored at the rim with 16 seconds left on the clock. Jones missed the and-one free throw but, for the second time in the game, the Tar Heels were unable to secure the defensive rebound, as it was tipped out of bounds by Justin Pierce.
Duke scored immediately, cutting the lead to 96-95, before Brooks turned the ball over on an inbounds play, giving the ball back to the Blue Devils with a chance to win. Jones went straight at Keeling’s chest, drew a foul and, after making the first free throw, missed the second.
But for the third time in the final minutes, the Tar Heels could not corral a defensive board, and after Jones airballed a jumper, Moore was there for yet another offensive rebound, this time for the game-winning bucket as time expired.
And that, more than anything else, summarizes this North Carolina season.
Everything that can go wrong has gone wrong.
Every chance the Tar Heels have had to run themselves into an iceberg, they’ve done it.
So credit Duke for making the plays they needed to make to get out of Chapel Hill with a win. They put themselves in a position to commit grand larceny in the Dean Dome because Jones scored 15 straight points to end regulation and start overtime, because he and Stanley combined for 50 points, because Moore popped up out of nowhere to hustle his way into a couple of extra possessions in the most important moments of the game.
There is no better feeling in the world than being on the winning side in a rivalry game when that win is anything-but deserved.
Mike Krzyzewski stole this game from North Carolina, and if he says otherwise he is knowingly lying.