Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NCAA Tournament Bracket Reveal: Here is what the top 16 teams look like right now

By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2020, 12:44 PM EST
The NCAA Tournament bracket reveal is here!

On Saturday afternoon, the NCAA tournament selection committee unveiled an early look at the top 16 seeds in the NCAA tournament as of today.

Here is Dave Ommen’s most recent bracket projection. And if your team isn’t in the NCAA tournament bracket reveal, then it may be on the bubble. Our updated Bubble Watch can be found here.

EAST REGION

  1. SAN DIEGO STATE
  2. DUKE
  3. MARYLAND
  4. BUTLER

SOUTH REGION

  1. BAYLOR
  2. LOUISVILLE
  3. SETON HALL
  4. AUBURN

WEST REGION

  1. GONZAGA
  2. WEST VIRGINIA
  3. VILLANOVA
  4. OREGON

MIDWEST REGION

  1. KANSAS
  2. DAYTON
  3. FLORIDA STATE
  4. MICHIGAN STATE

And here is the NCAA’s top 16 seed list:

  1. BAYLOR
  2. KANSAS
  3. GONZAGA
  4. SAN DIEGO STATE
  5. DUKE
  6. DAYTON
  7. LOUISVILLE
  8. WEST VIRGINIA
  9. MARYLAND
  10. FLORIDA STATE
  11. SETON HALL
  12. VILLANOVA
  13. AUBURN
  14. OREGON
  15. BUTLER
  16. MICHIGAN STATE

TAKEAWAYS

– Not surprisingly, Baylor was the No. 1 overall seed, and this was the one decision that was easy for the committee to make. They reside in the South. What was a little surprising was that Kansas, and not Gonzaga or San Diego State, was the No. 2 overall seed, getting sent to the Midwest Region.

Gonzaga is the No. 3 overall seed and San Diego State is No. 4, which is a massive, massive distinction. Gonzaga gets to stay out west and play in a regional in LA while SDSU has to travel across the country and play in New York City. I never really thought about how important this distinction is going to be. The Aztecs getting slotted below Gonzaga means that instead of playing a regional in Los Angeles they have to travel to New York City and play Duke, Maryland or Butler?

If you’re San Diego State, would you rather play in the East as a No. 1 seed or stink in Gonzaga’s bracket as a No. 2 seed in Los Angeles?

– Kevin White, the Selection Committee chair, noted that Iowa, Kentucky and LSU were the next three teams under consideration.

– Arizona is the team ranked highest in the NET (8) and KenPom (11) that did not make it into the field. Kentucky (15) is the highest ranked team in the AP poll that did not get the nod as a top four seed.

– I really don’t have any quibbles with who made it into the top 16. Our Dave Ommen has Kentucky as a No. 4 seed and Michigan State as a No. 5 seed, and there can be an argument made for both, but I don’t think it’s egregious to leave Kentucky out despite their head-to-head win because of the three bad losses on their resume.

Powell leads No. 12 Seton Hall past No. 10 Villanova 70-64

Rich Schultz/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 8, 2020, 5:44 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA — Myles Powell had 19 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and No. 12 Seton Hall snapped a 17-game road losing streak to Villanova with a 70-64 victory over the No. 10 Wildcats on Saturday.

Quincy McKnight added 14 points for the Big East-leading Pirates (18-5, 10-1), who last won at Villanova on Feb. 26, 1994.

Saddiq Bey scored 22 points and Collin Gillespie added 12 for Villanova (17-6, 7-4), which has lost three in a row.

The teams were meeting for the 118th time, but it was the first matchup when both were ranked in the AP Top 25.

Powell knocked down a 3 from the top of the key to make it 46-42 with 10:18 left, but the Seton Hall star went to the bench after picking up his fourth foul with 9:31 to play. Powell re-entered with 4:54 left and Seton Hall still ahead by four, 55-51, when Mamukelashvili twice followed his own miss before finishing off the glass for a 57-51 advantage.

The 6-foot-11 native of Tbilisi, Georgia, flexed his muscles heading back downcourt after a key basket in the contest.

The Pirates’ lead was still six when Bey drained a 3 from the right wing to cut it in half, 61-58, with 1:39 left. Powell then air-balled a 3 just before the shot clock went off and Bey missed on a drive before McKnight’s two free throws made it 63-58 with 49.1 seconds left. After a Gillespie miss, Shavar Reynolds Jr. clinched it with two free throws with 36.5 remaining.

Villanova trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half when Powell’s 3 from the top of the key put the Pirates ahead 20-10 with 10:36 remaining. But the Wildcats’ offense took over from that point. They pulled even at 25 on Gillespie’s two free throws with 2:23 left before a Bey jumper made it 27-25.

Then, the sold-out crowd of 20,706 erupted at the Wells Fargo Center when Jermaine Samuels stripped Powell, leading to a fast-break dunk by Bey that made it 29-25. The half ended with the Wildcats up 31-27.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates have seven regular-season games remaining before the Big East Tournament, where they will be seeking their fourth conference title. Seton Hall, a projected No. 3 seed in Saturday’s NCAA bracket reveal, is vying for its fifth straight NCAA Tournament berth. The Pirates will be looking to make it past the first weekend for the first time in that stretch.

Seton Hall last won the Big East title in 2016 when its defeated the Wildcats in the conference title game. Villanova went on to win the national championship that season.

Villanova: The Wildcats also were a projected No. 3 seed in the NCAA bracket reveal. Villanova, winner of the 2016 and 2018 national championship, has made the NCAA Tournament in seven straight seasons and 14 of the last 15.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall: Hosts No. 21 Creighton on Wednesday night.

Villanova: Hosts Marquette at their on-campus arena on Wednesday night.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Doolittle leads Oklahoma over No. 13 West Virginia, 69-59

AP Photo
Associated PressFeb 8, 2020, 5:35 PM EST
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Kristian Doolittle scored 27 points and played a critical role in helping overcome West Virginia’s defensive pressure early to lead Oklahoma to a 69-59 win over the No. 13 Mountaineers on Saturday.

Though the Sooners finished with 19 turnovers, much of West Virginia’s defensive success happened late, after Oklahoma (15-8, 5-5 Big 12) had already built an 18-point lead.

Outside of that stretch, guards De’Vion Harmon and Jamal Bieniemy – as well as Doolittle – took care of the ball and helped the Sooners overcome the Mountaineers’ size advantage inside.

Harmon turned the ball over just once in 31 minutes.

West Virginia led early thanks to a big rebounding edge. Of the Mountaineers’ first 16 points, 11 were of the second-chance variety.

But with 6-foot-9 Oscar Tshiebwe on the bench for most of the final 13 minutes of the first half, the Sooners weren’t as overmatched inside and Oklahoma made a run.

The 17-2 burst pushed the Sooners ahead by 10, 26-16. West Virginia was just 1 of 11 from the field during the stretch.

West Virginia had a chance to cut the lead to one in the closing seconds of the first half.

But as Chase Harler was elevating for a 3-pointer that was on target, the Mountaineers’ Derek Culver was called for a foul under the basket.

After a review to see if the foul was flagrant, Harmon dribbled the clock out before nailing a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Sooners a 31-24 lead at the break.

Jermaine Haley led the Mountaineers (18-5, 6-4) with 15 points.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: While the Sooners’ NCAA Tournament resume was solid but not spectacular heading into the game, they were in desperate need of a signature win. Oklahoma is in the midst of a stretch where they play six of eight games against teams either ranked or one spot out of the poll. The win was the first for the Sooners against a ranked opponent this season.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers dropped to 1-3 on the road in Big 12 play. West Virginia remains solidly in the NCAA Tournament field but they’re entering a rough week on the schedule, with No. 1 Baylor on the road after a midweek home game against No. 3 Kansas.

STAT LINES

In the first 25 minutes of the game, West Virginia was just 1 of 10 from behind the 3-point line. Much like their defensive pressure, the Mountaineers’ outside shooting didn’t wake up until the game was in control for Oklahoma. West Virginia hit its last five 3-pointers over the final 15 minutes but never could get closer than eight after the early minutes of the second half.

UP NEXT

West Virginia hosts No. 3 Kansas on Wednesday. The Jayhawks beat the Mountaineers, 60-53, on Jan. 4 in both teams’ Big 12 opener. West Virginia is 5-1 against Kansas at home since 2014.

Oklahoma hosts Iowa State on Wednesday. The Sooners fell 81-68 at the Cyclones on Jan. 11. Oklahoma hasn’t beaten the Cyclones since 2018.

No. 15 Kentucky ends losing skid at Tennessee with 77-64 triumph

AP Photo/Wade Payne
Associated PressFeb 8, 2020, 5:33 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Kentucky continued its recent surge by finally finding a way to beat Rick Barnes’ Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville.

Immanuel Quickley scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half as No. 15 Kentucky beat Tennessee 77-64 on Saturday to win for the sixth time in seven games. The Wildcats (18-5, 8-2 SEC) won at Thompson-Boling Arena for the first time in Rick Barnes’ five-season tenure as the Vols’ coach.

“This is a hard environment,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “This is a tough place to play. Rick’s teams are not going to give you the game. You’ve got to take it.”

Tennessee (13-10, 5-5) had won its last four home games with Kentucky, including two instances when the unranked Vols beat a ranked Wildcats squad. Kentucky had been the higher-ranked team in each of those four matchups.

That gave Tennessee hope it could do it again Saturday, but the Vols instead lost for the fourth time in their last five games. After reeling off 31 consecutive victories in this arena, Tennessee has gone 3-5 in it last eight home games.

“We’ve got the best fans out there by far,” said Tennessee forward John Fulkerson, who scored 16 points and drew 12 fouls. “You saw them today. I think they deserve to see great basketball every time they come. Home wins and home losses are really important, and so it’s big to get back to always winning at home.”

Fulkerson’s ability to get Kentucky’s big men in foul trouble allowed Tennessee to stay close most of the way, but the Wildcats’ superior depth ultimately made the difference.

Kentucky outscored Tennessee 17-3 off the bench as freshman reserve Johnny Juzang collected 13 points, more than twice as many points as he’d ever tallied before. Juzang’s previous career high was six points against Georgia on Jan. 21. He entered Jan. 15 with just 20 points all season.

“If you have a clear vision and goal in mind of what you want to do, you’re going to keep pushing,” Juzang said. “You’re not always going to feel great or motivated or positive. That’s just not realistic, you know? You’re going to go through stretches where you’re down and not motivated and might lose a little bit of hope. You’ve just got to keep going, no matter how you feel.”

Juzang was one of five Kentucky players to score in double figures. Quickley led the way with his 18. Nick Richards and Tyrese Maxey added 15 apiece, and Ashton Hagans had 10.

Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points for Tennessee. Jordan Bowden joined Fulkerson with 16.

Vescovi’s consecutive 3-pointers narrowed a 10-point Kentucky lead to 51-47 with 9:16 left. One of those 3-pointers came from well over 30 feet away with the shot clock expiring.

The Wildcats were still clinging to a four-point lead when Richards got fouled with 7:59 left. Richards made the first of two free throws and missed the second, but Juzang got the offensive rebound and scored to make it 56-49.

Tennessee was within five points again when Bowden missed a 3-pointer with 2:24 left. Kentucky outscored the Vols 11-3 the rest of the way as the collection of Wildcats fans in the pro-Tennessee crowd started chanting “Go Big Blue.”

Bowden, one of Tennessee’s top outside shooters throughout his career, has made just 14% of his 3-point attempts (8 of 57) in SEC competition this season.

“Sometimes I’m rushing it and jumping higher than what I should,” Bowden said. “I should just take my time on shots.’’

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats continued their momentum as they bid for one of the top 16 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky wasn’t included among the top 16 seeds when the NCAA Tournament selection committee revealed its mock bracket Saturday.

Tennessee: The Vols squandered a big chance to boost their postseason credentials as their hopes for a third straight NCAA Tournament bid fade. Tennessee entered the day 65th in the NET rankings, which are used as an evaluation tool in the NCAA Tournament selection process.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky should stay in the top 15 and ought to move up a few spots after beating Mississippi State and Tennessee this week.

KEY STATS

Kentucky outscored Tennessee 38-18 in the paint. Kentucky also shot 54.3% from the floor while Tennessee shot just 34.5%.

UP NEXT

Kentucky is at Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

Tennessee hosts Arkansas on Tuesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

Bob Knight returns to Indiana, Assembly Hall goes wild (VIDEO)

Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2020, 3:23 PM EST
Bob Knight returns to Indiana for the first time in 20 years, and the Assembly Hall crowd goes absolutely wild:

Think what you will about Knight as a human being — he’s not the greatest, that’s for sure — but this is a pretty great moment for college basketball.

Gene Keady, who coached Purdue for a generation, is standing and applauding. Isaiah Thomas is there to give his college coach a hug. His return came with members of Indiana’s 1979-80 team, who were honored at halftime of today’s game.

Bob Knight returns to Indiana. I’m sure I’m not the only one that never thought this would happen.

The last time that Bob Knight was at Indiana’s famous gym was back in 2000, before he was fired after a 29-year reign as head coach. When Knight was fired, then-athletic director Myles Brand cited Knight’s “unacceptable pattern of behavior” that violated the university’s “zero-tolerance” policy. The last straw came after Knight grabbed the arm of a freshman student and cursed at him after the student referred to the coach as “Knight”.

This came three years after Knight was accused by a player of choking him during a practice. Video of the incident eventually came to light.

In recent years, Bob Knight’s name has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons. He was investigated by the FBI over allegations that he groped numerous women, he struggled with his memory at a speaking engagement last year and he has stumped for Donald Trump on the campaign trail.

McCormick’s floater leads No. 11 Auburn past No. 18 LSU in overtime

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2020, 2:35 PM EST
J’Von McCormick capped off a wild game with a floater that bounced off the rim, off the backboard and off the rim again before falling through with 0.1 seconds left in overtime to give No. 11 Auburn a 91-90 win over No. 18 LSU:

View this post on Instagram

J’Von McCormick. Buckets.

A post shared by Rob Dauster (@rob.dauster) on

McCormick finished the afternoon with 23 points, nine boards and nine assists, including a run of three straight threes in a two-minute stretch at the end of regulation that helped get this game to overtime. Samir Doughty had 26 points and five boards for the Tigers, hitting a pair of threes in overtime after scoring the breakaway layup that tied the game at 74 in regulation.

Auburn spent most of this game down by double-figures. LSU led by as many as 15 points in the first half. They were up 42-30 at halftime. They held a double-digit lead with six minutes left in the game before Auburn rallied, and that more or less sums up Auburn perfectly.

Overall, they’re not all that good. They are not a great shooting team. They don’t force turnovers the way they have in the past. They don’t have the star power they’ve had in the past. Austin Wiley is useful playing a certain way and Anfernee McLemore is useful playing a certain way, but both of those guys really limit how Auburn plays when they are on the floor.

LSU was the better team for roughly 40 of the 45 minutes that these two teams were on the floor, and it’s not the first time that has happened to an Auburn team this season. It’s who they are. They do just enough to keep it close before a three-minute avalanche of threes buries you.

It’s stressful. It’s fun to watch. And it’s gotten them to a point where they are 20-2 and sitting tied for first in the SEC.