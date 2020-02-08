More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Bill Self becomes the second-youngest coach to 700 wins as Kansas knocks off TCU

Associated PressFeb 8, 2020, 10:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Udoka Azubuike had 20 points and 15 rebounds as No. 3 Kansas matched an NCAA record with its 31st consecutive 20-win season, beating TCU 60-46 on Saturday for coach Bill Self’s 700th career victory.

Azubuike, who had his 10th double-double this season, had five dunks in a 13-3 run in the first half that put the Jayhawks (20-3, 9-1 Big 12) ahead to stay.

Devon Dotson added 18 points and 11 assists as Kansas joined North Carolina (1971-2001) as the only teams to win 20 games in 31 consecutive seasons.

Desmond Bane had 20 points for TCU (13-10, 4-6), which has lost five in a row. RJ Nembhard had 11 points and PJ Fuller 10. Kevin Samuel was scoreless but had 10 rebounds.

Six weeks after his 57th birthday, Self became the second-youngest coach in NCAA history to reach 700 wins. Bobby Knight was 56 when he got his 700th win.

Self is 700-214 in 27 seasons overall, including his time at Oral Roberts (1993-97), Tulsa (1997-2000) and Illinois (2000-03). He is 493-109 in his 17th season with the Jayhawks.

The go-ahead run by Kansas, part of a longer 20-5 spurt when the Horned Frogs missed eight shots in a row during a scoring drought of more than 6 1/2 minutes, started with a game-tying dunk by Azubuike before Dotson had a steal and a breakaway layup.

The next four baskets for the Jayhawks were dunks by Azubuike for an 18-11 lead midway through the first half. When he had another rim-rattling basket with 1:38 left, Kansas led 26-13.

Nembhard got the Frogs to within 44-40 with seven minutes left on a 3-pointer that capped a 10-2 run. That spurt included Nembhard’s ally-oop pass to Fuller for a flying layup after Dotson’s bad pass.

But Kansas scored 12 in a row after that, seven by Dotson.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks got off to a slow start, missing their first eight shots. But they were down only 6-4 when Azubuike made a layup almost five minutes into the game.

TCU: Since starting 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time, the Horned Frogs have lost seven of eight games overall, including a loss at Arkansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

UP NEXT

Kansas is at No. 13 West Virginia on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks won 60-53 at Morgantown in their Big 12 opener on Jan. 4.

TCU plays at Texas Tech on Monday night, three weeks after the Horned Frogs beat the then-No. 18 Red Raiders 65-54 at home.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Stanford’s Oscar da Silva knocked out, lacerates head in scary collision vs. Colorado

By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2020, 10:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Stanford star Oscar da Silva suffered a laceration to his head that will require stitches to close after a scary collision with Colorado’s Evan Battey left him seemingly unconscious midway through the second half of a loss at Colorado.

The injury occurred as Battey was driving in transition, and after the collision, Battey fell on top of da Silva and drove his head into the court. Da Silva appeared to be knocked unconscious and team trainers had to use towels to stop the bleeding on his head:

(Lizzy Barrett/Getty Images)

A stretcher was brought out for da Silva, but he opted to walk back to the locker room under his own power.

In a powerful moment after the collision, Battey, who was left sobbing into the shoulder of a Colorado staffer after the collision, and the rest of the players that were on the floor were brought to center court by Stanford head coach Jerod Haase, locking arms and bowing their heads before play continued.

Colorado, who trailed 41-30 at the time, would go on to win the game, 81-74.

(Lizzy Barrett/Getty Images)

Return of the Hoosier: Knight back at Indiana after 20 years

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 8, 2020, 9:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Bob Knight cherished the short stroll from the practice gym to Assembly Hall.

It ended his 20-year journey back to Hoosiers basketball.

Surrounded by dozens of former players and thousands of Indiana fans chanting “Bob-by, Bob-by,” the 79-year-old Knight finally returned to his home court Saturday to a rousing welcome.

“We love you, Bobby,” one fan shouted from the crowd.

Hoosiers fans spent years waiting and hoping they could give the once combustible coach the proper reward for everything he did in 29 seasons in Bloomington – three NCAA championships, a school-record 662 victories, 11 Big Ten titles and five Final Four appearances.

But the firing on Sept. 10, 2000 created a bitter split between Knight and the university. He declined opportunity after opportunity to reunite when his championship teams were honored. He even declined to come back for his induction into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame in 2009 because he didn’t want to detract from the other class members.

And then, suddenly, it was all over.

With the Hoosiers playing their biggest rival, Purdue, with longtime friend and rival Gene Keady in the arena and his 1980 Big Ten championship team being honored, Knight put aside his grudge and walked to midcourt with his son, Pat, and former players Quinn Buckner and Scott May.

“Thank you coach, thank you coach,” the fans chanted as Knight waved to the crowd and pretended to run practice drills.

He led the crowd in a chant of “de-fense” and when his former players gathered round, he hugged some of them. Among them was Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, who led the Hoosiers to the 1981 national title. He even playfully messed around with television announcer Dick Vitale.

No, he wasn’t dressed in his trademark red sweater. Instead, he wore a red Indiana basketball warmup jacket.

And he wasn’t as loud or fiery as he was all those years ago. He needed help as he shuffled back to the court and he had to stop a couple of times on his way. He seemed to enjoy the moment every bit as much as those inside Assembly Hall.

It took years to mend the relationship.

Athletic director Fred Glass stayed in touch with Knight, hoping one day the icy relationship would thaw. Then last spring, Knight surprised everyone by showing up for an Indiana baseball game.

He also moved back to Bloomington last year and there was speculation for weeks he might soon return to Assembly Hall.

Knight made public appearances around the city and state, making speeches, signing autographs and attending games and practices.

Some thought he would come back to watch his alma mater, Ohio State, when the Buckeyes visited Assembly Hall on Jan. 11. Instead, he went to Marian, an NAIA school in Indianapolis, where one of his former players, Steve Downing, is the athletic director.

Knight hadn’t been back to Assembly Hall since he was fired after a student accused Knight of grabbing him in the hallway of Assembly Hall. The university had initiated a zero-tolerance policy for Knight earlier that year following an investigation that he choked a former player, the late Neil Reed.

Knight finished his career at Texas Tech, retiring in 2008 with a then-record 902 victories.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

No. 7 Duke survives North Carolina in an overtime thriller

Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2020, 9:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

In one of the wildest college basketball games that you are ever going to see, No. 7 Duke somehow found a way to knock off North Carolina in the Dean Dome, 98-96, in overtime.

Wendell Moore scored the game-winning bucket, tipping in a Tre Jones airball as time expired to keep the Blue Devils in the mix for a No. 1 seed come Selection Sunday:

That’s not even the craziest thing that happened in that game.

At the end of regulation, after erasing a 13-point second half deficit in the final 4:31, Jones intentionally missed a free throw with just 4.4 seconds left on the clock, setting up this finish:

The story of this game is going to end up being Jones’ heroics as he out-dueled his freshman counterpart, Cole Anthony, but the truth of the matter is that the Tar Heels threw this game away.

There were at least a half-dozen moments throughout the game where North Carolina had to do was avoid make one, singular mistake and they were on their way to the biggest win and the best moment of their season.

Let’s start with this: The Tar Heels shot 5-for-10 from the free throw line in the final 1:11, after Duke started intentionally fouling. That’s not good. They dodged a bullet when, with an 83-81 lead and 16 seconds left on the clock, Anthony turned the ball over because Garrison Brooks blocked Cassius Stanley’s game-tying layup attempt. But Andrew Platek missed one of two free throws at the other end of the floor, and after he intentionally fouled Jones with a three point lead, the Tar Heels allowed the Duke point guard to get his own missed and for overtime.

In the extra frame, the mistakes started piling up again.

Up 96-91 with 21 seconds left after a pair of free throw from Anthony, Christian Keeling fouled Jones as he scored at the rim with 16 seconds left on the clock. Jones missed the and-one free throw but, for the second time in the game, the Tar Heels were unable to secure the defensive rebound, as it was tipped out of bounds by Justin Pierce.

Duke scored immediately, cutting the lead to 96-95, before Brooks turned the ball over on an inbounds play, giving the ball back to the Blue Devils with a chance to win. Jones went straight at Keeling’s chest, drew a foul and, after making the first free throw, missed the second.

But for the third time in the final minutes, the Tar Heels could not corral a defensive board, and after Jones airballed a jumper, Moore was there for yet another offensive rebound, this time for the game-winning bucket as time expired.

And that, more than anything else, summarizes this North Carolina season.

Everything that can go wrong has gone wrong.

Every chance the Tar Heels have had to run themselves into an iceberg, they’ve done it.

So credit Duke for making the plays they needed to make to get out of Chapel Hill with a win. They put themselves in a position to commit grand larceny in the Dean Dome because Jones scored 15 straight points to end regulation and start overtime, because he and Stanley combined for 50 points, because Moore popped up out of nowhere to hustle his way into a couple of extra possessions in the most important moments of the game.

There is no better feeling in the world than being on the winning side in a rivalry game when that win is anything-but deserved.

Mike Krzyzewski stole this game from North Carolina, and if he says otherwise he is knowingly lying.

Powell leads No. 12 Seton Hall past No. 10 Villanova 70-64

Rich Schultz/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 8, 2020, 5:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

PHILADELPHIA — Myles Powell had 19 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and No. 12 Seton Hall snapped a 17-game road losing streak to Villanova with a 70-64 victory over the No. 10 Wildcats on Saturday.

Quincy McKnight added 14 points for the Big East-leading Pirates (18-5, 10-1), who last won at Villanova on Feb. 26, 1994.

Saddiq Bey scored 22 points and Collin Gillespie added 12 for Villanova (17-6, 7-4), which has lost three in a row.

The teams were meeting for the 118th time, but it was the first matchup when both were ranked in the AP Top 25.

Powell knocked down a 3 from the top of the key to make it 46-42 with 10:18 left, but the Seton Hall star went to the bench after picking up his fourth foul with 9:31 to play. Powell re-entered with 4:54 left and Seton Hall still ahead by four, 55-51, when Mamukelashvili twice followed his own miss before finishing off the glass for a 57-51 advantage.

The 6-foot-11 native of Tbilisi, Georgia, flexed his muscles heading back downcourt after a key basket in the contest.

The Pirates’ lead was still six when Bey drained a 3 from the right wing to cut it in half, 61-58, with 1:39 left. Powell then air-balled a 3 just before the shot clock went off and Bey missed on a drive before McKnight’s two free throws made it 63-58 with 49.1 seconds left. After a Gillespie miss, Shavar Reynolds Jr. clinched it with two free throws with 36.5 remaining.

Villanova trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half when Powell’s 3 from the top of the key put the Pirates ahead 20-10 with 10:36 remaining. But the Wildcats’ offense took over from that point. They pulled even at 25 on Gillespie’s two free throws with 2:23 left before a Bey jumper made it 27-25.

Then, the sold-out crowd of 20,706 erupted at the Wells Fargo Center when Jermaine Samuels stripped Powell, leading to a fast-break dunk by Bey that made it 29-25. The half ended with the Wildcats up 31-27.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates have seven regular-season games remaining before the Big East Tournament, where they will be seeking their fourth conference title. Seton Hall, a projected No. 3 seed in Saturday’s NCAA bracket reveal, is vying for its fifth straight NCAA Tournament berth. The Pirates will be looking to make it past the first weekend for the first time in that stretch.

Seton Hall last won the Big East title in 2016 when its defeated the Wildcats in the conference title game. Villanova went on to win the national championship that season.

Villanova: The Wildcats also were a projected No. 3 seed in the NCAA bracket reveal. Villanova, winner of the 2016 and 2018 national championship, has made the NCAA Tournament in seven straight seasons and 14 of the last 15.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall: Hosts No. 21 Creighton on Wednesday night.

Villanova: Hosts Marquette at their on-campus arena on Wednesday night.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Doolittle leads Oklahoma over No. 13 West Virginia, 69-59

AP Photo
Associated PressFeb 8, 2020, 5:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Kristian Doolittle scored 27 points and played a critical role in helping overcome West Virginia’s defensive pressure early to lead Oklahoma to a 69-59 win over the No. 13 Mountaineers on Saturday.

Though the Sooners finished with 19 turnovers, much of West Virginia’s defensive success happened late, after Oklahoma (15-8, 5-5 Big 12) had already built an 18-point lead.

Outside of that stretch, guards De’Vion Harmon and Jamal Bieniemy – as well as Doolittle – took care of the ball and helped the Sooners overcome the Mountaineers’ size advantage inside.

Harmon turned the ball over just once in 31 minutes.

West Virginia led early thanks to a big rebounding edge. Of the Mountaineers’ first 16 points, 11 were of the second-chance variety.

But with 6-foot-9 Oscar Tshiebwe on the bench for most of the final 13 minutes of the first half, the Sooners weren’t as overmatched inside and Oklahoma made a run.

The 17-2 burst pushed the Sooners ahead by 10, 26-16. West Virginia was just 1 of 11 from the field during the stretch.

West Virginia had a chance to cut the lead to one in the closing seconds of the first half.

But as Chase Harler was elevating for a 3-pointer that was on target, the Mountaineers’ Derek Culver was called for a foul under the basket.

After a review to see if the foul was flagrant, Harmon dribbled the clock out before nailing a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Sooners a 31-24 lead at the break.

Jermaine Haley led the Mountaineers (18-5, 6-4) with 15 points.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: While the Sooners’ NCAA Tournament resume was solid but not spectacular heading into the game, they were in desperate need of a signature win. Oklahoma is in the midst of a stretch where they play six of eight games against teams either ranked or one spot out of the poll. The win was the first for the Sooners against a ranked opponent this season.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers dropped to 1-3 on the road in Big 12 play. West Virginia remains solidly in the NCAA Tournament field but they’re entering a rough week on the schedule, with No. 1 Baylor on the road after a midweek home game against No. 3 Kansas.

STAT LINES

In the first 25 minutes of the game, West Virginia was just 1 of 10 from behind the 3-point line. Much like their defensive pressure, the Mountaineers’ outside shooting didn’t wake up until the game was in control for Oklahoma. West Virginia hit its last five 3-pointers over the final 15 minutes but never could get closer than eight after the early minutes of the second half.

UP NEXT

West Virginia hosts No. 3 Kansas on Wednesday. The Jayhawks beat the Mountaineers, 60-53, on Jan. 4 in both teams’ Big 12 opener. West Virginia is 5-1 against Kansas at home since 2014.

Oklahoma hosts Iowa State on Wednesday. The Sooners fell 81-68 at the Cyclones on Jan. 11. Oklahoma hasn’t beaten the Cyclones since 2018.