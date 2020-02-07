More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Bubble Watch: Breaking down every team in at-large conversation

By Rob DausterFeb 7, 2020, 11:00 AM EST
It’s that time of the year again, which means that we are diving head first into our annual NCAA tournament bubble tracker.

The way that it will work is simple: We’ll be looking at every team that our Dave Ommen, the best bracketologist in the business, considers in the mix for an at-large bid. In an effort to keep this somewhat manageable, we are going to assume that the top 36 teams in the field — every team that is a No. 9-seed or above — is “off the bubble”. This does not mean those teams are a lock to dance, it just means that they have given themselves enough room for error that we can take them out of the conversation until they do something dumb.

Dave’s latest bracket can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

So with all that in mind, let’s get into the full NCAA tournament bubble watch:

ACC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Louisville (NBC: 2), Duke (NBC: 2), Florida State (NBC: 2)

VIRGINIA (NET: 57, NBC: 11): Suddenly, Virginia looks like a team that is starting to figure some things out. They still can’t score, but scoring doesn’t matter all that much when you hold teams like Clemson (96) to 44 points. The Wahoos have now won three straight and four of their last five with a win over Florida State (16) in the mix. The Wahoos have just two Quad 1 wins to their name, a pair of Quad 3 losses — at Boston College (146) — and South Carolina at home (80) — and only three more chances at Quad 1 wins left. They’re on the right side of the cutline right now, but not by much. They can’t afford slip-ups.

N.C. STATE (NET: 61, NBC: Next four out): The Wolfpack bounced back from three straight losses to beat a short-handed Miami (104) at home. N.C. State has just one win over a top 50 team, but they do have a pair of Quad 1 wins and a home win over Wisconsin (35). Two Quad 3 home losses weigh things down, but they’ll earn their tournament bid in the next four games: they have to go on the road for their next two games before hosting Duke (6) and Florida State (14) in two weeks.

VIRGINIA TECH (NET: 71, NBC: Off the bubble): Virginia Tech has now lost four straight games and five of their last six. The only win in that stretch came in double-overtime at home against North Carolina. They’re 14-9 overall and 5-7 in the ACC, but the good news is their next three games are winnable and at home. Their non-conference SOS is 333rd as well, which doesn’t help matters. The good news? They still have pair of Quad 1 wins — including Michigan State (10) on a neutral — and four of their five Quad 1 and 2 wins came away from home. With games at Duke (6) and Louisville (7), the Hokies still have a shot. If they lose any of these next three games, however, I’ll take them off this list.

SYRACUSE (NET: 66, NBC: Off the bubble): The Orange fell to 13-9 on the season with a loss at home to Duke (6) on Saturday. That’s now back-to-back losses for Jim Boeheim’s team after they had won five games in a row. They do have three Quad 1 wins, but they have yet to beat a single top 50 team this season. This is not a terrible loss, but for a team that is already trying to make up ground on the field, these are the kind of losses that really hurt. The Orange get Wake Forest (104) and N.C. State (61) in their next two before back-to-back road games at Florida State (14) and Louisville (7). They need to win three of those four to have a real chance down the stretch.

AMERICAN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Houston (NBC: 9)

WICHITA STATE (NET: 44, NBC: 10): After climbing into the top 15 in the AP poll, the Shockers have now lost four of their last six games, including Thursday’s home loss to Cincinnati (45). Suddenly, Wichita State’s standing as an NCAA tournament looks pretty precarious. The only reason they currently have a Quad 1 win is that UConn (69) moved up 23 spots in the NET with a road win over Tulsa (77). They have beaten VCU (36) and Memphis (47) at home and won at Oklahoma State (78), and they don’t have any bad losses, but Sunday’s visit to Houston (32) is looking more and more important for Wichita State.

MEMPHIS (NET: 47, NBC: Play-in game): The Tigers have now won three straight games after taking care of Temple (103) on Wednesday night. If they can take care of South Florida (125) on Saturday, they will enter their biggest game of the season — at Cincinnati (45) — on a three game winning streak. It is worth noting here that Memphis has not beaten a single team in the top 40 in the NET and that their three best wins — Cincinnati, Tennessee (65) and N.C. State (61) — are teams that may not make the NCAA tournament. We’re in late-January and Memphis has as many Quad 3 losses as Quad 1 wins.

CINCINNATI (NET: 45, NBC: Play-in game): I think that it’s pretty safe to say that the biggest game of Cincinnati’s season came on Thursday night, and the Bearcats delivered. Jarron Cumberland finally looks like Jarron Cumberland again, as he scored a game-winning three-point play in the final seconds to land a win at Wichita State (44). It’s the first Quad 1 win for the Bearcats, who are suddenly in first place in the American thanks to games elsewhere in the conference. There are two major problems with Cincinnati’s resume right now: They don’t have an elite win and there aren’t any elite wins available for them. With three Quad 3 losses to their name, there is still ground for them to makeup. They need to keep on winning, but the Bearcats are now within striking distance of the NCAA tournament. That wasn’t true as recently as five days ago.

TULSA (NET: 77, NBC: Off the bubble): The Golden Hurricane took a particularly brutal loss at home against UConn (69) on Thursday night. It’s a fourth Quad 2 loss for a team that already has a Quad 4 loss to their name and a weak non-conference SOS. With just one Quad 1 win — at UConn — and only two chances at landing a Quad 1 win left — Houston (33) and Wichita State (38) on the road) — Frank Haith’s squad has a hill to climb. It’s doable, but they probably can only afford one more loss before the AAC tournament.

ATLANTIC 10 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Dayton (NBC: 3)

VCU (NET: 36, NBC: First four out): Last Tuesday’s win over Richmond (58) in the Siegel Center felt enormous at the time, but the Rams turned around and got blown out by Rhode Island (39) in Kingston three days later. VCU is now 16-6 overall with a Quad 1 (LSU, 19) and two Quad 2 (at Charleston, 134) wins. The Rams have a ton of work left to do, but the fact that their worst loss is against Tennessee (65) on a neutral court and that there are a number of potential Quad 1 wins left on their league schedule is a good thing. They probably need to win two of at Richmond, at Saint Louis (76) and Dayton (5) at home.

RHODE ISLAND (NET: 39, NBC: 10): URI took care of business against UMass (178) at home, which only matters because a loss would have been a crippling, Quad 4 loss. The Rams have just one Quad 1 win — at VCU — but they are 7-4 against the top two Quads. They do have an ugly loss at Brown (231) which is why Rhode Island is in a spot where they probably cannot afford to take a loss to anyone other than Dayton (5), who they play twice, the rest of the season.

SAINT LOUIS (NET: 76, NBC: Off the bubble): The Billikens fell in a classic lookahead spot, hosting a good Duquesne (88) team before heading off to play Dayton (5) on the road. With a 2-5 record against Quad 1 and 2 opponents and now a Quad 3 loss to their name, Saint Louis probably has to win at Dayton on Saturday to have a real shot.

RICHMOND (NET: 58, NBC: Next four out): Last Tuesday’s visit to the Siegel Center was Richmond’s last shot at getting a Quad 1 win during the regular season. They lost to VCU (36) by 17 points. For my money, the Spiders’ at-large hopes are more or less dead because I can’t see how they are going to be able to improve their resume, but I’ll leave them here since Dave has them right on the cut line, but I’m not sure how wins at Fordham (266) or La Salle (162) will help them moving forward.

BIG 12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Baylor (NBC: 1), Kansas (NBC: 1), West Virginia (NBC: 3), Texas Tech (NBC: 8)

OKLAHOMA (NET: 59, NBC: 11): The Sooners are still in a good spot despite losing to Texas Tech (25) on the road on Tuesday. They have solid computer numbers, they are 7-8 against Quad 1 and 2 opponents with wins over Mississippi State (41) at home, Minnesota (42) on a neutral and at Texas (62). But none of that is worth discussing at this point, because their season will be determined by the next 14 days: West Virginia (9), Iowa State (73), at Kansas (4), Baylor (2). If they go 2-2 in that stretch, I think there’s a really good chance they’ll get a bid.

TEXAS (NET: 62, NBC: Off the bubble): The Longhorns did what they needed to do last week by beating TCU (73) on the road and knocking off Iowa State (75) at home, but they couldn’t back that up with a win at Kansas (4) on Monday. Their next three games come against Texas Tech (29) and Baylor (2) at home. A split would take some of the pressure off of them.

TCU (NET: 73, NBC: Off the bubble): The Horned Frogs lost their fourth straight game and their sixth in the last seven games on Wednesday, falling at Oklahoma State (78). They are still without a Quad 1 win and are now 3-7 against the top two Quads. Their next two games come against Kansas (4) at home and at Texas Tech (25). If they don’t get at least one win, they will not be in the Bubble Watch on Tuesday morning.

BIG EAST BUBBLE WATCH

Top 9: Seton Hall (NBC: 2), Villanova (NBC: 3), Butler (NBC: 4), Creighton (NBC: 5), Marquette (NBC: 6)

XAVIER (NET: 47, NBC: 10): Xavier followed up their resume-defining win at Seton Hall (13) by going into Chicago and picking off DePaul (66). The Musketeers have now won back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 22nd, and they are both Quad 1 wins. As it stands, they are now 3-7 against Quad 1 opponents and 6-8 against the top two quads. They suddenly have the resume of a team that might have some room to spare. What a weeks for Travis Steele. With two games left against Butler (12) and a visit from Villanova (15) left on their schedule, the Musketeers still have a couple of more chances, too.

GEORGETOWN (NET: 52, NBC: Next four out): The Hoyas dropped to 13-10 on the season with a loss at home to Seton Hall (13) on Wednesday. Georgetown has now lost four out of five and six out of nine. They have just one loss that is not a Quad 1 loss, but a 2-9 mark against Quad 1 opponents isn’t going to get the job done. They’ve beaten one team in the top 55 in the NET. They have plenty of work to do.

PROVIDENCE (NET: 55, NBC: Off the bubble): I’m mentioning the Friars here because they’ve won seven of their last 11 games and now have four Quad 1 wins after knocking off Butler (12) in Hinkle and Creighton (21) at home this week. They have four Quad 3 and 4 losses, however, and I’m not sure how many more losses a 13-10 team with that many bad losses can take. But they’ve seemingly turned a corner. We’ll see if the run can continue.

ST. JOHN’S (NET: 77, NBC: Off the bubble): The Johnnies lost for the eight time in their last ten games when Georgetown (52) came back from down double-digits in the second half in MSG without Mac McClung. That’s not ideal. St. John’s is still in the mix because of wins over West Virginia (9) and Arizona (8), the latter of which came on a neutral court. But the Johnnies have now lost eight of their last 10 games. Their only wins since Christmas came against DePaul (66). I’m going to leave them here for the time being since they still have to play: at Creighton (21), at Seton Hall (13), at Villanova (15), Creighton (21), at Butler (12), Marquette (23). If they go 3-3 in those games and hold serve against Providence (55) and Xavier (46) at home, they’ll be a very interesting bubble team.

BIG TEN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Maryland (NBC: 3), Michigan State (NBC: 5),  Iowa (NBC: 5), Penn State (NBC: 5), Illinois (NBC: 6), Ohio State (NBC: 7), Rutgers (NBC: 7), Indiana (NBC: 8), Michigan (NBC: 9), Wisconsin (NBC: 9)

Given how tough the remaining schedule is for both Minnesota and Purdue, I thought it was prudent to share this, from our Dave Ommen: “Historically, the most losses we’ve seen for an at-large team is 15.  And it’s extremely rare for teams to receive at-large bids when their overall record isn’t at least four games above .500.  Something to keep in mind, especially with losses mounting for several teams in the Big 10.  Last year’s Indiana team finished 19-16 with six Quad 1 wins and 9 Quad 1/2 wins and was one of the teams to just miss – largely because of a 3-9 road record and 4-10 record away from home overall.”

MINNESOTA (NET: 42, NBC: First four out): The Gophers picked up their sixth win over Quad 1 and 2 opponents by beating Wisconsin (35) at home on Wednesday. They are 12-10 on the season, but all 10 of those losses have come against Quad 1 or 2 opponents. The biggest red flag with Minnesota is that they have just one win away from home on the season — at Ohio State (15).

PURDUE (NET: 29, NBC: First four out): Purdue is, apparently, the best basketball team on the planet when they are playing in Mackey Arena. On Wednesday, they scored 61 first half points in a 104-68 win over a very good Iowa (30) team. The Boilermakers are still in a bit of a precarious spot due to the sheer number of losses they have — including a Quad 3 loss at Nebraska (171) — but with arguably the toughest schedule in all of college basketball left, they will have chances to make up ground.

PAC-12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Oregon (NBC: 4), Arizona (NBC: 6), Colorado (NBC: 7), USC (NBC: 8)

STANFORD (NET: 27, NBC: Play-in game): The Cardinal are already in a weird spot because of a resume that lacks top end wins, and then they went out and lost at Utah (74) in overtime. Stanford has now lost four of their last five games, and three of those four losses came to league goes that are outside the top 75. And now they have to go to Boulder to face off with Colorado (18). Jerod Haase is digging himself a hole he might not be able to get out of.

ARIZONA STATE (NET: 54, NBC: First four out): The Sun Devils landed a win over UCLA (111) at home, avoiding what would be the only Quad 3 loss to their name. This win puts them in a position to land another Quad 2 win against USC (49) on Saturday. Arizona State has a pair of Quad 1 wins and is sitting at 5-8 against the top two Quads, but their only top 50 win came against Arizona (9). They’ve won at Washington (56), Oregon State (82) and San Francisco (100) and beat St. John’s (72) on a neutral. I like Arizona State’s resume more than Dave does. I would have them in the tournament.

UTAH (NET: 74, NBC: Off the bubble): Cincinnati was the biggest winner on Thursday night, but Utah was not far behind them as they picked up a Quad 1 win by picking off Stanford (27) at home. It’s the third Quad 1 win of the season for the Utes, who have beaten Kentucky (24) on a neutral and BYU (22) at home. Their issue? The three ugly losses: at UCLA (112) and then Tulane (175) and Coastal Carolina (202) in South Carolina. They cannot afford a loss to Cal (147) on Saturday.

SEC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Kentucky (NBC: 4), Auburn (NBC: 4), LSU (NBC: 6), Florida (NBC: 9)

ARKANSAS (NET: 37, NBC: 10): Arkansas missed on a chance to land a Quad 1 win by blowing a late lead to Auburn (17) and losing in overtime. Eric Musselmann has this team at 16-6 overall with a pair of Quad 1 wins — at Alabama (43) and at Indiana (51) — but they do have a home loss to South Carolina (80) and a loss at Western Kentucky (117). Three of their next four games are on the road, and Isaiah Joe is out indefinitely after knee surgery. These two weeks are going to be enormous.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 41, NBC: Play-in game): The Bulldogs whiffed on a chance bolster their resume with a win at Kentucky (24) on Tuesday night, which isn’t a problem in and of itself. The issue is that the Bulldogs don’t have any games left against Kentucky, LSU or Auburn. Other than Arkansas (37) on the road, there isn’t a likely tournament team left on their schedule. They have to hope that their win at Florida (40) will hold up if they can’t beat the Hogs in Fayetteville, which is not going to be easy with a pair of Quad 3 losses to their name. I would have the Bulldogs out of the tournament.

ALABAMA (NET: 43, NBC: Off the bubble): The Crimson Tide blew a 15 point lead at home in losing to Tennessee (70) on Tuesday night. With just one Quad 1 win to their name, the Crimson Tide need all the help they can get right now, and losing their third straight game like this is the opposite of that. It’s also a red flag that Alabama’s only wins away from home are Belmont (116) and Southern Miss (275) on neutrals and Vanderbilt (168) and Samford (308) on the road. The good news? Penn (151) has played their way into being a Quad 3 loss. With Auburn (18) and LSU (22) next week, winning at Georgia (90) on Saturday is a must-win.

TENNESSEE (NET: 65, NBC: Off the bubble): Just when it looked like we could write the Vols off, they turn around and erase a 15 point deficit at Alabama (43) to pick up their third Quad 1 win of the season. They are still just 13-9 overall with three Quad 2 losses and a Quad 3 loss, but the Vols still play eight Quad 1 games, and that doesn’t include Florida at home. They can survive this if they get hot.

BUBBLE WATCH FOR EVERYONE ELSE

TOP 9: Gonzaga (NBC: 1), San Diego State (NBC: 1), BYU (NBC: 7), Saint Mary’s (NBC: 8)

UTAH STATE (NET: 55, NBC: Next four out): The Aggies lost at San Diego State (1) on Saturday, which might seal their fate as an NIT team barring an automatic bid. Wins over LSU (19) and Florida (42) are nice, but with three road losses to sub-95 teams and no more chances to land marquee wins, how are they going to make up for those losses? They don’t play another top 90 team the rest of the season.

NORTHERN IOWA (NET: 38, NBC: 12): Their strong NET and wins at Colorado (18) and over South Carolina (80) on a neutral keep the Panthers in the conversation, but losses at Southern Illinois (144) and Illinois State (211) are killers. UNI cannot lose another game unless it is against Loyola-Chicago (98) in the MVC tournament if they really want a chance at an at-large.

YALE (NET: 50, NBC: 12): The Elis are in this conversation because they don’t really have a bad loss to speak of. Their “worst” loss was a road game at San Francisco (100), and if North Carolina (94) gets their act together, then that loss is not going to look nearly as bad by Selection Sunday. Their problem is a lack of quality wins. They won at Clemson (96), which is their only Quad 1 or 2 win and keeps looking worse as Clemson continues to lose. Nothing in the Ivy League is going to change their overall resume. I think they need to win out and lose to Harvard in the Ivy title game to have a real at-large chance.

Best Bets: Previewing the best weekend in college hoops this season

Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 7, 2020, 2:53 PM EST
As always, the Saturday lines are not yet out. Until they get posted, we will be looking at these games based on projections from KenPom, Torvik and Haslam.

No. 9 MARYLAND at No. 20 ILLINOIS (-3), (130); Fri. 8:00 p.m. (FS1)

  • VEGAS IMPLIED SCORE: Illinois 66.5, Maryland 63.5
  • KENPOM: Illinois 66, Maryland 65
  • TORVIK: Illinois 66, Maryland 63
  • HASLAM: Illinois 63, Maryland 63

I love Illinois (-3) in this spot. The Illini are coming off of a tough loss at Iowa on Super Bowl Sunday. They have had an entire week to prepare for this game, which will be played as an island game on a Friday night for first place in the Big Ten. They will be ready, and their crowd will be ready. Maryland, on the other hand, is coming off of a run where they have won five straight games, including at Northwestern and at Indiana, but none of the wins have really been overly impressive. When these two teams played in College Park earlier this year, Illinois blew a 15-point second half lead when Anthony Cowan went nuclear.

BEST BET: Illinois (-3)

No. 18 LSU at No. 11 AUBURN, Sat. 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)

  • KENPOM: Auburn 79, LSU 75
  • TORVIK: Auburn 80, LSU 75
  • HASLAM: Auburn 81, LSU 75

LSU lost in the quintessential look-ahead spot on Wednesday night, dropping a road game at Vanderbilt after winning eight straight games before they head to Auburn Arena in a battle for first place in the SEC title race. I like the Auburn side here. They have been a much better team at home this season — according to Torvik, they are the nation’s 28th-best home team and 77th-best road team — and that building should be rocking.

LSU, on the other hand, had won 10 straight games before losing to Vanderbilt, but their first six wins in SEC play were by a total of 15 points. And maybe this is ignoring something that should be obvious because LSU has been so good at winning close games under Will Wade, but at some point their luck has to run out.

Right?

BEST BET: I like the Auburn side here, but I’ll be hoping to get the line at (-5) or lower. Any higher and it won’t be all that comfortable.

No. 16 MICHIGAN STATE at MICHIGAN, Sat. 12:00 p.m. (FOX)

  • KENPOM: Michigan State 72, Michigan 71
  • TORVIK: Michigan State 71, Michigan 70
  • HASLAM: Michigan State 72, Michigan 69

I’m guessing that Michigan will probably end up being favored in this game simply because of the narrative surrounding road teams in the Big Ten and the fact that Michigan State has lost three of their last five games, including two on the road. And if the Wolverines actually have a healthy Isaiah Livers back in action, I think that it’s probably the right decision to favor Michigan.

All I’m going to say is this: The three losses that the Spartans have taken were all one possession games. Xavier Tillman missed a layup at the buzzer that would have forced overtime at Indiana. He went 2-for-8 on layups and had a number of bad turnovers in a one-point loss at Wisconsin. And Cassius Winston, an 86 percent free throw shooter, missed one with 11 seconds left that would have tied the game at home against Penn State on Tuesday night.

Put another way, while they haven’t been winning, I actually think the Spartans have been playing better than what their W-L record says of late.

BEST BET: There’s a lot to unpack here, so I’ll just say this: If Michigan State is getting points and Isaiah Livers is ruled out, then I will be on the Michigan State ML. If Michigan State is laying points and Livers is playing, I will be on the Michigan ML.

PURDUE at INDIANA, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ESPN)

  • KENPOM: Indiana 64, Purdue 63
  • TORVIK: Purdue 62, Indiana 61
  • HASLAM: Purdue 65, Indiana 61

This is my favorite bet of the almost regardless of where the line opens up. Why? It’s a coming together of every narrative and spot that I’ve ever bet in my life:

  • According to Torvik, Purdue is the best team in the country playing in Mackey. Literally. No one is better playing at home than Purdue is. On the road? They’re 93rd.
  • Indiana, on the other hand, is 22nd nationally playing at home and 126th playing on the road.
  • Purdue is coming off of just a massive home win over Iowa and now heads on the road for a rivalry game.
  • Indiana has lost three straight, including back-to-back road games, and now is coming back him in a buy-low spot.

BEST BET: I don’t care what the line is, I’ll be on Indiana. And if the Hoosiers are actually getting points, as Torvik and Haslam suggest they will be? It’s time to take out a second mortgage.

No. 12 SETON HALL at No. 10 VILLANOVA, Sat. 2:30 p.m. (FOX)

  • KENPOM: Villanova 71, Seton Hall 69
  • TORVIK: Villanova 70, Seton Hall 67
  • HASLAM: Villanova 71, Seton Hall 68

If Indiana is my favorite bet of the day, then Villanova (-2.5) would be my second favorite bet of the day. The Wildcats are coming off of a pair of losses, once of which came on a buzzer-beating three at Butler on Wednesday night, and now they return home to take on a Seton Hall team that is sitting two games in front of them in first place in the Big East regular season race.

The Wildcats are always going to be in the mix for the conference title, and getting a chance to cut the Pirate lead to one game is not something that Jay Wright typically whiffs on.

BEST BET: I like Villanova up to (-4.5).

NO. 7 DUKE at NORTH CAROLINA, Sat. 6:00 p.m.

  • KENPOM: Duke 80, North Carolina 68
  • TORVIK: Duke 80, North Carolina 70
  • HASLAM: Duke 83, North Carolina 68

There’s no way that I’m going to lay 12 points with the road team in a rivalry game that could end up being the Super Bowl for the underdog. If this is a lost season, beating Duke at home may be all the Tar Heels left to do. It’s also something of a make or break game. If there is any realistic chance of getting an at-large bid, this is a must-win.

That said, I do think the under is in play here. North Carolina isn’t running the way they’ve run in the past, and Cole Anthony is not Coby White. He’s shot 10-for-36 since coming back from his knee injury. But the Tar Heels don’t run the kind of offense that can exploit Duke’s weaknesses. Their bigs play around the bucket, Roy Williams is not going to run ball-screen after ball-screen and the Heels cannot shoot. They can, however, deal with Vernon Carey inside with the size of Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot.

BEST BET: If forced to pick, I would probably take North Carolina (+12), but I will not personally be betting that line in this game. The bet I like more is the under, especially if the total opens at 150 or higher.

No. 2 GONZAGA at SAINT MARY’S, Sat. 10:00 p.m.

  • KENPOM: Gonzaga 77, Saint Mary’s 75
  • TORVIK: Gonzaga 76, Saint Mary’s 73
  • HASLAM: Gonzaga 79, Saint Mary’s 71

Assuming this line opens around Gonzaga (-3), the best to me seems pretty straight forward: If Killian Tillie plays, take the Zags. If Killian Tillie does not play, bet the Gaels — at this number, I’ll be on the moneyline, which I’m assuming would be right around +120 or so. At this point, it seems likely that Tillie will end up playing. He went through warmups with the team before Thursday night’s win at home against Loyola Marymount. With Tillie, I would probably take the Zags up to (-4.5) or so.

BEST BET: Wait for a report on Tillie.

John Calipari shoots down links to Knicks head coach

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 7, 2020, 1:03 PM EST
I know that it might be hard for college basketball fans to keep up with all the dysfunction involving the New York Knicks and their leadership, but here’s a recap:

Why does this matter for us?

Well, Rose represents a couple of John Calipari’s most well-known former Kentucky players in Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker, and World Wide Wes is World Wide Wes. It’s not hard to find someone that still thinks Wes is funneling players to Cal.

That led to the obvious speculation: John Calipari is going to be the next coach of the Knicks! And they’re finally going to win again!

Right?

“I haven’t talked to Leon, so I don’t know if it’s done,” Cal said on the SEC teleconference on Friday, “but I’ve never heard anyone in 25 years say anything bad about Leon Rose. He’s a gatherer, he’s a culture-builder. I’d help him in any way I could being a resource.

“It just wouldn’t be to coach.”

Looks like Coach Cal is going to earn himself another raise, as if a lifetime contract wasn’t enough. Cal got that contract after the rumors that he was seriously considering accepting an offer to coach at UCLA. At some point, we’re going to figure out that every word of media speculation tying Cal to another job just makes him that much richer. And yet here I am, writing that John Calipari is linked to being the Knicks coach.

Some people just never learn, do they?

Details on Zavier Simpson’s suspension emerge; driving car owned by AD’s family

Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 7, 2020, 12:37 PM EST
Once you can get past the name of the people involved and the clickbait headlines that have flooded the interwebs over the course of the last 24 hours, the truth of what happened with Zavier Simpson is this: A college kid let a friend in his dorm borrow his car, and that friend, while driving at 3 a.m., got into a minor accident hitting a utility pole.

Assuming that said driver was not drunk — and according to all the relevant police reports that have been obtained by the likes of MLive.com and The Athletic, it does not appear that Simpson was drunk at the wheel — this is really not a big deal.

At all.

I think every sane and rational human being, even those in East Lansing and Columbus, realizes that.

But Michigan, and Simpson himself, made this a thing because of the way that they handled the situation.

Because of that annoying little detail that Simpson was driving a car that is owned by the family of his Athletic Director, Warde Manuel.

According to The Athletic, the vehicle in question is an eight-year old Toyota Rav-4 that is registered to Warde’s wife, Chrislan, and used by their son, Evan, a student manager on the basketball team that lives in the same dorm as Simpson — college kid borrowing a friend’s car. The suspension, according to that same report, is directly tied to a team rule stipulating that players are not “out in the middle of the night.” The optics make this seem much worse than it actually is.

That’s probably why Simpson initially told police officers that arrived to the scene of the accident that his name is Jeff Jackson Simpson; anyone with even a casual understanding of college athletics would know the ramifications of a star point guard driving the Athletic Director’s car. And it’s probably why Michigan, instead of being honest and forthright about why Simpson was suspended for a game last week, went all hush-hush on the matter, citing a violation of team rules as the reason that their leader would be watching a road game from home.

Now that the information is out there — and, since all of this was written down in a police report, it was always going to eventually get out there — Michigan is forced to try and explain away what happened. We went through this with Georgetown back in December: When there are court documents and police reports that are publicly available, trying to coverup why a player is suspended, is kicked off the team or is transferring at an odd time in the year is never going to work.

You’re always going to end up looking bad when you try to explain away something that comes to light than you will if you get ahead of it.

The coverup is always worse than the crime.

Bracketology: Bubble extends deep into today’s bracket

AP Photo/Tony Dejak
By Dave OmmenFeb 7, 2020, 9:30 AM EST
Here is the latest NCAA tournament bracketology projection.

Think of this as a quick State of the Bracket address:

Based upon the stature of resumes under consideration, the current Bubble extends deep into today’s bracket.  It’s worth noting because the comparative margin between today’s final seven seed and today’s final at-large team is much less than it might appear within the confines of the bracket or on the corresponding seed list.  There simply isn’t much difference between an eight and 10 seed; or between a 10 seed and the First Four.

We can apply the same vernacular to those who reside just outside the Field.

With that context in place, it’s worth mentioning these reminders:

  • Teams can be passed on the Seed List even while winning.  Xavier’s recent win at Seton Hall is a perfect example.  It helps differentiate a profile from a dozen others that look very similar.
  • There are times a team my rise (or fall) based upon results around them.  Individual teams do not play in a vacuum.
  • The Selection Committee views a team’s profile in its entirety; in other words, when wins and/or losses occur isn’t as relevant as it might seem.  Example: Michigan’s neutral-court victory over Gonzaga counts the same today as in November.
  • Historically, the most losses we’ve seen for an at-large team is 15.  And it’s extremely rare for teams to receive at-large bids when their overall record isn’t at least four games above .500.  Something to keep in mind, especially with losses mounting for several teams in the Big 10.  Last year’s Indiana team finished 19-16 with six Quad 1 wins and 9 Quad 1/2 wins and was one of the teams to just miss – largely because of a 3-9 road record and 4-10 record away from home overall.

The latest look at where our NCAA tournament bracketology projection stands …

UPDATED: February 7, 2020

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
MIDWEST REGION Memphis / Mississippi State
SOUTH REGION Stanford / Cincinnati
SOUTH REGION  ROBERT MORRIS vs. MONMOUTH
MIDWEST REGION PR VIEW-AM vs. NC A&T
SOUTH Houston MIDWEST – Indianapolis                  
Omaha Omaha
1) BAYLOR 1) Kansas
16) ROB MORRIS / MONMOUTH 16) PV-AM / NC A&T
8) Indiana 8) Saint Mary’s
9) Florida 9) HOUSTON 
Cleveland Sacramento
5) Michigan State 5) Iowa
12) S.F. Austin 12) NORTHERN IOWA
4) Auburn 4) Kentucky
13) LIBERTY 13) NORTH TEXAS
Albany Cleveland
6) LSU 6) Illinois
11) Stanford / Cincinnati 11) Memphis / Mississippi St
3) Villanova 3) DAYTON
14) LITTLE ROCK 14) COLGATE
Tampa St. Louis
7) Rutgers 7) Colorado
10) Rhode Island 10) Arkansas
2) Florida State 2) LOUISVILLE
15) WINTHROP 15) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
EAST – New York WEST – Los Angeles
Sacramento Spokane
1) SAN DIEGO STATE 1) GONZAGA
16) MONTANA 16) UC-IRVINE
8) USC 8) Texas Tech
9) Michigan 9) Wisconsin
St. Louis Spokane
5) Penn State 5) Creighton
12) EAST TENNESSEE ST 12) YALE
4) Butler 4) OREGON
13) VERMONT 13) NEW MEXICO ST
Tampa Greensboro
6) Marquette 6) Arizona
11) Virginia 11) Oklahoma
3) West Virginia 3) MARYLAND
14) WRIGHT STATE 14) BOWLING GREEN
Greensboro Albany
7) Ohio State 7) BYU
10) Xavier 10) Wichita State
2) Duke 2) SETON HALL
15) AUSTIN PEAY 15) CHARLESTON
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Rhode Island Stanford Arizona State NC State
Wichita State Memphis Purdue Richmond
Oklahoma Mississippi State VCU Georgetown
Virginia Cincinnati Minnesota Utah State

Top Seed Line
Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga, San Diego State
Seed List

Breakdown by Conference …
Big Ten (10)
SEC (6)
Big East (6)
Big 12 (5)
Pac 12 (5)
ACC (4)
American (4)
West Coast (3)
Atlantic 10 (2)
Mountain West (1)

Bubble Banter: Cincinnati lands a massive win for their tourney hopes

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 6, 2020, 11:24 PM EST
There is plenty of action happening on the bracketology bubble watch despite it being a relatively slow night for college hoops.

Dave Ommen’s latest bracketology can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

Here is everything you need to know.

BUBBLE WATCH WINNERS

CINCINNATI (NET: 47, NBC: Off the bubble): I think that it’s pretty safe to say that the biggest game of Cincinnati’s season came on Thursday night, and the Bearcats delivered. Jarron Cumberland finally looks like Jarron Cumberland again, as he scored a game-winning three-point play in the final seconds to land a win at Wichita State (38). It’s the first Quad 1 win for the Bearcats, who are suddenly in first place in the American thanks to action elsewhere in the conference. There are two major problems with Cincinnati’s resume right now: They don’t have an elite win and there aren’t any elite wins available for them. With three Quad 3 losses to their name, there is a lot of ground for them to makeup. They need to keep on winning, but the Bearcats are now within striking distance of the NCAA tournament. That wasn’t true as recently as five days ago.

UTAH (NET: 87, NBC: Off the bubble): Cincinnati was the biggest winner of the night, but Utah was not far behind them as they picked up a Quad 1 win by picking off Stanford (21) at home. It’s the third Quad 1 win of the season for the Utes, who have beaten Kentucky (24) on a neutral and BYU (26) at home. Their issue? The three ugly losses: at UCLA (111) and then Tulane (174) and Coastal Carolina (189) in South Carolina.

BYU (NET: 26, NBC: 10): The Cougars avoided disaster by winning at Portland by 31 points. They are 5-7 against Quad 1 and 2 opponents, and while four of those five wins are against Quad 2 opponents, that’s misleading. Saint Mary’s is three spot away from being a Quad 1 win. Virginia Tech (62) and Utah State (55) on neutral courts will be Quad 1 wins if they end up being top 50 by the end of the season. BYU is legit, and they should probably get in the tournament.

ARIZONA STATE (NET: 60, NBC: First four out): The Sun Devils landed the win over UCLA (111) at home, avoiding what would be the only Quad 3 loss to their name. This win puts them in a position to land another Quad 2 win against USC (49) on Saturday. Arizona State has a pair of Quad 1 wins and is sitting at 5-8 against the top two Quads, but their only top 50 win came against Arizona (9).

BUBBLE WATCH LOSERS

TULSA (NET: 61, NBC: 12): The Golden Hurricane took a particularly brutal loss at home against UConn (92) on Thursday night. It’s a Quad 3 loss for a team that already has a Quad 4 loss to their name and a pair of Quad 2 losses that are one two game losing streak from becoming Quad 3 losses. With on Quad 1 wins and only two chances at landing a Quad 1 win left — Houston (33) and Wichita State (38) on the road) — things are looking pretty bleak for Frank Haith’s club.

STANFORD (NET: 21, NBC: Play-in game): The Cardinal are already in a weird spot because of a resume that lacks top end wins, and then they went out and lost at Utah (87) in overtime. Stanford has now lost four of their last five games, and three of those four losses came to league goes that are outside the top 75. And now they have to go to Boulder to face off with Colorado (18). Jerod Haase is digging himself a hole he might not be able to get out of.

 