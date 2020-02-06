More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
CBT Podcast: Chris Mack is underrated, figuring out the Big Ten, and Best Bets for the weekend

By Rob DausterFeb 6, 2020, 3:15 PM EST
Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back to talk through what has been a fun week in college hoops, starting with the Big East’s craziness and ending with a long look at the Big Ten. In between, they talk through why Chris Mack’s success at Louisville is somewhat underrated and they end the show with a deep dive into the Best Bets of the weekend.

 

Vandy snaps 26-game SEC skid by upsetting No. 18 LSU 99-90

Associated PressFeb 5, 2020, 11:54 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Saben Lee scored a career-high 33 points and Vanderbilt upset No. 18 LSU 99-90 Wednesday night to end the Southeastern Conference’s longest regular season skid at 26 straight. It also gave first-year coach Jerry Stackhouse his first league victory.

The Commodores (9-13, 1-8 SEC) hadn’t beaten an SEC opponent since downing Ole Miss on March 3, 2018 — a span of 28 league games counting tournament losses. Vanderbilt has been playing without the SEC’s leading scorer Aaron Nesmith since the second game of league play this season.

Lee and Maxwell Evans, who had a career-high 31 points, teamed up to knock off the defending SEC champs. Scotty Pippen Jr. added 13 points, and Jordan Wright had 11 points for the Commodores.

LSU (17-5, 8-1) came in streaking, having won 13 straight SEC regular season games. The Tigers snapped that streak along with a 12-game streak on the SEC road, which had been the third-longest streak in school history. Coach Will Wade, a Nashville native, goes back home from Memorial Gym still looking for his first win in the league’s oldest gym.

Trendon Watford led LSU with a season-high 26 points. Emmitt Williams added 24, and Skylar Mays and Javonte Smart had 15 each for the Tigers.

LSU took its biggest lead of the first half on its opening bucket. The teams swapped the lead nine times with six ties before Evans helped Vanderbilt go up by as much as 13 as he hit 5 of 7 beyond the arc. Vanderbilt led 52-47 at halftime in a season where the Commodores finished two games scoring 50 or less.

The Commodores never led by more than seven in the second half. LSU scored nine straight to take its first lead since being up 32-31 with 6:44 left in the first half. Skylar Mays scored a three-point play to put LSU up 82-80 with 6:46 to go. He added a free throw to cap the spurt, giving the Tigers their biggest lead of the game at 83-80.

Vanderbilt answered with six straight to go up 86-83 on Scotty Pippen Jr.’s jumper with 3:46 remaining. The Commodores finished the game on a 19-7 run to snap their drought.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers also snapped a 10-game winning streak this season. They had a big advantage at the free throw line where they were 28 of 36. They also outrebounded Vandy 38-30 and had a 16-6 edge in second-chance points.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores may have been losing, but they still came in ranked second in the league making an average of 8.2 3-pointers per game and also with 173 total 3s. Evans finished 7 of 12 beyond the arc, and the Commodores went 12 of 30 from 3. They also outshot LSU 57.4% compared to 46.8%.

UP NEXT

LSU: Visits No. 11 Auburn on Saturday.

Vanderbilt: Plays at Mississippi State on Saturday.

Wednesday’s Things to Know: Vanderbilt snaps SEC losing streak; Purdue smashes Iowa; Baldwin lifts Butler over Villanova

By Scott PhillipsFeb 5, 2020, 11:43 PM EST
Wednesday night in college basketball had plenty of twists. One of the sport’s longest conference losing streaks ended, Purdue decimated another top-25 opponent at home and Butler secured an important Big East home win thanks to the heroics of senior guard Kamar Baldwin. 

1. Vanderbilt snaps 26-game SEC losing streak with upset win

The streak is finally over.

During a week in which athletic director Malcolm Turner parted ways with the program after only one year at the helm, Vanderbilt notched its first SEC win in almost two seasons with a 99-90 home upset of No. 18 LSU.

Winless in the SEC last season, this is Vanderbilt’s first conference win since a road win at Ole Miss (March 3, 2018).

Saben Lee (33 points) and Maxwell Evans (31 points) both had big nights to pace the Commodores. Vanderbilt shot 57 percent (35-for-61) from the floor and had little issue scoring on an LSU team that was previously unbeaten in SEC play.

This win isn’t going to salvage head coach Jerry Stackhouse’s first season. Vanderbilt still has worlds to go before they become regularly competitive in the SEC. Knocking off the undefeated conference leader is a major step in the right direction. During a week (and a season) in which the Commodores could have easily called it quits and went winless in league play for a second straight year, Vanderbilt earned one of the more unlikely upsets of the past few weeks.

Vanderbilt’s upset win isn’t quite on par with Stephen F. Austin beating Duke at Cameron or Evansville upsetting Kentucky at Rupp. But it might amount to at least the feel-good conference upset of the season.

2. Purdue claims another blowout home win over No. 17 Iowa

Purdue earned a blowout win over No. 17 Iowa on Wednesday night with a decisive 104-68 Big Ten home victory.

Shooting a ridiculous 19-for-34 from three-point range, the Boilermakers scored 61 points in the first half and never looked back. Following an impressive comeback road win to close out Northwestern over the weekend, Purdue continued a strong stretch to improve to 6-6 in Big Ten play.

Senior forward Evan Boudreaux was 4-for-6 from three-point range to pace the Boilermakers with 18 points. Boudreaux was one of five Purdue players to score at least 13 points in the balanced effort.

Walk-ons were subbed in with over four minutes left. Broadcasters wondered, “where has this team been all year!?” Purdue generally looked like a team that should be in the top 25 with the way they played on Wednesday night.

But the question still remains after another blowout home win: is Purdue a legitimate threat going forward? Or are they just really good at home?

We’ve seen the Boilermakers run past quality teams at home plenty of times this season. Purdue already has 29-point home wins over Virginia and Michigan State. Wisconsin fell victim in West Lafayette by 19 points a few weeks ago. Iowa is just the latest in a string of blowout home wins for Matt Painter’s crew.

So, while Purdue deserves credit for another decisive Q1 home win, it remains to be seen if this win can help them establish a consistent presence away from home. Only 2-5 in true road games this season — with underwhelming wins against Ohio and Northwestern — Purdue will get a major road test on Saturday when they face Indiana. Rivalry matchups on the road are always a giant test. We’ll see if Purdue can sustain the recent momentum in Bloomington to earn its biggest road win of the season.

3. Kamar Baldwin’s buzzer-beater lifts Butler past Villanova

The night’s only matchup between top-25 teams ended in dramatic fashion.

Kamar Baldwin calmly buried a stepback three to lift No. 19 Butler over No. 10 Villanova for an important Big East win.

With the victory, Butler moves within a game of the Wildcats for second place in the conference. The middle of the pack remains crowded in the Big East. This is also the type of home win the Bulldogs needed if they want any chance at a Big East regular-season title.

Bubble Banter: Purdue, Minnesota are the biggest winners in a wild night

By Rob DausterFeb 5, 2020, 11:40 PM EST
It was a good day for most of the bubble, although there were a couple of teams that saw their at-large hopes go up in flames.

Bubble Banter!

WINNERS

MEMPHIS (NET: 50, NBC: Play-in game): The Tigers have now won three straight games after taking care of Temple on Wednesday night. If they can take care of South Florida on Saturday, they will enter their biggest game of the season — at Cincinnati (47) — on a three game winning streak. It is worth noting here that Memphis has not beaten a single team in the top 45 in the NET and that their three best wins — Tennessee (70), Cincinnati (47) and N.C. State (69) — are teams that may not make the NCAA tournament. We’re in late-January and Memphis has as many Quad 3 losses as Quad 1 wins.

MINNESOTA (NET: 45, NBC: Off the bubble): The Gophers picked up their fourth (for now) Quad 1 win over Wisconsin (30) at home on Wednesday. They are 12-10 on the season, but all 12 of those losses have come against Quad 1 or 2 opponents. The biggest red flag with Minnesota is that they have just one win away from home on the season — at Ohio State (15).

PURDUE (NET: 38, NBC: Off the bubble): Purdue is, apparently, the best basketball team on the planet when they are playing in Mackey Arena. On Wednesday, they scored 61 first half points in a 104-68 win over a very good Iowa (22) team. The Boilermakers are still in a bit of a precarious spot due to the sheer number of losses they have, but with arguably the toughest schedule in all of college basketball left, they will have chances to make up ground.

FLORIDA (NET: 42, NBC: 10): I’m not entirely sure how they did it, but the Gators erased a 22 point second half deficit in the span of six minutes in a win over Georgia (89) at home. That’s a good win only in the sense that it would have been a resume-draining loss. As it stands, the Gators have home wins over Auburn (17) and Alabama (43), but their only road wins came at South Carolina (73) and Vanderbilt (170) and their three neutral site wins are against teams that look unlikely to get to the tournament. It’s enough to get them a bid, but not a seed that you would expect from a team as good as the Gators were supposed to be.

NORTHERN IOWA (NET: 40, NBC: 11): The Panthers took care of business at Valpo (152) on Wednesday night. Their strong NET and wins at Colorado (18) and over South Carolina (73) on a neutral keep the Panthers in the conversation, but losses at Southern Illinois (139) and Illinois State (208) are killers. UNI cannot lose another game unless it is against Loyola-Chicago (92) in the MVC tournament if they really want a chance at an at-large.

N.C. STATE (NET: 69, NBC: Next four out): The Wolfpack bounced back from three straight losses to beat a short-handed Miami (104) at home. N.C. State has just one win over a top 50 team, but they do have a trio of Quad 1 wins so long as Wisconsin (30) stays in the top 30. Two Quad 3 home losses weigh things down, and they do have to go on the road for their next two games before hosting Duke (6) and Florida State (16) in two weeks.

VIRGINIA (NET: 58, NBC: Play-in game): Suddenly, Virginia looks like a team that is starting to figure some things out. They still can’t score, but scoring doesn’t matter all that much when you hold teams like Clemson (97) to 44 points. The Wahoos have now won three straight and four of their last five with a win over Florida State (16) in the mix. The Wahoos have just two Quad 1 wins to their name, a Quad 3 loss at Boston College (145) and only three more chances at Quad 1 wins left. They’re on the cutline right now and can’t afford slip-ups.

UTAH STATE (NET: 55, NBC: Off the bubble): The Aggies avoided a loss at home to UNLV, but they have a lot of work to do and not many chances to improve their resume. Wins over LSU (19) and Florida (42) are nice, but with three road losses to sub-95 teams and no more chances to land marquee wins, how are they going to make up for those losses?

LOSERS

GEORGETOWN (NET: 48, NBC: First four out): The Hoyas dropped to 13-10 on the season with a loss at home to Seton Hall (19) on Wednesday. Georgetown has now lost four out of five and six out of nine. They have just one loss that is not a Quad 1 loss, but a 2-9 mark against Quad 1 opponents isn’t going to get the job done. They’ve beaten one team in the top 55 in the NET.

SAINT LOUIS (NET: 68, NBC: Off the bubble): The Billikens fell in a classic lookahead spot, hosting a good Duquesne (88) team before heading off to play Dayton (5) on the road. With a 2-5 record against Quad 1 and 2 opponents and now a Quad 3 loss to their name, Saint Louis probably has to win at Dayton on Saturday to have a real shot.

Kamar Baldwin’s buzzer-beater lifts No. 19 Butler past No. 10 Villanova

By Scott PhillipsFeb 5, 2020, 9:01 PM EST
Kamar Baldwin knocked down a buzzer-beating three to lift No. 19 Butler past No. 10 Villanova for a 79-76 win on Wednesday night.

The senior put the game in his hands on the final possession. It worked out for Butler as Baldwin buried a stepback jumper to lift the Bulldogs to the Big East home win.

The win puts Butler firmly in the mix among the Big East’s second-tier group.

Seton Hall still maintains the Big East lead. But the Bulldogs are now a game back of Villanova for second place with Wednesday’s win. Butler is still tied with Creighton, Marquette and Providence in the conference standings. But this is a home win that Butler needed if they had any hopes of potentially claiming a Big East regular-season title.

Perhaps most importantly, this is a huge shot for the struggling Baldwin. The senior is a four-year double-digit scorer who has been a reliable offensive threat for Butler. Senior season has been a different story for Baldwin. Shooting a career-low 40 percent from the floor and 29 percent from three-point range, things haven’t come easy for the Butler star over the past few weeks. The past six games, Baldwin is only shooting 2-for-23 from three-point range.

A buzzer-beating three is a huge confidence boost for one of the most dangerous players in college basketball. And for a Butler team that is trying to regain its footing after a hot start, it’s a great sign to see Baldwin take, and make, a huge shot to win a top-25 matchup.

Coach K rips the NCAA: ‘What’s our plan’ for the future?

By Rob DausterFeb 5, 2020, 1:27 PM EST
1 Comment

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is arguably the most powerful voice in college basketball, and of late, he has used that voice to take swings at the NCAA for an utter lack of preparation in regards to the changing landscape of college basketball.

On Tuesday night, after Duke held off a scrappy Boston College team in Conte Forum, he again took aim at the association.

“Do you see anybody coming out from the NCAA saying what our future is?” Coach K said. “What’s our plan? And by the way, who would say that?”

The collegiate model, and college basketball specifically, has reached an inflection point. The push for the end of amateurism has never been stronger, and it’s coming at the same time that the NBA is expected to abolish the one-and-done rule. The NBA is preparing for the future. They have increased their investment in the G League. They have boosted the salaries at that level. They are doing everything they can to turn the league they own into the best place for players to develop as they try and turn themselves into NBA players.

The NCAA, in the meantime, is pushing back against the movement to give athletes access to their Name, Image and Likeness rights, and it’s impossible not to connect that to the 87 players who left school with eligibility remaining to pursue a two-way contract, a spot in training camp or an overseas deal that pays roughly the same amount as a manager at a Taco Bell.

“The whole state of college basketball has been hurt by how many kids have tested the waters,” K said. “It’s not the one-and-dones. We’ve lost about 70-to-80 kids who weren’t even drafted besides the ones who were drafted. I wish the whole thing would change.”

In the end, college basketball is going to survive. The end of days narrative that is being pushed by certain members of the media ignores two things: People love to gamble on March Madness and people are always going to be rooting for their favorite piece of laundry. Kentucky grads aren’t going to stop loving Wildcats basketball just because they end up with more guys like Nick Richards and less guys like Tyrese Maxey, or Malik Monk, or De’Aaron Fox.

But surviving is different than thriving, and if the NCAA is actually worried about college basketball being something other than a month-long marketing tool for legal sportsbooks, they should pay attention to what Coach K is asking.

“We’ve got to be so careful,” K said. “I’ve said this for a couple years that as soon as they said high school kids can go sometime soon, we as a college committee don’t think of what that means. The NBA does. The NBA has ramped up the G-League, unionized. You see things on TV.

“How many high school games do you see now on TV? I see in the future a high school megaleague that has a TV contract. Can that happen? You bet your butt it can happen, especially if those kids aren’t going to go to college. The NBA’s going to want to promote those guys.”