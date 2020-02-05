More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Kamar Baldwin’s buzzer-beater lifts No. 19 Butler past No. 10 Villanova

By Scott PhillipsFeb 5, 2020, 9:01 PM EST
Kamar Baldwin knocked down a buzzer-beating three to lift No. 19 Butler past No. 10 Villanova for a 79-76 win on Wednesday night.

The senior put the game in his hands on the final possession. It worked out for Butler as Baldwin buried a stepback jumper to lift the Bulldogs to the Big East home win.

The win puts Butler firmly in the mix among the Big East’s second-tier group.

Seton Hall still maintains the Big East lead. But the Bulldogs are now a game back of Villanova for second place with Wednesday’s win. Butler is still tied with Creighton, Marquette and Providence in the conference standings. But this is a home win that Butler needed if they had any hopes of potentially claiming a Big East regular-season title.

Perhaps most importantly, this is a huge shot for the struggling Baldwin. The senior is a four-year double-digit scorer who has been a reliable offensive threat for Butler. Senior season has been a different story for Baldwin. Shooting a career-low 40 percent from the floor and 29 percent from three-point range, things haven’t come easy for the Butler star over the past few weeks. The past six games, Baldwin is only shooting 2-for-23 from three-point range.

A buzzer-beating three is a huge confidence boost for one of the most dangerous players in college basketball. And for a Butler team that is trying to regain its footing after a hot start, it’s a great sign to see Baldwin take, and make, a huge shot to win a top-25 matchup.

Coach K rips the NCAA: ‘What’s our plan’ for the future?

By Rob DausterFeb 5, 2020, 1:27 PM EST
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is arguably the most powerful voice in college basketball, and of late, he has used that voice to take swings at the NCAA for an utter lack of preparation in regards to the changing landscape of college basketball.

On Tuesday night, after Duke held off a scrappy Boston College team in Conte Forum, he again took aim at the association.

“Do you see anybody coming out from the NCAA saying what our future is?” Coach K said. “What’s our plan? And by the way, who would say that?”

The collegiate model, and college basketball specifically, has reached an inflection point. The push for the end of amateurism has never been stronger, and it’s coming at the same time that the NBA is expected to abolish the one-and-done rule. The NBA is preparing for the future. They have increased their investment in the G League. They have boosted the salaries at that level. They are doing everything they can to turn the league they own into the best place for players to develop as they try and turn themselves into NBA players.

The NCAA, in the meantime, is pushing back against the movement to give athletes access to their Name, Image and Likeness rights, and it’s impossible not to connect that to the 87 players who left school with eligibility remaining to pursue a two-way contract, a spot in training camp or an overseas deal that pays roughly the same amount as a manager at a Taco Bell.

“The whole state of college basketball has been hurt by how many kids have tested the waters,” K said. “It’s not the one-and-dones. We’ve lost about 70-to-80 kids who weren’t even drafted besides the ones who were drafted. I wish the whole thing would change.”

In the end, college basketball is going to survive. The end of days narrative that is being pushed by certain members of the media ignores two things: People love to gamble on March Madness and people are always going to be rooting for their favorite piece of laundry. Kentucky grads aren’t going to stop loving Wildcats basketball just because they end up with more guys like Nick Richards and less guys like Tyrese Maxey, or Malik Monk, or De’Aaron Fox.

But surviving is different than thriving, and if the NCAA is actually worried about college basketball being something other than a month-long marketing tool for legal sportsbooks, they should pay attention to what Coach K is asking.

“We’ve got to be so careful,” K said. “I’ve said this for a couple years that as soon as they said high school kids can go sometime soon, we as a college committee don’t think of what that means. The NBA does. The NBA has ramped up the G-League, unionized. You see things on TV.

“How many high school games do you see now on TV? I see in the future a high school megaleague that has a TV contract. Can that happen? You bet your butt it can happen, especially if those kids aren’t going to go to college. The NBA’s going to want to promote those guys.”

Women’s Wednesday: Fran Belibi, the Stanford freshman that can fly

By Liz FinnyFeb 5, 2020, 12:31 PM EST
Candace Parker is 6-foot-4. Lisa Lesie is 6-foot-5. Brittany Griner is 6-foot-9.

Francesca Belibi stands at just 6-foot-1.

And despite that, Fran can throw down with the best of them. Maybe better.

While Belibi had a passion for basketball ever since she began watching it with her dad as a little girl, she had three younger siblings and working parents, which made it hard to start practicing at a young age.

The Stanford forward dunked for the first time her freshman year of high school, coincidentally the same year she started playing basketball competitively. 

“I didn’t have school and me and my siblings were at my parents clinic, where there’s a room with a hoop,” Belibi explained. “I had club practice after and wanted to get some shots up before. At one point I was just like feeling myself, I had made a couple of shots. I told my siblings to move out of the way so I could dunk it. And I made it!”

When Fran whipped around to her siblings in shock to see who had seen her dunk, none of them had. She went up for a second time with three sets of eye on her, but missed it.

“Then, I went to club practice and showed my coach, and I made it again. I was like, ‘Oh wow it wasn’t actually a fluke.’”

It’s hard to believe that when Fran began playing basketball her freshman year she had “no idea what she was doing half the time.”

The Kansas City, Kansas native averaged 21.8 points and 12.3 rebounds her senior year in high school, helping her team to a state semifinals appearance. She was also named the Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year.

Belibi was the first girl to dunk in a Colorado high school game. Her first in-game dunk came in January 2017 and went viral, with Belibi noting that during games she “goes up and it just happens.”

Fran went on to win the Powerade Jam Fest dunk title at the McDonald’s All-American Game in March 2019, becoming the first woman to win since Candace Parker in 2004.

A common excuse people make when trying to justify not watching women’s basketball is that “women can’t dunk.” However, players like Belibi who have incredible vertical—hers comes in at 40 inches—are taking it one step further to prove that women who don’t necessarily have that same height can perform at a high level, too. 

“In the past couple of years, since my dunk has gone viral, I’ve seen more and more women going for the rim and catching lobs,” Belibi emphasized. “While it may not be happening in games, it’s definitely happening.

“To say women’s basketball is boring because we can’t dunk is finding excuses for not watching us and not supporting us. They shouldn’t put that down on all of us.”

Anyone who has seen Fran’s senior year alley-oop can surely attest that it is “definitely happening:”

Belibi is now playing major minutes for the No. 6 team in the country, where she’s averaging 6.8 points and five rebounds. She scored a career high 20 points against Utah, the day of the fatal crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant. 

“I didn’t hear the news until after the game, but it definitely hit us all,” Belibi shared. “When I went out there I wanted to help my team out, contribute to the team and help us on the path we’re trying to reach. It’s about going out there and focusing and executing.” 

Stanford is in a tough Pac-12 conference with Oregon, but has showed what it’s capable of with commanding wins over Washington, Washington State, Oregon State, and more. One of the team’s two losses came to No. 3 Oregon.

“I think our team has all the pieces, it’s just going to take us coming together and gelling at the same time,” Belibi said. “We’re continuing to grow as a team, to execute, to play for each other and with each other.”

While Fran may not be looking to pursue a long term career in basketball—as the young star is on the pre-medical track at Stanford and hopes to become a doctor one day—the passion she has for the sport and brings to the court remains unaffected.

“When we played Oregon there were 12,000 people at the game, and it wasn’t even a playoff game,” Belibi exclaimed. “There are more people coming out and watching, more people watching the WNBA. The fact that people are conscious of what we do and going out and supporting is helping grow the sport.”

While there’s still a long way to go before people pay women’s basketball the respect it deserves, Belibi is hopeful for the future of women’s basketball.

“I think it needs to start with watching us, understanding that obviously we’re not built the same as men—so we’re not going to be able to do the same things men do—but appreciating the things we do.

“I think it’s going to take some time to be at an equal standing, but we’re getting there. Step by step.”

WEDNESDAY’S NEWS AND NOTES

– No. 3 Oregon battled No. 4 UConn in one of the biggest and most highly anticipated matchup of the season on Monday night. The Ducks beat the Huskies 74-56, handing UConn its first loss at Gampel Pavilion since 2013 and breaking a 66-game streak. The Ducks made history with their first EVER road win over a top-5 team.

Sabrina Ionescu, who has 23 career triple-doubles, ended the game with 10 points, nine assists and nine rebounds—just one rebound and assist short from being the first player to score a triple-double against UConn in school history. Ruthy Hebard led the way for Oregon with 22 points and 12 rebounds, notching her 50th career double-double, while UConn’s Crystal Dangerfield ended the game with a team high 19 points.

– South Carolina remains atop the world of women’s college hoops, ranking as No. 1 in the AP Poll for the third consecutive week.

– The Gamecocks scored 27 straight points to start the game in an 87-32 win over Ole Miss last week and delivered a commanding win over SEC opponent Tennessee over the weekend.  South Carolina has won 15 straight games, the second-longest winning streak in the nation.

– The top seven teams in this week’s AP Poll remain the same—although that will surely change once the Oregon-UConn matchup is factored into the new rankings. Baylor, Oregon, UConn, Louisville, Stanford, and N.C. State sit in spots 2 through 7, respectively.

– Baylor’s tough 66-44 win over Texas gives it a two-game lead in the Big 12. 

– Louisville beat Notre Dame by 32 points in its first win in South Bend since 2009. The Cardinals will try and extend its 13-game win streak in a big ACC matchup against No. 17 Florida State.

– Stanford made a clean sweep in Washington to keep up with Oregon in the Pac-12 standings. 

– N.C. State rallied from 10 points down in the third quarter to beat in-state rival Duke 63-60 and extend their win streak to seven.

– Gonzaga busted into the NCAA’s Power 10 rankings with a 59-44 win over BYU to extend its win streak to 20—the longest streak in the nation.

– After a rough patch, Oregon State needs to beat over Arizona and Arizona State in the upcoming week to maintain good standing as the Pac-12 tournament approaches. 

– Then-No. 16 Arizona secured the upset over then-No. 8 UCLA, notching its first win over a top-10 team in 16 seasons. Aari McDonald’s 27-point performance means she has scored double figures in 57-straight games—the longest active streak in the nation.

– Florida pulled off a BIG upset over then-No. 13 Kentucky in a 70-62 win on Sunday, snapping its five-game losing streak and nabbing its first win over a ranked team this season.

– No. 19 Arizona State gave its coach, Charli Turner Thorne, her 500th career win in a 76-75 triple-overtime win over USC.

– The NCAA released its first of two top-16 reveals on Monday, with the other coming on March 2. South Carolina, Baylor, Louisville, and Oregon took the No. 1 seeds. Check out the rest of the top-16 here

– In a not so surprising Play of the Week: A pair of scoring drives in the paint by Sabrina Ionescu showcase a sweet assist and unstoppable skill: 

Player of the Week: The Wolfpack’s Elissa Cunane put on a spectacular performance against Duke, scoring 22 second-half points to lead N.C. State to a comeback victory.

Loyola Marymount to unveil Hank Gathers statue outside arena

Associated PressFeb 5, 2020, 8:29 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — Loyola Marymount plans to unveil a statue of Hank Gathers this month to mark the 30th anniversary of the school’s run to the Elite Eight after his fatal collapse on the court.

The statue will debut outside Gersten Pavilion on Feb. 29, before the Lions’ last home game of the season against San Francisco. Former coach Paul Westhead and members of the 1989-90 team will attend and be honored at halftime.

Gathers’ No. 44 jersey was retired by the school in 2000. The entire team was inducted into LMU’s Hall of Fame in 2005. He was the second player in NCAA history to lead the nation in both scoring and rebounding in the same season.

The statue was created by Rotblatt-Amrany, the same studio that designed statues at Staples Center and Michael Jordan’s statue outside Chicago’s United Center. Gathers’ mother, Lucille, and other family members were able to view the statue’s creation in progress.

Gathers collapsed on March 4, 1990, in a West Coast Conference Tournament game. He was taken to a hospital where he died at age 23. The rest of the tournament was canceled and the Lions were awarded the league’s NCAA Tournament bid because they had won the regular-season title. They went on to reach the Elite Eight before losing to eventual national champion UNLV.

Gathers’ autopsy showed he had a heart muscle disorder.

Bubble Banter: Rhode Island and Tennessee land key victories

By Rob DausterFeb 5, 2020, 12:26 AM EST
It was a fairly slow night on the bubble, as just seven teams were in action.

But as you might expect, there were some fireworks. Here’s what you need to know:

WINNERS

RHODE ISLAND (NET: 40, NBC: 10): URI took care of business against UMass (178) at home, which only matters because a loss would have been a crippling, Quad 4 loss. The Rams have just one Quad 1 win — at VCU — but they are 6-4 against the top two Quads. They do have an ugly loss at Brown (227) which is why Rhode Island is in a spot where they probably cannot afford to take a loss to anyone other than Dayton (5), who they play twice, the rest of the season.

TENNESSEE (NET: 70, NBC: Off the bubble): Just when it looked like we could write the Vols off, they turn around and erase a 15 point deficit at Alabama (41) to pick up their third Quad 1 win of the season. They are still just 13-9 overall with three Quad 2 losses and a Quad 3 loss, but the Vols still play eight Quad 1 games, and that doesn’t include Florida at home. They can survive this if they get hot.

XAVIER (NET: 47, NBC: Play-in game): Xavier followed up their resume-defining win at Seton Hall (16) by going into Chicago and picking off DePaul (59). The Musketeers have now won back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 22nd, and they are both Quad 1 wins. As it stands, they are now 3-7 against Quad 1 opponents and 6-8 against the top two quads. They suddenly have the resume of a team that might have some room to spare. What a weeks for Travis Steele.

LOSERS

MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 37, NBC: 11): The Bulldogs whiffed on a chance bolster their resume with a win at Kentucky (27) on Tuesday night, which isn’t a problem in and of itself. The issue is that the Bulldogs don’t have any games left against Kentucky, LSU or Auburn. Other than Arkansas (35) on the road, there isn’t a likely tournament team left on their schedule.

OKLAHOMA (NET: 49, NBC: 10): The Sooners are in a good spot despite losing to Texas Tech (29) on the road on Tuesday. They have solid computer numbers, they are 7-8 against Quad 1 and 2 opponents with wins over Mississippi State (37) at home, Minnesota (44) on a neutral and at Texas (60). But none of that really matters, because their season will be determined by the next 14 days: West Virginia (9), Iowa State (73), at Kansas (4), Baylor (2).

ALABAMA (NET: 41, NBC: Off the bubble): The Crimson Tide blew a 15 point lead at home in losing to Tennessee (70) on Tuesday night. With just one Quad 1 win to their name, the Crimson Tide need all the help they can get right now, and losing their third straight game like this is the opposite of that. It’s also a red flag that Alabama’s only wins away from home are Belmont (116) and Southern Miss (275) on neutrals and Vanderbilt (168) and Samford (308) on the road. The good news? Penn (151) has played their way into being a Quad 3 loss. With Auburn (18) and LSU (22) next week, winning at Georgia (90) on Saturday is a must-win.

DEPAUL (NET: 59, NBC: Off the bubble): The Blue Demons fell to 12-10 overall and 1-9 in the Big East with a loss at home to Xavier (47) on Tuesday. I want to make DePaul a thing, but they just are not cooperating. This will be the last time they show up in the bubble conversation unless they make some kind of run, and soon.

No. 22 Penn State knocks off No. 16 Michigan State 75-70

Associated PressFeb 4, 2020, 11:34 PM EST
DETROIT — Lamar Stevens finished with 24 points while Myreon Jones made a career-high six 3-pointers and dropped 20 points of his own to lead No. 22 Penn State to a 75-70 win over No. 16 Michigan State on Tuesday night in the Breslin Center.

The Nittany Lions (17-5, 7-5 Big Ten) have won five straight games, making them contenders in the conference during the second half of the regular season.

The Spartans (16-7, 8-4) dropped consecutive games for the first time this season. They also lost to a Big Ten team at home for the first time this year.

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston scored 25 points but could not convert on chances to pull into a tie twice in the closing seconds. Winston didn’t get much help offensively from his teammates, none of whom scored in double digits.

Stevens made two free throws to give Penn State a three-point lead with 16 seconds left. Winston had a chance to tie the game with a three-point play on the ensuing possession but missed the free throw.

Stevens then made two free throws to restore the three-point lead with 9.1 seconds left.

Winston missed a 3-pointer the next time down the court. The Spartans were forced to foul Curtis Jones, who made two free throws to seal Penn State’s first victory at Michigan State since 2009 and just the second in 25 games.

Penn State was in control for much of the game, leading by as much as 11 in the first half and by six at halftime. The Nittany Lions played with composure in the second half when the Spartans tried to rally.

SICK DAY

Michigan State sophomore forward Thomas Kithier, who is averaging three-plus points and rebounds, missed the game with an illness.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: The program has already matched its total of Big Ten victories last season and should surpass its school record of 10 Big Ten wins.

Michigan State: Coach Tom Izzo has sounded concerned after wins this season and his worries have only been validated by recent losses.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Nittany Lions have a chance to move into the top 20 with another win this week and the Spartans could plummet in or perhaps out of the poll with another setback this week.

UP NEXT

Penn State: Hosts Minnesota (11-10, 5-6).

Michigan State: Plays rival Michigan (13-9, 4-7) on the road Saturday.