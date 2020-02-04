Tuesday’s Things to Know: Penn State wins at Michigan State, Jalen Smith’s excellence continues for Maryland

It’s that time of the year again, which means that we are diving head first into our annual NCAA tournament bubble tracker.

The way that it will work is simple: We’ll be looking at every team that our Dave Ommen, the best bracketologist in the business, considers in the mix for an at-large bid. In an effort to keep this somewhat manageable, we are going to assume that the top 36 teams in the field — every team that is a No. 9-seed or above — is “off the bubble”. This does not mean those teams are a lock to dance, it just means that they have given themselves enough room for error that we can take them out of the conversation until they do something dumb.

Dave’s latest bracket can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

So with all that in mind, let’s get into the full NCAA tournament bubble watch:

ACC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Louisville (NBC: 2), Duke (NBC: 2), Florida State (NBC: 2)

N.C. STATE (NET: 69, NBC: Next four out): The Wolfpack got smoked at home by Louisville (10) on Saturday, their third straight loss. They now head out on the road for their next three games before returning home to play Duke (6) and Florida State (16). For a team with a 13-8 record, two Quad 1 wins and two Quad 3 losses, that is not an ideal situation. They have just one win against a top 50 opponent — Wisconsin (32) at home — to go along with a pair of Quad 3 losses. They do have those two Quad 1 wins, but one of those — UNCG (71) on the road — is near the bottom of the cutoff for a Quad 1 win.

VIRGINIA TECH (NET: 62, NBC: Next four out): Virginia Tech lost their third straight game and their fourth in five games on Saturday dropping a home game to Florida State (15), 74-63. This was one of just three chances that Mike Young’s team had left on their schedule to land resume-changing wins, and the other two come on the road against Duke (6) and Louisville (7). The Hokies are in a tough spot. The Hokies also have a non-conference SOS that ranks 333rd, which eliminates much of their margin for error. The good news? They still have pair of Quad 1 wins — including Michigan State (10) on a neutral — and four of their five Quad 1 and 2 wins came away from home.

VIRGINIA (NET: 57, NBC: Play-in game): It is impossible to overstate just how big a win over Florida State (15) was for a Virginia team that entered the week without a top 50 win to their name. They had one Quad 1 win on their resume — at Syracuse (65) — to go along with wins over Virginia Tech (62) at home and Arizona State (58) on a neutral floor. That’s it. When combined with a pair of bad losses — South Carolina (74) at home and at Boston College (147) — there’s a reason that the Wahoos were completely out of the NCAA tournament picture entering the week. And to be honest, I’m not sure that a home win over a top 20 team at home is really going to change all that much. But with just three more games against the top of the ACC left on their schedule, this was an opportunity that could not slip through their fingers.

SYRACUSE (NET: 66, NBC: Off the bubble): The Orange fell to 13-9 on the season with a loss at home to Duke (9) on Saturday. That’s now back-to-back losses for Jim Boeheim’s team after they had won five games in a row. They do have three Quad 1 wins, but they have yet to beat a single top 50 team this season. This is not a terrible loss, but for a team that is already trying to make up ground on the field, these are the kind of losses that really hurt.

NORTH CAROLINA (NET: 93, NBC: Off the bubble): After losing to Boston College (147) at home and giving away a lead at Florida State (15) the Tar Heels have officially taken themselves out of the discussion barring a miracle run over the next six weeks. This is the last time you’ll see them in this space for a while.

AMERICAN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Houston (NBC: 8), Wichita State (NBC: 8)

MEMPHIS (NET: 50, NBC: Play-in game): The Tigers won their second game in a row on Saturday, as they picked off UConn (88) at home. Beating the Huskies doesn’t do much for the Tigers’ resume, but given the way that this season has gone for the Tigers, every win counts. They still don’t have a top 50 win on the season and are just 1-3 against Quad 1 opponents. With two more winnable home games coming come in the next 10 days, Memphis should be able to play their way back into a rhythm before they have to make the trip to Cincinnati (46). It is worth noting that they have not beaten a single team in the top 45 in the NET and that their three best wins — Tennessee (70), Cincinnati (45) and N.C. State (69) — are teams that may not make the NCAA tournament. We’re in late-January and Memphis has as many Quad 3 losses as Quad 1 wins.

TULSA (NET: 61, NBC: 12): One qualifier before we dive into this: The way Dave puts together his bracket, the first place team in every conference is assumed to receive the automatic bid. Tulsa is in first-place in the American, but being slotted as a No. 12 seed — behind the likes of Northern Iowa and on the same seed line as Yale, East Tennessee State and Stephen F. Austin — should tell you they’re not an at-large team.

Yet.

The Golden Hurricane are doing everything they can to put themselves in a position to get an at-large bid to the tournament. On Saturday, they got a buzzer-beating three from Elijah Joiner to knock off Wichita State (38) in Tulsa. They still are without a Quad 1 win, but sitting at 4-4 against the top two Quads helps offset a Quad 3 and a Quad 4 loss. Their issue is that home wins over Houston (34) and Memphis (50) have both fallen outside of the top 30, which means that the committee will be focusing on the bad things: a Quad 3 loss, a Quad 4 loss and a non-conference SOS of 294.

CINCINNATI (NET: 45, NBC: Off the bubble): Cincinnati has turned their season around. Entering Saturday, they have won three in a row and five of their last six. The problem is that they have dug themselves a pretty significant hole to get out of. They entered Saturday without so much as a top 60 win, let alone a Quad 1 win, and they have three Quad 3 losses to their name. They need to start building out a resume, and given that they play in the AAC — a league without a top 30 team in the NET — they cannot miss on chances like this. And they didn’t, coming back from 12 down in the second half to beat Houston (35) at home. That is still just a Quad 2 win, but it’s a start.

ATLANTIC 10 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Dayton (NBC: 3)

VCU (NET: 36, NBC: First four out): Tuesday’s win over Richmond (56) in the Siegel Center felt enormous at the time, but the Rams turned around and got blown out by Rhode Island (40) in Kingston three days later. VCU is now 15-6 overall with a Quad 1 (LSU, 19) and two Quad 2 (at Charleston, 134) wins. The Rams have a ton of work left to do, but the fact that their worst loss is against Tennessee (70) on a neutral court and that there are a number of potential Quad 1 wins left on their league schedule is a good thing. They probably need to win two of at Richmond, at Saint Louis (68) and Dayton (5) at home.

RHODE ISLAND (NET: 40, NBC: 10): On Friday, the Rams completed their sweep of VCU (36) with an emphatic home win. The Rams have just one Quad 1 win — at VCU — but they are 6-4 against the top two Quads. They do have an ugly loss at Brown (227) which is why Rhode Island is in a spot where they probably cannot afford to take a loss to anyone other than Dayton (5), who they play twice, the rest of the season.

SAINT LOUIS (NET: 68, NBC: Off the bubble): Saint Louis got the job done, sweeping the A-10’s Philly schools. They have a home date with Duquesne (88) on Wednesday before heading to Dayton (5) for what will be the make-or-break game in their at-large profile. The Billikens are just 2-5 against Quad 1 and 2 opponents, with wins at Richmond (54) and Kansas State (76). They don’t have any bad losses, but a Jalen Crutcher three at the buzzer against Dayton last month may end up being what keeps them from making a real push to be a bubble team.

RICHMOND (NET: 56, NBC: First four out): Last Tuesday’s visit to the Siegel Center was Richmond’s last shot at getting a Quad 1 win during the regular season. They lost to VCU (36) by 17 points. For my money, the Spiders’ at-large hopes are more or less dead because I can’t see how they are going to be able to improve their resume, but I’ll leave them here since Dave has them right on the cut line.

BIG 12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Baylor (NBC: 1), Kansas (NBC: 1), West Virginia (NBC: 4), Texas Tech (NBC: 9)

OKLAHOMA (NET: 49, NBC: 10): The Sooners are in a good spot. They have solid computer numbers, and after beating Oklahoma State (82) at home on Saturday, they are 7-7 against Quad 1 and 2 opponents, with wins over Mississippi State (37) at home, Minnesota (44) on a neutral and at Texas (60). But none of that really matters, because their season will be determined by the next 14 days: at Texas Tech (29), West Virginia (9), Iowa State (73), at Kansas (4), Baylor (2).

TEXAS (NET: 60, NBC: Next four out): The Longhorns did what they needed to do last week by beating TCU (67) on the road and knocking off Iowa State (73) at home, but they couldn’t back that up with a win at Kansas (4) on Monday. Their next three games come against Texas Tech (29) and Baylor (2) at home. A split would take some of the pressure off of them.

TCU (NET: 67, NBC: Off the bubble): The Horned Frogs lost their third straight game and their fifth in the last six games on Saturday, but it’s understandable — they were playing at Baylor (2). They are still without a Quad 1 win and are now 3-7 against the top two Quads. They have quite a bit of work to do.

BIG EAST BUBBLE WATCH

Top 9: Villanova (NBC: 2), Seton Hall (NBC: 3), Creighton (NBC: 4), Butler (NBC: 5), Marquette (NBC: 6)

XAVIER (NET: 47, NBC: Play-in game): It’s impossible to overstate just how important Saturday’s win at Seton Hall (14) was for Xavier. The Musketeers entered the day with a 13-8 record, but just a 1-7 mark against Quad 1 opponents. Their only Quad 1 win enter the day came at TCU (67). Their only top 50 win entering the day came against Georgetown (48) at home. They didn’t have anything close to resembling a marquee win, and now they do. With two games left against Butler (8) and a visit from Villanova (13) left on their schedule, the Musketeers still have a couple of more chances, too. They’ll probably want to win at least one of those, and they certainly aren’t a lock just yet, but this is precisely the kind of win that chances the calculus for their tournament chances.

GEORGETOWN (NET: 48, NBC: First four out): The Hoyas snapped a three-game losing streak by coming from behind to win at St. John’s (77) without Mac McClung. They’re 13-9, but eight of those nine losses are of the Quad 1 variety and their “worst” loss is a Quad 2 loss to UNCG (71) at home. They have two Quad 1 wins, a 6-9 mark against the top two Quads and they still get Villanova (13) and Seton Hall (16) at home, the latter coming on Wednesday. That’s a massive game for Patrick Ewing’s team.

DEPAUL (NET: 59, NBC: Off the bubble): The Blue Demons lost another heart-breaker, blowing yet another lead and falling at Marquette (22), 76-72. They are now just 1-8 in the Big East, and while the rest of their resume looks pretty good, we’ve reached the point where the losses are just piling up too much. They have to sweep Xavier (47) and at Georgetown (48) this week if they want a real shot at this. They do have three Quad 1 wins, including two Big Ten road wins — Iowa (21) and Minnesota (44) — as well as Butler at home, but a loss to Buffalo (153) at home puts them in a really tough spot.

ST. JOHN’S (NET: 77, NBC: Off the bubble): The Johnnies lost for the eight time in their last ten games when Georgetown (48) came back from down double-digits in the second half in MSG without Mac McClung. That’s not ideal. St. John’s is still in the mix because of wins over West Virginia (7) and Arizona (10), the latter of which came on a neutral court. But the Johnnies have now lost eight of their last 10 games. Their only wins since Christmas came against DePaul (59).

BIG TEN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Maryland (NBC: 3), Michigan State (NBC: 4), Iowa (NBC: 4), Penn State (NBC: 6), Illinois (NBC: 6), Ohio State (NBC: 7), Michigan (NBC: 7), Rutgers (NBC: 7), Wisconsin (NBC: 8), Indiana (NBC: 9)

MINNESOTA (NET: 44, NBC: Off the bubble): Minnesota whiffed on a chance to land a quality road win, falling at Illinois (30) on Thursday. The Golden Gophers don’t really have any bad losses on their resume — DePaul (59) at home is their only loss outside Quad 1 — they just have a lot of losses. They’re 11-10 on the season and just 3-8 against Quad 1 opponents. There are also five more Quad 1 games left on their schedule. It’s not easy to be a Big Ten team this season.

PURDUE (NET: 39, NBC: Off the bubble): The Boilermakers did what they needed to and won at Northwestern (151) on Saturday. Purdue’s biggest issue at this point is how many losses they’ve stacked up. They’re 12-10 overall and 2-8 against Quad 1 opponents, and seven of their final nine games are Quad 1 games. That doesn’t include home games against Michigan (34) or Indiana (46). It’s just a brutal, brutal schedule.

PAC-12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Oregon (NBC: 3), Arizona (NBC: 6), Colorado (NBC: 7), USC (NBC: 8)

STANFORD (NET: 23, NBC: Play-in game): The Cardinal snapped a three-game losing streak by landing their first Quad 1 win of the season, beating Oregon (19) at home. With a pair of Quad 3 losses on their resume and just a 4-3 record against the top two Quads, Stanford still has work to do to feel good about their place on the bubble, but with the mountain road trip coming up this week, this was close to a must-win. They got it done.

ARIZONA STATE (NET: 58, NBC: First four out): The Sun Devils ended up splitting the road trip to the Washington schools, which could have been worse considering the fact that U-Dub (54) is a Quad 1 win still. That’s the second Quad 1 win for the Sun Devils, who are now 5-8 against the top two Quads. They’ve put themselves in a good position to get a bid.

WASHINGTON (NET: 54, NBC: Off the bubble): Washington lost again on Saturday, this time at home against Arizona State (56). They’ve now lost five in a row, seven of eight and nine of 11. They’re 12-11 overall and 2-8 in the Pac-12 and play their next three games on the road. They’re off the bubble for now.

UTAH (NET: 82, NBC: Off the bubble): Utah got swept by the LA schools on the road this weekend, putting them in a spot where they now have just two Quad 1 wins compared to a pair of ugly Quad 3 losses. They beat Kentucky (26) at home and BYU (27) on a neutral, and with two games left against Stanford (23), a trip to Oregon (19) and a home game against Colorado (17), the Utes will have some chances. But they have some real ground to make up.

SEC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Kentucky (NBC: 5), LSU (NBC: 5), Auburn (NBC: 5), Arkansas (NBC: 9)

ALABAMA (NET: 41, NBC: Off the bubble): The bad news for Alabama is that they lost at home to Arkansas (38), a game that would have been the kind of Quad 2 win they need to continue to bolster their resume. With just one Quad 1 win to their name, the Crimson Tide need all the help they can get right now. It’s also a red flag that Alabama’s only wins away from home are Belmont (116) and Southern Miss (275) on neutrals and Vanderbilt (168) and Samford (308) on the road. The good news? Penn (151) has played their way into being a Quad 3 loss.

FLORIDA (NET: 42, NBC: 10): The Gators did not lose to Vanderbilt on Saturday, which is a good thing. Florida’s computer numbers are strong, but after losing to Mississippi State (37) at home earlier this week, their overall resume is pretty bland. They have home wins over Auburn (26) and Alabama (41), but their only road win came at South Carolina (74) and their three neutral site wins are against teams that look unlikely to get to the tournament. It’s enough to get them a bid, but not a seed that you would expect from a team as good as the Gators were supposed to be.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 37, NBC: 11): The Bulldogs have now won two games in a row and five of their last six after beating Tennessee in Starkville on Saturday. With a pair of Quad 3 losses on their resume, and Arkansas (35) dropping down to just a Quad 2 win after losing to South Carolina (74) at home last week, Ben Howland’s club can hardly afford another slip-up. Keep winning, keep moving up the seed list.

TENNESSEE (NET: 70, NBC: Off the bubble): The Vols are now 12-9 on the season with three Quad 2 losses and a Quad 3 loss on their resume after losing to Mississippi State (43) on the road on Saturday. With just two Quad 1 wins, neither of which came against a top 30 opponent, Tennessee is backing themselves into a corner. The good news? They still play eight Quad 1 games, and that doesn’t include Florida at home. The Vols can survive this if they get hot, but that’s starting to look like a pretty big ‘if’.

BUBBLE WATCH FOR EVERYONE ELSE

TOP 9: Gonzaga (NBC: 1), San Diego State (NBC: 1), Saint Mary’s (NBC: 9)

BYU (NET: 26, NBC: 10): The Cougars knocked off Saint Mary’s (33), 81-79, at home on Saturday, a win that should put them in really, really good position to get an at-large so long as they avoid any terrible losses. They are 5-7 against Quad 1 and 2 opponents, and while four of those five wins are against Quad 2 opponents, that’s misleading. Saint Mary’s is three spot away from being a Quad 1 win. Virginia Tech (62) and Utah State (55) on neutral courts will be Quad 1 wins if they end up being top 50 by the end of the season. BYU is legit, and they should probably get in the tournament.

UTAH STATE (NET: 55, NBC: Off the bubble): The Aggies lost at San Diego State (1) on Saturday, which might seal their fate as an NIT team barring an automatic bid. Wins over LSU (19) and Florida (42) are nice, but with three road losses to sub-95 teams and no more chances to land marquee wins, how are they going to make up for those losses?

NORTHERN IOWA (NET: 43, NBC: 11): Their strong NET and wins at Colorado (17) and over South Carolina (89) on a neutral keep the Panthers in the conversation, but losses at Southern Illinois (166) and Illinois State (214) are killers. UNI cannot lose another game unless it is against Loyola-Chicago (91) in the MVC tournament if they really want a chance at an at-large.

YALE (NET: 52, NBC: 12): The Elis are in this conversation because they don’t really have a bad loss to speak of. Their “worst” loss was a road game at San Francisco (95), and if North Carolina (93) gets Cole Anthony back, then that loss is not going to look nearly as bad by Selection Sunday. Their problem is a lack of quality wins. They won at Clemson (81), which is their only Quad 1 or 2 win. That’s not going to change in the Ivy. I think they need to win out and lose to Harvard in the Ivy title game to have a real at-large chance.