Bubble Watch: Breaking down every team in at-large conversation

By Rob DausterFeb 4, 2020, 11:00 AM EST
It’s that time of the year again, which means that we are diving head first into our annual NCAA tournament bubble tracker.

The way that it will work is simple: We’ll be looking at every team that our Dave Ommen, the best bracketologist in the business, considers in the mix for an at-large bid. In an effort to keep this somewhat manageable, we are going to assume that the top 36 teams in the field — every team that is a No. 9-seed or above — is “off the bubble”. This does not mean those teams are a lock to dance, it just means that they have given themselves enough room for error that we can take them out of the conversation until they do something dumb.

Dave’s latest bracket can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

So with all that in mind, let’s get into the full NCAA tournament bubble watch:

ACC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Louisville (NBC: 2), Duke (NBC: 2), Florida State (NBC: 2)

N.C. STATE (NET: 69, NBC: Next four out): The Wolfpack got smoked at home by Louisville (10) on Saturday, their third straight loss. They now head out on the road for their next three games before returning home to play Duke (6) and Florida State (16). For a team with a 13-8 record, two Quad 1 wins and two Quad 3 losses, that is not an ideal situation. They have just one win against a top 50 opponent — Wisconsin (32) at home — to go along with a pair of Quad 3 losses. They do have those two Quad 1 wins, but one of those — UNCG (71) on the road — is near the bottom of the cutoff for a Quad 1 win.

VIRGINIA TECH (NET: 62, NBC: Next four out): Virginia Tech lost their third straight game and their fourth in five games on Saturday dropping a home game to Florida State (15), 74-63. This was one of just three chances that Mike Young’s team had left on their schedule to land resume-changing wins, and the other two come on the road against Duke (6) and Louisville (7). The Hokies are in a tough spot. The Hokies also have a non-conference SOS that ranks 333rd, which eliminates much of their margin for error. The good news? They still have pair of Quad 1 wins — including Michigan State (10) on a neutral — and four of their five Quad 1 and 2 wins came away from home.

VIRGINIA (NET: 57, NBC: Play-in game): It is impossible to overstate just how big a win over Florida State (15) was for a Virginia team that entered the week without a top 50 win to their name. They had one Quad 1 win on their resume — at Syracuse (65) — to go along with wins over Virginia Tech (62) at home and Arizona State (58) on a neutral floor. That’s it. When combined with a pair of bad losses — South Carolina (74) at home and at Boston College (147) — there’s a reason that the Wahoos were completely out of the NCAA tournament picture entering the week. And to be honest, I’m not sure that a home win over a top 20 team at home is really going to change all that much. But with just three more games against the top of the ACC left on their schedule, this was an opportunity that could not slip through their fingers.

SYRACUSE (NET: 66, NBC: Off the bubble): The Orange fell to 13-9 on the season with a loss at home to Duke (9) on Saturday. That’s now back-to-back losses for Jim Boeheim’s team after they had won five games in a row. They do have three Quad 1 wins, but they have yet to beat a single top 50 team this season. This is not a terrible loss, but for a team that is already trying to make up ground on the field, these are the kind of losses that really hurt.

NORTH CAROLINA (NET: 93, NBC: Off the bubble): After losing to Boston College (147) at home and giving away a lead at Florida State (15) the Tar Heels have officially taken themselves out of the discussion barring a miracle run over the next six weeks. This is the last time you’ll see them in this space for a while.

AMERICAN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Houston (NBC: 8), Wichita State (NBC: 8)

MEMPHIS (NET: 50, NBC: Play-in game): The Tigers won their second game in a row on Saturday, as they picked off UConn (88) at home. Beating the Huskies doesn’t do much for the Tigers’ resume, but given the way that this season has gone for the Tigers, every win counts. They still don’t have a top 50 win on the season and are just 1-3 against Quad 1 opponents. With two more winnable home games coming come in the next 10 days, Memphis should be able to play their way back into a rhythm before they have to make the trip to Cincinnati (46). It is worth noting that they have not beaten a single team in the top 45 in the NET and that their three best wins — Tennessee (70), Cincinnati (45) and N.C. State (69) — are teams that may not make the NCAA tournament. We’re in late-January and Memphis has as many Quad 3 losses as Quad 1 wins.

TULSA (NET: 61, NBC: 12): One qualifier before we dive into this: The way Dave puts together his bracket, the first place team in every conference is assumed to receive the automatic bid. Tulsa is in first-place in the American, but being slotted as a No. 12 seed — behind the likes of Northern Iowa and on the same seed line as Yale, East Tennessee State and Stephen F. Austin — should tell you they’re not an at-large team.

Yet.

The Golden Hurricane are doing everything they can to put themselves in a position to get an at-large bid to the tournament. On Saturday, they got a buzzer-beating three from Elijah Joiner to knock off Wichita State (38) in Tulsa. They still are without a Quad 1 win, but sitting at 4-4 against the top two Quads helps offset a Quad 3 and a Quad 4 loss. Their issue is that home wins over Houston (34) and Memphis (50) have both fallen outside of the top 30, which means that the committee will be focusing on the bad things: a Quad 3 loss, a Quad 4 loss and a non-conference SOS of 294.

CINCINNATI (NET: 45, NBC: Off the bubble): Cincinnati has turned their season around. Entering Saturday, they have won three in a row and five of their last six. The problem is that they have dug themselves a pretty significant hole to get out of. They entered Saturday without so much as a top 60 win, let alone a Quad 1 win, and they have three Quad 3 losses to their name. They need to start building out a resume, and given that they play in the AAC — a league without a top 30 team in the NET — they cannot miss on chances like this. And they didn’t, coming back from 12 down in the second half to beat Houston (35) at home. That is still just a Quad 2 win, but it’s a start.

ATLANTIC 10 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Dayton (NBC: 3)

VCU (NET: 36, NBC: First four out): Tuesday’s win over Richmond (56) in the Siegel Center felt enormous at the time, but the Rams turned around and got blown out by Rhode Island (40) in Kingston three days later. VCU is now 15-6 overall with a Quad 1 (LSU, 19) and two Quad 2 (at Charleston, 134) wins. The Rams have a ton of work left to do, but the fact that their worst loss is against Tennessee (70) on a neutral court and that there are a number of potential Quad 1 wins left on their league schedule is a good thing. They probably need to win two of at Richmond, at Saint Louis (68) and Dayton (5) at home.

RHODE ISLAND (NET: 40, NBC: 10): On Friday, the Rams completed their sweep of VCU (36) with an emphatic home win. The Rams have just one Quad 1 win — at VCU — but they are 6-4 against the top two Quads. They do have an ugly loss at Brown (227) which is why Rhode Island is in a spot where they probably cannot afford to take a loss to anyone other than Dayton (5), who they play twice, the rest of the season.

SAINT LOUIS (NET: 68, NBC: Off the bubble): Saint Louis got the job done, sweeping the A-10’s Philly schools. They have a home date with Duquesne (88) on Wednesday before heading to Dayton (5) for what will be the make-or-break game in their at-large profile. The Billikens are just 2-5 against Quad 1 and 2 opponents, with wins at Richmond (54) and Kansas State (76). They don’t have any bad losses, but a Jalen Crutcher three at the buzzer against Dayton last month may end up being what keeps them from making a real push to be a bubble team.

RICHMOND (NET: 56, NBC: First four out): Last Tuesday’s visit to the Siegel Center was Richmond’s last shot at getting a Quad 1 win during the regular season. They lost to VCU (36) by 17 points. For my money, the Spiders’ at-large hopes are more or less dead because I can’t see how they are going to be able to improve their resume, but I’ll leave them here since Dave has them right on the cut line.

BIG 12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Baylor (NBC: 1), Kansas (NBC: 1), West Virginia (NBC: 4), Texas Tech (NBC: 9)

OKLAHOMA (NET: 49, NBC: 10): The Sooners are in a good spot. They have solid computer numbers, and after beating Oklahoma State (82) at home on Saturday, they are 7-7 against Quad 1 and 2 opponents, with wins over Mississippi State (37) at home, Minnesota (44) on a neutral and at Texas (60). But none of that really matters, because their season will be determined by the next 14 days: at Texas Tech (29), West Virginia (9), Iowa State (73), at Kansas (4), Baylor (2).

TEXAS (NET: 60, NBC: Next four out): The Longhorns did what they needed to do last week by beating TCU (67) on the road and knocking off Iowa State (73) at home, but they couldn’t back that up with a win at Kansas (4) on Monday. Their next three games come against Texas Tech (29) and Baylor (2) at home. A split would take some of the pressure off of them.

TCU (NET: 67, NBC: Off the bubble): The Horned Frogs lost their third straight game and their fifth in the last six games on Saturday, but it’s understandable — they were playing at Baylor (2). They are still without a Quad 1 win and are now 3-7 against the top two Quads. They have quite a bit of work to do.

BIG EAST BUBBLE WATCH

Top 9: Villanova (NBC: 2), Seton Hall (NBC: 3), Creighton (NBC: 4), Butler (NBC: 5), Marquette (NBC: 6)

XAVIER (NET: 47, NBC: Play-in game): It’s impossible to overstate just how important Saturday’s win at Seton Hall (14) was for Xavier. The Musketeers entered the day with a 13-8 record, but just a 1-7 mark against Quad 1 opponents. Their only Quad 1 win enter the day came at TCU (67). Their only top 50 win entering the day came against Georgetown (48) at home. They didn’t have anything close to resembling a marquee win, and now they do. With two games left against Butler (8) and a visit from Villanova (13) left on their schedule, the Musketeers still have a couple of more chances, too. They’ll probably want to win at least one of those, and they certainly aren’t a lock just yet, but this is precisely the kind of win that chances the calculus for their tournament chances.

GEORGETOWN (NET: 48, NBC: First four out): The Hoyas snapped a three-game losing streak by coming from behind to win at St. John’s (77) without Mac McClung. They’re 13-9, but eight of those nine losses are of the Quad 1 variety and their “worst” loss is a Quad 2 loss to UNCG (71) at home. They have two Quad 1 wins, a 6-9 mark against the top two Quads and they still get Villanova (13) and Seton Hall (16) at home, the latter coming on Wednesday. That’s a massive game for Patrick Ewing’s team.

DEPAUL (NET: 59, NBC: Off the bubble): The Blue Demons lost another heart-breaker, blowing yet another lead and falling at Marquette (22), 76-72. They are now just 1-8 in the Big East, and while the rest of their resume looks pretty good, we’ve reached the point where the losses are just piling up too much. They have to sweep Xavier (47) and at Georgetown (48) this week if they want a real shot at this. They do have three Quad 1 wins, including two Big Ten road wins — Iowa (21) and Minnesota (44) — as well as Butler at home, but a loss to Buffalo (153) at home puts them in a really tough spot.

ST. JOHN’S (NET: 77, NBC: Off the bubble): The Johnnies lost for the eight time in their last ten games when Georgetown (48) came back from down double-digits in the second half in MSG without Mac McClung. That’s not ideal. St. John’s is still in the mix because of wins over West Virginia (7) and Arizona (10), the latter of which came on a neutral court. But the Johnnies have now lost eight of their last 10 games. Their only wins since Christmas came against DePaul (59).

BIG TEN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Maryland (NBC: 3), Michigan State (NBC: 4),  Iowa (NBC: 4), Penn State (NBC: 6), Illinois (NBC: 6), Ohio State (NBC: 7), Michigan (NBC: 7), Rutgers (NBC: 7), Wisconsin (NBC: 8), Indiana (NBC: 9)

MINNESOTA (NET: 44, NBC: Off the bubble): Minnesota whiffed on a chance to land a quality road win, falling at Illinois (30) on Thursday. The Golden Gophers don’t really have any bad losses on their resume — DePaul (59) at home is their only loss outside Quad 1 — they just have a lot of losses. They’re 11-10 on the season and just 3-8 against Quad 1 opponents. There are also five more Quad 1 games left on their schedule. It’s not easy to be a Big Ten team this season.

PURDUE (NET: 39, NBC: Off the bubble): The Boilermakers did what they needed to and won at Northwestern (151) on Saturday. Purdue’s biggest issue at this point is how many losses they’ve stacked up. They’re 12-10 overall and 2-8 against Quad 1 opponents, and seven of their final nine games are Quad 1 games. That doesn’t include home games against Michigan (34) or Indiana (46). It’s just a brutal, brutal schedule.

PAC-12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Oregon (NBC: 3), Arizona (NBC: 6), Colorado (NBC: 7), USC (NBC: 8)

STANFORD (NET: 23, NBC: Play-in game): The Cardinal snapped a three-game losing streak by landing their first Quad 1 win of the season, beating Oregon (19) at home. With a pair of Quad 3 losses on their resume and just a 4-3 record against the top two Quads, Stanford still has work to do to feel good about their place on the bubble, but with the mountain road trip coming up this week, this was close to a must-win. They got it done.

ARIZONA STATE (NET: 58, NBC: First four out): The Sun Devils ended up splitting the road trip to the Washington schools, which could have been worse considering the fact that U-Dub (54) is a Quad 1 win still. That’s the second Quad 1 win for the Sun Devils, who are now 5-8 against the top two Quads. They’ve put themselves in a good position to get a bid.

WASHINGTON (NET: 54, NBC: Off the bubble): Washington lost again on Saturday, this time at home against Arizona State (56). They’ve now lost five in a row, seven of eight and nine of 11. They’re 12-11 overall and 2-8 in the Pac-12 and play their next three games on the road. They’re off the bubble for now.

UTAH (NET: 82, NBC: Off the bubble): Utah got swept by the LA schools on the road this weekend, putting them in a spot where they now have just two Quad 1 wins compared to a pair of ugly Quad 3 losses. They beat Kentucky (26) at home and BYU (27) on a neutral, and with two games left against Stanford (23), a trip to Oregon (19) and a home game against Colorado (17), the Utes will have some chances. But they have some real ground to make up.

SEC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Kentucky (NBC: 5), LSU (NBC: 5), Auburn (NBC: 5), Arkansas (NBC: 9)

ALABAMA (NET: 41, NBC: Off the bubble): The bad news for Alabama is that they lost at home to Arkansas (38), a game that would have been the kind of Quad 2 win they need to continue to bolster their resume. With just one Quad 1 win to their name, the Crimson Tide need all the help they can get right now. It’s also a red flag that Alabama’s only wins away from home are Belmont (116) and Southern Miss (275) on neutrals and Vanderbilt (168) and Samford (308) on the road. The good news? Penn (151) has played their way into being a Quad 3 loss.

FLORIDA (NET: 42, NBC: 10): The Gators did not lose to Vanderbilt on Saturday, which is a good thing. Florida’s computer numbers are strong, but after losing to Mississippi State (37) at home earlier this week, their overall resume is pretty bland. They have home wins over Auburn (26) and Alabama (41), but their only road win came at South Carolina (74) and their three neutral site wins are against teams that look unlikely to get to the tournament. It’s enough to get them a bid, but not a seed that you would expect from a team as good as the Gators were supposed to be.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 37, NBC: 11): The Bulldogs have now won two games in a row and five of their last six after beating Tennessee in Starkville on Saturday. With a pair of Quad 3 losses on their resume, and Arkansas (35) dropping down to just a Quad 2 win after losing to South Carolina (74) at home last week, Ben Howland’s club can hardly afford another slip-up. Keep winning, keep moving up the seed list.

TENNESSEE (NET: 70, NBC: Off the bubble): The Vols are now 12-9 on the season with three Quad 2 losses and a Quad 3 loss on their resume after losing to Mississippi State (43) on the road on Saturday. With just two Quad 1 wins, neither of which came against a top 30 opponent, Tennessee is backing themselves into a corner. The good news? They still play eight Quad 1 games, and that doesn’t include Florida at home. The Vols can survive this if they get hot, but that’s starting to look like a pretty big ‘if’.

BUBBLE WATCH FOR EVERYONE ELSE

TOP 9: Gonzaga (NBC: 1), San Diego State (NBC: 1), Saint Mary’s (NBC: 9)

BYU (NET: 26, NBC: 10): The Cougars knocked off Saint Mary’s (33), 81-79, at home on Saturday, a win that should put them in really, really good position to get an at-large so long as they avoid any terrible losses. They are 5-7 against Quad 1 and 2 opponents, and while four of those five wins are against Quad 2 opponents, that’s misleading. Saint Mary’s is three spot away from being a Quad 1 win. Virginia Tech (62) and Utah State (55) on neutral courts will be Quad 1 wins if they end up being top 50 by the end of the season. BYU is legit, and they should probably get in the tournament.

UTAH STATE (NET: 55, NBC: Off the bubble): The Aggies lost at San Diego State (1) on Saturday, which might seal their fate as an NIT team barring an automatic bid. Wins over LSU (19) and Florida (42) are nice, but with three road losses to sub-95 teams and no more chances to land marquee wins, how are they going to make up for those losses?

NORTHERN IOWA (NET: 43, NBC: 11): Their strong NET and wins at Colorado (17) and over South Carolina (89) on a neutral keep the Panthers in the conversation, but losses at Southern Illinois (166) and Illinois State (214) are killers. UNI cannot lose another game unless it is against Loyola-Chicago (91) in the MVC tournament if they really want a chance at an at-large.

YALE (NET: 52, NBC: 12): The Elis are in this conversation because they don’t really have a bad loss to speak of. Their “worst” loss was a road game at San Francisco (95), and if North Carolina (93) gets Cole Anthony back, then that loss is not going to look nearly as bad by Selection Sunday. Their problem is a lack of quality wins. They won at Clemson (81), which is their only Quad 1 or 2 win. That’s not going to change in the Ivy. I think they need to win out and lose to Harvard in the Ivy title game to have a real at-large chance.

Monday’s Things To Know: Three top ten teams cruise

Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 4, 2020, 12:29 AM EST
It was arguably the most uneventful night of the college basketball season on Monday night.

Here are the three things you need to know:

1. BAYLOR JUST KEEPS ON WINNING

The Bears jumped out to a 22-6 lead on Kansas State on the road and never looked back. The Wildcats made it interesting, but they never tied the game and only managed to cover the 6.5 points thanks to one of the most excruciatingly bad beats of the season.

At this point, I’m not sure what there is left to say about this Baylor team.

There’s a reason they haven’t lost a game since the first week of the season.

2. TEXAS MISSED ON A CHANCE TO WIN AT KANSAS

Texas is a team that is badly in search of marquee wins, and there may not be a better win than escaping the Phog with a W. The Longhorns actually led Kansas, 33-31, at halftime, but the wheels fell off in the second half as Udoka Azubuike went for 17 points and 12 boards in a 69-58 win.

3. NORTH CAROLINA DIDN’T HAVE ENOUGH IN THE TANK

The Tar Heels jumped out to an early lead on No. 8 Florida State on Monday night, but a 9-0 run at the end of the first half that turned a 28-20 UNC lead into a 29-28 deficit coupled with an 11-minute second half field goal drought ended UNC’s upset bid.

This was a tin that the Tar Heels badly needed if they were going to have any chance of getting to the NCAA tournament with an at-large bid. It did not happened, and after losing at home to Boston College on Saturday, it’s time to throw in the towel: If North Carolina does not win the ACC tournament, they will not be playing in the NCAA tournament.

Monday Overreactions: Arizona’s back, Creighton’s dangerous, Gonzaga vs. SDSU vs. Dayton

AP Photo/Kyle Phillips
By Rob DausterFeb 3, 2020, 12:46 PM EST
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Reggie Perry is quietly putting together an SEC Player of the Year caliber season in Starkville. The 6-foot-10 Georgia native is averaging 17.2 points, 10 boards and 2.3 assists this season. Those numbers just to 21.3 points and 10.9 boards during SEC play. This past week, as the Bulldogs landed a pair of critical wins over Florida and Tennessee, Perry averaged 25.5 points and 10 boards. He’s been an absolute monster this season.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Arizona Wildcats

The biggest knock on Arizona this season has been their utter inability to win away from home. They blew a lead at Oregon earlier this year. They got smoked at Oregon State. The capper was when they blew a 22-point lead at Arizona State last week, the kind of loss that can derail the season of a lesser team. This week, however, the Wildcats rectified all of that. They make their trip up to visit the Washington schools and left quite successfully — the Wildcats erased a second half deficit in a win at Washington before going into Pullman and knocking off a sneaky-good Washington State team. They have now won four of their last five games and get Utah and Colorado at home this week.

MONDAY’S OVERREACTIONS

1. GONZAGA IS THE LEAST LIKELY TO WIN THE TITLE OF THE THREE NON-POWER CONFERENCE CONTENDERS

Instead of writing this all out, I’m going to say this: We had a long conversation about this on the podcast this week. It starts at the 23:00 mark. Go listen here.

2. CREIGHTON IS THE MOST DANGEROUS TEAM OUTSIDE THE TOP 25

Unfortunately for this take, Creighton no longer remains outside of the top 25.

But alas, we’ll continue.

The Bluejays are the team that I do not want to see come March. They are a nightmare to matchup with, have a coach that has built an offense that is very difficult to play against and have a number of players on their roster that are capable of taking a game over. We know about Marcus Zegarowski, Mitchell Ballock and Ty-shon Alexander, but what we saw on Saturday in their 76-61 win at Villanova is that the Bluejays can create all kinds of mismatches as well. We saw Denzel Mahoney go for 21 points playing as a small-ball five in lineups that included Damien Jefferson stepping in as a small-ball four.

The Bluejays are lethal, efficient, explosive and difficult to matchup with. That is a good combination of things to be heading into the NCAA tournament.

3. WILL WADE IS MAKING MIRACLES HAPPEN AT LSU

You may not have noticed since they have been flying under the radar, but No. 22 LSU improved to 17-4 on Saturday by knocking off Ole Miss, 73-63. The Tigers improved to 8-0 in the SEC and have now won 10 straight games overall, and they are doing all of this as the reigning SEC regular season champions. All told, Will Wade’s club is 45-11 in the last two seasons combined with a 24-2 mark in the SEC, which is incredibly impressive. As much has been written about John Calipari, Bruce Pearl and Rick Barnes, it’s inarguable that Will Wade has been the best coach in that conference during this stretch.

And the reason I say that is because of everything else that he has had to deal with. LSU has been right in the middle of the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college athletics. There are reports that Wade was caught on a wire-tap discussing a “strong-ass offer” to land Javonte Smart, a player currently on LSU’s roster. He lost Naz Reid and Tremont Waters this summer. He had a player murdered before the start of last season.

The people in that program have been through more than they should have to deal with, and through it all they haven’t stopped winning.

It’s time we gave them their due for it.

4. XAVIER TILLMAN NEEDS TO START MAKING LAYUPS

Michigan State is quickly developing a reputation for being a team that can’t win games away from home, and while that is inarguably true — their only road win since Christmas came at Minnesota — it’s not simply because they aren’t playing well on the road. When Michigan State lost at Indiana, they erased a 16 point first half deficit and should have sent the game to overtime, except Xavier Tillman missed a wide-open, point-blank put-back layup that would have tied the game.

On Saturday at Wisconsin, the Spartans again erased a huge first half deficit, but Tillman was still unable to finish around the rim. He was 2-for-8 on layups, missed at least three that were relatively uncontested and that doesn’t include layup opportunities where he dropped the pass.

The Spartans are not that far away, but they need Tillman to be more consistent. It is costing them wins.

5. THE ATLANTIC 10 AND WCC BOTH SHOULD GET THREE BIDS

At this point, it looks like the WCC is a pretty safe bet to get three teams into the NCAA tournament. Gonzaga is dancing. That’s a given. But BYU and Saint Mary’s are both sitting in a place where they are fairly comfortably on the right side of the bubble. In our most recent bracket projection, our Dave Ommen has Saint Mary’s as a No. 9 seed and BYU as a No. 10 seed. As long as they avoid one of the landmines in their league, they should be fine.

The Atlantic 10 is a different story. We know Dayton is dancing, but Rhode Island and VCU are also right there in the mix. Rhode Island has the benefit of a sweep over the Rams, who have beaten LSU but don’t have all that much more on their resume right now. They do get a chance to host Dayton coming up in two weeks, and that is starting to feel like something close to a must-win for Mike Rhoades if he wants to get this group back to the dance.

AP Poll: Baylor, Gonzaga and Kansas remain top three

AP Photo
Associated PressFeb 3, 2020, 12:18 PM EST
Here is the latest college basketball AP poll.

Baylor has strengthened its hold on No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

The Bears received 49 of 65 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to stay comfortably ahead of Gonzaga and Kansas. That was up from 44 first-place votes from the previous week, with the Bears securing a third straight week atop the rankings.

Nos. 1-4 remained unchanged a week after the top seven teams held their rankings from the previous week, continuing a stretch of stability there in what has been an unpredictable season with a record-tying seven different teams reaching No. 1.

The Zags — who earned 15 first-place votes after having 19 a week earlier — spent four weeks atop the poll and went 7-0 during their stint at No. 1 before the Bears jumped past them.

Before that, Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke, Louisville and Kansas had all appeared at No. 1. None lasted more than two weeks or won more than twice before suffering a loss that would knock them out of the top spot.

The Jayhawks earned the other first-place vote to remain ahead of fourth-ranked San Diego State, the last unbeaten team in Division I.

THE TOP TIER

Atlantic Coast Conference leader Louisville climbed a spot to No. 5, followed by Dayton, Duke, Florida State and Maryland — which jumped six spots to No. 9 after beating Iowa last week for its fourth straight win.

Villanova rounded out the top 10.

RISING

No. 11 Auburn joined the Terrapins as the week’s biggest riser, jumping six spots after beating Kentucky over the weekend for the Tigers’ fourth consecutive victory.

No. 18 LSU also had a significant bump, rising four spots after pushing its winning streak to 10 games.

In all, eight teams moved up in Monday’s poll.

SLIDING

No. 24 Colorado and No. 25 Houston were the week’s biggest sliders, each falling four spots after league losses. Florida State, No. 14 Oregon and 19 Butler each fell three spots, which continued a big slide for the Bulldogs after they were ranked as high as No. 5 in mid-January.

Eleven teams fell in Monday’s poll.

STATUS QUO

The top four teams were the only ones to hold their positions from last week.

WELCOME (BACK)

No. 21 Creighton and No. 23 Arizona were this week’s new additions to the poll, though both had been ranked previously.

The Bluejays, who were ranked 25th for a week last month, moved back into the poll after beating Villanova in the Big East. The Wildcats have twice fallen out after appearing in each of the first 10 polls.

FAREWELL FOR NOW

Wichita State (No. 23) and Rutgers (No. 25) fell out of the poll.

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Big Ten had a national-best five teams in the poll, including No. 16 Michigan State, No. 17 Iowa, No. 20 Illinois and No. 22 Penn State. The Big East was next with four, while the Atlantic Coast, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern conferences all had three each.

This is the latest NBC Sports top 25.

Here is the full college basketball AP poll:

1. Baylor (49 first-place votes)
2. Gonzaga (15)
3. Kansas (1)
4. San Diego State
5. Louisville
6. Dayton
7. Duke
8. Florida State
9. Maryland
10. Villanova
11. Auburn
12. Seton Hall
13. West Virginia
14. Oregon
15. Kentucky
16. Michigan State
17. Iowa
18. LSU
19. Butler
20. Illinois
21. Creighton
22. Penn State
23. Arizona
24. Colorado
25. Houston

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio St. 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, N Iowa 17, Wichita St. 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F Austin 3, Yale 1, Winthrop 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Bowling Green 1.

Bracketology: Baylor leads countdown to Selection Sunday

David Purdy/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenFeb 3, 2020, 9:30 AM EST
Here is the latest NCAA tournament bracketology projection.

With the Super Bowl behind us, we look ahead toward Selection Sunday.

As the final month of the regular season begins, Baylor continues to lead our projected Field of 68.  The Bears cruised through December and January without a scratch and haven’t lost since November 8.  While it’s too early to begin throwing the word “lock” around, Baylor is in prime position to be one of this year’s No. 1 seeds when the Selection Committee reveals its bracket.

It’s looking more and more like Kansas will be in the mix again, too – along with both Gonzaga and San Diego State.  The Bulldogs and Aztecs will be favored in most if not all of their remaining games, with SDSU showcasing a perfect 22-0 record.

While the Atlantic Coast Conference is down as a collective group, Louisville, Duke and Florida State are all potential top-seed candidates.  We also need to see how Seton Hall and Villanova finish the season.  And if Dayton wins out, the Flyers could end up in the discussion, too.

March is right around the corner.

The latest look at where our NCAA tournament bracketology projection stands …

UPDATED: February 3, 2020

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
EAST REGION Virginia / Stanford
SOUTH REGION Memphis / Xavier
SOUTH REGION  ROBERT MORRIS vs. NORFOLK ST
MIDWEST REGION MONMOUTH vs. TX-SOUTHERN
SOUTH Houston MIDWEST – Indianapolis                  
Omaha Omaha
1) BAYLOR 1) Kansas
16) ROB MORRIS / NORFOLK ST 16) MONMOUTH / TX-SOUTHERN
8) Wichita State 8) Houston
9) Indiana 9) Saint Mary’s 
St. Louis Sacramento
5) LSU 5) Kentucky
12) TULSA 12) S.F. AUSTIN
4) Creighton 4) Iowa
13) LOUISIANA TECH 13) NEW MEXICO ST
Greensboro Cleveland
6) Arizona 6) Illinois
11) Memphis / Xavier 11) NORTHERN IOWA
3) Maryland 3) DAYTON
14) WRIGHT STATE 14) COLGATE
Tampa St. Louis
7) Colorado 7) Ohio State
10) Oklahoma 10) BYU
2) Florida State 2) LOUISVILLE
15) AUSTIN PEAY 15) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
EAST – New York WEST – Los Angeles
Sacramento Spokane
1) SAN DIEGO STATE 1) GONZAGA
16) E. WASHINGTON 16) UC-IRVINE
8) Wisconsin 8) USC
9) Arkansas 9) Texas Tech
Tampa Cleveland
5) Butler 5) Auburn
12) EAST TENNESSEE ST 12) YALE
4) West Virginia 4) MICHIGAN STATE
13) LIBERTY 13) VERMONT
Albany Spokane
6) Penn State 6) Marquette
11) Virginia / Stanford 11) Mississippi State
3) SETON HALL 3) OREGON
14) BOWLING GREEN 14) LITTLE ROCK
Greensboro Albany
7) Rutgers 7) Michigan
10) Florida 10) Rhode Island
2) Duke 2) Villanova
15) WINTHROP 15) CHARLESTON
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Oklahoma Virginia Arizona State NC State
Florida Stanford Georgetown Cincinnati
Rhode Island Memphis VCU Virginia Tech
Mississippi State Xavier Richmond Texas

Top Seed Line
Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga, San Diego State
Seed List

Breakdown by Conference …
Big Ten (10)
SEC (6)
Big East (6)
Big 12 (5)
Pac 12 (5)
ACC (4)
American (4)
West Coast (3)
Atlantic 10 (2)
Mountain West (1)

College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings: Baylor, Gonzaga lead the way

Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 2, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
A new college basketball top 25 is now live.

Once again, I’m making an executive decision that I am not going to talk specifically about ranking teams in this space this week.

I want to talk about DJ Carton.

For those that don’t know, he is Ohio State’s point guard, a four-star freshman that was averaging 10.4 points and 3.0 assists. He’s the third leading scorer on the team and the guy we’ve been saying is the x-factor for Ohio State long term. He announced on Thursday that he will be stepping away from basketball for an undetermined amount of time to deal with his metal health. This is what he said, obviously posted to twitter in the Notes app screenshot.

I texted with Chris Holtmann after DJ announced this, basically just saying good on you, you’re doing the right thing. Someone very close to me took their own life because they didn’t get the support they needed, and it’s very clear in communicating with Holtmann and in seeing the way the program is dealing with DJ that they doing everything they can to help him. He mentioned after Ohio State’s win on Saturday that he himself goes to see a therapist and that he talks to his team about it.

And that’s so important.

I cannot stress enough how important that is.

If you’re a coach or a teacher or a parent or anyone that is somehow involved in the life of young people, trust me. Showing support, creating open lines of communication, backing these young people is so, so, so important. I also want to credit Archie Miller as well. On Friday, when he was asked about DJ, shared an anecdote about a former player he lost to I believe suicide, the regrets he had about the way it transpired and how he has adjusted the way that he operates his program moving forward.

The reason speaking out like this is so difficult for athletes is that they are supposed to be the pinnacle of toughness, both mental and physical. When you’re struggling mentally, when your issues aren’t as obvious as, say, a sprained ankle or a broken finger or even a concussion, it’s hard for people to understand when you say “my brain isn’t working right.” You’re already vulnerable, and now you’re trying to avoid getting branded as soft. You internalize that feeling, you isolate yourself because it’s easier than trying to explain to someone that doesn’t want to understand why a seemingly healthy human is having such a hard time. That, then, reinforces this belief that you are alone, that no one cares, that no one understands because they can’t see through this facade you’ve believed you need to build to be accepted.

I wrote a big story on a kid named Trey Moses last year. Trey has battled depression since he was 12. He’s contemplated suicide for more than a decade. He attempted suicide his freshman season at Ball State. His best friend on the team, Zach Hollywood, eventually did succeed in taking his own life back in 2017. Trey found his body. It’s a horrible story, but Trey is trying to take control of it. He’s playing pro ball overseas, but he’s built a charity to help promote mental health, he does speaking engagements helping coaches deal with players that are struggling. He spoke to coaches at last year’s Final Fou. He will be at All-Star weekend this month on a panel with Metta World Peace. He’s making a difference, he’s helping people learn it’s OK to not be OK. The reason I bring it up is because one of the things he told me last year was that coaches can’t be taught to learn what the warning signs are for a person in distress. It manifests differently in everyone.

“You need to let your players know you care,” Trey said. “Eventually they are going to open up. They chose you [to coach them] for a reason. But they need to know their coach does care about [them] more than just basketball. He’s going to be able to come to you, or your assistant, because you care.”

That’s exactly what DJ Carton did. He knew his staff cared, he trusted that he would be able to come to them, he did and now he’s getting the help he needs.

This is the way that it is supposed to work.

A young person’s life is better today, and will hopefully be better longterm, because of it.

So I want to credit Holtmann and his staff for what they’re doing and send a shoutout to DJ Carton, because that kind of public vulnerability is not easy.

Here’s to hoping he gets himself healthy and gets back on the court sooner rather than later.

Anyway, here is the rest of the NBC Sports college basketball top 25.

NBC SPORTS COLLEGE BASKETBALL TOP 25

1. BAYLOR (19-1, Last Week: 1)
2. GONZAGA (23-1, 2)
3. KANSAS (18-3, 3)
4. LOUISVILLE (19-3, 5)
5. DUKE (18-3, 7)
6. FLORIDA STATE (18-3, 4)
7. SAN DIEGO STATE (23-0, 8)
8. DAYTON (20-2, 9)
9. SETON HALL (16-5, 6)
10. OREGON (18-5, 10)
11. WEST VIRGINIA (17-4, 12)
12. AUBURN (19-2, 15)
13. KENTUCKY (16-5, 12)
14. VILLANOVA (17-5, 13)
15. IOWA (16-6, 17)
16. MICHIGAN STATE (16-6, 16)
17. MARYLAND (17-4, 18)
18. ILLINOIS (16-6, 14)
19. CREIGHTON (17-5, 21)
20. HOUSTON (17-5, 19)
21. LSU (17-4, NR)
22. ARIZONA (15-6, 25)
23. PENN STATE (16-5, 23)
24. BUTLER (17-5, 20)
25. COLORADO (17-5, 22)

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 21 LSU
DROPPED OUT: No. 24 Rutgers