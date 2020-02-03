More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
AP Poll: Baylor, Gonzaga and Kansas remain top three

Associated PressFeb 3, 2020, 12:18 PM EST
Here is the latest college basketball AP poll.

Baylor has strengthened its hold on No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

The Bears received 49 of 65 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to stay comfortably ahead of Gonzaga and Kansas. That was up from 44 first-place votes from the previous week, with the Bears securing a third straight week atop the rankings.

Nos. 1-4 remained unchanged a week after the top seven teams held their rankings from the previous week, continuing a stretch of stability there in what has been an unpredictable season with a record-tying seven different teams reaching No. 1.

The Zags — who earned 15 first-place votes after having 19 a week earlier — spent four weeks atop the poll and went 7-0 during their stint at No. 1 before the Bears jumped past them.

Before that, Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke, Louisville and Kansas had all appeared at No. 1. None lasted more than two weeks or won more than twice before suffering a loss that would knock them out of the top spot.

The Jayhawks earned the other first-place vote to remain ahead of fourth-ranked San Diego State, the last unbeaten team in Division I.

THE TOP TIER

Atlantic Coast Conference leader Louisville climbed a spot to No. 5, followed by Dayton, Duke, Florida State and Maryland — which jumped six spots to No. 9 after beating Iowa last week for its fourth straight win.

Villanova rounded out the top 10.

RISING

No. 11 Auburn joined the Terrapins as the week’s biggest riser, jumping six spots after beating Kentucky over the weekend for the Tigers’ fourth consecutive victory.

No. 18 LSU also had a significant bump, rising four spots after pushing its winning streak to 10 games.

In all, eight teams moved up in Monday’s poll.

SLIDING

No. 24 Colorado and No. 25 Houston were the week’s biggest sliders, each falling four spots after league losses. Florida State, No. 14 Oregon and 19 Butler each fell three spots, which continued a big slide for the Bulldogs after they were ranked as high as No. 5 in mid-January.

Eleven teams fell in Monday’s poll.

STATUS QUO

The top four teams were the only ones to hold their positions from last week.

WELCOME (BACK)

No. 21 Creighton and No. 23 Arizona were this week’s new additions to the poll, though both had been ranked previously.

The Bluejays, who were ranked 25th for a week last month, moved back into the poll after beating Villanova in the Big East. The Wildcats have twice fallen out after appearing in each of the first 10 polls.

FAREWELL FOR NOW

Wichita State (No. 23) and Rutgers (No. 25) fell out of the poll.

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Big Ten had a national-best five teams in the poll, including No. 16 Michigan State, No. 17 Iowa, No. 20 Illinois and No. 22 Penn State. The Big East was next with four, while the Atlantic Coast, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern conferences all had three each.

This is the latest NBC Sports top 25.

Here is the full college basketball AP poll:

1. Baylor (49 first-place votes)
2. Gonzaga (15)
3. Kansas (1)
4. San Diego State
5. Louisville
6. Dayton
7. Duke
8. Florida State
9. Maryland
10. Villanova
11. Auburn
12. Seton Hall
13. West Virginia
14. Oregon
15. Kentucky
16. Michigan State
17. Iowa
18. LSU
19. Butler
20. Illinois
21. Creighton
22. Penn State
23. Arizona
24. Colorado
25. Houston

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio St. 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, N Iowa 17, Wichita St. 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F Austin 3, Yale 1, Winthrop 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Bowling Green 1.

Monday Overreactions: Arizona's back, Creighton's dangerous, Gonzaga vs. SDSU vs. Dayton

AP Photo/Kyle Phillips
By Rob DausterFeb 3, 2020, 12:46 PM EST
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Reggie Perry is quietly putting together an SEC Player of the Year caliber season in Starkville. The 6-foot-10 Georgia native is averaging 17.2 points, 10 boards and 2.3 assists this season. Those numbers just to 21.3 points and 10.9 boards during SEC play. This past week, as the Bulldogs landed a pair of critical wins over Florida and Tennessee, Perry averaged 25.5 points and 10 boards. He’s been an absolute monster this season.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: Arizona Wildcats

The biggest knock on Arizona this season has been their utter inability to win away from home. They blew a lead at Oregon earlier this year. They got smoked at Oregon State. The capper was when they blew a 22-point lead at Arizona State last week, the kind of loss that can derail the season of a lesser team. This week, however, the Wildcats rectified all of that. They make their trip up to visit the Washington schools and left quite successfully — the Wildcats erased a second half deficit in a win at Washington before going into Pullman and knocking off a sneaky-good Washington State team. They have now won four of their last five games and get Utah and Colorado at home this week.

MONDAY’S OVERREACTIONS

1. GONZAGA IS THE LEAST LIKELY TO WIN THE TITLE OF THE THREE NON-POWER CONFERENCE CONTENDERS

Instead of writing this all out, I’m going to say this: We had a long conversation about this on the podcast this week. It starts at the 23:00 mark. Go listen here.

2. CREIGHTON IS THE MOST DANGEROUS TEAM OUTSIDE THE TOP 25

Unfortunately for this take, Creighton no longer remains outside of the top 25.

But alas, we’ll continue.

The Bluejays are the team that I do not want to see come March. They are a nightmare to matchup with, have a coach that has built an offense that is very difficult to play against and have a number of players on their roster that are capable of taking a game over. We know about Marcus Zegarowski, Mitchell Ballock and Ty-shon Alexander, but what we saw on Saturday in their 76-61 win at Villanova is that the Bluejays can create all kinds of mismatches as well. We saw Denzel Mahoney go for 21 points playing as a small-ball five in lineups that included Damien Jefferson stepping in as a small-ball four.

The Bluejays are lethal, efficient, explosive and difficult to matchup with. That is a good combination of things to be heading into the NCAA tournament.

3. WILL WADE IS MAKING MIRACLES HAPPEN AT LSU

You may not have noticed since they have been flying under the radar, but No. 22 LSU improved to 17-4 on Saturday by knocking off Ole Miss, 73-63. The Tigers improved to 8-0 in the SEC and have now won 10 straight games overall, and they are doing all of this as the reigning SEC regular season champions. All told, Will Wade’s club is 45-11 in the last two seasons combined with a 24-2 mark in the SEC, which is incredibly impressive. As much has been written about John Calipari, Bruce Pearl and Rick Barnes, it’s inarguable that Will Wade has been the best coach in that conference during this stretch.

And the reason I say that is because of everything else that he has had to deal with. LSU has been right in the middle of the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college athletics. There are reports that Wade was caught on a wire-tap discussing a “strong-ass offer” to land Javonte Smart, a player currently on LSU’s roster. He lost Naz Reid and Tremont Waters this summer. He had a player murdered before the start of last season.

The people in that program have been through more than they should have to deal with, and through it all they haven’t stopped winning.

It’s time we gave them their due for it.

4. XAVIER TILLMAN NEEDS TO START MAKING LAYUPS

Michigan State is quickly developing a reputation for being a team that can’t win games away from home, and while that is inarguably true — their only road win since Christmas came at Minnesota — it’s not simply because they aren’t playing well on the road. When Michigan State lost at Indiana, they erased a 16 point first half deficit and should have sent the game to overtime, except Xavier Tillman missed a wide-open, point-blank put-back layup that would have tied the game.

On Saturday at Wisconsin, the Spartans again erased a huge first half deficit, but Tillman was still unable to finish around the rim. He was 2-for-8 on layups, missed at least three that were relatively uncontested and that doesn’t include layup opportunities where he dropped the pass.

The Spartans are not that far away, but they need Tillman to be more consistent. It is costing them wins.

5. THE ATLANTIC 10 AND WCC BOTH SHOULD GET THREE BIDS

At this point, it looks like the WCC is a pretty safe bet to get three teams into the NCAA tournament. Gonzaga is dancing. That’s a given. But BYU and Saint Mary’s are both sitting in a place where they are fairly comfortably on the right side of the bubble. In our most recent bracket projection, our Dave Ommen has Saint Mary’s as a No. 9 seed and BYU as a No. 10 seed. As long as they avoid one of the landmines in their league, they should be fine.

The Atlantic 10 is a different story. We know Dayton is dancing, but Rhode Island and VCU are also right there in the mix. Rhode Island has the benefit of a sweep over the Rams, who have beaten LSU but don’t have all that much more on their resume right now. They do get a chance to host Dayton coming up in two weeks, and that is starting to feel like something close to a must-win for Mike Rhoades if he wants to get this group back to the dance.

Bracketology: Baylor leads countdown to Selection Sunday

David Purdy/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenFeb 3, 2020, 9:30 AM EST
Here is the latest NCAA tournament bracketology projection.

With the Super Bowl behind us, we look ahead toward Selection Sunday.

As the final month of the regular season begins, Baylor continues to lead our projected Field of 68.  The Bears cruised through December and January without a scratch and haven’t lost since November 8.  While it’s too early to begin throwing the word “lock” around, Baylor is in prime position to be one of this year’s No. 1 seeds when the Selection Committee reveals its bracket.

It’s looking more and more like Kansas will be in the mix again, too – along with both Gonzaga and San Diego State.  The Bulldogs and Aztecs will be favored in most if not all of their remaining games, with SDSU showcasing a perfect 22-0 record.

While the Atlantic Coast Conference is down as a collective group, Louisville, Duke and Florida State are all potential top-seed candidates.  We also need to see how Seton Hall and Villanova finish the season.  And if Dayton wins out, the Flyers could end up in the discussion, too.

March is right around the corner.

The latest look at where our NCAA tournament bracketology projection stands …

UPDATED: February 3, 2020

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
EAST REGION Virginia / Stanford
SOUTH REGION Memphis / Xavier
SOUTH REGION  ROBERT MORRIS vs. NORFOLK ST
MIDWEST REGION MONMOUTH vs. TX-SOUTHERN
SOUTH Houston MIDWEST – Indianapolis                  
Omaha Omaha
1) BAYLOR 1) Kansas
16) ROB MORRIS / NORFOLK ST 16) MONMOUTH / TX-SOUTHERN
8) Wichita State 8) Houston
9) Indiana 9) Saint Mary’s 
St. Louis Sacramento
5) LSU 5) Kentucky
12) TULSA 12) S.F. AUSTIN
4) Creighton 4) Iowa
13) LOUISIANA TECH 13) NEW MEXICO ST
Greensboro Cleveland
6) Arizona 6) Illinois
11) Memphis / Xavier 11) NORTHERN IOWA
3) Maryland 3) DAYTON
14) WRIGHT STATE 14) COLGATE
Tampa St. Louis
7) Colorado 7) Ohio State
10) Oklahoma 10) BYU
2) Florida State 2) LOUISVILLE
15) AUSTIN PEAY 15) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
EAST – New York WEST – Los Angeles
Sacramento Spokane
1) SAN DIEGO STATE 1) GONZAGA
16) E. WASHINGTON 16) UC-IRVINE
8) Wisconsin 8) USC
9) Arkansas 9) Texas Tech
Tampa Cleveland
5) Butler 5) Auburn
12) EAST TENNESSEE ST 12) YALE
4) West Virginia 4) MICHIGAN STATE
13) LIBERTY 13) VERMONT
Albany Spokane
6) Penn State 6) Marquette
11) Virginia / Stanford 11) Mississippi State
3) SETON HALL 3) OREGON
14) BOWLING GREEN 14) LITTLE ROCK
Greensboro Albany
7) Rutgers 7) Michigan
10) Florida 10) Rhode Island
2) Duke 2) Villanova
15) WINTHROP 15) CHARLESTON
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Oklahoma Virginia Arizona State NC State
Florida Stanford Georgetown Cincinnati
Rhode Island Memphis VCU Virginia Tech
Mississippi State Xavier Richmond Texas

Top Seed Line
Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga, San Diego State
Seed List

Breakdown by Conference …
Big Ten (10)
SEC (6)
Big East (6)
Big 12 (5)
Pac 12 (5)
ACC (4)
American (4)
West Coast (3)
Atlantic 10 (2)
Mountain West (1)

College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings: Baylor, Gonzaga lead the way

Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 2, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
A new college basketball top 25 is now live.

Once again, I’m making an executive decision that I am not going to talk specifically about ranking teams in this space this week.

I want to talk about DJ Carton.

For those that don’t know, he is Ohio State’s point guard, a four-star freshman that was averaging 10.4 points and 3.0 assists. He’s the third leading scorer on the team and the guy we’ve been saying is the x-factor for Ohio State long term. He announced on Thursday that he will be stepping away from basketball for an undetermined amount of time to deal with his metal health. This is what he said, obviously posted to twitter in the Notes app screenshot.

I texted with Chris Holtmann after DJ announced this, basically just saying good on you, you’re doing the right thing. Someone very close to me took their own life because they didn’t get the support they needed, and it’s very clear in communicating with Holtmann and in seeing the way the program is dealing with DJ that they doing everything they can to help him. He mentioned after Ohio State’s win on Saturday that he himself goes to see a therapist and that he talks to his team about it.

And that’s so important.

I cannot stress enough how important that is.

If you’re a coach or a teacher or a parent or anyone that is somehow involved in the life of young people, trust me. Showing support, creating open lines of communication, backing these young people is so, so, so important. I also want to credit Archie Miller as well. On Friday, when he was asked about DJ, shared an anecdote about a former player he lost to I believe suicide, the regrets he had about the way it transpired and how he has adjusted the way that he operates his program moving forward.

The reason speaking out like this is so difficult for athletes is that they are supposed to be the pinnacle of toughness, both mental and physical. When you’re struggling mentally, when your issues aren’t as obvious as, say, a sprained ankle or a broken finger or even a concussion, it’s hard for people to understand when you say “my brain isn’t working right.” You’re already vulnerable, and now you’re trying to avoid getting branded as soft. You internalize that feeling, you isolate yourself because it’s easier than trying to explain to someone that doesn’t want to understand why a seemingly healthy human is having such a hard time. That, then, reinforces this belief that you are alone, that no one cares, that no one understands because they can’t see through this facade you’ve believed you need to build to be accepted.

I wrote a big story on a kid named Trey Moses last year. Trey has battled depression since he was 12. He’s contemplated suicide for more than a decade. He attempted suicide his freshman season at Ball State. His best friend on the team, Zach Hollywood, eventually did succeed in taking his own life back in 2017. Trey found his body. It’s a horrible story, but Trey is trying to take control of it. He’s playing pro ball overseas, but he’s built a charity to help promote mental health, he does speaking engagements helping coaches deal with players that are struggling. He spoke to coaches at last year’s Final Fou. He will be at All-Star weekend this month on a panel with Metta World Peace. He’s making a difference, he’s helping people learn it’s OK to not be OK. The reason I bring it up is because one of the things he told me last year was that coaches can’t be taught to learn what the warning signs are for a person in distress. It manifests differently in everyone.

“You need to let your players know you care,” Trey said. “Eventually they are going to open up. They chose you [to coach them] for a reason. But they need to know their coach does care about [them] more than just basketball. He’s going to be able to come to you, or your assistant, because you care.”

That’s exactly what DJ Carton did. He knew his staff cared, he trusted that he would be able to come to them, he did and now he’s getting the help he needs.

This is the way that it is supposed to work.

A young person’s life is better today, and will hopefully be better longterm, because of it.

So I want to credit Holtmann and his staff for what they’re doing and send a shoutout to DJ Carton, because that kind of public vulnerability is not easy.

Here’s to hoping he gets himself healthy and gets back on the court sooner rather than later.

Anyway, here is the rest of the NBC Sports college basketball top 25.

NBC SPORTS COLLEGE BASKETBALL TOP 25

1. BAYLOR (19-1, Last Week: 1)
2. GONZAGA (23-1, 2)
3. KANSAS (18-3, 3)
4. LOUISVILLE (19-3, 5)
5. DUKE (18-3, 7)
6. FLORIDA STATE (18-3, 4)
7. SAN DIEGO STATE (23-0, 8)
8. DAYTON (20-2, 9)
9. SETON HALL (16-5, 6)
10. OREGON (18-5, 10)
11. WEST VIRGINIA (17-4, 12)
12. AUBURN (19-2, 15)
13. KENTUCKY (16-5, 12)
14. VILLANOVA (17-5, 13)
15. IOWA (16-6, 17)
16. MICHIGAN STATE (16-6, 16)
17. MARYLAND (17-4, 18)
18. ILLINOIS (16-6, 14)
19. CREIGHTON (17-5, 21)
20. HOUSTON (17-5, 19)
21. LSU (17-4, NR)
22. ARIZONA (15-6, 25)
23. PENN STATE (16-5, 23)
24. BUTLER (17-5, 20)
25. COLORADO (17-5, 22)

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 21 LSU
DROPPED OUT: No. 24 Rutgers

Houston's DeJon Jarreau ejected, suspended for biting Cincinnati player

Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 2, 2020, 2:37 PM EST
Houston guard DeJon Jarreau was ejected from a 64-62 loss at Cincinnati on Saturday after referees ruled that he bit Bearcat forward Mamadou Diarra in the leg. On Sunday, Houston announced that Jarreau would be suspended for Thursday’s game against Tulane.

With a little more than six minutes left, Jarreau lost control of the ball while trying to drive, diving for the loose ball and, in the scrum, biting the inside of Diarra’s right thigh:

Jarreau was given a flagrant 2 and was ejected from the game.

After the game, Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson told reporters that he did not believe Jarreau bit Diarra, but on Sunday clarified his remarks.

“In the initial video clip I requested and saw immediately after Saturday’s game at Cincinnati, I did not believe that there was a bite on Keith Williamson,” Sampson said. “After further review from multiple angles, it can clearly be seen that DeJon Jarreau bit Mamoudou Diarra.”

Sampson added that he has reached out to and apologized to the Houston coaching staff.

The video that went viral of this incident was the portion of the clip when Jarreau’s face made contact with the leg of Keith Williams, who is No. 2 on Cincinnati. The announcers on the broadcast completely missed it as well. The bite happened later, as evidenced in the video above.

Jarreau has started 13 games for the Cougrs, averaging 9.8 points, 4.2 boards and 3.8 assists.

Saturday's Things To Know: The Big East is drunk, SDSU is undefeated, LSU's awesome?

Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 2, 2020, 12:31 AM EST
It was another wild Saturday in college basketball, and since we know that you couldn’t sit in front of a TV and watch every game like we did, we have you covered.

Here are the ten things that you need to know after Saturday’s action.

1. XAVIER LANDED A CRITICAL WIN AT SETON HALL

Xavier jumped out to a 30-6 lead on No. 10 Seton Hall within the first 12 minutes on Saturday. What does this mean for Xavier’s bubble chances? Should we be overly concerned about Seton Hall now? I have all the answers, and they’re in this column.

2. CREIGHTON MADE A STATEMENT AT VILLANOVA

Denzel Mahoney scored 21 points off the bench while Ty-shon Alexander and Mitchell Ballock combined to shoot 9-for-13 from three as Creighton went into the Wells Fargo Center and jumped all over No. 10 Villanova, 76-61. They were up 31-14 before Villanova woke up and the Wildcats never got closer than three the rest of the way.

There’s a lot to digest from this game, the most important point being that Villanova missed on a golden opportunity to draw even with Seton Hall atop the Big East regular season standings. That is going to sting.

But the bigger story here is that Creighton proved just how dangerous they can be. Creighton has, historically, had quite a bit of success against Villanova because of the way that they want to play. The Bluejays can spread the floor and they can matchup with Villanova’s positionless style of play, and when their “bigs” — in this case, Mahoney — can win their matchup, the Bluejays become tough to beat.

This is proof of how dangerous they can be.

3. OH, AND BUTLER LOST, TOO

As if all of that wasn’t enough, No. 16 Butler — the third of three Big East ranked teams to play at home on Saturday — lost to Providence, 65-61. The Bulldogs have now lost four of their last six games and are now sitting three games out of first place in the Big East standings. Providence, on the other hand, is doing everything they can to try and play their way back onto the bubble. They still have quite a bit of work to do, but landing a road win against the best team in the conference is certainly a good place to start.

4. SAN DIEGO STATE IS STILL UNDEFEATED

In what was perhaps the toughest test that they are going to face the rest of the season, the No. 4 Aztecs erased a 10-point second half deficit thanks to a 24 point second half explosion from Matt Mitchell in an 80-68 win over Utah State at home.

There’s still a chance that SDSU can take an odd loss on the road to someone in the league, but there really is no one in the conference that should be able to do that. What that means is that we are staring at an undefeated SDSU team heading into the NCAA tournament, and I am so here for that storyline. This season is bereft of the kind of stories that will get a casual fan locked into college hoops, and the chance for someone to go undefeated certainly would qualify.

They’re barely halfway there, so it’s too early to take any of this too seriously, but if you’re asking me if 40-0 is possible, I absolutely think it’s less than a pipe dream. The Aztecs can really, really guard and they have two guys — Mitchell and Malachi Flynn — that can completely take a game over and win it on their own.

This is a fun, and very good, team.

5. WISCONSIN BEAT MICHIGAN STATE DESPITE MISSING TWO STARTING GUARDS

The Badgers had quite an eventful week. On Monday night, they blew a 12 point lead in the final seven minutes in a loss at Iowa. During that loss, starting guard Brad Davison was given a game-changing flagrant foul for hitting an Iowa player below the belt. Davison was eventually suspended for his conduct, and that suspension was announced by the Big Ten just hours after another starting guard, Kobe King, announced that he would be transferring out of the program.

Oh, and then on Saturday Wisconsin went out and beat up on No. 14 Michigan State in the Kohl Center.

That is quite the roller coaster ride.

Wisconsin needed this win for team morale if nothing else, but I’ll contend that Michigan State blew this game. Xavier Tillman finished 2-for-8 around the rim, and four of those misses were shots that he makes 90 percent of the time. And that doesn’t count the number of times that he dropped passes that would have been layups. The Spartans had Wisconsin’s lead down to three points twice during the second half. There was a three-minute stretch where the lead sat at 61-57 in the final minutes. As well as Wisconsin played early on, as impressive as it was that they built an 18-point lead, I left that game thinking Michigan State should have won.

6. AUBURN KNOCKED OFF KENTUCKY

Entering Saturday, this felt like it was going to be the battle to determine who the favorite to win the SEC would be, and while the Tigers left as the winner, it did not feel like much was settled.

Ashton Hagans and Nick Richards struggled. Auburn grabbed 17 offensive rebounds and got to the line 44 times. Auburn didn’t pull away until the final five minutes of the game. I’m not sure how anyone can walk away thinking either of those teams is definitively better than the other.

But you might be justified in thinking that neither of them are the best team in the SEC, because …

7. … LSU HAS NOW WON 10 STRAIGHT GAMES

You may not have noticed since they have been flying under the radar, but No. 22 LSU improved to 17-4 on Saturday by knocking off Ole Miss, 73-63. The Tigers improved to 8-0 in the SEC and have now won 10 straight games overall, and they are doing all of this as the reigning SEC regular season champions. All told, Will Wade’s club is 45-11 in the last two seasons combined with a 24-2 mark in the SEC, which is incredibly impressive. As much has been written about John Calipari, Bruce Pearl and Rick Barnes, it’s inarguable that Will Wade has been the best coach in that conference during this stretch.

And the reason I say that is because of everything else that he has had to deal with. LSU has been right in the middle of the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college athletics. There are reports that Wade was caught on a wire-tap discussing a “strong-ass offer” to land Javonte Smart, a player currently on LSU’s roster. He lost Naz Reid and Tremont Waters this summer. He had a player murdered before the start of last season.

The people in that program have been through more than they should have to deal with, and through it all they haven’t stopped winning.

It’s time we gave them their due for it.

8. TULSA TAKES CONTROL OF THE AAC TITLE RACE

In one of the most powerful and unforgettable moments of the college basketball season to date, Tulsa’s Elijah Joiner hit a buzzer-beating, game-winning three to cap off a 22-point, five-assist performance as the Golden Hurricane knocked off No. 23 Wichita State, 54-51. What made the moment so special was that it was the first time Joiner’s father had seen him play in person, and he broke down in tears after the game because of it.

That was the most important part of what happened in Tulsa on Saturday.

But strictly from a basketball perspective, the best part of the day for Tulsa came when Cincinnati erased a 12 point second half deficit to knock off No. 21 Houston, because it meant that the Golden Hurricane moved into sole possession of first place in the American. Frank Haith is working miracles.

9. COLE ANTHONY IS BACK, BUT UNC IS NOT

The North Carolina Tar Heels got their super star freshman point guard back from injury on Saturday.

He had a huge second half and scored 26 points at home against Boston College. The only problem? North Carolina happened to lose, 71-70, on a questionable foul call in the final minutes.

Looks like their hopes of getting onto the right side of the bubble have gone up in smoke.

10. STANFORD LANDS CRITICAL WON OVER No. 11 OREGON

The Cardinal were arguably the single biggest bubble winner on Saturday. We talk all about them, their resume and the resume of every other team in danger of missing the NCAA tournament right here.