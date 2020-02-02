A new college basketball top 25 is now live.

Once again, I’m making an executive decision that I am not going to talk specifically about ranking teams in this space this week.

I want to talk about DJ Carton.

For those that don’t know, he is Ohio State’s point guard, a four-star freshman that was averaging 10.4 points and 3.0 assists. He’s the third leading scorer on the team and the guy we’ve been saying is the x-factor for Ohio State long term. He announced on Thursday that he will be stepping away from basketball for an undetermined amount of time to deal with his metal health. This is what he said, obviously posted to twitter in the Notes app screenshot.

I texted with Chris Holtmann after DJ announced this, basically just saying good on you, you’re doing the right thing. Someone very close to me took their own life because they didn’t get the support they needed, and it’s very clear in communicating with Holtmann and in seeing the way the program is dealing with DJ that they doing everything they can to help him. He mentioned after Ohio State’s win on Saturday that he himself goes to see a therapist and that he talks to his team about it.

And that’s so important.

I cannot stress enough how important that is.

If you’re a coach or a teacher or a parent or anyone that is somehow involved in the life of young people, trust me. Showing support, creating open lines of communication, backing these young people is so, so, so important. I also want to credit Archie Miller as well. On Friday, when he was asked about DJ, shared an anecdote about a former player he lost to I believe suicide, the regrets he had about the way it transpired and how he has adjusted the way that he operates his program moving forward.

The reason speaking out like this is so difficult for athletes is that they are supposed to be the pinnacle of toughness, both mental and physical. When you’re struggling mentally, when your issues aren’t as obvious as, say, a sprained ankle or a broken finger or even a concussion, it’s hard for people to understand when you say “my brain isn’t working right.” You’re already vulnerable, and now you’re trying to avoid getting branded as soft. You internalize that feeling, you isolate yourself because it’s easier than trying to explain to someone that doesn’t want to understand why a seemingly healthy human is having such a hard time. That, then, reinforces this belief that you are alone, that no one cares, that no one understands because they can’t see through this facade you’ve believed you need to build to be accepted.

I wrote a big story on a kid named Trey Moses last year. Trey has battled depression since he was 12. He’s contemplated suicide for more than a decade. He attempted suicide his freshman season at Ball State. His best friend on the team, Zach Hollywood, eventually did succeed in taking his own life back in 2017. Trey found his body. It’s a horrible story, but Trey is trying to take control of it. He’s playing pro ball overseas, but he’s built a charity to help promote mental health, he does speaking engagements helping coaches deal with players that are struggling. He spoke to coaches at last year’s Final Fou. He will be at All-Star weekend this month on a panel with Metta World Peace. He’s making a difference, he’s helping people learn it’s OK to not be OK. The reason I bring it up is because one of the things he told me last year was that coaches can’t be taught to learn what the warning signs are for a person in distress. It manifests differently in everyone.

“You need to let your players know you care,” Trey said. “Eventually they are going to open up. They chose you [to coach them] for a reason. But they need to know their coach does care about [them] more than just basketball. He’s going to be able to come to you, or your assistant, because you care.”

That’s exactly what DJ Carton did. He knew his staff cared, he trusted that he would be able to come to them, he did and now he’s getting the help he needs.

This is the way that it is supposed to work.

A young person’s life is better today, and will hopefully be better longterm, because of it.

So I want to credit Holtmann and his staff for what they’re doing and send a shoutout to DJ Carton, because that kind of public vulnerability is not easy.

Here’s to hoping he gets himself healthy and gets back on the court sooner rather than later.

Anyway, here is the rest of the NBC Sports college basketball top 25.

NBC SPORTS COLLEGE BASKETBALL TOP 25

1. BAYLOR (19-1, Last Week: 1)

2. GONZAGA (23-1, 2)

3. KANSAS (18-3, 3)

4. LOUISVILLE (19-3, 5)

5. DUKE (18-3, 7)

6. FLORIDA STATE (18-3, 4)

7. SAN DIEGO STATE (23-0, 8)

8. DAYTON (20-2, 9)

9. SETON HALL (16-5, 6)

10. OREGON (18-5, 10)

11. WEST VIRGINIA (17-4, 12)

12. AUBURN (19-2, 15)

13. KENTUCKY (16-5, 12)

14. VILLANOVA (17-5, 13)

15. IOWA (16-6, 17)

16. MICHIGAN STATE (16-6, 16)

17. MARYLAND (17-4, 18)

18. ILLINOIS (16-6, 14)

19. CREIGHTON (17-5, 21)

20. HOUSTON (17-5, 19)

21. LSU (17-4, NR)

22. ARIZONA (15-6, 25)

23. PENN STATE (16-5, 23)

24. BUTLER (17-5, 20)

25. COLORADO (17-5, 22)

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 21 LSU

DROPPED OUT: No. 24 Rutgers