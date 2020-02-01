No. 3 Kansas outlasts Texas Tech 78-75

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Devon Dotson scored 21 points, Marcus Garrett added 15 points and Kansas topped Texas Tech 78-75 on Saturday.

The Jayhawks led 76-75 with 14 seconds to play before Ochai Agbaji knocked down two free throws and the Red Raiders were unable to come away with a basket to complete the upset.

Kansas (18-3, 7-1 Big 12) opened up the game scoring the first 10 points. Though Udoka Azubuike saw only seven first-half minutes due to two early fouls, Kansas took a 44-35 edge into halftime as Dotson posted 13 first-half points.

Texas Tech was able to cut an early 15-point deficit to a single possession as Jahmi’us Ramsey lead the way with 26 points. Weathering the Jayhawks’ hot start, Texas Tech shot 42.6% from the field to remain within reach down the stretch.

In his first game back after a two-game suspension, David McCormack contributed three blocks, six rebounds and six points off-the-bench.

Holding a mere 57-55 lead midway through the second half, the Jayhawks strung together a 9-0 run. Despite two late threes by Tech’s TJ Holyfield to pull within four points, the Red Raiders could not overcome the streaky Kansas offense in their 78-75 loss. Holyfield finished with 19 points.

BIG PICTURE

The Jayhawks have not trailed at all in two consecutive games after overpowering Oklahoma State 65-50 on Monday and maintaining the advantage all day against the Red Raiders despite minimal contributions from Azubuike (5 points).

After an overtime loss against then No.15-ranked Kentucky followed by an eight-point victory over then No. 12-ranked West Virginia, the Red Raiders again held close with a top-ranked opponent for the third-consecutive week.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Facing a quick turnaround, the Jayhawks host Texas on Feb. 3.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders return to Lubbock, Texas, to take on Oklahoma on Feb. 4.