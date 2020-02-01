Bubble Banter: Xavier, Wisconsin lands massive wins for their bubble standing

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Best I can tell, there are 23 teams in action on Saturday sitting somewhere between the 10 seed line and within reach of getting into the NCAA tournament.

Let’s talk about them.

Bubble Banter!

Dave Ommen’s latest bracket can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here. A full bubble breakdown is right here.

WINNERS

XAVIER (NET: 63, NBC: Next four out): It’s impossible to overstate just how important Saturday’s win at Seton Hall (14) is for Xavier. The Musketeers entered the day with a 13-8 record, but just a 1-7 mark against Quad 1 opponents. Their only Quad 1 win enter the day came at TCU (65). Their only top 50 win entering the day came against Georgetown (49) at home. They didn’t have anything close to resembling a marquee win, and now they do. With two games left against Butler (8) and a visit from Villanova (13) left on their schedule, the Musketeers still have a couple of more chances, too. They’ll probably want to win at least one of those, and they certainly aren’t a lock just yet, but this is precisely the kind of win that chances the calculus for their tournament chances.

WISCONSIN (NET: 31, NBC: 10): The Badgers had quite the eventful week. They lost at Iowa on Monday. They had one starter quit the team on Wednesday after skipping Monday’s game. They had another starter get suspended for punching an opponent below the belt in that Monday loss. Then they went out and knocked off Michigan State (7) in the Kohl Center on Saturday. The Badgers are 6-7 against Quad 1 opponents, and while they are 13-9 with a Quad 3 loss to their name, a lot has to happen for them to miss the tournament at this point.

MEMPHIS (NET: 50, NBC: 10): The Tigers won their second game in a row on Saturday, as they picked off UConn (88) at home. Beating the Huskies doesn’t do much for the Tigers’ resume, but given the way that this season has gone for the Tigers, every win counts. They still don’t have a top 50 win on the season and are just 1-3 against Quad 1 opponents.

LEFT TO PLAY

Louisville at N.C. STATE (NET: 56, NBC: Play-in game), 2:00 p.m.

Iowa State at TEXAS (NET: 64, NBC: Off the bubble), 2:00 p.m.

TENNESSEE (NET: 62, NBC: Next four out) at MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 42, NBC: Play-in game), 2:00 p.m.

DEPAUL (NET: 59, NBC: First four out) at Marquette, 2:00 p.m.

TCU (NET: 65, NBC: Off the bubble) at No. 1 Baylor, 4:00 p.m.

Florida State at VIRGINIA TECH (NET: 53, NBC: Next four out), 4:00 p.m.

Oregon at STANFORD (NET: 27, NBC: First four out), 6:00 p.m.

Houston at CINCINNATI (NET: 51, NBC: Off the bubble), 6:00 p.m.

Wichita State at TULSA (NET: 69, NBC: Off the bubble), 6:00 p.m.

Boston College at NORTH CAROLINA (NET: 93, NBC: Off the bubble), 6:00 p.m.

Arkansas at ALABAMA (NET: 40, NBC: Play-in game), 6:00 p.m.

Cornell at YALE (NET: 48, NBC: 12), 7:00 p.m.

Duke at SYRACUSE (NET: 60, NBC: Off the bubble), 8:00 p.m.

FLORIDA (NET: 41, NBC: 10) at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.

PURDUE (NET: 37, NBC: Off the bubble) at Northwestern, 9:00 p.m.

UTAH STATE (NET: 54, NBC: Off the bubble) at San Diego State, 10:00 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at BYU (NET: 29, NBC: 10), 10:00 p.m.

ARIZONA STATE (NET: 57, NBC: First four out) at WASHINGTON (NET: 47, NBC: Off the bubble), 10:30 p.m.