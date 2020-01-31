It’s that time of the year again, which means that we are diving head first into our annual NCAA tournament bubble tracker.

The way that it will work is simple: We’ll be looking at every team that our Dave Ommen, the best bracketologist in the business, considers in the mix for an at-large bid. In an effort to keep this somewhat manageable, we are going to assume that the top 36 teams in the field — every team that is a No. 9-seed or above — is “off the bubble”. This does not mean those teams are a lock to dance, it just means that they have given themselves enough room for error that we can take them out of the conversation until they do something dumb.

Dave’s latest bracket can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

So with all that in mind, let’s get into the full NCAA tournament bubble watch:

ACC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Louisville (NBC: 2), Duke (NBC: 3), Florida State (NBC: 3),

N.C. STATE (NET: 56, NBC: Play-in game): The Wolfpack, who looked like they could be as high as a 9 or 10 seed last week, are barely in the NCAA tournament as of today. They are 14-7 overall, which isn’t terrible, but they have just one win against a top 50 opponent — Wisconsin (31) at home — to go along with a pair of Quad 3 losses. They do have two Quad 1 wins, but one of those — UNCG (67) on the road — is near the bottom of the cutoff for a Quad 1 win.

VIRGINIA TECH (NET: 53, NBC: Next four out): The Hokies did themselves no favors by losing at Miami (106) on Tuesday night. In the last week, they’ve suffered their two worst losses of the season. The Hokies also have a non-conference SOS that ranks 333rd, which eliminates much of their margin for error. The good news? They still have pair of Quad 1 wins — including Michigan State (7) on a neutral — and four of their five Quad 1 and 2 wins came away from home. It’s not all bad.

VIRGINIA (NET: 55, NBC: Play-in game): It is impossible to overstate just how big a win over Florida State (16) for a Virginia team that entered the week without a top 50 win to their name. They had one Quad 1 win on their resume — at Syracuse (60) — to go along with wins over Virginia Tech (53) at home and Arizona State (57) on a neutral floor. That’s it. When combined with a pair of bad losses — South Carolina (75) at home and at Boston College (160) — there’s a reason that the Wahoos were completely out of the NCAA tournament picture entering the day. And to be honest, I’m not sure that a win over a top 20 team at home is really going to change all that much. But with just three more games against the top of the ACC left on their schedule, this was an opportunity that could not slip through their fingers.

SYRACUSE (NET: 60, NBC: Off the bubble): The Orange saw their five game winning streak come to an end on Tuesday as they fell at Clemson (84). This is not a terrible loss, but for a team that is already trying to make up ground on the field, these are the kind of losses that really hurt. They are now just 4-8 against the top two Quads and have yet to beat a top 50 team.

NORTH CAROLINA (NET: 93, NBC: Off the bubble): I still very much believe that North Carolina can get to the NCAA tournament. The Tar Heels added their third Quad 1 win — Oregon (10) and Alabama (40) on neutrals, at N.C. State (56) — on Monday night and seem to be figuring some things out. Garrison Brooks has been awesome, Brandon Robinson and Leaky Black are getting better and their supporting cast finally seems to be embracing roles. Most importantly, however, the Tar Heels have five sub-Quad 1 losses and all five came without Cole Anthony. If he returns and UNC again becomes the team that beat Oregon, they’ll have four chances to add elite wins. It’s a long shot, but it’s possible.

AMERICAN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Houston (NBC: 7), Wichita State (NBC: 8)

MEMPHIS (NET: 50, NBC: 10): The Tigers somehow found a way to pull out a win at UCF on the back of 20 points from Lance Thomas as they avoided a three-game losing streak and started the trek to get their season back on track. With three very winnable home games coming come in the next 10 days, Memphis should be able to play their way back into a rhythm before they have to make the trip to Cincinnati (50). It is worth noting that they have not beaten a single team in the top 50 in the NET and that their three best wins — Tennessee (62), Cincinnati (50) and N.C. State (56) — are teams that may not make the NCAA tournament. We’re in late-January and Memphis has as many Quad 3 losses as Quad 1 wins.

TULSA (NET: 69, NBC: Off the bubble): I thought Tulsa deserved a mention here given that they are currently tied for first in the American after winning at UConn (88) on Sunday. Their issue is that home wins over Houston (36) and Memphis (50) have both fallen outside of the top 30, which means that the committee will be focusing on the bad things: a Quad 3 loss, a Quad 4 loss and a non-conference SOS of 277. Tulsa gets Wichita State (30) at home on Saturday. That’s a must win, as are roadies against Houston and Wichita State.

ATLANTIC 10 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Dayton (NBC: 4)

VCU (NET: 33, NBC: 11): Tuesday’s win over Richmond (58) in the Siegel Center feels enormous.VCU is now 15-5 overall with a Quad 1 (LSU, 19) and two Quad 2 (at Charleston, 134) wins. The Rams have a ton of work left to do, but the fact that their worst loss is against Tennessee (62) on a neutral court and that there are a number of potential Quad 1 wins left on their league schedule is a good thing. Just avoid the landmines.

RICHMOND (NET: 54, NBC: Next four out): Tuesday’s visit to the Siegel Center was Richmond’s last shot at getting a Quad 1 win during the regular season. They lost to VCU (33) by 17 points. For my money, the Spiders’ at-large hopes are more or less dead.

RHODE ISLAND (NET: 44, NBC: 11): Rhode Island is in a spot where they probably cannot afford to take a loss to anyone other than Dayton (5), who they play twice, the rest of the season. On Tuesday night, the Rams beat George Mason. Their win at VCU (33) is nice, but it is counteracted by a loss at Brown (229). Next up: VCU (33) on Friday night at home.

SAINT LOUIS (NET: 70, NBC: Off the bubble): Saint Louis avoided a disaster by winning in overtime at La Salle on Wednesday. The Billikens are just 2-5 against Quad 1 and 2 opponents, with wins at Richmond (58) and Kansas State (88). They don’t have any bad losses, but a Jalen Crutcher three at the buzzer at Dayton (5) two weeks ago may end up being what keeps them from making a real push to be a bubble team.

BIG 12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Baylor (NBC: 1), Kansas (NBC: 1), West Virginia (NBC: 4), Oklahoma (NBC: 9), Texas Tech (NBC: 9)

TEXAS (NET: 64, NBC: Off the bubble): Texas entered Wednesday having lost three in a row and five of their last seven games, but the Longhorns found a way to land a critical, much-needed road win against TCU (65). They are now 2-4 against Quad 1 opponents and 3-7 against the top two Quads. After a Saturday day with Iowa State (72) at home, They get Kansas (3), Texas Tech (30) and Baylor (2). Saturday is almost a must-win at this point.

TCU (NET: 65, NBC: Off the bubble): The Horned Frogs lost another winnable game on Wednesday, falling by a point at home against Texas (64). They are still without a Quad 1 win and are now 3-7 against the top two Quads. They have quite a bit of work to do.

BIG EAST BUBBLE WATCH

Top 9: Seton Hall (NBC: 2), Villanova (NBC: 2), Butler (NBC: 4), Creighton (NBC: 5), Marquette (NBC: 7)

DEPAUL (NET: 59, NBC: First four out): DePaul fell to 1-7 in the Big East with a loss at Seton Hall (10) on Wednesday. They do have three Quad 1 wins, including two Big Ten road wins — Iowa (21) and Minnesota (45) — as well as Butler at home, but a loss to Buffalo (148) at home puts them in a really tough spot. It doesn’t help matters that three of their next four are on the road, too. I think that the next two weeks will determine where they play in March.

ST. JOHN’S (NET: 73, NBC: First four out): The Johnnies lost for the seventh time in their last nine games when Villanova (13) waltzed into MSG and beat the Red Storm by 20. That’s not ideal. St. John’s is still in the mix because of wins over West Virginia (7) and Arizona (10), the latter of which came on a neutral court. But with road games left against Villanova, Seton Hall (12) and Butler (9), Mike Anderson’s club has backed themselves into a corner.

XAVIER (NET: 63, NBC: Next four out): The Musketeers blew a huge chance Wednesday. With Markus Howard out for the final 12 minutes and overtime, Xavier held an eight point lead with eight minutes left and a five point lead with 90 seconds left and still lost in double overtime to Marquette (22). They’re now just 1-7 against Quad 1 opponents without a single win over a top 50 team. The good news for Xavier is that they only have one sub-40 loss to their name, and that was at Wake Forest (113), a Quad 2 loss. The bad news is they have not beaten a top 50 team and their only Quad 1 win came at TCU (65). They’re at Seton Hall (14) on Saturday, host Villanova (13) next month and have two more games against Butler (8). They probably need to win two of those games.

GEORGETOWN (NET: 49, NBC: Next four out): The Hoyas lost their third straight game on Tuesday night and have now dropped six of their last eight. Making things worse is that they were up by 13 points on Butler (8) late in the first half. This was their best chance to land an elite win this season. They still get Villanova (13) and Seton Hall (14) at home, but the biggest issue with Georgetown’s tournament chances is that they are trending in the wrong direction with just seven scholarship players.

BIG TEN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Michigan State (NBC: 3), Maryland (NBC: 3), Iowa (NBC: 4), Penn State (NBC: 5), Rutgers (NBC: 6), Illinois (NBC: 6), Indiana (NBC: 8), Ohio State (NBC: 8), Michigan (NBC: 9)

WISCONSIN (NET: 31, NBC: 10): Since beating Maryland at home on Jan. 14th, the Badgers have lost three of four. Their only win in that stretch came at home against Nebraska (166). Making matters worse is that Kobe King just left the program and Brad Davison has been suspended for Saturday’s game against Michigan State (7). A loss to the Spartans will drop Wisconsin to 12-10 on the season with a road trip to desperate Minnesota coming next. The difference between Wisconsin and the other Big Ten teams on the bubble? They have five Quad 1 wins and just one Quad 3 loss — New Mexico (122).

MINNESOTA (NET: 45, NBC: Off the bubble): Minnesota whiffed on a chance to land a quality road win, falling at Illinois (29). The Golden Gophers don’t really have any bad losses on their resume — DePaul (59) at home is their only loss outside Quad 1 — they just have a lot of losses. They’re 11-10 on the season and just 3-9 against Quad 1 opponents. There are also five more Quad 1 games left on their schedule. It’s not easy to be a Big Ten team this season.

PURDUE (NET: 37, NBC: Off the bubble): The Boilermakers dropped to 11-10 on the season with a 70-63 loss at Rutgers (18) on Tuesday night. That means Purdue has dropped five of their last seven games. They’re 2-7 against Quad 1 opponents with a 29 point win over Michigan State (7), but there are a lot of losses on their resume already — including a Quad 3 loss at Nebraska (166) — and the Big Ten is a bear.

PAC-12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Oregon (NBC: 2), Colorado (NBC: 7), Arizona (NBC: 6), USC (NBC: 7)

STANFORD (NET: 27, NBC: First four out): Two weeks ago, the Cardinal were sitting at 15-2 on the season, undefeated in the Pac-12 and holding onto a 21 point second half lead at USC (38). They blew that lead, lost in overtime, followed that up with a loss at Cal (146) and then, on Thursday, lost to Oregon State (77) at home. Suddenly, this is a team with a pair of Quad 3 losses and no Quad 1 wins. With Oregon (15) on Saturday and the mountain road trip next weekend, Stanford picked a bad time to forget how to play.

ARIZONA STATE (NET: 57, NBC: First four out): How does Arizona State follow up a massive win over their archirival Arizona (11)? By going on the road and losing at Washington State (102), of course. It’s only a Quad 2 loss, but it is the worst loss of the year for the Sun Devils, and adding bad losses to a resume that only have one win over a top 70 team is problematic.

WASHINGTON (NET: 47, NBC: Off the bubble): More late-game execution cost the Huskies as they fell to 2-7 in the Pac-12 with a home loss to Arizona (11) in a game they should have won. The fact that Washington has a neutral court win over Baylor (1) is the only reason they’re still in the conversation here. They’re now 12-10 overall and they have just one Quad 1 and one Quad 2 win, which is equal to the number of Quad 3 losses — UCLA (115) at home and at Cal (146) — they’ve suffered. They’re currently in last place in the Pac-12.

UTAH (NET: 71, NBC: Off the bubble): The Utes missed out on a chance to land a road win at USC (39) as they blew a nine point second half lead. This team is going to be mentioned here because they have beaten Kentucky (22) on a neutral and knocked off BYU (29) at home. They are also 5-5 against the top two quadrants. Now, the key for Larry Krystkowiak is to make up a player that the Utes were missing when they played in Myrtle Beach Invitational so the Selection Committee can overlook losses to Coastal Carolina (199) and Tulane (172).

SEC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Kentucky (NBC: 4), LSU (NBC: 5), Auburn (NBC: 6), Arkansas (NBC: 9)

ALABAMA (NET: 40, NBC: Play-in game): The Crimson Tide whiffed on a great chance to add to their resume with a 14 point loss at LSU (23). To me, Alabama is one of the teams that is better than what their wins and losses might tell you right now, but they dropped a home game to Penn (165) on the opening night of the season, which is a Quad 4 loss. They lost a game to North Carolina (93) in the Bahamas. They also lost to Iowa State (70) in the Bahamas. Those do not look good right now. The Tide have turned their season around but they have just one win over a top 50 team.

FLORIDA (NET: 41, NBC: 10): Florida’s computer numbers are strong, but after losing to Mississippi State (42) at home this week, their overall resume is pretty bland. they have home wins over Auburn (26) and Alabama (40), but their only road win came at South Carolina (75) and their three neutral site wins are against teams that look unlikely to get to the tournament. It’s enough to get them a bid, but now a seed that you would expect from a team as good as the Gators were supposed to be.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 42, NBC: Play-in game): The Bulldogs added a critical road win on Tuesday night, going into Gainesville and knocking off Florida (41). It’s the second Quad 1 win in six days for Mississippi State, who needs to add some pop to the top of a resume that includes a pair of Quad 3 losses. This will help.

TENNESSEE (NET: 62, NBC: Next four out): The Vols took a loss that they just could not afford to take on Tuesday, falling to a bad Texas A&M (128) at home. It’s their first Quad 3 loss, meaning that now half of their eight losses are outside the Quad 1 level. With just two Quad 1 wins, neither of which came against a top 30 opponent, Tennessee is backing themselves into a corner. The good news? They still play eight Quad 1 games, and that doesn’t include Florida at home. The Vols can survive this if they get hot.

BUBBLE WATCH FOR EVERYONE ELSE

TOP 9: Gonzaga (NBC: 1), San Diego State (NBC: 1), Saint Mary’s (NBC: 8)

BYU (NET: 29, NBC: 10): BYU hit 17 threes on Thursday as they rolled Pacific at home. The Cougars have really good computer numbers, and they do have some quality wins to their name — at Houston (36), Virginia Tech (53) and Utah State (54) on neutrals — but they are just 4-7 against the top two Quads. With games remaining against Saint Mary’s (34) and Gonzaga (43 at home, BYU should be OK if they can get one of those and avoid the landmines.

UTAH STATE (NET: 54, NBC: Off the bubble): Utah State absolutely could not lose at Wyoming (301) on Tuesday, and they didn’t. The Aggies have neutral site wins over LSU (19) and Florida (41), which is enough to keep them in this discussion despite road losses at Boise State (98), UNLV (129) and Air Force (197). They make the trip to Viejas Arena to take on San Diego State (1) on Saturday, and that feels like a must-win for Utah State at this point.

NORTHERN IOWA (NET: 49, NBC: 11): Their strong NET and wins at Colorado (17) and over South Carolina (89) on a neutral keep the Panthers in the conversation, but losses at Southern Illinois (166) and Illinois State (214) are killers. UNI cannot lose another game unless it is against Loyola-Chicago (91) in the MVC tournament if they really want a chance at an at-large.

YALE (NET: 48, NBC: 12): The Elis are in this conversation because they don’t really have a bad loss to speak of. Their “worst” loss was a road game at San Francisco (95), and if North Carolina (93) gets Cole Anthony back, then that loss is not going to look nearly as bad by Selection Sunday. Their problem is a lack of quality wins. They won at Clemson (81), which is their only Quad 1 or 2 win. That’s not going to change in the Ivy. I think they need to win out and lose to Harvard in the Ivy title game to have a real at-large chance.