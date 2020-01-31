Here is the latest NCAA tournament bracketology projection.

It’s been an interesting week for Bubble teams. Texas Tech, Virginia and Mississippi State posted key wins. Many others lost; some to good opponents and others to not-so-strong opponents. Amid the chaos, a deep dive was required, with more than twenty team resumes parceled apart, trying to separate nuances.

The result?

About what you would expect – a quagmire of mediocrity with some good, some bad, and a whole lot of average. Ten people, such as the Selection Committee, could view the same material and develop different responses as to how teams might be placed on the Seed List. Not so sure about today’s outcome? Wait until Monday.

It was a particularly rough week for Stanford, which lost at California on Sunday and at home last night to Oregon State. Those results leave the Cardinal without a Quad 1 win and two Quad 3 losses. And with just three Quad 2 wins (only one of which is in today’s bracket) Stanford’s light resume became even lighter. Every year we have a team whose NET rating doesn’t seem to match its profile. For now, Stanford fits that bill.

The latest look at where our NCAA tournament bracketology projection stands …

UPDATED: January 31, 2020

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON

WEST REGION NC State vs. Alabama EAST REGION Virginia vs. Mississippi State SOUTH REGION ROBERT MORRIS vs. NORFOLK ST MIDWEST REGION MONMOUTH vs. PR VIEW A&M

SOUTH – Houston WEST – Los Angeles Omaha Spokane 1) BAYLOR 1) GONZAGA 16) ROB MORRIS / NORFOLK ST 16) UC-IRVINE 8) Wichita State 8) Indiana 9) Arkansas 9) Texas Tech St. Louis Sacramento 5) Creighton 5) Iowa 12) EAST TENNESSEE ST 12) S.F. AUSTIN 4) Kentucky 4) Butler 13) NORTH TEXAS 13) NEW MEXICO ST Tampa Greensboro 6) Illinois 6) Arizona 11) Rhode Island 11) NC State / Alabama 3) Florida State 3) Maryland 14) LITTLE ROCK 14) WRIGHT STATE Albany Spokane 7) Colorado 7) HOUSTON 10) Memphis 10) Wisconsin 2) Villanova 2) OREGON 15) WINTHROP 15) SOUTH DAKOTA ST EAST – New York MIDWEST – Indianapolis Sacramento Omaha 1) SAN DIEGO STATE 1) Kansas 16) E. WASHINGTON 16) MONMOUTH / PV A&M 8) Ohio State 8) Saint Mary’s 9) Oklahoma 9) Michigan Tampa Cleveland 5) Penn State 5) LSU 12) Virginia / Mississippi St 12) YALE 4) West Virginia 4) DAYTON 13) VERMONT 13) LIBERTY Greensboro Cleveland 6) Rutgers 6) Auburn 11) VCU 11) NORTHERN IOWA 3) Duke 3) MICHIGAN STATE 14) BOWLING GREEN 14) COLGATE Albany St. Louis 7) USC 7) Marquette 10) Florida 10) BYU 2) SETON HALL 2) LOUISVILLE 15) WILLIAM & MARY 15) AUSTIN PEAY

BUBBLE NOTES

Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT Memphis Virginia Stanford Georgetown Florida NC State Arizona State Virginia Tech VCU Alabama St. John’s Richmond Rhode Island Mississippi State DePaul Xavier

Top Seed Line

Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State

Seed List

Breakdown by Conference …

Big Ten (10)

SEC (7)

Big East (5)

ACC (5)

Big 12 (5)

Pac 12 (4)

American (3)

West Coast (3)

Atlantic 10 (3)

Mountain West (1)