AP Photo

Bracketology: The bubble needs an overhaul

By Dave OmmenJan 31, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
1 Comment

Here is the latest NCAA tournament bracketology projection.

It’s been an interesting week for Bubble teams.  Texas Tech, Virginia and Mississippi State posted key wins.  Many others lost; some to good opponents and others to not-so-strong opponents.  Amid the chaos, a deep dive was required, with more than twenty team resumes parceled apart, trying to separate nuances.

The result?

About what you would expect – a quagmire of mediocrity with some good, some bad, and a whole lot of average.  Ten people, such as the Selection Committee, could view the same material and develop different responses as to how teams might be placed on the Seed List.  Not so sure about today’s outcome?  Wait until Monday.

It was a particularly rough week for Stanford, which lost at California on Sunday and at home last night to Oregon State.  Those results leave the Cardinal without a Quad 1 win and two Quad 3 losses.  And with just three Quad 2 wins (only one of which is in today’s bracket) Stanford’s light resume became even lighter.  Every year we have a team whose NET rating doesn’t seem to match its profile.  For now, Stanford fits that bill.

The latest look at where our NCAA tournament bracketology projection stands …

UPDATED: January 31, 2020

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
WEST REGION NC State vs. Alabama
EAST REGION Virginia vs. Mississippi State
SOUTH REGION  ROBERT MORRIS vs. NORFOLK ST
MIDWEST REGION MONMOUTH vs. PR VIEW A&M
SOUTH Houston WEST – Los Angeles                         
Omaha Spokane
1) BAYLOR 1) GONZAGA
16) ROB MORRIS / NORFOLK ST 16) UC-IRVINE
8) Wichita State 8) Indiana
9) Arkansas 9) Texas Tech 
St. Louis Sacramento
5) Creighton 5) Iowa
12) EAST TENNESSEE ST 12) S.F. AUSTIN
4) Kentucky 4) Butler
13) NORTH TEXAS 13) NEW MEXICO ST
Tampa Greensboro
6) Illinois 6) Arizona
11) Rhode Island 11) NC State / Alabama
3) Florida State 3) Maryland
14) LITTLE ROCK 14) WRIGHT STATE
Albany Spokane
7) Colorado 7) HOUSTON
10) Memphis 10) Wisconsin
2) Villanova 2) OREGON
15) WINTHROP 15) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
EAST – New York MIDWEST – Indianapolis
Sacramento Omaha
1) SAN DIEGO STATE 1) Kansas
16) E. WASHINGTON 16) MONMOUTH / PV A&M
8) Ohio State 8) Saint Mary’s
9) Oklahoma 9) Michigan
Tampa Cleveland
5) Penn State 5) LSU
12) Virginia / Mississippi St 12) YALE
4) West Virginia 4) DAYTON
13) VERMONT 13) LIBERTY
Greensboro Cleveland
6) Rutgers 6) Auburn
11) VCU 11) NORTHERN IOWA
3) Duke 3) MICHIGAN STATE
14) BOWLING GREEN 14) COLGATE
Albany St. Louis
7) USC 7) Marquette
10) Florida 10) BYU
2) SETON HALL 2) LOUISVILLE
15) WILLIAM & MARY 15) AUSTIN PEAY
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Memphis Virginia Stanford Georgetown
Florida NC State Arizona State Virginia Tech
VCU Alabama St. John’s Richmond
Rhode Island Mississippi State DePaul Xavier

Top Seed Line
Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State
Seed List

Breakdown by Conference …
Big Ten (10)
SEC (7)
Big East (5)
ACC (5)
Big 12 (5)
Pac 12 (4)
American (3)
West Coast (3)
Atlantic 10 (3)
Mountain West (1)