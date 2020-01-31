Here is the latest NCAA tournament bracketology projection.
It’s been an interesting week for Bubble teams. Texas Tech, Virginia and Mississippi State posted key wins. Many others lost; some to good opponents and others to not-so-strong opponents. Amid the chaos, a deep dive was required, with more than twenty team resumes parceled apart, trying to separate nuances.
The result?
About what you would expect – a quagmire of mediocrity with some good, some bad, and a whole lot of average. Ten people, such as the Selection Committee, could view the same material and develop different responses as to how teams might be placed on the Seed List. Not so sure about today’s outcome? Wait until Monday.
It was a particularly rough week for Stanford, which lost at California on Sunday and at home last night to Oregon State. Those results leave the Cardinal without a Quad 1 win and two Quad 3 losses. And with just three Quad 2 wins (only one of which is in today’s bracket) Stanford’s light resume became even lighter. Every year we have a team whose NET rating doesn’t seem to match its profile. For now, Stanford fits that bill.
The latest look at where our NCAA tournament bracketology projection stands …
UPDATED: January 31, 2020
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|WEST REGION
|NC State vs. Alabama
|EAST REGION
|Virginia vs. Mississippi State
|SOUTH REGION
|ROBERT MORRIS vs. NORFOLK ST
|MIDWEST REGION
|MONMOUTH vs. PR VIEW A&M
|SOUTH – Houston
|WEST – Los Angeles
|Omaha
|Spokane
|1) BAYLOR
|1) GONZAGA
|16) ROB MORRIS / NORFOLK ST
|16) UC-IRVINE
|8) Wichita State
|8) Indiana
|9) Arkansas
|9) Texas Tech
|St. Louis
|Sacramento
|5) Creighton
|5) Iowa
|12) EAST TENNESSEE ST
|12) S.F. AUSTIN
|4) Kentucky
|4) Butler
|13) NORTH TEXAS
|13) NEW MEXICO ST
|Tampa
|Greensboro
|6) Illinois
|6) Arizona
|11) Rhode Island
|11) NC State / Alabama
|3) Florida State
|3) Maryland
|14) LITTLE ROCK
|14) WRIGHT STATE
|Albany
|Spokane
|7) Colorado
|7) HOUSTON
|10) Memphis
|10) Wisconsin
|2) Villanova
|2) OREGON
|15) WINTHROP
|15) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|EAST – New York
|MIDWEST – Indianapolis
|Sacramento
|Omaha
|1) SAN DIEGO STATE
|1) Kansas
|16) E. WASHINGTON
|16) MONMOUTH / PV A&M
|8) Ohio State
|8) Saint Mary’s
|9) Oklahoma
|9) Michigan
|Tampa
|Cleveland
|5) Penn State
|5) LSU
|12) Virginia / Mississippi St
|12) YALE
|4) West Virginia
|4) DAYTON
|13) VERMONT
|13) LIBERTY
|Greensboro
|Cleveland
|6) Rutgers
|6) Auburn
|11) VCU
|11) NORTHERN IOWA
|3) Duke
|3) MICHIGAN STATE
|14) BOWLING GREEN
|14) COLGATE
|Albany
|St. Louis
|7) USC
|7) Marquette
|10) Florida
|10) BYU
|2) SETON HALL
|2) LOUISVILLE
|15) WILLIAM & MARY
|15) AUSTIN PEAY
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|Memphis
|Virginia
|Stanford
|Georgetown
|Florida
|NC State
|Arizona State
|Virginia Tech
|VCU
|Alabama
|St. John’s
|Richmond
|Rhode Island
|Mississippi State
|DePaul
|Xavier
Top Seed Line
Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State
Seed List
Breakdown by Conference …
Big Ten (10)
SEC (7)
Big East (5)
ACC (5)
Big 12 (5)
Pac 12 (4)
American (3)
West Coast (3)
Atlantic 10 (3)
Mountain West (1)