More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

Wednesday’s Things to Know: Texas Tech’s huge win; Markus Howard exits Marquette’s win; Baylor, San Diego State roll

By Scott PhillipsJan 29, 2020, 11:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

Wednesday night in college basketball didn’t have major top-25 showdowns or a lot of noteworthy upsets.

But national runner-up Texas Tech earned its biggest win in weeks to help its postseason profile while Marquette had to figure out a way to win without All-American guard Markus Howard.

1. Texas Tech beats No. 12 West Virginia for important profile win

Entering Wednesday night, defending national runner-up Texas Tech had a very unusual NCAA tournament profile. The Red Raiders were ranked in the AP top 25 just last week. An overtime home loss to Kentucky on Saturday continued a troubling trend of Texas Tech losing Q1 games.

The Red Raiders found themselves only 1-7 against Q1 teams entering this week. They only had three Q2/Q3 wins as well.

Things changed dramatically for the Red Raiders’ on Wednesday. Texas Tech tore apart the nation’s No. 1 defense in a convincing 89-81 Big 12 win over No. 12 West Virginia.

The Red Raiders still have some work to do to feel completely safe when it comes to their tournament stature. Beating West Virginia is a huge step in the right direction before Texas Tech plays at No. 3 Kansas this weekend.

2. Markus Howard leaves with injury as Marquette outlasts Xavier in double OT

Marquette gutted out an impressive double overtime win at Xavier in the Big East on Wednesday night. The road win gives the Golden Eagles a very solid 4-5 mark in Q1 games while keeping them in the middle of a crowded Big East race.

And the win is even more impressive when you consider Marquette basically won without Markus Howard.

While the nation’s leading scorer still had an impact by finishing with 18 points, Howard exited the win with 12 minutes left in the second half and didn’t return. Taking an inadvertent elbow trying to secure a defensive rebound, Howard watched two of his teammates step up.

Sacar Anim (28 points) and Koby McEwen (18 points) both came through with monster efforts to push Marquette to victory. Anim now has 20-plus points in three straight games. He’s becoming a legitimately difficult second option for opposing teams to defend. And if McEwen can maintain that type of aggressiveness as a third scorer it makes the Golden Eagles that much more dangerous.

Howard’s status for Marquette’s next game at home against DePaul will be something to monitor. But Marquette deserves credit for pulling out this win and showing that they are more than a one-man operation.

3. Potential No. 1 seeds Baylor and San Diego State roll to road wins

Baylor and San Diego State are trying to break the narrative that college basketball lacks elite teams this season.

The No. 1 Bears and No. 4 Aztecs both did their part by securing double-digit road wins on Wednesday night.

Baylor continued its Big 12 dominance with a 67-53 takedown of Iowa State. Defense and a balanced offense paced the Bears — winners of 17 consecutive games.

San Diego State, meanwhile, jumped out to an absurd 17-0 start and coasted from there. The Aztecs destroyed New Mexico in the Pit with an 85-57 Mountain West win. Still undefeated, San Diego State gets a much stronger test when they face Utah State this weekend.

Bubble Banter: Did Texas Tech play their way onto the right side of the bubble?

Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 30, 2020, 1:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

No one got a bigger win on Wednesday night that Texas Tech.

No one.

There were a handful of teams that took losses they may not be able to receover from, however.

Let’s get into all of Wednesday’s bubble action:

WINNERS

TEXAS TECH (NET: 37, NBC: Play-in game): It cannot be overstated just how important a win over West Virginia (7) was for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders entered Wednesday night with just one Quad 1 win and only four wins in the top three Quads. They were the last team in the field in the most recent bracket projection from our Dave Ommen. Throw in the fact that they were coming off of a pair of losses and were getting prepped to head to Phog Allen Fieldhouse for a showdown on Saturday, and this was as close to a must-win as you can get in late-January. And they got it.

TEXAS (NET: 68, NBC: Off the bubble): Texas entered Wednesday having losing three in a row and five of their last seven games, but the Longhorns found a way to land a critical, much-needed road win against TCU (61). They are now 2-4 against Quad 1 opponents and 3-7 against the top two Quads.

MEMPHIS (NET: 51, NBC: 10): The Tigers somehow found a way to pull out a win at UCF on the back of 20 points from Lance Thomas as they avoided a three-game losing streak and started the trek to get their season back on track. With three very winnable home games coming come in the next 10 days, Memphis should be able to play their way back into a rhythm before they have to make the trip to Cincinnati (50).

SAINT LOUIS (NET: 67, NBC: Off the bubble): Saint Louis avoided a disaster by winning in overtime at La Salle on Wednesday. The Billikens are just 2-5 against Quad 1 and 2 opponents, with wins at Richmond (54) and Kansas State (88). They don’t have any bad losses, but a Jalen Crutcher three at the buzzer at Dayton (5) two weeks ago may end up being what keeps them from making a real push to be a bubble team.

UNCG (NET: 75, NBC: Off the bubble): The Spartans won on Wednesday, something they had to do at Western Carolina (126). Wins at Georgetown (52), Furman (80) and Vermont (98) get the Spartans mentioned, particularly with a game at East Tennessee State (42) left on their schedule. But with a loss at Wofford (142) and at home against Montana State (215), UNCG has to win out and lose to ETSU in the SoCon tournament to have any actual shot at an at-large.

NORTHERN IOWA (NET: 49, NBC: 12): Their strong NET and wins at Colorado (17) and over South Carolina (89) on a neutral keep the Panthers in the conversation, but loss at Southern Illinois (166) and Illinois State (214) are killers. Beating Missouri State (165) at home was a must on Wednesday. UNI cannot lose another game unless it is against Loyola-Chicago (91) in the MVC tournament if they really want a chance at an at-large.

LOSERS

DEPAUL (NET: 66, NBC: 11): DePaul fell to 1-7 in the Big East with a loss at Seton Hall (10) on Wednesday. They do have three Quad 1 wins, including two Big Ten road wins — Iowa (21) and Minnesota (43) — as well as Butler at home, but a loss to Buffalo (163) at home puts them in a really tough spot. It doesn’t help matters that three of their next four are on the road, too.

ALABAMA (NET: 40, NBC: Off the bubble): The Crimson Tide whiffed on a great chance to add to their resume with a 14 point loss at LSU (23). To me, Alabama is one of the teams that is better than what their wins and losses might tell you right now, but with a Quad 4 loss and just one Quad 1 win, it’s tough to make an argument for them to get a bid without some serious work being done in the next six weeks.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE (NET: 42, NBC: 12): ETSU lost at home to Mercer on Wednesday. That’s a Quad 4 loss. With wins at LSU (23) and UNCG (74), they had a chance. Not anymore.

TCU (NET: 60, NBC: Off the bubble): The Horned Frogs lost another winnable game on Wednesday, falling by a point at home against Texas (68). They are still without a Quad 1 win and are now 3-7 against the top two Quads. They have quite a bit of work to do.

XAVIER (NET: 61, NBC: Next four out): The Musketeers are in desperate need of quality wins, and they missed out on a phenomenal opportunity to land one on Wednesday. With Markus Howard out for the final 12 minutes and overtime, Xavier held an eight point lead with eight minutes left and a five point lead with 90 seconds left and still lost in double overtime to Marquette (26). They’re now just 1-7 against Quad 1 opponents without a single win over a top 50 team.

ARIZONA STATE (NET: 56, NBC: Play-in game): How does Arizona State follow up a massive win over their archirival Arizona (10)? By going on the road and losing at Washington State (109), of course. It’s only a Quad 2 loss, but it is the worst loss of the year for the Sun Devils, and adding bad losses to a resume that only have one win over a top 70 team is problematic.

Texas Tech secures massive win over No. 12 West Virginia

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsJan 29, 2020, 10:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

Texas Tech secured a massive win for its NCAA tournament profile on Wednesday night.

The Red Raiders helped their postseason situation immensely with an impressive 89-81 Big 12 home win over No. 12 West Virginia.

Facing the No. 1 defense in the country, Texas Tech’s offense had no issues shredding the Mountaineer defense. Shooting 54 percent from the floor and 64 percent from three-point range, the Red Raiders used a balanced offensive effort to counter the waves of bodies West Virginia throws at you on defense.

Davide Moretti (25 points), Terrence Shannon Jr. (23 points) and Jahmius Ramsey (21 points) all scored at least 20 points for Texas Tech. Although Texas Tech’s offense struggled with 22 turnovers — a common issue when facing West Virginia — they also had 17 assists and did a great job of spreading the ball around.

But for as good as this win was from a confidence-building perspective, this win is most important for Texas Tech’s NCAA tournament resume.

The national runner-ups from last season weren’t exactly in danger of missing the NCAA tournament given their current stature. The lack of Q1 wins, however, was starting to become a concern for Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders were 1-7 against Q1 opponents entering Wednesday night. And with only three total Q2/Q3 wins, the next two tiers weren’t looking promising either. That was part of the reason Texas Tech’s overtime home loss to Kentucky on Saturday was so crushing. It was a chance to gain a credible win that slipped away.

Now that Texas Tech knocked off West Virginia, they get a lot more breathing room. The Red Raiders are still lacking an ideal number of elite victories. They’ve also done a good job of avoiding landmine losses that might derail them. All seven of Texas Tech’s losses have come against Q1 teams.

With Texas Tech finally gaining a second Q1 win, with another shot at one against Kansas coming later this week, things are looking a lot more stable in Lubbock.

Kentucky hands Vanderbilt record 25th straight SEC loss

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 29, 2020, 10:26 PM EST
Leave a comment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Tyrese Maxey scored 10 of his 17 points in the second half, and No. 13 Kentucky used a 23-12 run to rally past Vanderbilt for a 71-62 victory Wednesday night that dealt the Commodores their record 25th consecutive Southeastern Conference regular season loss.

The Wildcats (16-4, 6-1 SEC) trailed 40-30 early in the second half before mounting the big run over 8:45 to lead for good at 53-52 on two Immanuel Quickley free throws with 8:33 remaining. Three-point plays by Ashton Hagans, EJ Montgomery and Quickley helped the surge, and Richards added consecutive baskets for a little more breathing room.

Maxey took over from there, scoring nine of Kentucky’s next 10 points, including six consecutive to make it a seven-point cushion.

Richards had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Hagans added 12 points, and Quickley 11 as the Wildcats won their fourth consecutive game and eighth in the last nine.

Meanwhile, the Commodores (8-12, 0-7) broke the SEC mark for futility it briefly shared with Sewanee, which dropped 24 in a row from 1938-40 before leaving the conference.

Vanderbilt also dropped its seventh in a row to Kentucky and eighth overall.

Saben Lee scored 21 points, Dylan Disu had 13 points with 11 rebounds for the Commodores, who shot 26% in the second half after hitting 52% in the first.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: Despite entering on the brink of the record, the Commodores played like they had nothing to lose in the first half. They pushed the pace and made shots from inside and outside the arc. They then went cold in the second half and couldn’t slow the Wildcats once they gained momentum.

Kentucky: Cold shooting, foul trouble and general sluggishness doomed the Wildcats in the first half and for several moments in the second. That was enough to awaken them to make shots and defensive stops to avoid another home loss to an unranked opponent – one at the bottom of the SEC, yet.

UP NEXT

Kentucky visits No. 17 Auburn on Saturday in the first meeting between the schools since losing in overtime to the Tigers last spring in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. Auburn visits Lexington on Feb. 29.

Vanderbilt hosts Florida on Saturday in the second of a three-game stretch against upper-division contenders.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Kobe King leaves Wisconsin program

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsJan 29, 2020, 6:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kobe King is leaving the Wisconsin basketball program.

The Badgers’ second-leading scorer announced his decision on Instagram on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore guard previously didn’t travel with Wisconsin on Monday when they lost on the road to Iowa. According to a report from Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel on Monday, King was frustrated with the direction of the team.

“After talking with family and friends I have decided that the best step for my future basketball aspirations, as well as my love for the game, is to immediately step away from the University of Wisconsin Men’s basketball program,” King said in his Instagram post. “This has been a very tough decision for me, however after spending almost 3 years in the Wisconsin program, I have realized this program is not the right fit [sic] me as a player and person.”

Kobe King was Wisconsin’s leading scorer during Big Ten conference play. The guard averaged 10.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this season. The past three games, King struggled to find his place in the Badger offense. Scoreless in 28 minutes during a loss to Purdue, King was only 7-for-27 shooting his last three games.

With big man Micah Potter gaining eligibility at mid-season, it cut into shots for everyone in the Wisconsin offense. It’s hard to say if that’s a direct reason for King’s departure. King was certainly getting fewer touches once Potter joined the rotation.

One thing is certain: King wasn’t happy with how things were going.  It’s clear that King is going through a difficult time in his basketball career. Between not traveling to Iowa, and the comments about losing his love for the game, that’s not hard to figure out.

It’ll be interesting to see how Wisconsin responds to this. The Badgers have dropped three of their last four games. Wisconsin is still fighting for an NCAA tournament bid. Losing King is going to hurt, however, as his athleticism was needed among Wisconsin’s perimeter group.

Former Evansville coach Walter McCarty accused of sexual assault by student

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsJan 29, 2020, 4:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

Walter McCarty is facing potential legal issues stemming from a female student who reported she was sexually assaulted by the fired former Evansville head coach.

According to a statement released to the Courier & Press, the student hired Dallas-based Simpson Tuegel Law Firm to handle her case. The release notes that prominent victim’s rights attorney Michelle Simpson Tuegel will represent the student. Tuegel previously represented sexual abuse survivors in the high-profile case of Larry Nassar against Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee.

McCarty was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 27 before being fired on Jan. 21 for alleged sexual misconduct.

Evansville received additional reports of alleged misconduct while McCarty was on administrative leave — leading to his dismissal.

“This was the classic power imbalance,” Tuegel wrote in the release. “He was the town sweetheart, grew up in Evansville, returned after a successful NBA career and coached the basketball team to national success. When McCarty saw that the victim was in too vulnerable a position to protest his behavior toward her, he assaulted her. Thankfully, she reached out to a friend for support and the assault was reported to the university.”

Tuegel also noted in the statement that her firm is investigating the other claims against McCarty. Once Evansville University’s internal investigation is complete, Tuegel will determine if any potential civil actions will come from the victims.

“It’s clear that my client wasn’t the only victim,” Tuegel said. “We have been informed that other women have come forward about McCarty’s sexual misconduct. It’s important that other survivors of this man’s acts know that they’re not alone, and we would encourage them to reach out to someone to report the misconduct. These women deserve to learn and work in an environment free of sexual violence and sexual harassment. My client asks that the community remain supportive of the men’s basketball team, as well as the additional survivors who have come forward.”

It will take some time to determine what Evansville finds in its internal investigation. But things are moving forward quickly now that Tuegel and her law firm are backing the case. McCarty is already in enough trouble to have lost his job despite a promising start to the season. Things will get even worse if more evidence is uncovered.