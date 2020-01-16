CBT Podcast: Duke, Auburn, Butler and Kentucky all lose, so are we worried yet?

In the last two nights, four top ten teams in the AP poll have lost. Duke fell at Clemson, Kentucky fell at South Carolina, Butler lost to Seton Hall and Auburn lost at Alabama. Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are here to talk through each of those four results and whether or not it is time to be worried about any of those four teams.
Why does San Francisco intentionally foul at the end of the first half?
Something weird happened at the end of the first half of San Francisco’s win over Pacific over the weekend.
The Dons scored an and-one with just 12 seconds left in the half. They went up 45-33 after Jamaree Bouyea hit his free throw. The absolute worst-case scenario here is that they would be heading into halftime with a 45-37 lead, should someone on USF be silly enough to foul a three-point shooter.
But that’s not what happened.
Instead, USF … fouled Pacific?
Here’s the clip:
What you see there is USF head coach Todd Golden bringing in his best on-ball defender, Khalil Shabazz, to throw on Pacific’s freshman point guard, Pierre Crockrell.
The goal?
To try and get a steal, and if they can’t get a quick steal, foul.
Why?
Crockrell entered the game as a 36 percent free throw shooter. That number dropped all the way to 22 percent against Division I opponents, and the Dons were still in the 1-and-1. This was the perfect chance for San Francisco to steal a couple of points at the end of the half.
“The last possession of a half is less valuable than others by nature,” said Jonathan Safir, USF’s Director of Basketball Operations and the resident stat nerd on Golden’s bench. “It’s almost always against a set defense in a non-transition opportunity where you want to shoot in a specific time period. So we call that last possession 0.8 xPPP [expected points-per-possession].
“So if we don’t foul, they win the end of the half 0.8 to 0.0. By fouling a 22 percent free throw shooter, their xPPP becomes 0.27 points and we get the ball back for the 0.8 xPPP possession. So we win the final 12 seconds 0.8 to 0.27. That’s a swing of 1.33 xPPP.”
In theory.
In practice, this ended up earning the Dons two extra points on their lead. Instead of going into halftime with, at best, a 12 point lead, they entered the break up 48-34. And if Shabazz, who averages 1.6 steals per game, had picked Crockrell’s pocket, the process could have started all over again.
This was something that the coaching staff has had in their back pocket all season, and there are a few more tricks that they have left up their sleeve if the situation is right. In this case, the key was finding a player that shoots under 50 percent from the free throw line while being in the 1-and-1. If the shooters are better than that, or if the team is in the double-bonus, it’s not worth the risk.
We hear a lot about analytics in sports.
This is how analytics are implemented into a basketball game.
“College is definitely behind the NBA with the ways to evaluate and implement data analysis,” Golden said. “College is also different because of the tiers and hierarchy in Division I. Incremental advantages are not necessarily as important when there is a large talent disparity.”
There are also limitations given the talent level in college. Take, for example, big men. The best teams in college basketball still rely heavily on post touches and big men that play with their back to the basket — Filip Petrusev at Gonzaga, Udoka Azubuike at Kansas, Vernon Carey at Duke — and this is because the players that can create mismatches by defending in the paint and playing on the perimeter offensively don’t spend long in college.
What that means is that the statistical analysis San Francisco does has to be taken into context.
Put another way, the Moneyball era in baseball was based entirely on the math and the data. San Francisco calls themselves Astroball.
Well, called.
Past tense.
“We need a new name now,” Golden said, chuckling, before explaining how important it is to use more than just a spreadsheet to coach. “We maintain the human element, keep it involved in decision-making. Our scouting isn’t strictly based on statistical performance. You need to find a happy marriage between the two, to gain as much of a statistical advantage as possible while staying true to evaluating based on personal touch.”
That’s a long-winded way of saying that the edge for college basketball teams playing at the level USF is playing — they are a top 100 team on KenPom right now — isn’t necessarily to go all the way on shooting threes, layups and free throws.
It’s doing things like fouling bad free throw shooters to earn themselves a couple of extra points at the end of a half. It’s going all-in on 2-for-1’s at the end of halves. It’s playing guys that have two fouls in the first half instead of parking them on the bench. It’s studying lineup data to determine the most efficient way to play when specific players are on the floor together.
“It’s best when data is checked by eyeballs, which is checked by the human element,” Golden said.
Every night turns into utter insanity in college basketball these days, and Wednesday was certainly no different.
Here are the three things that you need to know from the night’s action.
1. SAN DIEGO STATE IS NOW THE ONLY UNBEATEN TEAM LEFT IN THE COUNTRY
No. 4 Auburn went into Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night and just got absolutely worked over by Alabama in the basketball version of the Iron Bowl.
Kira Lewis finished with 25 points, Herb Jones added 14 and 12 boards and the Crimson Tide cruised to an 83-64 win over a top five team that entered the night without a loss to their name.
The narrative here is going to be that Auburn lost their first game of the season, but the truth is that Auburn found a way to rig their schedule the way that teams have done in the past with the RPI. They loaded up on teams that they could and should beat but that were good enough to make their schedule look respectable. Think: Davidson, or New Mexico, or Richmond, or Furman, or Saint Louis. Those are all going to end up as top 100ish wins, and in total, it’s going to make Auburn’s strength of schedule computer numbers look delightful.
But the truth is that the Tigers hadn’t yet beaten anyone of note. Unless you think that N.C. State is getting to the NCAA tournament, there’s a very real chance that Auburn has yet to play a tournament team.
That, of course, may change after this game.
Because the real story here is that it looks like Nate Oats is getting this thing going in the right direction. Alabama has now won two of their last three, five of their last seven and seven of their last ten. They’ve covered the spread in all ten of those games. The three losses came by an average of 5.7 points, and all three were on the road against top 40 teams — Penn State, Florida and Kentucky.
Alabama really is an entertaining watch. They run as much as anyone in the country, they fire up shots as quickly as they can and they have a rule: Threes and layups. No deep twos, no mid-range. Get to the rim or bomb away.
Combine that with talent like Kira Lewis and John Petty, and if that’s not something you will have fun watching, then why are you even a basketball fan?
2. KENTUCKY BLOWS A LEAD AND LOSES AT SOUTH CAROLINA
Elsewhere in the SEC, Kentucky was up by 14 points in the second half and found a way to lose at South Carolina in a game where A.J. Lawson didn’t do all that much.
Ashton Hagans struggled late, Nate Sestina was played off the floor and the Wildcats were, overall, the team that we saw earlier in the season.
But hey, at least they had a great view of this buzzer-beater:
3. SETON HALL WON AT BUTLER
In what was the most entertaining and intense game of the night, No. 18 Seton Hall went into Hinkle Fieldhouse and knocked off No. 5 Butler despite trailing by 10 points at the half.
Myles Powell scored 19 of his 29 points in the second half, and the Pirates are now in sole possession of first place in the Big East.
Our Scott Phillips wrote a column on this game here.
Rose leads Temple to upset of No. 16 Wichita State
PHILADELPHIA — Quinton Rose scored 19 points and Temple used a strong defensive performance to upset No. 16 Wichita State 65-53 on Wednesday night.
Jake Forrester and Monty Scott each chipped in 11 points for the Owls (10-6, 2/3 American Athletic Conference), who snapped a three-game losing streak while defeating a ranked opponent for the 13th consecutive seasons.
James Echenique scored 20 points and Jamarius Burton added 16 for the Shockers (15-2, 3-1), who had won nine straight.
The Owls, under first-year coach Aaron McKie, clamped down on the Shockers. They held Wichita State to a season-low in points while forcing them to shoot 30.2% (19-for-63) from the field and 14.3% (3-for-21) from 3-point range.
Shockers leading scorer Erik Stevenson went scoreless, missing eight shots and five from 3-point range. Tyson Etienne, who entered tops in the conference with 37 3-pointers made, also was scoreless and missed three 3-point tries.
The Owls opened the second half on an 11-0 run over the first 4:06, going up 37-32 on Nate Pierre-Louis’ jumper with 15:54 left. Wichita State missed all four of its field-goal attempts, and Temple forced the Shockers into four turnovers during the stretch.
Temple, helped by getting in the bonus with nearly 11 minutes left, kept control from that point. The Owls went up by as many as 10, 55-45, on Forrester’s layup with 4:26 left. Temple’s defense kept the Owls in control, and they clinched the win on Rose’s driving layup that made it 61-53 with 1:39 remaining.
The Shockers jumped to an early lead behind consecutive Burton 3-pointers and were up by as many as nine, 21-12, after a pair of Echenique free throws with 9:53 left in the first half.
Temple used a 1-2-2 three-quarter court press to limit Wichita State’s offense for much of the remainder of the first half. The Owls got as close as within 28-26 on Rose’s second straight two-point jumper with 3:02 left before intermission. But the Shockers scored the final two buckets of the period, on layups by Trey Wade and Morris Udeze, to lead 32-26 at the break.
BIG PICTURE
Wichita State: The Shockers still are in first place in the conference and will try to get back on track on Saturday against Houston.
Temple: The Owls avoided falling into a last-place tie with Central Florida in the 12-team league. They’ll try to pull out of the middle of the pack on Saturday at SMU.
UP NEXT
Wichita State: Host Houston on Saturday.
Temple: At SMU on Saturday.
Alabama dropped previously-unbeaten rival Auburn with an 83-64 home win on Wednesday night.
College basketball is down to only one undefeated team with the loss for the No. 4 Tigers.
The Crimson Tide took advantage of an off-night from the Tigers to jump out to an early lead and hold on from there. It helped that Kira Lewis Jr. came through with 25 points and a strong effort on the defensive end. Lewis played in attack mode while still making strong decisions, driving the Alabama offense to a strong night.
Lewis was also a menace on the defensive end. The sophomore was tasked with guarding Samir Doughty or J’Von McCormick. Lewis came through by helping to shut both of them down. Herb Jones complimented Lewis with a strong two-way effort of his own, finishing with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
The win jumps Alabama to 9-7 and 2-2 in the SEC. They’re still a long way from thinking about an NCAA tournament bid. But a rivalry win like this over a top-five team could jumpstart bigger things. Particularly if Lewis plays like this every night. At the very least, this is an early signature win for new head coach Nate Oats.
The real story in this one is the collapse of Auburn during a rivalry game. The Tigers (15-1, 3-1) started the game 3-for-18 from the field. Things didn’t get much better from there. Turning the ball over a season-high 21 times and shooting 56 percent from the free-throw line, Auburn had a terrible night completing even the fundamentals. Auburn shot a season-low 32 percent from the field.
Outside of Isaac Okoro (13 points) and Austin Wiley (10 points, 13 rebounds), nobody on Auburn really stepped up on the road Wednesday night.
Although losing a rivalry game hurts, the pressure of being an undefeated team halfway through January is also tough to deal with. The Tigers were always going to be the hunted coming off of last season’s Final Four appearance. But there’s a little extra bullseye on a team’s back if they’re still undefeated at this point in the season. This loss takes a small amount of pressure off of Auburn as they regroup for the rest of conference season.
One thing is for sure, Auburn has to come with more intensity on the road next time. A lackluster effort from the start in a rivalry game is not assuring for a team trying to make another deep run in March.
San Diego State is now the final undefeated college hoops team for the 2019-20 season.
Couisnard’s three gives South Carolina buzzer-beating win over No. 10 Kentucky
Down goes Kentucky!
Jermaine Couisnard scored 26 points, including this banked in three at the buzzer, as South Carolina scored 56 points in the second half and erased a 14-point deficit in the final 15 minutes to knock off the No. 10 Wildcats, 81-78, in Columbia on Wednesday night.
Couisnard’s 26 points were a career high. When his game-winner went through the net, Couisnard and his teammates ran around the court in celebration as the fans erupted in cheers.
Moments earlier, Immanuel Quickly banked home a shot with 4.1 seconds to go that tied things at 78. Quickly led Kentucky (12-4, 3-1) with 20 points.
Keyshawn Bryant scored 15 points for the Gamecocks, who had four players in double figures.
Kentucky led by 14 less than five minutes into the second half and was still up 54-41 on EJ Montgomery‘s two foul shots with 11:41 left.
That’s when Justin Minaya started a 27-14 run over the next seven minutes that ended with Couisnard’s basket off the glass to tie things at 68-all.
After Ashton Hagans put Kentucky up again with two foul shots, Minaya answered with a 3-pointer that sent the crowd into pandemonium.
Minaya added two more baskets between a drive by A.J. Lawson and South Carolina was ahead 76-71 with 1:46 to go.
Kentucky tied it a final time on Quickly’s jumper after Lawson missed two foul shots with a chance to seal the game.
South Carolina ended a three-game losing streak against Kentucky. The Gamecocks past five wins over the Wildcats since 2009 have all come at Colonial Life Arena.
It was impossible to imagine South Carolina winning after an awful first half where it missed its first 10 shots and was shooting less than 25 percent from the field.
THE BIG PICTURE
Kentucky: The Wildcats had four players in double figures and seemed to have the game in control. But they missed eight of their final 10 shots.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks entered this one on a three-game losing streak that included a dreadful home defeat to Stetson. But on the plus side, they’ve now beaten a pair of top-10 teams. They topped Virginia on Dec. 22.
UP NEXT
Kentucky plays at Arkansas on Saturday.
South Carolina travels to Texas A&M on Saturday.