A new college basketball top 25 is now live.

And in lieu of going through and talking about every single team my college basketball top 25 today, I have something that I want to say about rankings. The genesis of this stems from a conversation that popped up last week. Gary Parrish of CBS Sports and Poll Attacks fame brought to light the fact that the people that produce the AP poll have started releasing the individual ballots of voters on Tuesday morning instead of Monday afternoon, thus eliminating the relevance of the column.

This led to a discussion about whether or not Parrish was right to go after AP voters and eventually brought us to a place where I was having multiple conversations about the process when it comes to voting.

And that is what I want to discuss today.

Full disclosure: I am an AP voter this year. The top 25 that you see in this space is the ballot that I submit every week, and it frustrates me to no end when people don’t vote with the same goal in mind as I do. I’m looking to list out the top 25 teams in college basketball, full stop. Not the top 25 teams with the best wins, not the top 25 resumes. The top 25 teams in college basketball.

Fundamentally, I do not believe that the outcome of a one possession basketball game should influence how good you think that a basketball team is. There are two prime examples of that this season. The first is Duke. The Blue Devils are sitting at 15-1 on the season, which is really good except for the fact that they lost at home to Stephen F. Austin in what was, at the time, one of the biggest upsets that we have ever seen in the sport. Now, that game was decided by a coast-to-coast layup that was released with 0.1 seconds left on the clock; it had to be reviewed to determine whether or not the shot would count.

Now, the Lumberjacks have proven to be much better than anyone expected in the preseason, but this was still a very disappointing performance from the Blue Devils. As a result of that loss, Duke could very well end up getting dropped out of the No. 1 spot in this week’s AP poll for Baylor, and there is absolutely no chance that would have happened if Nathan Bain’s game-winner in Cameron was waved off and Duke won in overtime.

You really think people are going to drop one of the remaining undefeated teams out of the top spot in the poll when they have wins over Kansas and at Michigan State when the gap between them and the No. 2 team in KenPom’s rankings is almost as big as the gap was between Kentucky and the No. 2 team in the country in 2015.

The proof is what’s happening with San Diego State.

Back in December, the Aztecs played an absolutely horrid game at home against a San Jose State team that is significantly worse that the SFA team that beat Duke. Malachi Flynn hit a three with less than a second less so that the Aztecs avoided a humiliating loss that would be their only loss of the season. There is no chance that the Aztecs would be inching closer to the top five if they had a home loss to a sub-250 team on their resume. Absolutely none.

The point here is that the perception of just how good teams like Duke and San Diego State are should never, ever be impacted one possession in one 70-possession game when these teams have played 16 games and more than 1,000 possessions this season. Put another way, we knock Duke for losing to a lesser team at home in a game they played like but ignore the fact that San Diego State did the exact same thing.

The only difference was the way the last possession played out.

One, single possession.

That’s just stupid.

Now, there are two things I want to be crystal clear on here:

1. The point of this stream of consciousness is not to say that Baylor doesn’t deserve to be the No. 1 team in the country this week. If that’s the way you feel, you’re not wrong. The Bears have very much earned it. Picking who was No. 1 in my poll was not easy to do, and I think there are valid arguments to make for any one of Duke, Baylor and Gonzaga for the top spot.

The point is to say that if you’re picking Duke, the only team on KenPom with a top 10 offense and defense, to drop from the No. 1 spot because they lost on a buzzer-beater while keeping San Diego State in the top five because they just so happened to win, I think that’s silly.

2. Those wins absolutely should matter in the things that actually matter. You can check the receipts. I was one of the people banging on the loudest about how whatever metric the NCAA developed to replace the RPI keep some kind of results-based influence without becoming a fully-predictive metric.

The reason for this is simple: What is the point of watching sports if the win doesn’t actually matter? What is the point of getting excited about a buzzer-beater if that buzzer-beater doesn’t have outsized influence on the season at-large? Duke absolutely, 100 percent should have that home loss to Stephen F. Austin ding them as the bracket is put together. And San Diego State should 100 percent be allowed to go up to the Selection Committee and point out how it’s January 12th and they still have not lost a basketball game.

Wins have to matter when seeding teams.

They have to.

But they should not matter in weekly rankings. Those are supposed to determine who are the best teams in the sport at this very moment. By definition, the best team is the one that would be favored to win a game played on a neutral court against every other college basketball team in the country, and the outcome of a game that comes down to a final possession will have a negligible impact on those projections.

I’m reminded of one of my favorite Brad Stevens moments in this clip. Watch him at the end of this insane finish. As Roosevelt Jones is making the game-winning shot, he’s calmly turning and walking up the floor to shake Mark Few’s hand.

Butler guard Rotnei Clarke was asked about this.

“The outcome is irrelevant if [Stevens] thinks you played as well as you can,” Clarke said.

If you’re not going to listen to me, maybe you’ll listen to him.

Anyway, here is the rest of the NBC Sports college basketball top 25.

1. DUKE (15-1, Last Week: 1)

2. BAYLOR (13-1, 6)

3. GONZAGA (18-1, 3)

4. BUTLER (15-1, 7)

5. AUBURN (15-0, 5)

6. KANSAS (12-3, 2)

7. MICHIGAN STATE (13-4, 4)

8. SAN DIEGO STATE (17-0, 8)

9. DAYTON (14-2, 9)

10. OREGON (14-3, 10)

11. KENTUCKY (12-3, 13)

12. FLORIDA STATE (14-2, 14)

13. LOUISVILLE (13-3, 15)

14. WEST VIRGINIA (13-2, 16)

15. SETON HALL (12-4, 20)

16. OHIO STATE (11-5, 11)

17. TEXAS TECH (10-5, 12)

18. VILLANOVA (12-3, 23)

19. WICHITA STATE (15-1, 24)

20. MICHIGAN (11-5, 17)

21. MARYLAND (13-3, 19)

22. IOWA (11-5, 22)

23. CREIGHTON (13-4, NR)

24. ILLINOIS (12-5, NR)

25. MEMPHIS (13-3, 25)

DROPPED OUT: 18. Arizona, 21. Penn State

NEW ADDITIONS: 23. Creighton, 24. Illinois