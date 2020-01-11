More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

Tre Jones scores 23, No. 2 Duke routs Wake Forest 90-59

Associated PressJan 11, 2020, 11:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Tre Jones scored 23 points to help No. 2 Duke handle Wake Forest 90-59 on Saturday night.

Cassius Stanley added 16 points for the Blue Devils (15-1, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 53% from the field.

Duke scored on eight of its first nine possessions to take control early. The Blue Devils pulled away with a 27-12 run in which they scored on 13 of 15 possessions while making 11 of 12 shots. Duke led 49-23 at halftime after shooting 63%, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range.

Joey Baker and Jack White scored 11 points each, and Jordan Goldwire had 10 points for the Blue Devils.

Torry Johnson and Olivier Sarr scored 13 points apiece to lead Wake Forest (8-7, 1-4). Sharone Wright Jr. added a season-high 11 points for the Demon Deacons.

Brandon Childress, Wake Forest’s leading scorer at 16 points a game, went scoreless and missed all six shots.

Duke won its 900th game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, more wins than any other college team has at its current venue.

The Blue Devils beat Wake Forest for the 11th consecutive time and 21st straight at home.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have enough problems at Duke when they’re at full strength. They have lost 21 consecutive road games against the Blue Devils since Tim Duncan’s senior season in 1997. Without second-leading scorer Chaundee Brown, who missed his second consecutive game with an injury, Wake Forest couldn’t keep pace.

Duke: The Blue Devils are rolling and remain the favorite to win the watered-down ACC. Since their 150-game home winning streak against non-conference opponents ended against Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 26, they have won all 10 of their games by at least nine points.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: Hosts Virginia Tech on Tuesday night, starting a stretch in which it plays three of four at home.

Duke: Play at Clemson on Tuesday night. The Tigers won at North Carolina for the first time in program history earlier Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Ten Things to Know: Long road losing streaks end during wild day of college hoops

Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 12, 2020, 12:04 AM EST
Leave a comment

College basketball was all about big road wins.

The Big 12 and ACC saw two huge road losing streaks end. The rest of the day saw some upsets along with an injury to keep tabs on.

BAYLOR GOT ITS FIRST-EVER WIN IN PHOG ALLEN FIELDHOUSE

Everything you need to know about the biggest game of the day can be found right here.

CLEMSON GOT ITS FIRST-EVER WIN (IN 60 TRIES!) IN CHAPEL HILL

Clemson basketball kicked off a big sports weekend for the school. The Tigers snapped their 0-59 mark in Chapel Hill with a 79-76 double-overtime win over North Carolina.

Brad Brownell’s team celebrated in euphoric fashion.

This isn’t your typical ACC road win. It was one of the premier streaks in college basketball. Clemson and North Carolina first played men’s basketball during the 1925-26 season. Both programs are founding members of the ACC.

Same conference.

Since 1953.

So for the Tigers to FINALLY earn a win in Chapel Hill, even if North Carolina happens to be down right now, is a monumental accomplishment.

For North Carolina, the recent freefall continues. The Tar Heels have lost three straight and dropped to 1-4 in ACC play. Following the loss, North Carolina head coach Roy Williams made some emotional remarks blaming himself.

Even though North Carolina is well outside of the top 25, they remain one of the most compelling teams in college hoops.

WEST VIRGINIA SHUTS DOWN TEXAS TECH

Things weren’t particularly pretty in Morgantown on Saturday night. Using seemingly its whole roster to wear down the Red Raiders, West Virginia earned an impressive Big 12 home win.

Despite only making three shots from three-point range on the night, West Virginia held a comfortable advantage thanks to one of the nation’s best defenses. The Mountaineers held Texas Tech to 28 percent shooting. The Red Raiders simply had no answer for the swarm of West Virginia defenders.

While West Virginia has continued to climb up the national rankings with an underrated array of quad one wins, this is one of the program’s best wins this season. The Mountaineers are surely a contender in the Big 12. The major question becomes if they are more than just a conference title contender. And more of a potential national title contender.

NICK RICHARDS IS THE KEY TO KENTUCKY’S SEASON

Over the course of the last four games, No. 14 Kentucky has asserted themselves as one of the best teams in college basketball once again. They’ve knocked off Louisville, Missouri, Georgia and Alabama during that run, and it should come as no coincidence that the best stretch of Kentucky’s season has come at the same time that Nick Richards has played the best basketball of his career.

In those four games, Richards is averaging 16.0 points, 10.0 boards and 2.5 blocks, but more importantly, he’s staying on the floor for more than 29 minutes per game. He’s starting to figure things out, and that, in turn, has helped build his confidence, his belief in himself.

“You can’t coach a kid’s confidence,” a source close to Kentucky said. “He needs to build it himself.”

He’s posting harder, he’s demanding the ball, he’s doing all of the things that Kentucky has been waiting for him to two do two-and-a-half years. And it hasn’t only helped Richards, the guards that feed him the rock have confidence in him as well. If you’re a point guard and you know Richards doesn’t want the ball, are you going to give him a post touch? Are you going to throw a post entry when you don’t think anything good will happen?

Saturday proved my point.

In the first half against Alabama, Richards had 11 points, six boards and four blocks, and Kentucky went into the break with a 45-35 lead. He finished with just two points in the second half, and Alabama cut the lead to one in the final two minutes.

OHIO STATE HAS NOW LOST FOUR STRAIGHT GAMES

The 12th-ranked Buckeyes dropped to 11-5 on the season and 1-4 in the Big Ten after losing their fourth straight game on Saturday, 66-54, to Indiana.

During that four game losing streak, Ohio State has shot 28-for-97 from three, a cool 28.9 percent. Prior to the start of this losing streak, after they beat Kentucky in Las Vegas and when they were sitting at No. 1 in KenPom and splitting votes with Gonzaga for No. 1 in the AP poll, the Buckeyes were shooting 41.5 percent from three as a team.

The reason why they are struggling from beyond the arc is a bigger question. Part of it is just regression — water eventually finds itself — and part of it is that as D.J. Carton has struggled, who had seven turnovers on Saturday, Ohio State’s offense has struggled. They don’t have the individual playmakers to create offense for themselves, and if Carton (and C.J. Walker) are struggling to create easy shots for their teammates, Ohio State becomes really limited offensively.

Oh, and should I mention that Ohio State’s second-leading scorer, Duane Washington, didn’t take a single shot and was benched for the final 30 minutes. He’s either hurt or Chris Holtmann is fed up with his defensive lapses.

Either way, what was clicking for the first month of the season is clearly no longer working.

AUBURN AND SAN DIEGO STATE ARE STILL UNDEFEATED

The No. 5 Tigers cruised past Georgia at home, winning 82-60, while the No. 7 Aztecs took care of business against Boise State at home, 83-65.

Auburn’s biggest tests of the season to date will come next week, as they travel to take on Alabama and Florida. SDSU heads to Fresno State on Tuesday and then will host Nevada next weekend.

OBI TOPPIN ROLLED HIS ANKLE

The star big man for No. 15 Dayton stepped on someone’s foot early in the second half of an 88-60 win over UMass and had to leave the game. He ended up leaving the game and returning to his team’s bench with a boot on his left foot.

Toppin told reporters after the game that, “it’s good.” Head coach Anthony Grant, speaking in his press conference after the game, said that he thought it was a sprained ankle and that the team would know more in the next 24 hours, but he did not sound overly concerned.

VIRGINIA DROPS SECOND STRAIGHT TO UNRANKED OPPONENT

It’s looking like defending national champion Virginia will fall out of the top 25 next week. A second consecutive loss to an unranked team on Saturday likely sealed the Cavaliers’ new fate.

After falling on the road at Boston College last game, Virginia fell to Syracuse at home.  The Orange earned an unlikely overtime win while also avenging its season-opening home loss to the ‘Hoos.

Hitting some massive three-pointers once overtime started, the Orange played completely free and with a lot of confidence once the extra session started. It also pointed to a continuing glaring issue Virginia has faced. Who is this team’s go-to player when they need a bucket?

Things don’t get easier for Virginia when they head on the road to Florida State next game. With three of their next four coming on the road, the Cavaliers have some work to do to stay with the ACC’s best.

GONZAGA AND DUKE CRUISE TO VICTORY

Easy day for No. 1 and No. 2 on Saturday.

Gonzaga made quick work of Loyola Marymount. The Bulldogs won by 25 on the road.

In the ACC, Duke ran past Wake Forest. The Blue Devils were fueled by Tre Jones in a 31-point victory.

MYLES POWELL, SETON HALL OUTDUEL MARKUS HOWARD, MARQUETTE

CBT’s Preseason All-America Team featured Myles Powell and Markus Howard both on the first team.

So Saturday’s Big East clash between Seton Hall and Marquette was must-see TV. Both stars finished an identical 8-for-22 from the field as Howard dropped 27 points and Powell delivered 23 points.

Most importantly, however, was the Pirates claiming the 69-55 Big East win. Seton Hall has six straight wins since Powell returned to the lineup from a concussion. Saturday’s win gives the Pirates a leg up on the rest of the league and Powell a leg up on Howard with one matchup to go.

Not many people seem to be talking about Seton Hall. That’s a mistake. This team is playing really well over the last several weeks and look like the possible team to beat in the Big East.

No. 17 West Virginia outlasts No. 22 Texas Tech

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsJan 11, 2020, 8:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

West Virginia staked its claim for college basketball’s best defense with an impressive 66-54 Big 12 home win over No. 22 Texas Tech on Saturday.

Running 12 different players and wearing down the Red Raiders, the No. 17 Mountaineers claimed another impressive quad one win. This West Virginia defense isn’t quite the “Press Virginia” teams of past. They don’t turn over opponents at the same rate. But with two very good big men and guards who shut down the three, West Virginia has a strong and deep defensive group.

That was on full display on Saturday. It wasn’t a particularly pretty night for the West Virginia offense. They were only 3-for-15 from three-point range. Miles McBride was one of only two double-figure scorers for West Virginia with 22 points. And yet it felt like the Mountaineers were in total control most of the game on Saturday.

West Virginia (13-2, 2-1) just knows how to win with its deep rotation and aggressive defense.

Holding Texas Tech to 28 percent shooting, West Virginia aggressively closed out on perimeter jumpers. The Mountaineers entered Saturday’s game with the No. 2 three-point defense nationally (30 percent). Texas Tech only shot 21 percent from three.

If the Red Raiders tried to go inside, the Mountaineers had a clear advantage with its group of bigs. Oscar Tshiebwe was outstanding with seven points, four blocks and 17 rebounds. Derek Culver gave strong production with nine points and seven rebounds.

And with the number of bodies West Virginia throws at opponents on the perimeter, it’s tough to come back on them if you fall behind. Texas Tech got down early on Saturday and never recovered.

West Virginia made only three shots from distance. They still easily managed a conference win against the defending national runner-up. Different scorers will have to get hot at different times throughout the season. What the Mountaineers already have is a special defensive group. We already know they can shut down distance shooters. West Virginia can close out possessions with its strong duo of big men.

It’s difficult to tell what West Virginia’s ceiling will be by March. This is still one of the youngest rosters in the country. They have an elite defense that resembles last season’s Texas Tech. Offensively, West Virginia has enough rotation players with intriguing offensive talent to make them a long-term threat.

Saturday’s win over Texas Tech is a solid statement in the Big 12 for the Mountaineers. We might need a few more games before we find out where West Virginia might stand in the national landscape.

Boeheim lifts Syracuse past No. 18 Virginia, 63-55 in OT

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 11, 2020, 7:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Buddy Boeheim scored nine of his 14 points in overtime and Syracuse outlasted No. 18 Virginia 63-55 on Saturday. The Orange scored 20 points in the extra period after netting just 19 in the second half.

Boeheim hit the third of three consecutive 3s for the Orange (9-7, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) and added another when he made a desperate heave from well behind the 3-point line to beat the shot clock late in the extra period.

Elijah Hughes, who scored 18 points, hit the first 3 of the overtime for the Orange and freshman Joe Girard, who scored 19, hit the second.

Jay Huff had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Virginia (11-4, 3-2), which lost back-to-back games for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Mamadi Diakita and Kihei Clark each added 13 points for the Cavaliers.

Neither team scored in the final 1:20 of regulation, but the Orange hit their first four shots of the extra period.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange scored 34 points in their first game against the Cavaliers, which was the season-opener for both teams. Syracuse started Saturday averaging 73.7 points and haven’t scored fewer than 54 in a game since the opener. They had 43 at the end of regulation at Virginia.

Virginia: The Cavaliers’ inconsistency on offense was on full display in the second half when they didn’t score for nearly 3 minutes, then scored 12 consecutive points in about 3 1/2 minutes to take a 35-30 lead. Immediately thereafter, they went 7 minutes without a point.

UP NEXT

Syracuse returns home to face Boston College on Wednesday night.

Virginia goes on the road to face No. 10 Florida State on Wednesday night.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Clemson snaps 0-59 record in Chapel Hill with double OT win over North Carolina

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsJan 11, 2020, 7:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

The streak is over.

Most of the college sports world is fixated on Clemson’s football team. The Tigers are playing for the national title Monday night against LSU. A win would give Clemson football 30 consecutive wins. That’s fabled territory in recent college football history.

But the Tigers basketball team triumphed in a unique way of its own on Saturday. They snapped a losing streak of infamy against a long-time ACC foe. Clemson’s 79-76 double overtime win over North Carolina broke an incredible 0-59 mark for the program in Chapel Hill.

Clemson basketball, of course, celebrated way beyond your typical ACC road win.

Clemson improved to 8-7 with the win. Aamir Simms hit a critical game-tying three in regulation while leading the Tigers with 20 points. If Clemson doesn’t turn things around after a 2-3 start in the ACC, this win can still be a signature moment for this season.

The loss for North Carolina loss continues an absolute freefall. Injuries and inconsistent play have derailed a once-promising season for the Tar Heels. They drop to 8-8 with the loss with a 1-4 mark in ACC play.

Head coach Roy Williams also continued his recent string of emotional remarks following the loss.

“We’ve had some great moments as a coach and right now I’d say this is my lowest one because losing this game was my fault,” Williams said. “Told them if I die tomorrow or 20 years from now that’ll be the biggest regret I had in 32 years as a coach. Cause these kids really need a win. And their coach let them down today.”

Williams also implied that North Carolina should look to remove him as head coach for letting the players down.

Losers of three straight games, North Carolina hits the road to play Pitt and Virginia Tech. They will try to salvage the season away from home during a trying time.

Potter leads Wisconsin to 58-49 win over No. 20 Penn State

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 11, 2020, 6:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Micah Potter scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Wisconsin over No. 20 Penn State 58-49 on Saturday.

Brad Davison had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Badgers (10-6, 3-2 Big Ten), who bounced back nicely after losing 71-70 to Illinois on Wednesday night. Kobe King added 10 points.

It was a successful start to a key stretch for Wisconsin, which hosts No. 12 Maryland on Tuesday night and visits No. 8 Michigan State on Friday.

Lamar Stevens had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Nittany Lions (12-4, 2-3), who had won 13 in a row at home. Isaiah Brockington scored 15 points.

Wisconsin never trailed and led by as many as 12 with 14:13 to play.

Myreon Jones gave Penn State some life when he hit an off-balance 3-pointer that sparked a 10-2 run that cut the Badgers’ lead to four.

But the Nittany Lions missed their next three shots, all 3-pointers, and Wisconsin got baskets on back-to-back possessions, with a 3 from Davison putting the game out of reach.

Both teams got off to a sluggish start. It took nearly five minutes for either team to find the basket.

The Badgers went 0 for 7 from the floor before Potter hit a layup. Potter then hit two 3s and another layup before Stevens snapped Penn State’s 0-for-12 skid with a turnaround jumper.

Brockington made a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left to cut Wisconsin’s halftime lead to 31-22.

BIG PICTURE

While Potter was the biggest star for Wisconsin, the Badgers have gotten contributions from up and down the lineup all season. They entered with one of the most balanced lineups in the Big Ten, with all five starters averaging over 8.5 points per game.

Penn State hadn’t scored fewer than 58 points in a game this season. Now the Nittany Lions have struggled offensively in back-to-back outings. They lost 72-61 to Rutgers on Tuesday night.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin hosts Maryland on Tuesday.

Penn State visits Minnesota on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25