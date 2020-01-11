More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/James Crisp

No. 14 Kentucky tops Alabama 76-67 for 1,000th SEC victory

Associated PressJan 11, 2020, 4:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Immanuel Quickley scored the game’s final five points and finished with 19, Ashton Hagans had 15 with big 3 late and No. 14 Kentucky topped Alabama 76-67 on Saturday for its 1,000th Southeastern Conference victory.

The Wildcats (12-3, 3-0 SEC) led by 15 early in the second half before a cold stretch allowed the Crimson Tide to climb within 63-60 with just over five minutes remaining. Quickley nailed a 3 from the right corner with 4:33 left before Hagans followed from near the top of the arc at 2:20 for a 69-62 edge that helped offset John Petty Jr.’s 3 that cut the deficit to four.

Quickley then made 3 with a minute for a 74-67 lead before adding two three throws 24 seconds later as Kentucky beat the Crimson Tide for the 12th time in 13 meetings despite shooting just 32% after intermission. The Wildcats are 1,000-281 overall in SEC play.

Nick Richards had 13 points and 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double this season. Tyrese Maxey added 13 points for the Wildcats.

Herbert Jones had 18 points and Petty 16 for the Crimson Tide (8-7, 1-2), which sought to follow up their 21-point rout of Mississippi State. Alabama entered the game as the SEC’s top scoring offense (84.4 points) and had scored at least 90 points in five consecutive contests.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide’s dangerous perimeter game never got going, thanks partly to Kentucky contesting shots along with some open misses. Petty and Jaden Shackleford, who ranked among the conference leaders in made 3s, combined to go 3 of 9 from behind the arc. Alabama stayed close thanks to a defense that slowed the Wildcats but couldn’t get the big shots it was used to and went 4 for 21 on 3s.

Kentucky: Richards is obviously having the best stretch of his career, but his fellow forwards had solid efforts as well. Nate Sestina provided a boost off the bench with two early 3s for six points, and EJ Montgomery found his stroke for eight. They opened things up for Quickley and Hagans to get chances and allow Kentucky to finish 9 of 15 from long range and set the tone against a fast-paced Alabama squad.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky took another small step toward the Top 10 with the victory.

UP NEXT

Alabama begins a two-game homestand against Auburn on Wednesday night.

Kentucky visits South Carolina on Wednesday night, seeking to beat the Gamecocks for the sixth time in eight meetings.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Boeheim lifts Syracuse past No. 18 Virginia, 63-55 in OT

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 11, 2020, 7:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Buddy Boeheim scored nine of his 14 points in overtime and Syracuse outlasted No. 18 Virginia 63-55 on Saturday. The Orange scored 20 points in the extra period after netting just 19 in the second half.

Boeheim hit the third of three consecutive 3s for the Orange (9-7, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) and added another when he made a desperate heave from well behind the 3-point line to beat the shot clock late in the extra period.

Elijah Hughes, who scored 18 points, hit the first 3 of the overtime for the Orange and freshman Joe Girard, who scored 19, hit the second.

Jay Huff had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Virginia (11-4, 3-2), which lost back-to-back games for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Mamadi Diakita and Kihei Clark each added 13 points for the Cavaliers.

Neither team scored in the final 1:20 of regulation, but the Orange hit their first four shots of the extra period.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange scored 34 points in their first game against the Cavaliers, which was the season-opener for both teams. Syracuse started Saturday averaging 73.7 points and haven’t scored fewer than 54 in a game since the opener. They had 43 at the end of regulation at Virginia.

Virginia: The Cavaliers’ inconsistency on offense was on full display in the second half when they didn’t score for nearly 3 minutes, then scored 12 consecutive points in about 3 1/2 minutes to take a 35-30 lead. Immediately thereafter, they went 7 minutes without a point.

UP NEXT

Syracuse returns home to face Boston College on Wednesday night.

Virginia goes on the road to face No. 10 Florida State on Wednesday night.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Clemson snaps 0-59 record in Chapel Hill with double OT win over North Carolina

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsJan 11, 2020, 7:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

The streak is over.

Most of the college sports world is fixated on Clemson’s football team. The Tigers are playing for the national title Monday night against LSU. A win would give Clemson football 30 consecutive wins. That’s fabled territory in recent college football history.

But the Tigers basketball team triumphed in a unique way of its own on Saturday. They snapped a losing streak of infamy against a long-time ACC foe. Clemson’s 79-76 double overtime win over North Carolina broke an incredible 0-59 mark for the program in Chapel Hill.

Clemson basketball, of course, celebrated way beyond your typical ACC road win.

Clemson improved to 8-7 with the win. Aamir Simms hit a critical game-tying three in regulation while leading the Tigers with 20 points. If Clemson doesn’t turn things around after a 2-3 start in the ACC, this win can still be a signature moment for this season.

The loss for North Carolina loss continues an absolute freefall. Injuries and inconsistent play have derailed a once-promising season for the Tar Heels. They drop to 8-8 with the loss with a 1-4 mark in ACC play. Losers of three straight games, North Carolina hits the road to play Pitt and Virginia Tech. They will try to salvage the season away from home during a trying time.

Potter leads Wisconsin to 58-49 win over No. 20 Penn State

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 11, 2020, 6:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Micah Potter scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Wisconsin over No. 20 Penn State 58-49 on Saturday.

Brad Davison had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Badgers (10-6, 3-2 Big Ten), who bounced back nicely after losing 71-70 to Illinois on Wednesday night. Kobe King added 10 points.

It was a successful start to a key stretch for Wisconsin, which hosts No. 12 Maryland on Tuesday night and visits No. 8 Michigan State on Friday.

Lamar Stevens had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Nittany Lions (12-4, 2-3), who had won 13 in a row at home. Isaiah Brockington scored 15 points.

Wisconsin never trailed and led by as many as 12 with 14:13 to play.

Myreon Jones gave Penn State some life when he hit an off-balance 3-pointer that sparked a 10-2 run that cut the Badgers’ lead to four.

But the Nittany Lions missed their next three shots, all 3-pointers, and Wisconsin got baskets on back-to-back possessions, with a 3 from Davison putting the game out of reach.

Both teams got off to a sluggish start. It took nearly five minutes for either team to find the basket.

The Badgers went 0 for 7 from the floor before Potter hit a layup. Potter then hit two 3s and another layup before Stevens snapped Penn State’s 0-for-12 skid with a turnaround jumper.

Brockington made a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left to cut Wisconsin’s halftime lead to 31-22.

BIG PICTURE

While Potter was the biggest star for Wisconsin, the Badgers have gotten contributions from up and down the lineup all season. They entered with one of the most balanced lineups in the Big Ten, with all five starters averaging over 8.5 points per game.

Penn State hadn’t scored fewer than 58 points in a game this season. Now the Nittany Lions have struggled offensively in back-to-back outings. They lost 72-61 to Rutgers on Tuesday night.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin hosts Maryland on Tuesday.

Penn State visits Minnesota on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Devon Dotson exits Kansas loss with hip injury

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsJan 11, 2020, 6:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Devon Dotson exited Saturday’s Kansas loss to Baylor with a left hip injury.

Playing all 20 minutes in the first half, Dotson started the second half on the floor for the Jayhawks. The hip pain forced Dotson out of the game seconds later. Dotson finished with 28 total minutes, finishing with nine points, three assists and a rebound.

Kansas head coach Bill Self spoke with reporters after the game, including Matt Tait of KUSports, and gave an update about Dotson’s status.

“He was in obvious pain (and) didn’t move very well,” Self said after the loss. “He hurt it in the first half, if I’m not mistaken, but I could be wrong. But, yeah, he’s got a hip pointer and so we’ll see how he progresses in the next couple of days.”

Without Dotson on the floor the final 12 minutes, Kansas had a difficult time with its double-digit deficit against the Bears. Baylor eventually closed out Kansas for the 67-55 win.

If Dotson misses time with the injury, it could force junior guard Marcus Garrett into more of a spotlight role. Dotson plays point guard the majority of the time for the Jayhawks with Garrett occasionally getting some minutes there.

Kansas will still run much of its offense through the interior and Udoka Azubuike. The Jayhawks also need more consistent production from senior graduate transfer Isaiah Moss. The Jayhawks play their next two Big 12 games on the road at Oklahoma and Texas. Dotson’s hip injury will be worth keeping track of. His absence could have a huge impact on how Kansas gameplans in those games.

Dayton’s Obi Toppin leaves UMass win with sprained ankle

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsJan 11, 2020, 6:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

Obi Toppin left Dayton’s win over UMass on Saturday with an apparent sprained ankle.

The Flyers’ leading scorer hurt the ankle while Dayton led UMass by 25. Toppin returned to the game several minutes later. Eventually, the redshirt sophomore forward was pulled and watched the final minutes of the win with a protective boot on his right foot.

Toppin finished with 16 points as Dayton improved to 3-0 in A-10 league play. Dayton head coach Anthony Grant addressed Toppin’s injury to the media following the win.

“A sprained ankle is the indication right now,” Grant said after the game. “I think the next 24 hours will tell us more in terms of how it reacts.”

“It was good to see him able to walk on his own power back to the bench,” Grant continued.

Obi Toppin has become one of college basketball’s best stories during the 2019-20 season. Seemingly out of nowhere, Toppin helped revive Dayton into a top-25 program. Toppin’s strong play also put his name firmly on the NBA Draft radar. Putting up 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, Toppin is a major asset on both ends of the floor for the Flyers.

Dayton has an important game against VCU coming up in A-10 play this week. It’s the start of a critical stretch for the Flyers in the Atlantic 10 schedule. The next five games see Dayton play five of the conference’s top contenders.

It’ll be interesting to see how Toppin’s status potentially changes during the week. As Grant indicated postgame, the next 24 hours or so will tell us a lot about Toppin’s future.

If Dayton has to play without its leading scorer, they still have a strong NCAA tournament profile as the No. 15 team in the country. But the Flyers still need to be cautious bringing back Toppin. This could be a defining stretch of conference play that could help determine the regular-season title.