Devon Dotson exits Kansas loss with hip injury

Devon Dotson exited Saturday’s Kansas loss to Baylor with a left hip injury.

Playing all 20 minutes in the first half, Dotson started the second half on the floor for the Jayhawks. The hip pain forced Dotson out of the game seconds later. Dotson finished with 28 total minutes, finishing with nine points, three assists and a rebound.

Kansas head coach Bill Self spoke with reporters after the game, including Matt Tait of KUSports, and gave an update about Dotson’s status.

“He was in obvious pain (and) didn’t move very well,” Self said after the loss. “He hurt it in the first half, if I’m not mistaken, but I could be wrong. But, yeah, he’s got a hip pointer and so we’ll see how he progresses in the next couple of days.”

Without Dotson on the floor the final 12 minutes, Kansas had a difficult time with its double-digit deficit against the Bears. Baylor eventually closed out Kansas for the 67-55 win.

If Dotson misses time with the injury, it could force junior guard Marcus Garrett into more of a spotlight role. Dotson plays point guard the majority of the time for the Jayhawks with Garrett occasionally getting some minutes there.

Kansas will still run much of its offense through the interior and Udoka Azubuike. The Jayhawks also need more consistent production from senior graduate transfer Isaiah Moss. The Jayhawks play their next two Big 12 games on the road at Oklahoma and Texas. Dotson’s hip injury will be worth keeping track of. His absence could have a huge impact on how Kansas gameplans in those games.