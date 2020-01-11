More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Devon Dotson exits Kansas loss with hip injury

By Scott PhillipsJan 11, 2020, 6:45 PM EST
Devon Dotson exited Saturday’s Kansas loss to Baylor with a left hip injury.

Playing all 20 minutes in the first half, Dotson started the second half on the floor for the Jayhawks. The hip pain forced Dotson out of the game seconds later. Dotson finished with 28 total minutes, finishing with nine points, three assists and a rebound.

Kansas head coach Bill Self spoke with reporters after the game, including Matt Tait of KUSports, and gave an update about Dotson’s status.

“He was in obvious pain (and) didn’t move very well,” Self said after the loss. “He hurt it in the first half, if I’m not mistaken, but I could be wrong. But, yeah, he’s got a hip pointer and so we’ll see how he progresses in the next couple of days.”

Without Dotson on the floor the final 12 minutes, Kansas had a difficult time with its double-digit deficit against the Bears. Baylor eventually closed out Kansas for the 67-55 win.

If Dotson misses time with the injury, it could force junior guard Marcus Garrett into more of a spotlight role. Dotson plays point guard the majority of the time for the Jayhawks with Garrett occasionally getting some minutes there.

Kansas will still run much of its offense through the interior and Udoka Azubuike. The Jayhawks also need more consistent production from senior graduate transfer Isaiah Moss. The Jayhawks play their next two Big 12 games on the road at Oklahoma and Texas. Dotson’s hip injury will be worth keeping track of. His absence could have a huge impact on how Kansas gameplans in those games.

Boeheim lifts Syracuse past No. 18 Virginia, 63-55 in OT

Associated PressJan 11, 2020, 7:45 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Buddy Boeheim scored nine of his 14 points in overtime and Syracuse outlasted No. 18 Virginia 63-55 on Saturday. The Orange scored 20 points in the extra period after netting just 19 in the second half.

Boeheim hit the third of three consecutive 3s for the Orange (9-7, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) and added another when he made a desperate heave from well behind the 3-point line to beat the shot clock late in the extra period.

Elijah Hughes, who scored 18 points, hit the first 3 of the overtime for the Orange and freshman Joe Girard, who scored 19, hit the second.

Jay Huff had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Virginia (11-4, 3-2), which lost back-to-back games for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Mamadi Diakita and Kihei Clark each added 13 points for the Cavaliers.

Neither team scored in the final 1:20 of regulation, but the Orange hit their first four shots of the extra period.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange scored 34 points in their first game against the Cavaliers, which was the season-opener for both teams. Syracuse started Saturday averaging 73.7 points and haven’t scored fewer than 54 in a game since the opener. They had 43 at the end of regulation at Virginia.

Virginia: The Cavaliers’ inconsistency on offense was on full display in the second half when they didn’t score for nearly 3 minutes, then scored 12 consecutive points in about 3 1/2 minutes to take a 35-30 lead. Immediately thereafter, they went 7 minutes without a point.

UP NEXT

Syracuse returns home to face Boston College on Wednesday night.

Virginia goes on the road to face No. 10 Florida State on Wednesday night.

Clemson snaps 0-59 record in Chapel Hill with double OT win over North Carolina

By Scott PhillipsJan 11, 2020, 7:35 PM EST
The streak is over.

Most of the college sports world is fixated on Clemson’s football team. The Tigers are playing for the national title Monday night against LSU. A win would give Clemson football 30 consecutive wins. That’s fabled territory in recent college football history.

But the Tigers basketball team triumphed in a unique way of its own on Saturday. They snapped a losing streak of infamy against a long-time ACC foe. Clemson’s 79-76 double overtime win over North Carolina broke an incredible 0-59 mark for the program in Chapel Hill.

Clemson basketball, of course, celebrated way beyond your typical ACC road win.

Clemson improved to 8-7 with the win. Aamir Simms hit a critical game-tying three in regulation while leading the Tigers with 20 points. If Clemson doesn’t turn things around after a 2-3 start in the ACC, this win can still be a signature moment for this season.

The loss for North Carolina loss continues an absolute freefall. Injuries and inconsistent play have derailed a once-promising season for the Tar Heels. They drop to 8-8 with the loss with a 1-4 mark in ACC play. Losers of three straight games, North Carolina hits the road to play Pitt and Virginia Tech. They will try to salvage the season away from home during a trying time.

Potter leads Wisconsin to 58-49 win over No. 20 Penn State

Associated PressJan 11, 2020, 6:50 PM EST
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Micah Potter scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Wisconsin over No. 20 Penn State 58-49 on Saturday.

Brad Davison had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Badgers (10-6, 3-2 Big Ten), who bounced back nicely after losing 71-70 to Illinois on Wednesday night. Kobe King added 10 points.

It was a successful start to a key stretch for Wisconsin, which hosts No. 12 Maryland on Tuesday night and visits No. 8 Michigan State on Friday.

Lamar Stevens had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Nittany Lions (12-4, 2-3), who had won 13 in a row at home. Isaiah Brockington scored 15 points.

Wisconsin never trailed and led by as many as 12 with 14:13 to play.

Myreon Jones gave Penn State some life when he hit an off-balance 3-pointer that sparked a 10-2 run that cut the Badgers’ lead to four.

But the Nittany Lions missed their next three shots, all 3-pointers, and Wisconsin got baskets on back-to-back possessions, with a 3 from Davison putting the game out of reach.

Both teams got off to a sluggish start. It took nearly five minutes for either team to find the basket.

The Badgers went 0 for 7 from the floor before Potter hit a layup. Potter then hit two 3s and another layup before Stevens snapped Penn State’s 0-for-12 skid with a turnaround jumper.

Brockington made a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left to cut Wisconsin’s halftime lead to 31-22.

BIG PICTURE

While Potter was the biggest star for Wisconsin, the Badgers have gotten contributions from up and down the lineup all season. They entered with one of the most balanced lineups in the Big Ten, with all five starters averaging over 8.5 points per game.

Penn State hadn’t scored fewer than 58 points in a game this season. Now the Nittany Lions have struggled offensively in back-to-back outings. They lost 72-61 to Rutgers on Tuesday night.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin hosts Maryland on Tuesday.

Penn State visits Minnesota on Wednesday.

Dayton’s Obi Toppin leaves UMass win with sprained ankle

By Scott PhillipsJan 11, 2020, 6:10 PM EST
Obi Toppin left Dayton’s win over UMass on Saturday with an apparent sprained ankle.

The Flyers’ leading scorer hurt the ankle while Dayton led UMass by 25. Toppin returned to the game several minutes later. Eventually, the redshirt sophomore forward was pulled and watched the final minutes of the win with a protective boot on his right foot.

Toppin finished with 16 points as Dayton improved to 3-0 in A-10 league play. Dayton head coach Anthony Grant addressed Toppin’s injury to the media following the win.

“A sprained ankle is the indication right now,” Grant said after the game. “I think the next 24 hours will tell us more in terms of how it reacts.”

“It was good to see him able to walk on his own power back to the bench,” Grant continued.

Obi Toppin has become one of college basketball’s best stories during the 2019-20 season. Seemingly out of nowhere, Toppin helped revive Dayton into a top-25 program. Toppin’s strong play also put his name firmly on the NBA Draft radar. Putting up 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, Toppin is a major asset on both ends of the floor for the Flyers.

Dayton has an important game against VCU coming up in A-10 play this week. It’s the start of a critical stretch for the Flyers in the Atlantic 10 schedule. The next five games see Dayton play five of the conference’s top contenders.

It’ll be interesting to see how Toppin’s status potentially changes during the week. As Grant indicated postgame, the next 24 hours or so will tell us a lot about Toppin’s future.

If Dayton has to play without its leading scorer, they still have a strong NCAA tournament profile as the No. 15 team in the country. But the Flyers still need to be cautious bringing back Toppin. This could be a defining stretch of conference play that could help determine the regular-season title.

Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith out with foot injury

By Scott PhillipsJan 11, 2020, 6:01 PM EST
Vanderbilt guard Aaron Nesmith, the SEC’s leading scorer, is expected to miss time with a foot injury, the school announced on Saturday.

Nesmith missed Saturday’s Vanderbilt loss to Texas A&M. Before the game, Nesmith was in a boot as teammates went through warmups. According to the Vanderbilt Hustler, Nesmith sustained a stress fracture in his right foot. That injury could cost Nesmith several weeks — if not the rest of the season.

The 6-foot-6 sophomore flourished under first-year head coach Jerry Stackhouse before the injury. Nesmith produced at a high level, averaging 23.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest. Shooting 51 percent from the floor and 52 percent from three-point range, Nesmith became a premier perimeter shooting threat. Nesmith’s strong play has led him to become an NBA Draft prospect as early as this summer.

Injuries have crushed the Commodores over the past two seasons. Senior forward Clevon Brown is already out indefinitely with a knee injury. Vanderbilt lost lottery pick point guard Darius Garland last season just weeks into the season. The team eventually went winless in the SEC and moved on from previous head coach Bryce Drew.

Things were looking positive for Vanderbilt with a five-point loss to unbeaten Auburn earlier this week. But the loss to Texas A&M on Saturday extends an agonizingly long SEC losing streak to 22 games.

Without Nesmith and Brown, Vanderbilt will have to rely on junior guard Saben Lee and freshman guard Scotty Pippen Jr. When Vanderbilt was very depleted last season, Lee played heavy minutes. Pippen, on the other hand, is unproven in league play as a newcomer.

Down to only eight scholarship players, Vanderbilt needs to get healthy sooner than later. Stackhouse will have to handle a depleted roster lacking star power during at least the next several weeks. The goal for the Commodores will be to pick up its first SEC win since 2018.