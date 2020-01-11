Clemson snaps 0-59 record in Chapel Hill with double OT win over North Carolina

The streak is over.
Most of the college sports world is fixated on Clemson’s football team. The Tigers are playing for the national title Monday night against LSU. A win would give Clemson football 30 consecutive wins. That’s fabled territory in recent college football history.
But the Tigers basketball team triumphed in a unique way of its own on Saturday. They snapped a losing streak of infamy against a long-time ACC foe. Clemson’s 79-76 double overtime win over North Carolina broke an incredible 0-59 mark for the program in Chapel Hill.
Clemson basketball, of course, celebrated way beyond your typical ACC road win.
LET’S GOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/i4RZTAu9Tt
— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 11, 2020
THERE’S A NEW STREAK IN CHAPEL HILL 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/QETjJdrfge
— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 11, 2020
Clemson improved to 8-7 with the win. Aamir Simms hit a critical game-tying three in regulation while leading the Tigers with 20 points. If Clemson doesn’t turn things around after a 2-3 start in the ACC, this win can still be a signature moment for this season.
The loss for North Carolina loss continues an absolute freefall. Injuries and inconsistent play have derailed a once-promising season for the Tar Heels. They drop to 8-8 with the loss with a 1-4 mark in ACC play. Losers of three straight games, North Carolina hits the road to play Pitt and Virginia Tech. They will try to salvage the season away from home during a trying time.