Ex-UConn coach Jim Calhoun wins 900th game

Associated PressJan 10, 2020, 11:40 PM EST
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Jim Calhoun’s 900th win looked like so many others during a Hall of Fame coaching career.

He stomped. He screamed. He slammed objects.

The only real difference is the sideline he now controls.

The longtime Connecticut coach added another milestone Friday night when the University of Saint Joseph beat Pratt Institute 105-61.

Now in his second season coaching in Division III, Calhoun joined Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim and Bob Knight — all former rivals and national champions at college basketball’s highest level — as the only coaches to coach at least 10 seasons in Division I and reach 900 victories.

The 77-year-old coached just like the guy who took UConn from the Big East basement to the top of the nation, with NCAA titles in 1999, 2004 and 2011.

Now he’s trying to build another program from the ground up.

His return to coaching in 2018 came the same year the former all-women’s school became fully coeducational, with Calhoun’s hiring bringing not only attention but needed funds for improvements.

He has led fundraising for a new gymnasium that’s expected to open next year and replace the 500-seat O’Connell Center.

Calhoun improved to 900-394 in a 42-year career that appeared over in 2012. He had battled problems with his health and with the NCAA, having been suspended three games in his final season in Storrs for recruiting violations. It seemed the right time to walk away.

But he didn’t stay away.

After watching former player and assistant Kevin Ollie guide the Huskies to a fourth title in 2014, Calhoun welcomed the chance to lead his own team again, even one that’s close to home geographically but miles away from where he coached under the brightest lights in college basketball.

He’s now in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference, with no NBA lottery picks such as Ray Allen, Kemba Walker or Donyell Marshall — who was at the game — on his roster. No. 900 showed how much of a turn Calhoun’s career has taken toward the end, as No. 800 was in one of those Big East showdowns in which he so often took part. His second-ranked Huskies beat No. 8 Marquette 93-82 in February 2009, the only season in which Calhoun would reach the Final Four but not win the championship.

This one came in a gym whose wooden bleachers weren’t fully filled, and with the parking lot outside closed for the construction on the Blue Jays’ future home.

Calhoun emerged about five minutes before the game and slowly walked toward his bench — specifically, to his higher chair next to the bench from where it’s easier to sit down and get back up.

And he did, often.

Such as when the Blue Jays allowed a layup on a back cut that tied it at 8 after a little more than four minutes. Or any other time he needed to scream at someone, whether a player, referee or both.

He clutched a bottle of water in his hands for the first five-plus minutes, until angrily slamming it to the ground behind him and leaping off his chair after a turnover in transition.

Calhoun finally calmed down at the end, with a wave to the cheering crowd when his milestone was announced as he walked off the court.

His team plays like his early squads after arriving at UConn in 1986, utilizing full-court pressure to wear down and eventually pull away from its opponent. That style sent him on his way to 625 wins in Storrs, after winning 248 in 14 seasons at Northeastern to begin his career.

And now 27 at Saint Joseph, where a career that once looked finished is still going strong.

Ex-UNC women’s basketball coach charged in pedestrian death

Associated PressJan 10, 2020, 8:00 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) The former women’s basketball coach at the University of North Carolina has been charged in connection with an accident that killed an elderly pedestrian, police said Friday.

Durham police said in a news release that Sylvia Hatchell, 67, was cited for misdemeanor death by vehicle and unsafe movement violation.

Betty Colby, 89, was struck by a vehicle about noon Monday in the parking lot of a fitness center, police said. The impact knocked Colby backward, and she hit her head on the pavement, investigators said.

Colby died Wednesday, according to the news release.

Investigators also said that neither speed nor impairment were factors in the accident.

Hatchell resigned as women’s basketball coach last April after an external review found she had made “racially insensitive” comments and applied “undue influence” regarding players’ ability to compete through medical issues. The review conducted by a Charlotte law firm also revealed “a breakdown of connectivity between the players and Hatchell” after 28 interviews of current players and program personnel.

Best Bets: Previewing Baylor-Kansas, Myles Powell-Markus Howard

By Rob DausterJan 10, 2020, 12:26 PM EST
The Vegas lines for Saturday’s games were not released at the time of this publishing. Score projections from KenPomTorvik and Haslametrics were used in their stead. 

No. 4 BAYLOR at No. 3 KANSAS, Sat. 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

  • KENPOM: Kansas 69, Baylor 61
  • TORVIK: Kansas 72, Baylor 62
  • HASLAM: Kansas 74, Baylor 57
  • VEGAS IMPLIED SCORE: Kansas 69, Baylor 61.5

My thoughts on this game really are no different than what I thought about Kansas facing off with West Virginia last week with the notable exception that Baylor just so happens to be a better team that West Virginia.

These are two of the nation’s top ten defenses. Baylor has been playing primarily man defense this season, but as they showed against Texas Tech, they can flip between man and zone easily. They have the size inside to be able to deal with Udoka Azubuike and David McCormack, especially if Tristan Clark is able to give them 15 minutes on Saturday, but with the versatile Mark Vital on the floor, they can keep playing big while matching up with Kansas when they go to their four-guard lineup.

The Jayhawks, on the other hand, currently sit as the second-best defense in college hoops, according to KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric, and their best perimeter defenders should be able to matchup with Baylor’s talented guards.

Put another way, I have a hard time seeing how this game gets away from Baylor. I know that they have never won in Phog Allen Fieldhouse, but they do tend to play the Jayhawks tough on the road. They’ve lost by eight, three and five points in their last three trips to Lawrence, and none of those teams were as good as this team.

BEST BET: In a battle between legitimate top five teams, eight (or ten, or 17) points are just too many points, and that’s before you factor in how well these teams matchup with each other defensively. I’ll take Baylor and the points as long as it is (+7.5) and above.

*SATURDAY UPDATE: So the line opened up at Baylor (+7.5), which is the floor of where I feel comfortable betting the Bears. That’s where I’m leaning, and that’s probably what I am going to bet, but I’m not going to feel great about it.

No. 22 TEXAS TECH at No. 17 WEST VIRGINIA, Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

  • KENPOM: West Virginia 67, Texas Tech 60
  • TORVIK: West Virginia 67, Texas Tech 58
  • HASLAM: West Virginia 67, Texas Tech 58

On Friday’s podcast, we talked about some of the issues that Texas Tech has in the Big 12 this season, namely they they just do not have the size inside to be able to handle the best teams in the Big 12.

West Virginia is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country, and I don’t think that is going to change against a team that is going to roll out T.J. Holyfield and Chris Clarke to try and deal with Big Sheeb and Derek Culver.

That said, the Mountaineers turn the ball over on nearly 21 percent of their possessions on the season — and over 27 percent during Big 12 play — while Texas Tech just forced 20 turnovers on 62 possessions (32.3%) against Baylor.

BEST BET: I think that if this total opens at 128 or above, the under is most definitely in play. I also think that the Red Raiders are going to be able to keep this thing fairly close. The more turnovers they force, the fewer possessions West Virginia is going to be able to get to the offensive glass, which is where I think their best offense is going to come from.

I don’t know where Tech’s offense is going to come from (which is why the under is the more intriguing bet here), but if you need to take a side, the Red Raiders at (+7.5) or higher has value.

*SATURDAY UPDATE: This line opened up at West Virginia (-5) and immediately dropped to (-4.5). The value is on West Virginia at that number, especially when playing at home; keep in mind that we have not seen Texas Tech have to play a road game in league play yet.

MARQUETTE at SETON HALL, Sat. 4:00 p.m. (CBSSN)

  • KENPOM: Seton Hall 76, Marquette 69
  • TORVIK: Seton Hall 77, Marquette 70
  • HASLAM: Seton Hall 78, Marquette 69

As this season has gone on, the Golden Eagles have gotten more and more reliant on Markus Howard’s game-changing ability to win them games. In three games against Seton Hall last season, Howard averaged 17.7 points while shooting 10-for-46 (21.7%) from the floor and 6-for-28 (21.4%) from three. In the game at the Prudential Center, he shot 2-for-11 from the floor and finished with just six points in 28 foul-plagued minutes in a 73-64 loss.

(As an aside, Howard actually scored 21 points in a game where he shot 1-for-15 against Seton Hall in the Big East tournament; he took 24 free throws in that game.)

Anyway, I fully expect Quincy McKnight to spend Saturday afternoon covering Howard like a wet blanket.

BEST BETS: I like Seton Hall up to (-7.5).

*SATURDAY UPDATE: The line here opened up at Seton Hall (-6) and it has yet to move away from Seton Hall (-6). This is my favorite bet of the day.

No. 12 MARYLAND at IOWA, Fri. 7:00 p.m. (FS1)

  • KENPOM: Maryland 74, Iowa 73
  • TORVIK: Iowa 74, Maryland 72
  • HASLAM: Iowa 72, Maryland 71
  • VEGAS IMPLIED SCORE: Maryland 74, Iowa 72

On the one hand, Iowa is 10-5 this season, they’ve been better but still something of a mess on the defensive side of the ball and losing Jordan Bohannon certainly didn’t help matters. At the same time, Maryland has looked like a team that is starting to put things together. They are coming off of back-to-back impressive wins over Indiana and Ohio State at home, and we know that they have enough talent to be a serious problem if they do find a way to put it all together.

Having said that, Iowa — who is not ranked but who is a top 25 team according to all of the metrics I use — has played their last two games on the road, where Big Ten teams are 4-26 this season. This game is, of course, going to be played in Carver-Hawkeye Arena in a spot where it feels like we’d be buying on Iowa low in a must-win game (they’re currently 1-3 in the Big Ten) while fading a Maryland team that is 0-2 on the road this season at a high point.

BEST BET: Iowa is getting points at home right now, but instead of betting the Hawkeyes at (+1.5) or (+2), I will be taking the money line at +110.

*SATURDAY UPDATE: Cha-ching.

No. 11 OHIO STATE at INDIANA, Sat. 12:00 p.m. (FOX)

  • KENPOM: Ohio State 69, Indiana 66
  • TORVIK: Ohio State 69, Indiana 66
  • HASLAM: Ohio State 71, Indiana 64

Unlike Iowa-Maryland, I do not feel comfortable betting on Indiana in this situation.

After getting blown out by the Terps in College Park last week, Indiana returned home and needed to erase a late 10-point deficit to avoid a loss to Northwestern in Assembly Hall.

At the same, I don’t feel comfortable betting on an Ohio State team that has been good defensively while struggling to find a way to score outside of Kaleb Wesson, and I definitely don’t want to make that bet when the Buckeyes are facing a team that plays the Pack-Line.

BEST BET: I think the under is the play here. I fully expect Ohio State to make life difficult for the Hoosiers, and I have not felt good about what the Buckeyes are doing offensively for a while. If the total is 135 or above, let’s get on that under.

*SATURDAY UPDATE: This is a gross spot. The line opened at Ohio State (-2) and has since dropped to (-1.5). I don’t think there is enough juice on Indiana’s ML (+110) to make it intriguing, but taking a Big Ten team on the road is just as uncomfortable.

Then there is the total, which opened at 133 and has since moved 135, which is the floor for where I would feel comfortable betting the under. If you’re asking me where I’m leaning, it’s Ohio State (-1.5) and the under, but I certainly do not feel good about it.

CBT Podcast: Roy Williams is mean, Rutgers or Virginia, and we need to talk about Baylor

By Rob DausterJan 10, 2020, 10:46 AM EST
Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back for another Friday episode of the College Basketball Talk podcast. They open with a discussion on Roy Williams and whether or not he was too harsh laying into his team publicly this week. Then they get into Rutgers and whether or not the Scarlet Knights have a brighter future than Virginia. They also discuss Baylor, Texas Tech, Quade Green and take a deep dive into the betting lines for the biggest games this weekend.

Bracketology: Kansas climbs to No. 1 overall seed

By Dave OmmenJan 10, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
Here is the latest NCAA tournament bracketology projection.

Anchored by its pole position on the NCAA’s NET ratings and its No. 1 overall schedule – the Kansas Jayhawks have passed Gonzaga on the Seed List to lead the latest Field of 68.  It was a strong week for KU, backed by a home victory over West Virginia and a blowout win at Iowa State.

The middle of the bracket remains a mixed bag of profiles without much distinction among seed lines; that is common in early January.  One other quick note: the strength of the Big Ten brings with it added bids today.  The question becomes, how many of those teams ultimately survive the next two months?

The latest look at where our NCAA tournament bracketology projection stands …

BRACKET UPDATE: January 10, 2020

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
SOUTH REGION Virginia vs. Wisconsin
MIDWEST REGION LSU vs. DePaul
MIDWEST REGION  ROBERT MORRIS vs. MORGAN STATE
WEST REGION PR VIEW AM vs. NO COLORADO
MIDWEST Indianapolis WEST – Los Angeles                       
Omaha Spokane
1) KANSAS 1) GONZAGA
16) ROB MORRIS / MORGAN ST 16) PV- AM / NO COLORADO
8) Iowa 8) Houston
9) Arkansas 9) Illinois
St. Louis Sacramento
5) WICHITA STATE 5) Michigan
12) LSU / DePaul 12) FURMAN
4) Louisville 4) DAYTON
13) S.F. AUSTIN 13) NEW MEXICO STATE
Albany Tampa
6) Arizona 6) Penn State
11) NORTHERN IOWA 11) Saint Mary’s
3) Maryland 3) Florida State
14) STONY BROOK 14) LITTLE ROCK
St. Louis Sacramento
7) Memphis 7) STANFORD
10) BYU 10) Texas Tech
2) BUTLER 2) SAN DIEGO STATE
15) MURRAY STATE 15) UC-SANTA BARBARA
SOUTH – Houston EAST – New York
Omaha Greensboro
1) Baylor 1) DUKE
16) QUINNIPIAC 16) RADFORD
8) Florida 8) Rutgers
9) Indiana 9) Xavier
Cleveland Albany
5) Seton Hall 5) Kentucky
12) LIBERTY 12) YALE
4) Ohio State 4) Villanova
13) CHARLESTON 13) AKRON
Tampa Cleveland
6) Creighton 6) Colorado
11) Wisconsin / Virginia 11) VCU
3) AUBURN  3) MICHIGAN STATE
14) WRIGHT STATE 14) COLGATE
Spokane Greensboro
7) Oklahoma 7) Marquette
10) NC State 10) Washington
2) Oregon 2) West Virginia
15) OMAHA 15) OLD DOMINION
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Washington Virginia Georgetown Saint John’s
BYU Wisconsin Utah USC
Saint Mary’s LSU Arizona State Georgia
VCU DePaul Oklahoma State Utah State

Top Seed Line
Kansas, Gonzaga, Duke, Baylor
Seed List

Breakdown by Conference …
Big Ten (10)
Big East (7)
Big 12 (5)
ACC (5)
Pac 12 (5)
SEC (5)
American (3)
West Coast (3)
Atlantic 10 (2)
Mountain West (1)

Filip Petrusev, No. 1 Gonzaga race past San Diego 94-50

By Travis HinesJan 10, 2020, 12:16 AM EST
SAN DIEGO — Joel Ayayi scored 20 points, Filip Petrusev had 17 and top-ranked Gonzaga sprinted past San Diego 94-50 Thursday night for a laugher after playing two close West Coast Conference games.

Admon Gilder scored 12 points and Corey Kispert had 10 for Gonzaga (17-1, 3-0), which won its ninth straight game since its only loss, to Michigan on Nov. 29 in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Killian Tillie had 10 rebounds.

The Zags continued to dominate the series against the Toreros (7-11, 0-3), beating them for the 11th straight time, the 22nd time in the last 23 games and for the 44th time in 47.

Braun Hartfield, Yauhen Massalski and Jared Rodriguez scored nine apiece for USD.

The Bulldogs had to come back in both of their previous WCC games, an 85-72 win at Portland in which they trailed at halftime, followed by a 75-70 home win against Pepperdine.

But they toyed with the Toreros, whose only highlight was taking a 1-0 lead when Hartfield made the second of two free throws 42 seconds in.

After that it was all Gonzaga. The Bulldogs simply overwhelmed the smaller, slower Toreros in making slam dunks, 3-pointers and fast-break layups to take a 53-16 halftime lead.

Petrusev had 15 points in the first half, including a hook shot and a three-point play for the Bulldogs’ first points. They grabbed leads of 10-3 and 18-5, both of which forced USD coach Sam Scholl to call timeouts. Gonzaga continued to pour it on, taking leads of 27-6 and 40-14.

Even the Zags’ misses were spectacular. Kispert fed Tillie as he swooped in for a dunk, but the ball bounced off the rim.

The next time down the floor, Kispert hit a 3-pointer. Later in the half, Ryan Woolridge fed Anton Watson and his dunk attempt bounced off the rim.

A few minutes later, Petrusev’s bank shot gave the Zags the 40-14 lead.

Woolridge made a pretty stutter-step layup and Kispert closed the half with a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

The highlights continued in the second half. Petrusev had a monster slam dunk a minute in and then drained a 3-pointer from in front of the Zags’ bench for a 63-25 lead with 13:23 to go. He smiled, turned and pointed to the bench, and his teammates pointed back.

The Bulldogs came in with six players averaging double figures in scoring and leading the nation in offense at 88.3 points per game.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: The Zags have a remarkable number of streaks going. They won their 30th straight regular-season conference game and their 34th straight conference road game. They were coming off their 32nd consecutive home win.

USD: The Toreros fell to 0-3 vs. No. 1-ranked teams. They lost 96-38 at home to Gonzaga on Feb. 23, 2017, and 101-71 to Kansas on Dec. 9, 1995, at the San Diego Sports Arena.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga heads up the freeway to play at Loyola Marymount on Saturday afternoon.

USD hosts Pepperdine on Saturday night.