CBT Podcast: Roy Williams is mean, Rutgers or Virginia, and we need to talk about Baylor

Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back for another Friday episode of the College Basketball Talk podcast. They open with a discussion on Roy Williams and whether or not he was too harsh laying into his team publicly this week. Then they get into Rutgers and whether or not the Scarlet Knights have a brighter future than Virginia. They also discuss Baylor, Texas Tech, Quade Green and take a deep dive into the betting lines for the biggest games this weekend.
Best Bets: Previewing Baylor-Kansas, Myles Powell-Markus Howard
The Vegas lines for Saturday’s games were not released at the time of this publishing. Score projections from KenPom, Torvik and Haslametrics were used in their stead.
No. 4 BAYLOR at No. 3 KANSAS, Sat. 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
- KENPOM: Kansas 69, Baylor 61
- TORVIK: Kansas 72, Baylor 62
- HASLAM: Kansas 74, Baylor 57
My thoughts on this game really are no different than what I thought about Kansas facing off with West Virginia last week with the notable exception that Baylor just so happens to be a better team that West Virginia.
These are two of the nation’s top ten defenses. Baylor has been playing primarily man defense this season, but as they showed against Texas Tech, they can flip between man and zone easily. They have the size inside to be able to deal with Udoka Azubuike and David McCormack, especially if Tristan Clark is able to give them 15 minutes on Saturday, but with the versatile Mark Vital on the floor, they can keep playing big while matching up with Kansas when they go to their four-guard lineup.
The Jayhawks, on the other hand, currently sit as the second-best defense in college hoops, according to KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric, and their best perimeter defenders should be able to matchup with Baylor’s talented guards.
Put another way, I have a hard time seeing how this game gets away from Baylor. I know that they have never won in Phog Allen Fieldhouse, but they do tend to play the Jayhawks tough on the road. They’ve lost by eight, three and five points in their last three trips to Lawrence, and none of those teams were as good as this team.
BEST BET: In a battle between legitimate top five teams, eight (or ten, or 17) points are just too many points, and that’s before you factor in how well these teams matchup with each other defensively. I’ll take Baylor and the points as long as it is (+7) and above.
No. 22 TEXAS TECH at No. 17 WEST VIRGINIA, Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
- KENPOM: West Virginia 67, Texas Tech 60
- TORVIK: West Virginia 67, Texas Tech 58
- HASLAM: West Virginia 67, Texas Tech 58
On Friday’s podcast, we talked about some of the issues that Texas Tech has in the Big 12 this season, namely they they just do not have the size inside to be able to handle the best teams in the Big 12.
West Virginia is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country, and I don’t think that is going to change against a team that is going to roll out T.J. Holyfield and Chris Clarke to try and deal with Big Sheeb and Derek Culver.
That said, the Mountaineers turn the ball over on nearly 21 percent of their possessions on the season — and over 27 percent during Big 12 play — while Texas Tech just forced 20 turnovers on 62 possessions (32.3%) against Baylor.
BEST BET: I think that if this total opens at 128 or above, the under is most definitely in play. I also think that the Red Raiders are going to be able to keep this thing fairly close. The more turnovers they force, the fewer possessions West Virginia is going to be able to get to the offensive glass, which is where I think their best offense is going to come from.
I don’t know where Tech’s offense is going to come from (which is why the under is the more intriguing bet here), but if you need to take a side, the Red Raiders at (+7.5) or higher has value.
MARQUETTE at SETON HALL, Sat. 4:00 p.m. (CBSSN)
- KENPOM: Seton Hall 76, Marquette 69
- TORVIK: Seton Hall 77, Marquette 70
- HASLAM: Seton Hall 78, Marquette 69
As this season has gone on, the Golden Eagles have gotten more and more reliant on Markus Howard’s game-changing ability to win them games. In three games against Seton Hall last season, Howard averaged 17.7 points while shooting 10-for-46 (21.7%) from the floor and 6-for-28 (21.4%) from three. In the game at the Prudential Center, he shot 2-for-11 from the floor and finished with just six points in 28 foul-plagued minutes in a 73-64 loss.
(As an aside, Howard actually scored 21 points in a game where he shot 1-for-15 against Seton Hall in the Big East tournament; he took 24 free throws in that game.)
Anyway, I fully expect Quincy McKnight to spend Saturday afternoon covering Howard like a wet blanket.
BEST BETS: I like Seton Hall up to (-7.5).
No. 12 MARYLAND at IOWA, Fri. 7:00 p.m. (FS1)
- KENPOM: Maryland 74, Iowa 73
- TORVIK: Iowa 74, Maryland 72
- HASLAM: Iowa 72, Maryland 71
- VEGAS IMPLIED SCORE: Maryland 74, Iowa 72
On the one hand, Iowa is 10-5 this season, they’ve been better but still something of a mess on the defensive side of the ball and losing Jordan Bohannon certainly didn’t help matters. At the same time, Maryland has looked like a team that is starting to put things together. They are coming off of back-to-back impressive wins over Indiana and Ohio State at home, and we know that they have enough talent to be a serious problem if they do find a way to put it all together.
Having said that, Iowa — who is not ranked but who is a top 25 team according to all of the metrics I use — has played their last two games on the road, where Big Ten teams are 4-26 this season. This game is, of course, going to be played in Carver-Hawkeye Arena in a spot where it feels like we’d be buying on Iowa low in a must-win game (they’re currently 1-3 in the Big Ten) while fading a Maryland team that is 0-2 on the road this season at a high point.
BEST BET: Iowa is getting points at home right now, but instead of betting the Hawkeyes at (+1.5) or (+2), I will be taking the money line at +110.
No. 11 OHIO STATE at INDIANA, Sat. 12:00 p.m. (FOX)
- KENPOM: Ohio State 69, Indiana 66
- TORVIK: Ohio State 69, Indiana 66
- HASLAM: Ohio State 71, Indiana 64
Unlike Iowa-Maryland, I do not feel comfortable betting on Indiana in this situation.
After getting blown out by the Terps in College Park last week, Indiana returned home and needed to erase a late 10-point deficit to avoid a loss to Northwestern in Assembly Hall.
At the same, I don’t feel comfortable betting on an Ohio State team that has been good defensively while struggling to find a way to score outside of Kaleb Wesson, and I definitely don’t want to make that bet when the Buckeyes are facing a team that plays the Pack-Line.
BEST BET: I think the under is the play here. I fully expect Ohio State to make life difficult for the Hoosiers, and I have not felt good about what the Buckeyes are doing offensively for a while. If the total is 135 or above, let’s get on that under.
Bracketology: Kansas climbs to No. 1 overall seed
Here is the latest NCAA tournament bracketology projection.
Anchored by its pole position on the NCAA’s NET ratings and its No. 1 overall schedule – the Kansas Jayhawks have passed Gonzaga on the Seed List to lead the latest Field of 68. It was a strong week for KU, backed by a home victory over West Virginia and a blowout win at Iowa State.
The middle of the bracket remains a mixed bag of profiles without much distinction among seed lines; that is common in early January. One other quick note: the strength of the Big Ten brings with it added bids today. The question becomes, how many of those teams ultimately survive the next two months?
The latest look at where our NCAA tournament bracketology projection stands …
BRACKET UPDATE: January 10, 2020
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|SOUTH REGION
|Virginia vs. Wisconsin
|MIDWEST REGION
|LSU vs. DePaul
|MIDWEST REGION
|ROBERT MORRIS vs. MORGAN STATE
|WEST REGION
|PR VIEW AM vs. NO COLORADO
|MIDWEST – Indianapolis
|WEST – Los Angeles
|Omaha
|Spokane
|1) KANSAS
|1) GONZAGA
|16) ROB MORRIS / MORGAN ST
|16) PV- AM / NO COLORADO
|8) Iowa
|8) Houston
|9) Arkansas
|9) Illinois
|St. Louis
|Sacramento
|5) WICHITA STATE
|5) Michigan
|12) LSU / DePaul
|12) FURMAN
|4) Louisville
|4) DAYTON
|13) S.F. AUSTIN
|13) NEW MEXICO STATE
|Albany
|Tampa
|6) Arizona
|6) Penn State
|11) NORTHERN IOWA
|11) Saint Mary’s
|3) Maryland
|3) Florida State
|14) STONY BROOK
|14) LITTLE ROCK
|St. Louis
|Sacramento
|7) Memphis
|7) STANFORD
|10) BYU
|10) Texas Tech
|2) BUTLER
|2) SAN DIEGO STATE
|15) MURRAY STATE
|15) UC-SANTA BARBARA
|SOUTH – Houston
|EAST – New York
|Omaha
|Greensboro
|1) Baylor
|1) DUKE
|16) QUINNIPIAC
|16) RADFORD
|8) Florida
|8) Rutgers
|9) Indiana
|9) Xavier
|Cleveland
|Albany
|5) Seton Hall
|5) Kentucky
|12) LIBERTY
|12) YALE
|4) Ohio State
|4) Villanova
|13) CHARLESTON
|13) AKRON
|Tampa
|Cleveland
|6) Creighton
|6) Colorado
|11) Wisconsin / Virginia
|11) VCU
|3) AUBURN
|3) MICHIGAN STATE
|14) WRIGHT STATE
|14) COLGATE
|Spokane
|Greensboro
|7) Oklahoma
|7) Marquette
|10) NC State
|10) Washington
|2) Oregon
|2) West Virginia
|15) OMAHA
|15) OLD DOMINION
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|Washington
|Virginia
|Georgetown
|Saint John’s
|BYU
|Wisconsin
|Utah
|USC
|Saint Mary’s
|LSU
|Arizona State
|Georgia
|VCU
|DePaul
|Oklahoma State
|Utah State
Top Seed Line
Kansas, Gonzaga, Duke, Baylor
Seed List
Breakdown by Conference …
Big Ten (10)
Big East (7)
Big 12 (5)
ACC (5)
Pac 12 (5)
SEC (5)
American (3)
West Coast (3)
Atlantic 10 (2)
Mountain West (1)
Filip Petrusev, No. 1 Gonzaga race past San Diego 94-50
SAN DIEGO — Joel Ayayi scored 20 points, Filip Petrusev had 17 and top-ranked Gonzaga sprinted past San Diego 94-50 Thursday night for a laugher after playing two close West Coast Conference games.
Admon Gilder scored 12 points and Corey Kispert had 10 for Gonzaga (17-1, 3-0), which won its ninth straight game since its only loss, to Michigan on Nov. 29 in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Killian Tillie had 10 rebounds.
The Zags continued to dominate the series against the Toreros (7-11, 0-3), beating them for the 11th straight time, the 22nd time in the last 23 games and for the 44th time in 47.
Braun Hartfield, Yauhen Massalski and Jared Rodriguez scored nine apiece for USD.
The Bulldogs had to come back in both of their previous WCC games, an 85-72 win at Portland in which they trailed at halftime, followed by a 75-70 home win against Pepperdine.
But they toyed with the Toreros, whose only highlight was taking a 1-0 lead when Hartfield made the second of two free throws 42 seconds in.
After that it was all Gonzaga. The Bulldogs simply overwhelmed the smaller, slower Toreros in making slam dunks, 3-pointers and fast-break layups to take a 53-16 halftime lead.
Petrusev had 15 points in the first half, including a hook shot and a three-point play for the Bulldogs’ first points. They grabbed leads of 10-3 and 18-5, both of which forced USD coach Sam Scholl to call timeouts. Gonzaga continued to pour it on, taking leads of 27-6 and 40-14.
Even the Zags’ misses were spectacular. Kispert fed Tillie as he swooped in for a dunk, but the ball bounced off the rim.
The next time down the floor, Kispert hit a 3-pointer. Later in the half, Ryan Woolridge fed Anton Watson and his dunk attempt bounced off the rim.
A few minutes later, Petrusev’s bank shot gave the Zags the 40-14 lead.
Woolridge made a pretty stutter-step layup and Kispert closed the half with a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
The highlights continued in the second half. Petrusev had a monster slam dunk a minute in and then drained a 3-pointer from in front of the Zags’ bench for a 63-25 lead with 13:23 to go. He smiled, turned and pointed to the bench, and his teammates pointed back.
The Bulldogs came in with six players averaging double figures in scoring and leading the nation in offense at 88.3 points per game.
BIG PICTURE
Gonzaga: The Zags have a remarkable number of streaks going. They won their 30th straight regular-season conference game and their 34th straight conference road game. They were coming off their 32nd consecutive home win.
USD: The Toreros fell to 0-3 vs. No. 1-ranked teams. They lost 96-38 at home to Gonzaga on Feb. 23, 2017, and 101-71 to Kansas on Dec. 9, 1995, at the San Diego Sports Arena.
UP NEXT
Gonzaga heads up the freeway to play at Loyola Marymount on Saturday afternoon.
USD hosts Pepperdine on Saturday night.
Thursday’s Things to Know: Arizona can’t finish at Oregon, Wichita State takes early American lead and Michigan wins in 2OT
Thursday night start with significant news that Washington point guard Quade Green will be academically ineligible for at least the next two months, and then things really got interesting. Here’s what you need to know from a night of overtimes and early jockeying for conference positioning.
1. Arizona misses huge chance in Eugene
Arizona blew a massive opportunity Thursday night.
The Wildcats had a chance to firmly establish themselves as the Pac-12’s premier team, put themselves in the league’s driver’s seat and land a major NCAA tournament resume win when they led No. 9 Oregon by six with less than 2 minutes left in the game at Knight Arena. For a team whose best win was at home against Illinois in the season’s first week, that’s an opportunity you can’t miss.
Which is exactly what Arizona did.
Oregon scored six-straight points over the final 1:38 of regulation, including a game-tying jumper by Payton Pritchard with 28 seconds remaining, and the Wildcats missed two shots and then turned it over in the final possession of overtime to fall to the Ducks, 74-73, in frustrating fashion.
Arizona got a tough whistle down the stretch Zeke Nnaji maybe getting fouled on a potential game-winner with 5 seconds left without drawing a call, and then when officials blowing a play dead when it appeared Pritchard threw the ball back toward an unguarded basket before landing out of bounds. That makes it tough, but it’s a conference road game against a top-10 opponent. It’s gonna be tough.
The loss is obviously not something that’s going to hurt Arizona – a lot of teams are going to lose in Eugene over the next two months – but a win could have been monumentally helpful. Before we get into the nuts and bolts, let’s just examine it from a public perception angle. The Wildcats were ranked 24th, and, given how AP voters typically behave, will probably fall outside the top-25, even if that’s silly considering they lost on the road to a top-10 team. Arizona may have showed itself to be the best team in the Pac-12 by taking Oregon to OT and nearly winning in Eugene, but there’s a pretty good chance Arizona is playing without a number next to its name next week.
To the things that really matter. Arizona has two “good” losses – at Baylor, vs. Gonzaga – and one whatever loss, St. John’s on a neutral, and that’s why the computers like them, but their resume is pretty thin with something pretty important: Good wins. It’s been two months since they beat a perfectly fine but not particularly remarkable Illini team in Tucson, and their best win since then depends on how you feel about New Mexico State, Arizona State and Wake Forest. And no one feels that great about that trio of teams.
A win at Oregon would have not only been a statement, but a serious NCAA tournament resume builder, something that isn’t exactly in strong supply across the Pac-12. The league once again isn’t great, and that means needle-moving wins aren’t a plentiful resource. To outplay Oregon for most of the night Thursday on the Ducks’ floor only to return home with an L is a pretty tough pill to swallow if you’re Sean Miller or his players.
Arizona’s performance made me pretty confident that they’re the best team in the Pac-12, but my opinion is worth less than the Wildcats’ Nov. 24 win against Long Beach State (KenPom No. 305).
2. Shockers knock off Memphis
Even without James Wiseman, Memphis has a roster that can compete for an AAC championship. The Tigers ripped off a series of wins without the potential No. 1 NBA draft pick, both before and after he decided to hang up his sneakers for the season. Wins against N.C. State and Tennessee are enough to believe in Penny Hardaway’s team even without the stellar freshman. These Tigers still have a chance.
But they’re not the frontrunners.
Wichita State looks to have staked a claim to that status with their 76-67 win over the Tigers on Thursday night at Koch Arena.
The Shockers led by as many as 19 points despite shooting just 32.8 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from the 3-point line. They did it thanks to 35 trips to the free-throw line and a defense that produced 18 turnovers and held the Tigers to 35.7 percent from the floor while going a ghastly 4 of 21 from 3-point range. Gregg Marshall’s team had six players score at least eight points while Jamarius Burton led the way with 16.
Wichita State is now 2-0 in the American with the best league win across the conference to date. They’re just a little more than a week away from butting heads with another – probably their chief – AAC contender, Houston, in Wichita.
3. Michigan survives 2OT to beat Purdue
I don’t know if anyone was actually worried about Michigan after Cassius Winston and Michigan State pretty well thumped them Sunday, but getting big performances from Zavier Simpson, Franz Wagner and Jon Teske to overcome 36 points and 20 rebounds from Trevion Williams and beat Purdue 84-78 in double-overtime might help calm some nerves.
Simpson had 22 and nine assists, Teske had 18 points and nine rebounds and Wagner had 15 points and five boards to help power the Wolverines, who are still without second-leading scorer and 50-percent 3-point shooter Isaiah Livers. The junior wing has now missed three-straight games since suffering a groin injury in the early minutes of Michigan’s win against Presbyterian on Dec. 21.
Livers is a huge piece of the Wolverines’ puzzle, and without him their offense shrinks considering the importance of his 3-point shooting.
That doesn’t, however, explain how badly Michigan has gotten beaten inside throughout Big Ten play, with Williams’ huge night the latest in a line of big nights, as noted by The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn:
Opposing bigs in Big Ten games …
Garza: 44 and 8
Cockburn: 19 and 10
Tillman: 20 and 11
Trevion: 36 and 20
— Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) January 10, 2020
Michigan might not be the slumbering giant they appeared to be after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis (both Iowa State and North Carolina – Michigan’s first two wins in the Bahamas – are in free fall), but if they can get Livers back soon and figure out a way to contain opposing big men, they’ve got a chance to hang around in a Big Ten race that Michigan State is currently in solid control of.
Cassius Winston leads No. 8 Michigan St to 74-58 win over Minnesota
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cassius Winston scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half while Xavier Tillman finished with 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, leading No. 8 Michigan State to a 74-58 win over Minnesota on Thursday night.
The Spartans (13-3, 5-0 Big Ten) led by just four points at halftime before pulling away for their eighth straight victory, staying atop the Big Ten standings as the only team without a conference loss.
The Golden Gophers (8-7, 2-3) were very competitive in the first half, which had five lead changes and five ties, but couldn’t slow down Winston after halftime.
Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu had 22 points on 9-of-19 shooting, 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Marcus Carr scored 11 points and Alihan Demir added 10 points for the Gophers.
BIG PICTURE
Minnesota: Oturu needs more help. The Gophers have four players who average in double figures, but didn’t have anyone get there other than Oturu until Demir made a 3-pointer with 1:31 remaining.
Michigan State: After taking full advantage of a home-heavy schedule, the Spartans will play three of their next four games on the road.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Spartans are the highest-ranked team with three losses, making it difficult for them to move up in the poll.
UP NEXT
Minnesota: Hosts No. 19 Michigan on Sunday and No. 20 Penn State on Wednesday night, facing a third ranked opponent in a week.
Michigan State: At Purdue on Sunday.