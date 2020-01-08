More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Jones’ clutch buckets lead No. 2 Duke to victory over Georgia Tech

Associated PressJan 8, 2020, 11:55 PM EST
ATLANTA — Tre Jones hit two key baskets down the stretch and No. 2 Duke extended its decade-long domination of Georgia Tech, holding off the Yellow Jackets 73-64 on Wednesday night.

The Blue Devils (14-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) extended their winning streak to eight in a row, and their firm hold on this series goes back much further. Georgia Tech (7-7, 2-2) has lost 13 straight to Duke since its last victory over the Blue Devils on Jan. 9, 2010 — almost 10 years ago to the day.

The Yellow Jackets rallied from a double-digit deficit but couldn’t make a basket in the closing minutes, missing 14 of their last 15 shots.

Jones led the Blue Devils with 16 points, including a pull-up jumper that snapped a 61-all tie and another floater in the lane that extended the edge to 68-64.

Cassius Stanley and Vernon Carey Jr. added 14 apiece.

Joe Alvarado paced Georgia Tech with 18 points. James Banks scored 14 points, grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds and swatted away seven shots.

Turning up the defensive pressure, Duke appeared to take control with a 12-0 run late in the first half. All six baskets in the outburst were layups or dunks, three of them set up by Georgia Tech turnovers.

The Yellow Jackets went more than four minutes without scoring and suddenly found themselves down 34-22 in a game they led throughout much of the opening period.

Duke went to the locker room with a 40-29 edge after Jones slipped under the basket to tip in a missed 3-pointer by Matthew Hurt, the ball dropping through the hoop just as the red light came on. The referees briefly reviewed the play before ruling it beat the expiring clock.

Coming off a 13-point victory at North Carolina, Georgia Tech did its best to impress a rare sellout crowd at McCamish Pavilion. A massive line of students wrapped halfway around the 8,600-seat arena, stretching thin a security staff and ticket-scanners who weren’t used to handling such crowds.

In the end, the Yellow Jackets couldn’t finish off a feat they have not accomplished since 2009-10 — beating Duke and the Tar Heels in the same season.

TIP-INS

Duke: Played without freshman Wendell Moore Jr., who underwent surgery after breaking his right hand in a victory over Miami last weekend. The 6-foot-6 forward will miss extensive time but is expected to return this season.

Georgia Tech: Michael Devoe, who came into the game leading the Yellow Jackets in scoring at 16.9 points a game, endured a tough night. He finished 3 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 6 beyond the arc. The one he’ll really be kicking himself for was an open 3 that would’ve given Georgia Tech a 67-66 lead. It bounced off the rim and over the backboard. The Yellow Jackets went scoreless the rest of the way.

Washington State’s Kyle Smith reprimanded by Pac-12

Associated PressJan 9, 2020, 11:51 AM EST
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State coach Kyle Smith was reprimanded by the Pac-12 Conference on Wednesday for critical comments about officiating last week after a home loss to Southern California.

Smith said this week that a specific play in the game where Washington State’s Noah Williams and USC’s Nick Rakocevic became tied up was “terribly officicated.” He followed with, “I don’t know, do I get fined for that? Probably.”

Washington State lost 65-56.

Smith is in his first season at Washington State. The Cougars (10-5) are at California on Thursday night.

Wednesday’s Things To Know: Auburn, Duke, Kansas all win

By Rob DausterJan 9, 2020, 12:41 AM EST
Wednesday was a night full of close calls, as No. 2 Duke, No. 5 Auburn and No. 10 Florida State were all tested.

All three ended up winning, which feels more notable that an upset based on the way this season has gone.

Here are the three things you need to know after Friday’s college hoops action.

1. AUBURN, SAN DIEGO STATE REMAIN UNDEFEATED

There are still two undefeated teams left in college basketball as No. 5 Auburn and No. 7 San Diego State both won.

It was smooth sailing for the Aztecs, who went into Laramie and knocked off Wyoming, 72-52, despite playing shorthanded yet again. Malachi Flynn led the way for Brian Dutcher’s club, finishing with 19 points and four assists, while Yanni Wetzell added 17 points while shooting 7-for-7 from the floor.

Auburn’s win was not quite as easy. The Tigers held a double-digit lead in the second half and were in control for much of the game before Vandy made a run. They tied the game at 79 in the final minute, and if it wasn’t for a couple of missed layups and a turnover from Ejike Obinna on the final possessions, Auburn might have taken their first loss.

Oh, and Isaac Okoro might have committed a homicide:

2. KANSAS ROLLED IOWA STATE ON THE ROAD

No. 3 Kansas ensured that there would be no Hilton Magic this season.

The Jayhawks went into Ames, a place they have struggled over the years, and blew out the Cyclones, 79-53, behind 20 points, six assists and five boards from Devon Dotson. David McCormack added 16 points in 18 minutes while Ochai Agbaji chipped in with 16 points of his own.

Perhaps more impressive was the fact that Kansas held Tyrese Haliburton to just five points on 2-for-7 shooting.

This win sets up a showdown in Lawrence on Saturday afternoon, as No. 4 Baylor pays a visit to the Phog to take on the Jayhawks in what should be one of the games of the season.

3. DUKE CONTINUES TO WIN, UNC CONTINUES TO LOSE

The Blue Devils, the NBC Sports No. 1 team in the country, went down to Atlanta on Wednesday night and did not have the easiest go of it against a Georgia Tech team that has proven to be better with the return of Jose Alvarado and Jordan Usher getting eligible.

Duke was up 11 at halftime. They trailed with five minutes left.

Like I said, it wasn’t easy, but they got the job done.

That’s what elite teams do.

And it is a perfect contrast for that other team on Tobacco Road right now.

Because North Carolina, coming off of an embarrassing home loss to those very same Yellow Jackets and having heard half a week filled with shots raining down from their head coach, jumped out to a double-digit lead on Pitt at home only to see the Panthers come roaring back and win.

The Tar Heels are in very real danger of missing the NCAA tournament.

Okoro, No. 5 Auburn edge Vanderbilt 83-79 to stay perfect

Associated PressJan 8, 2020, 11:52 PM EST
AUBURN, Ala. — Freshman Isaac Okoro scored 17 of his season-high 23 points in the first half and No. 5 Auburn held off Vanderbilt 83-79 on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten.

Ranked in the Top 5 for the first time in nearly 20 years, the Tigers (14-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) withstood a late challenge by the Commodores (8-6, 0-1) after blowing a 13-point lead.

Auburn and No. 7 San Diego State remain the nation’s last unbeaten teams.

Jordan Wright was fouled to prevent a breakaway basket and made both free throws to tie it for Vandy with 59 seconds remaining.

J’Von McCormick hit two foul shots on the other end and Ejike Obinna missed two shots inside. Okoro made 1 of 2 from the line with 29 seconds left, giving Vandy the ball three points down.

Danjel Purifoy stole the inbounds pass after a Commodores timeout and McCormick made 1 of 2 free throws with 14 seconds left.

Saben Lee scored a career-high 27 points for Vandy, making 10 of 14 shots and all three 3-point attempts. The Commodores failed to win an SEC game last season but flirted with one in their league opener.

Austin Wiley had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers. He made 9 of 10 free throws.

Anfernee McLemore got all 14 of his points before halftime and Purifoy had 12 in addition to the big steal. Okoro made 10 of 14 free throws.

Aaron Nesmith scored 18 points and made 4 of 5 3-pointers for the Commodores. Jordan Wright added 10 points.

Nesmith, the SEC’s leading scorer, was having an uncharacteristically quiet night until the final minutes. Then he hit back-to-back contested 3-pointers, drawing a foul on one, and Wright drove for a layup to pull Vandy to within 78-77 with 1:15 left.

Purifoy and Okoro both exploded for one-handed dunks as Auburn built its lead to 13 points midway through the second half.

McLemore and Okoro combined for 31 of Auburn’s first 37 points.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: Has lost seven straight against ranked opponents dating to a win over No. 17 Arizona on Dec. 17, 2018. … Made 10 of 16 3-pointers and shot 52 percent from the field.

Auburn: Rose to the Top 5 this week for the first time since Jan. 17, 2000, and fifth overall. With win No. 88, this senior class became the winningest in program history, breaking a 19-year-old record.

Auburn’s Isaac Okoro posterizes Vandy defender (VIDEO)

By Rob DausterJan 8, 2020, 11:41 PM EST
No. 5 Auburn needed all 23 of Isaac Okoro’s points on Wednesday night, as they nearly blew a double-digit second half lead in an 83-79 win over Vanderbilt.

They eventually did enough, which means that we can celebrate Okoro dunking on the entire city of Nashville without having to worry about hyping up one highlight in a game the team ended up losing.

So here it is.

Parental discretion is advised:

NBC Sports does not identify the victim of crimes.

So we will not be mentioning who was dunked on.

But check this out:

Dotson scores 20 points, No. 3 Kansas routs Iowa State 79-53

Associated PressJan 8, 2020, 11:31 PM EST
AMES, Iowa — Devon Dotson had 20 points and six assists, David McCormack added 16 points and seven rebounds and No. 3 Kansas routed Iowa State 79-53 on Wednesday night.

The Jayhawks (12-2, 2-0 Big 12) closed the first half with a 21-3 run to take a 20-point lead. Kansas shot 52% from the field while limiting the Cyclones (7-7, 0-2) to 34%.

Ochai Agbaji added 16 points for the Jayhawks. They handed Iowa State its most-lopsided loss in the series since an 89-66 setback Feb. 12, 2011, in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks made 10 of 19 3-pointers, with Agbaji hitting 4 of 5.

Kansas held star Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton to five points — 12 below his average. Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 12 points.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks clamped down for the second straight conference game. They limited West Virginia to 32.2% shooting in the conference opener, then held the Cyclones 27 points below their league-leading scoring average.

Iowa State: The Cyclones were coming off a pair of two-point losses in their past two games — including an 81-79 setback in overtime at TCU. They dropped their third game at home this season and shot just 29 percent from three-point range.

