Dotson scores 20 points, No. 3 Kansas routs Iowa State 79-53

Wednesday was a night full of close calls, as No. 2 Duke, No. 5 Auburn and No. 10 Florida State were all tested.

All three ended up winning, which feels more notable that an upset based on the way this season has gone.

Here are the three things you need to know after Friday’s college hoops action.

1. AUBURN, SAN DIEGO STATE REMAIN UNDEFEATED

There are still two undefeated teams left in college basketball as No. 5 Auburn and No. 7 San Diego State both won.

It was smooth sailing for the Aztecs, who went into Laramie and knocked off Wyoming, 72-52, despite playing shorthanded yet again. Malachi Flynn led the way for Brian Dutcher’s club, finishing with 19 points and four assists, while Yanni Wetzell added 17 points while shooting 7-for-7 from the floor.

Auburn’s win was not quite as easy. The Tigers held a double-digit lead in the second half and were in control for much of the game before Vandy made a run. They tied the game at 79 in the final minute, and if it wasn’t for a couple of missed layups and a turnover from Ejike Obinna on the final possessions, Auburn might have taken their first loss.

Oh, and Isaac Okoro might have committed a homicide:

2. KANSAS ROLLED IOWA STATE ON THE ROAD

No. 3 Kansas ensured that there would be no Hilton Magic this season.

The Jayhawks went into Ames, a place they have struggled over the years, and blew out the Cyclones, 79-53, behind 20 points, six assists and five boards from Devon Dotson. David McCormack added 16 points in 18 minutes while Ochai Agbaji chipped in with 16 points of his own.

Perhaps more impressive was the fact that Kansas held Tyrese Haliburton to just five points on 2-for-7 shooting.

This win sets up a showdown in Lawrence on Saturday afternoon, as No. 4 Baylor pays a visit to the Phog to take on the Jayhawks in what should be one of the games of the season.

3. DUKE CONTINUES TO WIN, UNC CONTINUES TO LOSE

The Blue Devils, the NBC Sports No. 1 team in the country, went down to Atlanta on Wednesday night and did not have the easiest go of it against a Georgia Tech team that has proven to be better with the return of Jose Alvarado and Jordan Usher getting eligible.

Duke was up 11 at halftime. They trailed with five minutes left.

Like I said, it wasn’t easy, but they got the job done.

That’s what elite teams do.

And it is a perfect contrast for that other team on Tobacco Road right now.

Because North Carolina, coming off of an embarrassing home loss to those very same Yellow Jackets and having heard half a week filled with shots raining down from their head coach, jumped out to a double-digit lead on Pitt at home only to see the Panthers come roaring back and win.

The Tar Heels are in very real danger of missing the NCAA tournament.